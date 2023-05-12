You are here

Legal challenges threaten Biden’s border plan as Title 42 ends

The so-called Title 42 order presumes most migrants are ineligible for asylum if they passed through other nations without first seeking protection elsewhere, or if they failed to use legal pathways for US entry. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Migrants have been expelled more than 2.7 million times under Title 42, although the total includes many repeat crossers
  • Biden administration grappling with record numbers of migrants at the US-Mexico border, straining US authorities and border cities
Reuters

MATAMOROS, Mexico: The US on Friday ended COVID-19 border restrictions that blocked many migrants at the border with Mexico, immediately replacing the so-called Title 42 order with a sweeping new asylum regulation meant to deter illegal crossings.
But several last-minute court actions added confusion to how the new border policies will play out in coming days.
Just before Title 42 was set to expire at midnight on May 11, immigration advocates represented by the American Civil Liberties Union filed a legal challenge to the new asylum bars, claiming they violate US laws and international agreements.
Advocates argue the new regulation, put in place by Democratic President Joe Biden to curb illegal crossings, resembles restrictions issued by former President Donald Trump, his Republican predecessor. The rights groups successfully blocked the Trump rules in court and asked the same California-based judge to block these as well.
Marsha Espinosa, a spokesperson for the US Department of Homeland Security, defended the Biden regulation, saying it “seeks to incentivize migrants to use lawful pathways” instead of crossing the border illegally.
Chaotic scenes unfolded of migrants scrambling to enter the country on Thursday before Title 42 expired and the new rule went into effect. The regulation presumes most migrants are ineligible for asylum if they passed through other nations without first seeking protection elsewhere, or if they failed to use legal pathways for US entry, which Biden has expanded.
Thousands of migrants have waded through rivers, climbed walls and scrambled up embankments onto US soil in recent days, hoping to be processed before midnight.
Some migrants turned themselves in to border officials. Others tried to cross undetected.
In Matamoros, Mexico, on Thursday afternoon groups crossed the Rio Grande River in chin-high water. Some carried tiny babies and bags of belongings above their heads to make it into Brownsville, Texas.
In El Paso, Texas, hundreds of migrants camped out on downtown streets trying to figure out where to go next after crossing the border from Juarez, Mexico.
More migrants — including families with young children wrapped in Mylar blankets — awaited processing while penned between two towering border walls in San Diego, California, across from Tijuana, Mexico.
Trump first implemented Title 42 in March 2020 as COVID-19 swept the globe. Health officials said at the time the order aimed to curb the spread of the virus in crowded detention facilities. It allowed US authorities to quickly expel migrants to Mexico or other countries without the chance to request US asylum.
But Democrats, public health experts and immigration advocates saw it as an extension of Trump’s quest to block migrants at the border.
Biden, who campaigned on reversing Trump’s policies, kept Title 42 in place and ultimately expanded it.
Migrants have been expelled more than 2.7 million times under Title 42, although the total includes many repeat crossers.
Mexico has generally only accepted certain nationalities — its own citizens, many Central Americans and more recently migrants from Venezuela, Cuba and Haiti. So during the same period, around 2.8 million migrants ineligible for expulsion were allowed into the United States under a process known as Title 8 to pursue their immigration claims in court, which can take months or years.
Even before Title 42 expired, along with the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency, Biden’s administration was grappling with record numbers of migrants at the US-Mexico border, straining US authorities and border cities.
Republicans fault Biden for easing the more restrictive Trump policies. Biden has blamed Congress for not passing comprehensive immigration reform.
But with the new asylum rule, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and other Biden officials have been trying to spread the message that illegal crossers will face consequences, sending troops and thousands of additional personnel to the borer.
“Do not believe the lies of smugglers. The border is not open,” Mayorkas said in a statement.
Some migrants who spoke to Reuters on Thursday said they heard it would be more difficult to enter the country after May 11 and rushed to cross before the deadline. Daily apprehensions rose above 10,000 this week and detention capacity maxed out.
Due to the high volume of arrivals, agents on Wednesday began releasing some migrants without a notice to appear in immigration court where they can make an asylum claim, telling them to report to an immigration office later. But late Thursday night, a federal judge in Florida blocked such releases, saying they failed to follow proper regulatory procedures.
US Customs and Border Protection called the ruling “harmful” and said it would “result in unsafe overcrowding” at border facilities.

Topics: Joe Biden US

Estonia calls on oil-producing countries to help reduce Russia’s energy revenues

Estonia calls on oil-producing countries to help reduce Russia’s energy revenues
Updated 12 May 2023

Estonia calls on oil-producing countries to help reduce Russia's energy revenues

Estonia calls on oil-producing countries to help reduce Russia’s energy revenues
  • Jonatan Vseviov, head of Estonia’s Foreign Ministry of foreign affairs, said finding ways to maintain stability in the markets while cutting Russian oil revenues will help end of the war in Ukraine
Updated 12 May 2023
SARAH GLUBB

TALLINN: Estonian authorities on Thursday called for oil-producing countries to find a way to reduce Russia’s energy revenues without disrupting international oil markets, to help end the war in Ukraine.

“We need to recognize the fact that much of Russia’s revenue is derived from energy exports, primarily oil exports, (and) we need to find a way to cut those revenues without upsetting … the international oil market,” Jonatan Vseviov, secretary-general of Estonia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Arab News during a press briefing

“Oil-producing states are crucially important; obviously consuming states are equally important but producing states are perhaps even more important. Helping to find ways to maintain stability in the international market while helping to cut revenues will bring the end of the war (in Ukraine) closer.”

This is a key strategy oil-producing states can investigate further, he suggested.

“The United Nations General Assembly includes every country on the planet,” said Vseviov. “Most of the United Nations member states care deeply about the United Nations Charter, sovereignty, territorial integrity, these (kind of) concepts, (and) we’ve had a number of votes now on important resolutions that concern Ukraine, with overwhelming international support.”

Vseviov called on UN members “to keep that going” and said each country’s vocal support “can hopefully support us in upholding an international order that we think serves all rules of law and all those countries interested in a rules-based order as well.”

Speaking during a press briefing on the eve of the three-day Lennart Meri Conference in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, during which experts in foreign and security policy will discuss the ways in which the war in Ukraine has affected the global balance of power, he added: “This is a globalized economy, everybody can contribute. So, if you want to help to end the war sooner rather than later, help us enforce and reinforce the message that the costs of continuing this aggression far outweigh the costs of stopping this for the Russians.”

Vseviov said every country that has a voice and a vote in UN matters “hopefully can support us in upholding an international order that we think serves” the rule of law.

Looking ahead to the conference, which begins on Friday, he said: “I’m absolutely confident that at the end of the summit, we will have a consensus on everything that’s on the table. It’s going to take a lot of work but we’ll get there.”
 

African hospitals suffer as nurses leave for more pay in UK

African hospitals suffer as nurses leave for more pay in UK
Updated 12 May 2023
Bukola Adebayo | Thomson Reuters Foundation

African hospitals suffer as nurses leave for more pay in UK

African hospitals suffer as nurses leave for more pay in UK
  • Shortage of nurses means wards closing, hospitals say
  • Nigeria, Zimbabwe consider laws to tackle brain drain
Bukola Adebayo | Thomson Reuters Foundation

LAGOS, Nigeria" Emem Isong screamed in pain on a trolley outside a hospital accident and emergency department in Nigeria’s biggest city after a car ran over her foot and broke two of her toes.

“Please hold on ... there are just three of us on duty,” a nurse at the Ebute-Metta federal medical center in Lagos told the 33-year-old. “The alternative is for you to go to another hospital.”
After a five-hour wait, nurses tended to Isong’s wounds.
“It was either I wait till it is my turn or they refer me to another hospital that will turn me away,” said Isong.
Nigeria, like many other African countries, is suffering a flight of talent from its fragile health care sector as richer countries woo underpaid but skilled professionals — a situation its government hopes to remedy with new legislation.
Michael Nnachi, president of Nigeria’s nursing union, said more than 11,000 of 150,000 members had left the workforce since the COVID-19 pandemic to seek better pay and conditions abroad.
The economic downturn in Nigeria has only boosted the trend, said the nursing union’s chairman, Olurotimi Awojide.
“Food, transport and rent are high, and money they pay now can’t meet our needs. Nurses feel they need to go out of the country to live a better life,” he said.

7,200 Number of Nigerian nurses registered with the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Britain, surpassed only by the Philippines and India

4,000 The number of doctors and nurses who have left Zimbabwe since 2021, according to its Health Services Board.

Nigeria has been on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) list of countries with a shortage of health care workers since 2020. Foreign employers are discouraged from recruiting nurses from the list, two-thirds of which this year are African states.
But the list has proven ineffective in stemming the exodus and Nigerian hospital managers say patient care is suffering as there are not enough new nurses to replace those moving abroad.
Wasiu Adeyemo has managed Lagos University Teaching Hospital for more than a decade, but said he has never seen staff shortages as bad as now.
Four wards with more than 90 beds remain shut at the facility, one of Nigeria’s biggest specialist hospitals, with no nurses to operate them.
“Everyone talks about doctors leaving when the real problem we’re facing is nurses going daily,” Adeyemo told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
“At this point, are we saying we’re going to hire nurses from Sudan or Cuba?” he asked. “Few nurses apply for jobs, and when we employ them ... about 50 percent will resign after three months to go to the UK.

Britain is the favored destination for Nigerian nurses.
Last year, 7,200 Nigerian nurses were registered with the Nursing and Midwifery Council, Britain’s professional body. Only the Philippines and India had more nurses in Britain.
The British government says employers should not actively recruit from places like Nigeria on what it calls the “red list” of countries where the WHO says there is a shortage of health care workers. But candidates from those countries can still apply for jobs advertised in Britain.
Nigerians received 12 percent of the skilled health and care worker visas issued last year, Britain’s Home Office said.
Nigerian nurse Josephine is about to add to the number. The 28-year-old said she resigned from one of Nigeria’s leading cancer care hospitals after receiving a UK visa last month.
Her husband sold their car and she is selling furniture and appliances before taking up her new job as a critical care nurse in the private sector in Britain.
The mother-of-two, who asked for her surname not to be used, said it was increasingly hard to live on her 100,000 naira ($135) monthly salary.
“I’m on duty at hospital all weekend, away from my children, all to be paid peanuts at the end of the month,” Josephine said. Her British employers will pay 20 times what she now earns, she said.

Although Zimbabwe is much smaller than Nigeria, it was the number one African country receiving skilled health workers’ visas from the UK — accounting for 16 percent last year.
Before she came to Britain, Tendai earned about $200 a month as a senior nurse in Zimbabwe. The mother-of-three moved two years ago for a better career and better future for her children.
Her take-home pay at a hospital in the south of England is more than 10 times her salary back home. Though the high cost of living means half her salary goes on rent and bills, she does not have to pay for her daughters’ schooling.
“Life in the UK is expensive, but at the end of the day, you are able to afford the basics. I know my kids have the basic things in terms of food, clothes ... compared to back home,” said Tendai, who asked for her real name not to be used.
More than 4,000 doctors and nurses have left Zimbabwe since 2021, according to its Health Services Board.

Zimbabwe was added to the WHO list of countries where health workers should not be recruited for the first time in March. Tendai said many nurses who had paid to take English-language tests and process travel documents were unhappy as it made getting jobs abroad harder without recruiters’ help.
“Some nurses have lost a lot of money — because they had done all these things,” she said. “People spend two years working toward coming to the UK and then, when you think you are almost there, the red list comes.”
Zimbabwean Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga said plans were underway to criminalize the foreign recruitment of health professionals and retain the workforce, local media reported.
Back in Nigeria, lawmakers have passed a bill to withhold licenses from doctors and dentists until they have practiced in the country for five years. The president has yet to sign the bill into law, but one parliamentarian already wants to put the same restrictions on nurses and pharmacists.
Doctors have threatened strike action in response.
“It is a lazy approach,” said Jesse Otegbayo, professor of medicine at the University College Hospital in the southwestern city of Ibadan. Instead, the government should address health workers’ concerns, he said.
James Avoka Asamani, a WHO expert in Africa, said richer nations should compensate countries that had trained health workers to make the process mutually beneficial.
“If another country has used their public resources to train health workers, and you are recruiting them, it is only morally justified that you also invest in that health system to protect it from collapse,” Asamani said.
But for now, Otegbayo said hospitals in Nigeria were on the brink, with many nurses complaining of burnout.
“This is a serious situation ... any health administrator and the public should be worried. The few nurses that are left are overworked, and this will affect the patients,” he said.

 

Philippine court acquits former justice minister of drug charges after key witnesses said they lied

Philippine court acquits former justice minister of drug charges after key witnesses said they lied
Updated 12 May 2023
AP
AFP

Philippine court acquits former justice minister of drug charges after key witnesses said they lied

Philippine court acquits former justice minister of drug charges after key witnesses said they lied
  • Leila de Lima has been detained since 2017 on drug charges she says were fabricated by former President Rodrigo Duterte and his officials
  • Multiple witnesses have recanted their testimonies, claiming they were coerced into making allegations against de Lima
AP AFP

MANILA: A former Philippine opposition senator and justice minister was acquitted of drug charges Friday after key witnesses recanted and said they had lied about her involvement in narcotics trafficking.

Leila de Lima, 63, remained jailed, however, as she has one outstanding charge against her.
De Lima has been detained since 2017 on drug charges she says were fabricated by former President Rodrigo Duterte and his officials in an attempt to muzzle her criticism of his deadly crackdown on illegal drugs. His campaign left thousands of mostly petty suspects dead and sparked an International Criminal Court investigation as a possible crime against humanity.

She is accused of taking money from inmates inside the country’s largest prison in exchange for allowing them to sell drugs while she was justice minister from 2010-2015 under then-President Benigno Aquino.
But the prosecution’s case has been falling apart as two of their witnesses died and one of the three charges against her was dismissed.
Multiple witnesses have recanted their testimonies, claiming they were coerced into making allegations against de Lima.
Duterte, who has insisted on de Lima’s guilt, left office last June at the end of his turbulent six-year term.
Trial court judge Abraham Alcantara said in his ruling that a former senior police official’s recantation led to his decision to acquit de Lima.
“Without his testimony, the crucial link to establish conspiracy is shrouded with reasonable doubt,” he wrote, “which warrants the acquittal.”
Prosecution witness Rafael Ragos, a former head of the Bureau of Corrections, retracted a claim to have delivered money from drug lords to de Lima and said he had been forced by government officials to make it.

De Lima, a former justice minister who won several human rights awards, has said the charges were trumped up and designed to silence her.
In 2021, a court dismissed one of three drugs cases filed against De Lima that stemmed from Duterte’s allegations, which led to multiple online hate campaigns against her.
De Lima said through her attorney that she was looking forward to her full acquittal on all charges. She has been held in pretrial detention since her arrest without any convictions.
“I have no doubt from the very beginning that I will be acquitted from all the cases the Duterte regime has fabricated against me based on the merits and strength of my innocence. That’s already 2 cases down and one more to go,” she said in a statement read out by lawyer, Boni F. Tacardon.
“I am of course happy that with this second acquittal in the three cases filed against me, my release from more that 6 years of persecution draws nearer. I am extremely grateful to those who stood by and prayed for me all this years,” she added.

A UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention concluded in 2018 that de Lima’s detention was “arbitrary given the absence of a legal basis” and that her right to a fair trial had not been “respected.”
Since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took power in June 2022, there have been renewed calls from diplomats and rights defenders for de Lima to be released.
Before her arrest in 2017, de Lima had spent a decade investigating “death squad” killings allegedly orchestrated by Duterte during his time as Davao City mayor and then in the early days of his 2016-2022 presidency.
She conducted the probes while serving as the nation’s human rights commissioner, and then from 2010 to 2015 as justice secretary in the Benigno Aquino administration that preceded Duterte’s rule.
De Lima won a Senate seat in 2016, becoming one of the few opposition voices as the populist Duterte enjoyed a landslide win.
But Duterte then accused her of running a drug trafficking ring with criminals. The charges were an act of “vengeance” by Duterte to silence her and warn others not to oppose him, de Lima told AFP previously.
Campaigning from behind bars, de Lima made a failed bid for re-election to the Senate in last year’s elections.
The lawyer and mother of two has been held in a compound for high-profile detainees, rather than in one of the Philippines’ overcrowded jails.
It is not unusual for court cases to drag on for years in the creaky justice system, which is overburdened, underfunded and vulnerable to pressure from the powerful.

Drawings by Guantanamo Bay prisoner expose brutality of US ‘enhanced interrogation techniques’

Drawings by Guantanamo Bay prisoner expose brutality of US ‘enhanced interrogation techniques’
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

Drawings by Guantanamo Bay prisoner expose brutality of US ‘enhanced interrogation techniques’

Drawings by Guantanamo Bay prisoner expose brutality of US ‘enhanced interrogation techniques’
  • Palestinian detainee described as ‘forever prisoner’ subjected to ‘medieval torture program’ 
  • Abu Zubaydah’s imprisonment condemned as inhumane by UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A Guantanamo Bay prisoner has revealed in detail the abuse and torture he said he suffered at the hands of US security forces at the infamous prison.

Abu Zubaydah, a stateless Palestinian who was detained by US forces in Faisalabad, Pakistan, in 2002, produced drawings of brutal treatment during his imprisonment and interrogation at various US “black sites” and Guantanamo Bay.

They were drawn from memory in his cell and sent to one of his lawyers, Professor Mark Denbeaux.

Denbeaux has co-authored a report based on Abu Zubaydah’s account titled “American Torturers: FBI and CIA Abuses at Dark Sites and Guantanamo,” a summary of which was published in the Guardian newspaper on Thursday, which offered an unprecedented insight into what the CIA calls its “enhanced interrogation techniques.”

His graphic drawings depict in detail various torture methods used by the CIA against him and other detainees, while also highlighting the “complicity” of FBI agents in the abuse and mistreatment of detainees, the report said.

Abu Zubaydah was the first detainee in the post-Sept. 11 terrorist attacks era to be experimented on using the EITs, which include slaps and punches to the body, waterboarding, direction of high-pressure cold water at the genitals and 24-hour use of loudspeakers and cold air while chained to a cell wall. 

Following his capture by US forces, he was moved from Pakistan to a black site in Thailand, and over the course of four years suffered abuse and torture at CIA black sites in Afghanistan, Lithuania, Poland and Morocco before being transferred to the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay in 2006.

The CIA and FBI have acknowledged Abu Zubaydah was not a member of Al-Qaeda as initially suspected and that his case was one of “mistaken identity,” but he has been imprisoned without charge or trial ever since.

His treatment has been criticized by the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention as having “no lawful basis.” The withdrawing of his freedoms constituted a “crime against humanity” and the UK was “jointly responsible for the torture and cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment of Mr. Zubaydah,” the group added.

“Not only are these drawings a powerful testament to what the CIA and FBI did in the wake of 9/11, they are the only evidence now,” the Center for Policy and Research report authors Denbeaux and Jess Ghannam said.

“The CIA destroyed the only video evidence of detainee torture, and ‘justice’ moves at a glacial pace in the Guantanamo Bay, Military Commission courtroom, 19 years have been wasted while Mr. Abu Zubaydah and many other GTMO prisoners have neither been charged with a crime, nor allowed to testify,” they added.

Meanwhile, Moazzam Begg, a former Guantanamo Bay prisoner and outreach director at London-based advocacy group for War on Terror victims CAGE, said Abu Zubaydah’s drawings will be key in highlighting what has gone on at Guantanamo Bay.

“They call him the ‘forever prisoner’ because, despite facing no charge or trial in 21 years, they fear to release Abu Zubaydah not because of what he did but what was done to him,” he said.

“In truth, it will be forever be remembered that the US’ 21st-century medieval torture program was invented against a stateless Palestinian and it was his case that caused the United Nations to finally describe Guantanamo as a ‘crime against humanity.’

“Abu Zubaydah is innocent according to the law so he must be released, and when he’s free, his iconic self-portraits of CIA torture featured in the report will have done their job.”

Finnish footbridge collapse injures 27, mostly children

Finnish footbridge collapse injures 27, mostly children
Updated 11 May 2023
AFP

Finnish footbridge collapse injures 27, mostly children

Finnish footbridge collapse injures 27, mostly children
  • The accident occurred at around 9:20 am in Espoo, near the capital, Helsinki, when wooden planks gave way and the group landed on the carriageway of a small side road
  • Most of the injured were eighth-year pupils aged around 14 or 15
AFP

ESPOO, Finland: Some 27 young people, mostly children, were injured in Finland on Thursday when they fell five meters onto a road after a temporary footbridge near a construction site collapsed.
The accident occurred at around 9:20 am (0620 GMT) in Espoo, near the capital, Helsinki, when wooden planks gave way and the group landed on the carriageway of a small side road.
Most of the injured were eighth-year pupils aged around 14 or 15, who were on a school field trip to an art museum, city officials said. Their teacher was among the injured.
“We did not have to rescue anyone from immediate danger,” Kalle Ristola, fire chief at Western Uusimaa Rescue Department, told reporters.
“I saw the bridge was no longer up and many people (were) on the ground,” Jaakko Markkula, who lives on the fifth floor of a building near the accident site, told AFP.
The first of the 14 ambulances sent arrived at the scene in less than five minutes.
Twenty-four people were taken to various hospitals in the Helsinki region.
“No one has life-threatening injuries,” Helsinki’s hospital service HUS said, adding that the majority had limb fractures.
“There has been no indication of any risk of paralysis but there are some head injuries involved as well,” HUS medical director Eero Hirvensalo told reporters.
An AFP reporter at the scene said the sides of the footbridge were intact but there was a gaping hole across half of it, with a pile of wooden planks in a jumble under one end.
Rescue workers could be seen treating multiple people lying on the road shortly after the accident.
The cause of the collapse has not been confirmed and is being investigated, the Espoo city authorities said.
Jyrki Kallio, detective inspector at the Western Uusimaa Police Department, said they were looking into the potential crime of causing danger and injury.
The head of the Helsinki city education department, Satu Jarvenkallas, told AFP the injured were pupils from the Kalasatama comprehensive school in the capital.
“They were on a normal field trip to the Emma Art Museum,” she said.
A crisis team has been set up at the school, she added.
The city of Espoo said weekly inspections had been conducted on the structure, most recently on May 5.
Jarno Tuuri, the contractor whose company built the bridge, told the Iltalehti daily “nothing out of the usual was observed” during weekly checks.
“The situation is of course very bad. We’re now checking all the structures and making the necessary additional reinforcements,” he said.
“We’re assisting the authorities in every way we can,” he added.
Espoo mayor Jukka Makela, expressed his “regrets,” adding: “This simply should not happen.”
“Shocking news from Espoo. Our strength to those injured in the accident and their loved ones. You are in our thoughts,” Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Twitter.

