Erling Haaland, Sam Kerr are English footballers of the year
With a massive 82 percent of the votes, Erling Haaland was named England’s footballer of the year on Friday in recognition of his record-breaking first season at Manchester City. (Reuters/File)
Updated 12 May 2023
  • The award could be the first of a host of trophies for the Norway striker, whose goals have put City in contention for a treble of titles
  • Haaland's remarkable debut English season has already seen him set a new league scoring record of 35 in a single campaign
MANCHESTER, England: With a massive 82 percent of the votes, Erling Haaland was named England’s footballer of the year on Friday in recognition of his record-breaking first season at Manchester City.
The award could be the first of a host of trophies for the Norway striker, whose goals have put City in contention for a treble of titles: The Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.
Haaland’s remarkable debut English season has already seen him set a new league scoring record of 35 in a single campaign.
In total, he has 51 goals in 47 games in all competitions, blasting his way through virtually every defense that has stood in his way.
“I try every single day to be the best I can be, and to be recognized like this means a lot to me,” Haaland said. “I have loved my time at City so far – my teammates are incredible, and they provide me with the chances to score goals. I want to thank all of them, because I could not have won this award without them.”
The award is voted for by the Football Writers Association in England. Previous winners have included greats such as World Cup winner Bobby Charlton, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.
Haaland’s landslide win came after votes from around 800 members of the writers association.
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard came second and third respectively.
Haaland was already tipped to be one of the best strikers in the world when he joined City from Borussia Dortmund last year and had been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United. But even given his reputation at Dortmund, he has probably exceeded expectations at City, for which he has racked up six hat tricks.
In March, he scored a record-equalling five goals in one game in the Champions League in a 7-0 rout of Leipzig. Haaland is the top scorer in this season’s Champions League with 12 so far.
The Premier League record of 34 in a single season was jointly held by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer and stood for 29 years.
Haaland could further extend his new benchmark, as top-of-the-table City has four more league games.
City manager Pep Guardiola believes 22-year-old Haaland will only get better.
“Of course this record will be broken sooner or later, maybe by him in the future,” Guardiola said this month. “He will score a lot of goals. His mentality is to score more, more. But when he scores, (he’s like) ‘I want to score in the next action.’
“I have the feeling he will score goals for his mentality. When you are anxious in both boxes you are not a good striker or defender and he is so calm.”
Chelsea striker Sam Kerr won her second successive women’s footballer of the year, becoming the first player to do so since the award was introduced in 2018.
Aston Villa’s Rachel Daly and Chelsea’s Lauren James came second and third respectively.
Kerr, from Australia, has 26 goals in 34 club appearances at Chelsea, which faces Manchester United in the Women’s FA Cup final on Sunday. The team also reached the Women’s Champions League semifinals, losing to Barcelona.

Al-Mayouf’s heroics gives Al-Hilal the King’s Cup

Al-Mayouf’s heroics gives Al-Hilal the King’s Cup
  • The Riyadh side equalized in the 99th minute to take the game into extra time and penalties, during which their keeper pulled off a crucial save and then scored the decisive goal
  • Opponents Al-Wehda, who came heart-breakingly close to taking the trophy back to Makkah for the first time since 1966, were left to ponder what might have been
Al-Hilal have lost two finals already this year, in the FIFA Club World Cup and the Asian Champions League, and came within moments of losing a third on Friday in Jeddah.

But with his team a goal down to Al-Wehda in the King’s Cup final and 98 minutes on the clock, Ali Al-Bulaihi scored to send the game into extra-time. After that failed to produce any goals, the Riyadh giants triumphed 7-6 in the penalty shootout, with goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf making some vital saves before stepping up to convert the decisive kick.

Nothing, though, should be taken away from Al-Wehda, who came within minutes of taking the trophy back to Makkah for the first time since 1966. The Red Giants shocked Al-Nassr in the semi-final and were certainly not scared of the men in blue either. They attacked whenever the opportunity presented itself and almost took an early lead with a fierce shot from Anselmo that hit the top of the bar.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman presented the cup to Al-Hilal. (SPA)

On the 20th minute mark, Alaa Hejji received the ball near the penalty spot but his shot was weak and went straight into the arms of a grateful Al-Mayouf.

Soon after, Karim Yoda fired just wide from the right side of Al-Hilal’s area. And 10 minutes before the break, the French midfielder gave the Reds a deserved lead, sending their thousands of fans at King Abdullah Sports City wild with delight. He picked up the ball in a similar location, a little further out, and then curled a shot into the corner of the net, with Al-Mayouf rooted to the spot. It was a fine goal.

Al-Hilal had barely been in the game up to that point, in an attacking sense, with an early header from Luciano Vietto that was tipped over by Munir Mohamedi the closest they came to scoring.

But the four-time Asian champions still have the talent to make things happen. Just before the break, Michael twisted and turned in the left side of the area but his low shot came back off the opposite post.

There was a greater sense of urgency from Al-Hilal after the break and it was not a surprise to see Odion Ighalo come off the bench. This more aggressive approach limited Al-Wehda in the chances they were able to create, but there was still a lack of clear opportunities for the men in blue as they tries to draw level.

Abdullah Al-Mayouf celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning penalty. (Al-Hilal)

As the half progressed, the game became more stretched. Al-Wehda had a shot cleared off the line, then the Riyadh club went up the other end and Vietto had a shot pushed away for a corner. From that set piece, Al-Bulaihi bundled the ball over the line from close range only for the goal to be ruled out for a Moussa Marega foul.

Al-Wehda should have extended their lead soon after. Yoda had a shot blocked in the area but the ball fell to Yahya Naji, and while the substitute had plenty of goal to aim at, he shot wide and sank to his knees knowing he had missed a great chance to tighten the grip the men from Makkah had on the trophy.

Al-Wehda were certainly not happy when the fourth official held up a board informing all in the stadium that there would be a minimum of 11 minutes of added time. It gave Al-Hilal some hope but Al-Wehda continued to work incredibly hard to ensure the increasingly frantic favorites did not get a clear sight of goal.

They were therefore devastated when, in the 99th minute, Al-Bulaihi steered Nasser Al-Dawsari’s low ball from the left into the opposite corner of the net, in what could only be described as a striker’s finish.

Six minutes into extra-time, Al-Hilal should have taken the lead from the penalty spot but Musab Al-Juwayr sent his kick just wide of the post with the goalkeeper nowhere. In fact, both teams had chances to win the game and prevent a shootout but failed to take them and so the penalties came.

Each team scored just one of their first three, with Ighalo and Andre Carrillo missing for Al-Hilal, although Al-Juwayr had the nerve to take his second kick of the night and this time the youngster made no mistake.

Both sides found their groove and the scoreline had reached 6-6 when Al-Mayouf saved from Hazzaa Al-Ghamdi. Then the goalkeeper stepped up to fire an unstoppable shot into the net that ensured Al-Hilal avoided a third defeat in a final this year and will end a busy season with some silverware. Meanwhile, heartbroken Al-Wehda will always wonder about what might have been.

Crown prince attends King’s Cup final

Crown prince attends King’s Cup final
  • Crown prince will hand over the trophy and gold medals to the winning team
JEDDAH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attended the King’s Cup final match on Friday, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Al-Hilal beat Al-Wehda on penalties to win the trophy at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

The crown prince handed over the trophy and gold medals to the winning team, and silver medals to the runners-up.

Prince Mohammed was attending on behalf of King Salman.

Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said in a press statement earlier this month that King Salman’s patronage and the crown prince’s attendance confirmed the “unprecedented amount of support the sports sector gets in our dear homeland, and embodies the value and size of the capabilities provided by our leadership to continue developing our sport, and strengthening programs and initiatives that contribute to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

Eddie Howe ‘not focusing on negatives’ ahead of Newcastle’s Champions League-defining Leeds trip

Eddie Howe has revealed he’d be ‘disappointed’ if Newcastle United somehow missed out on Champions League football. (AFP)
Eddie Howe has revealed he’d be ‘disappointed’ if Newcastle United somehow missed out on Champions League football. (AFP)
  • For the first time since the 2011-12 season, Newcastle have secured European qualification
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has revealed he’d be ‘disappointed’ if Newcastle United somehow missed out on Champions League football.

Deep into the final three weeks of the season, the Magpies are three points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool, with a game in hand. Newcastle, who occupy third place in the Premier League standings, also play their next encounter two days prior to the Reds, taking on Leeds United in the top flight early kick-off on Saturday.

And while Howe is keen not to dwell on the negatives heading to Yorkshire to take on the struggling Whites, he has let slip that he would be less than pleased should his side throw away a chance at top four qualification, especially as the situation is in their own hands.

When asked whether he would be disappointed, Howe said: “I have to say at this moment, probably, yes. But I don’t really want to focus on that negative.

“It’s a difficult question to answer because you’re trying to take me somewhere that I don’t want to be. We are where we are at the moment and we want to consolidate that and do as well as we can in these last four games. I’d be better answering that at the end of the season.”

For the first time since the 2011-12 season, Newcastle have secured European qualification. The following season, 2012-13, Alan Pardew took his fifth-placed finishers to a Europa League quarterfinal, which ended in an aggregate loss to Benfica.

Howe is keen for the “back slapping” to be kept to the end of the season, though.

“When you look at that as a statement, you transport yourself back to the start of the season and go ‘we will guarantee European football the following season’ would have been ‘wow, that’s incredible’,” he said.

“Nothing more than Newcastle deserves but the supporters deserve that experience. But that in itself would have been an incredible thing to achieve. We do need to keep it in context but we have a bigger prize to try and achieve.

“I think in sport the last bit is always the most difficult thing. That is why it is important that I alleviate the pressure from the players and we have tried to do that in training this week. We have tried to make sure they have enjoyed themselves and have some fun and just switch off from probably the endless things they will hear.

“It is about football and trying to win the next few games. The best way to do that is to enjoy what they are going for.”

Newcastle will come up against former manager Sam Allardyce in the Elland Road dugout this weekend, a little more than a week after he was appointed in a last gasp bid to keep Leeds in the Premier League.

While Allardyce is far from popular with Newcastle fans, he is certainly admired by Howe.

“You admire anyone who has that sort of team and he did it very cleverly. It wasn’t luck. He strategically planned it and executed it really well, fair play to him. His career, you look at the clubs he’s managed, he’s got a great CV.

“I think we saw enough to see what Sam is going to give the team — clear organization, clear structure and definite philosophy in and out of possession. For us, watching it (Man City v Leeds) back, you could see the impact he’s had on the team in a very short period of time. They’re going to be tough to play against and ask questions our back four, and we need to find the answers. Set plays, they’re going to be a big threat. It’ll be a totally different test to the one it could have been a couple of weeks earlier.”

Meanwhile, Howe has delivered news that Sean Longstaff will again miss the encounter with a foot problem and substitute Matt Ritchie will be out for the rest of the campaign, which could be his last at St. James’ Park, given the fact his contract is up at the end of the season.

On Longstaff, Howe said: “He went to see a specialist. There were a few concerns that maybe he’d suffered some sort of structural damage in his foot but there wasn’t, which was good news, but there is a bit of damage to one of the ligaments. He’s being rescanned today (Friday) which we hope will show an improvement. It’s slightly unclear when he’ll be back but it’s not a long-term issue. It’s just whether we can get him back before the end of the season.”

In relation to Ritchie, he added: “Matt has picked up a knee injury. I don’t think it’s too bad but I think it will keep him out for the rest of the season.”

FIFA fund for unpaid wages helps 225 players at clubs around the world

FIFA fund for unpaid wages helps 225 players at clubs around the world
  • The $16 million FIFA Fund for Football Players was created in 2020 with the FIFPRO player union
  • Some clubs were suspected of closing down to avoid paying salaries and then re-started anew as a “phoenix” operation
ZURICH: A FIFA fund to compensate for unpaid wages helped 225 players in the latest round of payments, including 61 in Portugal and 50 in Greece, the governing body of soccer said Friday.
The $16 million FIFA Fund for Football Players was created in 2020 with the FIFPRO player union. Some clubs were suspected of closing down to avoid paying salaries and then re-started anew as a “phoenix” operation.
FIFA allocated $4 million to applications for financial help from the 2021 calendar year.
The payments included 22 for players from Greek club Doxa Drama, plus 19 from CD Aves and 18 from Uniao da Madeira in Portugal.
Cases in China came from Shanghai Shenxin, Beijing Renhe, Taizhou Yuanda and Guangdong South China Tiger.
“Given that it’s deeply frustrating for players not to receive their salaries, we’re pleased that the FIFA (fund) is again providing them with a safety net to ensure that they receive part of what they are owed,” FIFPRO legal director Roy Vermeer said in a statement.
FIFA said 1,370 players have been helped by the fund, and $4 million has been set aside for a final cycle of applications through 2022.

Saudi women play out 1-1 draw with Palestine in Jeddah friendly

Saudi women play out 1-1 draw with Palestine in Jeddah friendly
  • The two teams had met earlier in the week in match that ended in a goalless tie
The Saudi women’s national football team drew 1-1 with Palestine on Thursday night in match that took place as part of a training camp in Jeddah.

The two teams faced off at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal stadium last night in the second of two friendly matches, having also met on Monday for a game that ended 0-0.

 

 

Leen Mohammed put Saudi Arabia ahead on 18 minutes with header from Lana Abdulrazaq’s corner, and the Green Falcons managed to hold on to the lead until halftime. 

Despite the introduction of the team’s star forward Al-Bandary Mubarak for Fatima Mansour, Finnish coach Rosa Lappi-Seppala’s team could not add to their tally.

There were further second half Saudi substitutions with Layan Jouhari replacing Atha Al-Fahad, and Dalal Abdulatif coming on for Bayan Sadagah, but it was Palestine who managed to score next to tie the match on 68 minutes after a mix-up in the home defence.

The Saudi starting line up was made up of Sarah Khaled, Leen Mohammed, Tala Al-Ghamdi, Raghad Mukhaizen, Bayan Sadagah, Atha Al-Fahad, Sara Hamad, Lana Abdulrazaq, Noura Al-Ibrahim, Fatima Mansour and Al-Bandari Howsawi.

