You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai residential market transactions hit new high in 2023: CBRE report 

Dubai residential market transactions hit new high in 2023: CBRE report 

Dubai residential market transactions hit new high in 2023: CBRE report 
Average rents in Dubai rose by 25.8 percent in the year to the end of April 2023 (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5cvj5

Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News

Dubai residential market transactions hit new high in 2023: CBRE report 

Dubai residential market transactions hit new high in 2023: CBRE report 
Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai’s residential real estate market recorded its highest ever number of transactions in the first four months of 2023, according to a report by a global consultancy firm. 

A total of 36,946 deals were logged across the period — a 43.2 percent increase compared to the previous year, according to CBRE’s Dubai Residential Market Snapshot.

The year-on-year increase for April alone was 16.2 percent, underpinned by a 42.5 percent increase in off-plan market sales, whilst secondary market sales dropped by 2.4 percent.

In the year to April 2023, average prices increased by 14.5 percent, a move in keeping with the broader picture across the region, with Saudi Arabia seeing real estate values edging up 1 percent in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period a year ago, according to released by the General Authority for Statistics in April.

Taimur Khan, Head of Research for the Middle East and North Africa at CBRE in Dubai, described the city’s residential market as “steadfast,” adding: “That being said, on a monthly basis, a deceleration in activity levels has been witnessed following the record figure registered in March 2023.”

He went on: “To put recent price growth into perspective, average prices in all villa communities and in 72.7 percent of apartment communities that CBRE monitors now sit above their 2019 levels (as at April 2023). 

“Looking at the rental market, we have started to see a slight moderation, where the growth rate has tapered off for the third consecutive month. 

“Average rents increased by 25.8 percent in the year to April 2023, down from 26.3 percent a month earlier.”

According to CBRE, the average price of an apartment in Dubai as of April 2023 is 1,256 dirhams ($342) per square foot, while the average price of a villa was 1,484 dirhams per square foot. 

CBRE stated in its report that the “average apartment sales rates across Dubai still sit at 15.6 percent below the record levels registered in late 2014.” 

Average rents rose by 25.8 percent in the year to the end of April 2023, with average rents for apartments and villas rising by 25.7 percent and 26.1 percent respectively. 

In April 2023, the average rent for an apartment was 102,675 dirhams and for a villa it stood at 308,616 dirhams. 

The Palm Jumeirah area and Al Barari had the highest average yearly rates for apartments and villas, each at 263,762 dirhams and 1 million dirhams. 

Topics: Dubai real estate

Related

UAE In-Focus — Dubai Airports expects record 83m passengers in 2023
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — Dubai Airports expects record 83m passengers in 2023
PIF-owned Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. receives ‘A-’ classification with stable outlook
Business & Economy
PIF-owned Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. receives ‘A-’ classification with stable outlook

Saudi SME growth critical for nation’s economy, say experts as bank pledges more than $26m funding

Saudi SME growth critical for nation’s economy, say experts as bank pledges more than $26m funding
Updated 12 May 2023
Nada Hameed

Saudi SME growth critical for nation’s economy, say experts as bank pledges more than $26m funding

Saudi SME growth critical for nation’s economy, say experts as bank pledges more than $26m funding
  • Financing, exports focus at Islamic Development Bank meeting
  • Plan to boost SME GDP contribution from 20% to 35% by 2030
Updated 12 May 2023
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: A memorandum of understanding worth $26.2 million has been signed providing finance for small and medium enterprises at the Islamic Development Bank’s annual meeting, Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalb, CEO of Saudi Exim Bank told Arab News.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Al-Khalb said: “SMEs are a very important player in the global economy and in any economy contribute up to 90 percent in some economies and, in Saudi Arabia, the contribution at the beginning of the Vision 2030 baseline was 20 percent, and the aim and the target is to reach 35 percent by 2030.”

Al-Khalb said despite this SMEs needed to diversify their operations for the export market.

“The contribution of SMEs is important to the GDP (gross domestic product) of Saudi Arabia, they need to expand to an international and regional market, which will happen through exports,” he added.

But he said SMEs were the underserved segment in terms of trade financing, and 57 percent of the SME trade financing requests were declined on an annual basis from a commercial bank.

“This is the role of SaudiExim Bank and development banks and entities to provide a bridge for this gap, to provide a financial solution for SMEs to export,” he explained.

“And when they export they will have more sustainability because they will reach an international market with different segments of the customer and they will have a better opportunity globally.”

Al-Khalb said the role of the Saudi Exim Bank was to enable Saudi non-oil exports to reach global markets by bridging financing gaps and minimizing export risk through various forms of funding.

Earlier Al-Khalb had taken part in a panel discussion entitled “KSA SMEs Export Empowerment Program” at the Jeddah-based event to highlight the significance and growth of SMEs in the Kingdom.

Saad Bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalb, CEO of Saudi Exim Bank, says SMEs are a very important player in the global economy. (Mohammed Khayat/AN)

Sami bin Ibrahim Al-Husseini, governor of the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, said the authority had provided millions of jobs in the Saudi market.

“The role of Monsha’at lies in many points, including creating facilities for approximately 6.5 million jobs in the Saudi market, as well as enhancing competitiveness among the companies formed by Monsha’at, and developing the knowledge skills of all employees in this sector," Al-Husseini said.

He said that in addition Monsha’at had also established more than 54,000 new companies over the first quarter of 2023, bringing the total number to over 1.16 million firms, an increase of 179 percent compared to 2016.

Al-Husseini added that Monsha’at focused on increasing innovative projects, while trying to increase the growth of SMEs and their entry into markets to improve economic integration.

SMEs are big business, providing millions of dollars to the global economy, so support should not be seen as a burden but an investment for their development, the discussion was told.

“The corporation has reached nearly $70 billion in financing, and this is a great achievement,” said Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation.

“We found that it is necessary to provide commercial solutions because the needs of member countries differ. Therefore, there were programs for financing trade.”

As with all industry, SMEs operate in an every changing environment, which means the needs for their expansion also diversify.

“There was diversification in the products provided, and with the diversity of needs, we provided integrated solutions in addition to a package of activities that help member countries to meet all the needs to develop trade,” he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SMEs

Related

Saudi SMEs are opening up opportunities in traditional sectors
Business & Economy
Saudi SMEs are opening up opportunities in traditional sectors
SMEs are Saudi Arabia’s driving force for economic growth
Business & Economy
SMEs are Saudi Arabia’s driving force for economic growth

Saudis to receive event safety training under new deal with key Qatar World Cup firm

Saudis to receive event safety training under new deal with key Qatar World Cup firm
Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News

Saudis to receive event safety training under new deal with key Qatar World Cup firm

Saudis to receive event safety training under new deal with key Qatar World Cup firm
Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Thousands of Saudis are set to be trained on event management and safety protocols by one of the firms that played a key role in last year’s FIFA World Cup.

Qatar-based Stadium LLC has agreed a memorandum of understanding with The Saudi Excellence Co. to provide the service at a new academy.

The deal comes as the Kingdom looks to boost its entertainment and live events sector as part of the Vision 2030 initiative to diversify the economy and reduce its reliance on oil revenues.

Stadium LLC — a subsidiary of the UK firm Stadium — provided training to some 8,500 operatives at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping to keep a cumulative 3.4 million spectators safe across eight venues during the tournament.

David McAtamney, owner and founder of Stadium, said: “This is a really exciting agreement which will help to play a key role in propelling sport and expanding industry in Saudi Arabia – a country which has a tremendous appetite for live events and is making significant waves in the world of sport.

“Saudi Arabia has a population of more than 35 million and over two-thirds of those are under the age of 35, and growing the security and events management industry in the country and creating jobs is key to unlocking its sporting potential.”

The Saudi Excellence Co. is part of the Al-Ramez International Group and is one of the leading security and defense companies in the region, providing services to the Saudi government, led by Sheikh Abdullah Zaid Al-Meleihi.

The partnership formed as a result of Stadium’s key role in the World Cup where it provided safety training to thousands of operatives in Qatar, ensuring they gained formal qualifications including a Level 2 International Certificate in Spectator Safety, a Level 3 Certificate in Spectator Safety Supervision, as well as a Level 4 Diploma in Spectator Safety Management.

Reflecting on the deal, Al-Meleihi said: “As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia witnesses an unprecedented expansion in supporting and hosting local and international sporting events, The Saudi Excellence Company intends to enhance security expertise in sports with our partner, Stadium LLC, in order to stay on top of this trend and develop a safe environment for such sporting events, as well as creating suitable and promising employment opportunities for young talent and retired security professionals.”

The agreement originated through a UK government trade mission to Saudi Arabia, and Business and Trade Minister Nigel Huddleston said: “It is excellent news that Stadium has secured this deal with Saudi Arabia, building on a trading relationship where total trade was worth £17.3 billion in 2022.”

Topics: Stadium LLC event training safety

Related

NEOM’s hanging stadiums will help make the giga-project a top-rated tourist hub: CEO
Business & Economy
NEOM’s hanging stadiums will help make the giga-project a top-rated tourist hub: CEO

HSBC sees great Middle East-China growth potential, says bank’s regional CEO

HSBC sees great Middle East-China growth potential, says bank’s regional CEO
Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News

HSBC sees great Middle East-China growth potential, says bank’s regional CEO

HSBC sees great Middle East-China growth potential, says bank’s regional CEO
Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The booming Middle East-China trade corridor is encouraging HSBC’s clients to invest in the region, one of the bank’s top executives has claimed amid a networking event held in the UAE.

Speaking to mark the International Connections event, held at HSBC headquarters in the UAE, Stephen Moss, the bank’s regional CEO for the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye, highlighted sectors including trade, investment, and tourism as key growth areas.

His comments came as the Gulf Cooperation Council’s trade with China in 2021 surpassed commerce with the US and the euro-area combined for the first time.

Saudi Arabia has led the charge in boosting ties with the Asian economic giant, and welcomed China President Xi Jinping to the Kingdom on an official visit in December 2022.

Reflecting on the HSBC’s growing relationship with the Middle East, Moss said: “The Middle East is a growth region for the Group, and China’s pro-growth policies and the Middle East’s ambitious economic transformation programmes offer significant opportunities for our clients across a broad range of sectors, whether in international trade, investment, tourism, technology, infrastructure or energy transition.

 “Our long heritage and strong relationships in the UAE and China, and our international network covering more than 90 percent of global GDP (gross domestic product), trade and financial flows, put us at the forefront of connecting clients to some of the world’s most exciting growth and investment prospects.”

HSBC hosted Zhang Yiming, China’s ambassador to the UAE, as well as a senior delegation from a business council involving the two countries at the briefing, which was also attended by over 100 representatives from Chinese enterprises, with operations and interests across the MENAT region.

Yiming said: “As the UAE stands as China’s second-largest trading partner in the Arab world and the largest investment destination, there is significant potential for further cooperation between the two countries. 

“Chinese-based enterprises have displayed keen interest in expanding into the UAE and Middle Eastern markets, and we aim to encourage even more Chinese companies to invest and start businesses in the region.”

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the MENAT region, with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the UAE.

In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31 percent shareholder of Saudi British Bank, and a 51 percent shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. 

Topics: HSBC China

Related

OPEC raises China’s oil demand growth forecast
Business & Economy
OPEC raises China’s oil demand growth forecast
Public sector should lead in financing energy transition, HSBC MENA chairman tells FII
Business & Economy
Public sector should lead in financing energy transition, HSBC MENA chairman tells FII

Oil stabilizes as supply deficit counters demand fears

Oil stabilizes as supply deficit counters demand fears
Updated 12 May 2023
Reuters

Oil stabilizes as supply deficit counters demand fears

Oil stabilizes as supply deficit counters demand fears
Updated 12 May 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices stabilized on Friday and were set to end the week flat as the market balanced supply fears against renewed economic concerns in the US and China, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures were down 5 cents, or 0.07 percent, at $74.93 a barrel by 11:45 a.m. GMT. West Texas Intermediate US crude futures were up 4 cents, or 0.06 percent, at $70.91.

Analysts forecast an emerging supply deficit for the second half of the year, pointing to a report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Thursday, which said the producer group expects July-December demand for its own crude to be 90,000 barrels per day higher than previously projected.

“The oil market is barrelling toward a supply deficit, assuming OPEC delivers on its latest production cuts,” said PVM oil market analyst Stephen Brennock.

Commerzbank analysts, meanwhile, said that “the emerging sizeable supply deficit confirms our expectation of rising oil prices during the course of the year.”

OPEC kept its global oil demand forecast for 2023 unchanged on Thursday, expecting economic risks to be offset by higher Chinese demand growth.

“Traders are waiting for one of two events to dictate the path of travel going forward; another bank failure or an OPEC+ (OPEC and its allies) production cut,” said Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at OANDA.

There is mounting concern that the US — the world’s biggest oil consumer — will enter recession, with talks over the government’s debt ceiling postponed and concern growing over another crisis-hit regional bank.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said that the US faces financial and economic catastrophe if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling.

And the US Federal Reserve will probably need to raise interest rates further if inflation stays high, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Friday, adding that data this month has not convinced her that price pressures are receding.

Meanwhile, a decline in new loans to businesses in China and weaker economic data there earlier in the week refocused doubts about its recovery from COVID-19 restrictions driving oil demand growth.

China’s April consumer price data rose at a slower pace than in March, missing expectations, while deepening factory gate deflation suggested that more stimulus may be needed.

Topics: Oil oil prices

Related

Estonia calls on oil-producing countries to help reduce Russia’s energy revenues
World
Estonia calls on oil-producing countries to help reduce Russia’s energy revenues
OPEC raises China’s oil demand growth forecast
Business & Economy
OPEC raises China’s oil demand growth forecast

Gold retreats as dollar gains upper hand

Gold retreats as dollar gains upper hand
Updated 12 May 2023
Reuters

Gold retreats as dollar gains upper hand

Gold retreats as dollar gains upper hand
  • Dollar gains 0.6 percent to one-week high
  • Silver down nearly 5 percent, palladium down 3 percent
Updated 12 May 2023
Reuters

BENGALURU, India: Gold retreated on Thursday as rival safe-haven dollar advanced and outweighed support for bullion from lingering economic risks, while traders digested the impact of weak data on the interest rate outlook.

Spot gold was down 0.8 percent to $2,013.84 per ounce by 1:40 p.m. EDT (1740 GMT), while US gold futures settled down 0.8 percent to $2,020.50.

Gold popped up after data showed a jump in weekly jobless claims and the smallest annual increase in producer prices last month in over two years.
However, the metal soon gave up those gains as the dollar rose, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.
The banking situation with PacWest has prompted some safe haven demand into the US dollar, said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.
Investors also took stock of comments from Minneapolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari that an extended period of high rates would be necessary if inflation stayed stubbornly high.
While this weighs on sentiment for gold “to a certain extent, the precious metal remains in its uptrend channel established in November,” said Alexander Zumpfe, a precious metals dealer at Heraeus.
Gold is traditionally considered a hedge against inflation, but elevated interest rates dim appeal for zero-yield bullion.
On Wednesday, data showed the annual increase in US consumer prices slowed to below 5 percent in April for the first time in two years, but remained well above the Fed’s 2 percent target.
With inflation still sticky amid a slow deterioration in the US economy, the Fed is less likely to feel the need to hike rates further, keeping gold in a sideways to higher trend, said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.
Silver plunged 4.9 percent to $24.18 per ounce, platinum shed 2 percent to $1,091.86 and palladium lost 3.4 percent to $1,551.96.

Topics: Gold Dollar

Related

Global Markets – Stocks struggle, dollar gains as investors scrutinize data
Business & Economy
Global Markets – Stocks struggle, dollar gains as investors scrutinize data

Latest updates

Guatemalan newspaper closes over ‘criminal persecution’
Guatemalan newspaper closes over ‘criminal persecution’
Skincare brand Shiseido opens flagship store in Dubai
Skincare brand Shiseido opens flagship store in Dubai
Russia’s Arman Adamian wins world judo gold under neutral flag
Russia’s Arman Adamian wins world judo gold under neutral flag
Eddie Howe ‘not focusing on negatives’ ahead of Champions League-defining Leeds trip
Eddie Howe has revealed he’d be ‘disappointed’ if Newcastle United somehow missed out on Champions League football. (AFP)
Israeli newspaper apologizes for publishing headline criticizing government over Gaza killings
Israeli newspaper apologizes for publishing headline criticizing government over Gaza killings

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.