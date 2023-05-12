You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi FM attends summit of Caribbean states

Saudi FM attends summit of Caribbean states

Prince Faisal bin Farhan participates the opening ceremony of the 9th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Association of Caribbean States at the Guatemala National Museum of Art. (Supplied)
Prince Faisal bin Farhan participates the opening ceremony of the 9th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Association of Caribbean States at the Guatemala National Museum of Art. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p6d7s

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi FM attends summit of Caribbean states

Saudi FM attends summit of Caribbean states
  • The meeting was attended by the Kingdom’s ambassador to Cuba, Faisal Al-Harbi, and the director general of Foreign Minister’s Office, Abdulrahman Al-Dawood
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan attended the opening ceremony of the 9th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Association of Caribbean States at the Guatemala National Museum of Art.

During the ceremony, attendees enjoyed Guatemalan folk music, and Prince Faisal attended the banquet held for the heads of state, government, and foreign ministers of the ACS.

Earlier, the prince met with the Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community Dr. Carla Natalie Barnett on the sidelines of the 28th Ordinary Meeting of the ACS Ministerial Council.

During the meeting, the two discussed ways of strengthening and developing relations between the Kingdom and the organization, in addition to the conference’s agenda and issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by the Kingdom’s ambassador to Cuba, Faisal Al-Harbi, and the director general of Foreign Minister’s Office, Abdulrahman Al-Dawood.

 

Topics: 9th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Association of Caribbean States

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a telephone call from the EU’s Josep Borrell on Monday.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM discusses Sudan crisis with EU’s Borrell
Saudi foreign minister, WHO chief hold discussions
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister, WHO chief hold discussions

Saudi foreign minister, WHO chief hold discussions

Saudi foreign minister, WHO chief hold discussions
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister, WHO chief hold discussions

Saudi foreign minister, WHO chief hold discussions
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus held a call on Friday, according to the Saudi foreign ministry. 

— More to follow.

King Salman sends invitation to President of Tunisia to participate in Arab League Council meeting

King Salman sends invitation to President of Tunisia to participate in Arab League Council meeting
Updated 5 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

King Salman sends invitation to President of Tunisia to participate in Arab League Council meeting

King Salman sends invitation to President of Tunisia to participate in Arab League Council meeting
  • Meeting is taking place in Saudi Arabia in May.
Updated 5 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman sent an invitation on Friday to the President of Tunisia to participate in the Arab League Council meeting, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting is taking place in Saudi Arabia on May 19.

The Saudi ambassador to Tunisia, Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Saqr, delivered the message during his meeting with President Kais Saied at Carthage Palace in Tunis.

Al-Saqr conveyed to Saied the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, while the president did the same to the Saudi leadership.

King Salman earlier this week sent invitations to the emir of Qatar and the sultan of Oman to attend the 32nd regular session.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tunisia Arab League

Related

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invites Qatari emir, Omani sultan to Arab League meeting
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invites Qatari emir, Omani sultan to Arab League meeting
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad meets with Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Jordan Nayef Al-Sudairi, in Damascus, Syria.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invites Syria president to attend upcoming Arab League summit

Mango festival underway in Al-Qunfudah

The governor of Al-Qunfudah, Mohammed Al-Qabbaa, inaugurated the 12th edition of the Mango Festival. (Twitter/@ Qunfudahsa)
The governor of Al-Qunfudah, Mohammed Al-Qabbaa, inaugurated the 12th edition of the Mango Festival. (Twitter/@ Qunfudahsa)
Updated 51 min 19 sec ago
Dhai Al-Mutairi

Mango festival underway in Al-Qunfudah

The governor of Al-Qunfudah, Mohammed Al-Qabbaa, inaugurated the 12th edition of the Mango Festival. (Twitter/@ Qunfudahsa)
  • Mango cultivation began in the region more than 50 years ago, and its production season begins in mid-March, with harvesting starting in May and lasting for three months
Updated 51 min 19 sec ago
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: The 12th edition of Al-Qunfudah’s mango festival kicked off this week in the presence of government officials and local farmers.

The five-day festival, held at the waterfront of Al-Qunfudah’s Western Corniche, will end on Saturday.  

“Al-Qunfudah is known for producing large quantities of mangos and is considered the second leading producer of mangoes in the Kingdom after the Jazan region,” said Hassan Al-Muaidi, the director of the office of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in Al-Qunfudah.

He added: “Al-Qunfudah has more than 3,000 farms and nearly half a million mango trees, producing an estimated 45,000 tons of mangoes a year.”

NUMBER

45000t

Al-Qunfudah produces an estimated 45,000 tons of mangoes a year.

The festival is a learning experience for farmers in the region, as it trains them to market their products better and provides agricultural guidance.

“The mango festival is considered a marketing window, waited (for) by people every year because it attracts shoppers and those looking for high-quality agricultural products,” said Majid Al-Khalif, director general of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture’s branch in Makkah region.

Mango cultivation began in the region more than 50 years ago, and its production season begins in mid-March, with harvesting starting in May and lasting for three months.

Ali Ahmed Al-Kinani, a farm owner participating in the mango festival, said that with the guidance of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, farms are turning to organic farming.

Al-Kinani’s farm is known for producing some of the finest mangoes in the region in terms of quality and taste. “We produce four main varieties of mangoes, including Tommy, Indian, and Sensation mangoes, and our farm has six wells and about 7,000 mango trees, and Abu Zuhair lemon trees,” he said.

 

 

Topics: Mango festival Al-Qunfudah

Related

Saudi production of mangoes exceeds 88.6k tons annually to reach 60% self-sufficiency
Business & Economy
Saudi production of mangoes exceeds 88.6k tons annually to reach 60% self-sufficiency
LuLu celebrates ‘king of fruits’ with mango festival
Corporate News
LuLu celebrates ‘king of fruits’ with mango festival

Islamic finance forum discusses potential of innovative and disruptive technologies

Mohammed Al-Jasser, Islamic Development Bank president and group chairman. (AN photo)
Mohammed Al-Jasser, Islamic Development Bank president and group chairman. (AN photo)
Updated 12 May 2023
Afshan Aziz

Islamic finance forum discusses potential of innovative and disruptive technologies

Mohammed Al-Jasser, Islamic Development Bank president and group chairman. (AN photo)
  • Al-Jasser called upon all stakeholders to develop solutions to make a lasting impact on the progress of member countries and communities worldwide
Updated 12 May 2023
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: The Islamic Development Bank Institute hosted its 17th Global Islamic Finance Forum on the sidelines of the 2023 IsDB Group Annual Meeting in Jeddah on 12 May.

The forum, titled “Disruptive Solutions for a Resilient Economy,” focused on building economic strength and a more financially inclusive community with the help of innovative solutions that can support the Islamic finance ecosystem, and help address the challenges facing member countries and Muslim communities worldwide.

In his keynote speech, the bank’s president and group chairman, Mohammed Al-Jasser, stated that the dynamic nature of the challenges faced by the member countries has put additional pressure on policymakers and other stakeholders, including the bank itself, to explore new, innovative, and potentially “disruptive” solutions to mitigate adverse impacts.

Dr. Bello Lawal Danbatta, Secretary-General of the IFSB. (AN photo)

He said that the global economy is changing rapidly due to modern technologies disrupting traditional business models, and that embracing the disruption and integrating it within businesses will create effective solutions for member countries.

“Technology combined with the ethical principles of Islamic finance can help in achieving achieve societal objectives as the end goal,” he added.

Al-Jasser called upon all stakeholders to develop solutions to make a lasting impact on the progress of member countries and communities worldwide.

Following the welcoming remarks by Sami Al-Suwailem, IsDBI’s acting director general and the group chief economist, the forum launched a report titled “Islamic Financial Services Industry Development Ten-Year Framework and Strategies: A Final Review” — a joint initiative of the IsDBI and the Islamic Financial Services Board.

Bello Lawal Danbatta, secretary-general of the IFSB, summarized the report’s key objectives and said it contains policies and recommendations that can help researchers with helpful guidelines to shape the future of the global financial industry.

The former IsDB president, Ahmad Ali, delivered a keynote speech on the launch of the book, “The Islamic Development Bank and Dr. Ahmad Mohammad Ali: History of an Institution and Journey of a President.” The book shares the remarkable story of the evolution of the IsDB as a successful institution and its exceptional achievements under the leadership of Ahmad Ali over a period of four decades, from its establishment in 1975 until his retirement in 2016.

Ali thanked the president of the IsDB Group for supporting the efforts to produce the book, which documents the remarkable history of the IsDB, and the authors for their valuable efforts in writing the book.

“The confidence of the member countries in this institution, and the faith of its employees in its mission and duty towards the member countries, is one of the most important things the bank is proud to achieve because it is the basis for all development projects,” he said.

Al-Jasser extended his gratitude to Ali and praised him for being a champion of development, and for leading IsDB to be a world-class multinational development bank.

In addition, two panel sessions were concluded on formulating proper policies to guide the application of new financial technologies to reduce poverty and achieve shared prosperity. The forum's first session highlighted digital vouchers for economic resilience, discussing current and future applications and exploring potential partnership opportunities to help create a more financially inclusive community. The second session introduced the structure of the sukuk enhancement fund to the relevant stakeholders in IsDB member countries.

 

 

Topics: Islamic Development Bank Institute

Related

Islamic Development Bank prioritizing poverty reduction in member countries
Saudi Arabia
Islamic Development Bank prioritizing poverty reduction in member countries
Saudi banking system to underpin Islamic finance market growth: S&P Global Ratings
Business & Economy
Saudi banking system to underpin Islamic finance market growth: S&P Global Ratings

Saudi students head to US for international science fair

This year’s Saudi team members took part in an intensive series of training with the help of Saudi and foreign trainers. (SPA)
This year’s Saudi team members took part in an intensive series of training with the help of Saudi and foreign trainers. (SPA)
Updated 17 min 14 sec ago
SPA

Saudi students head to US for international science fair

This year’s Saudi team members took part in an intensive series of training with the help of Saudi and foreign trainers. (SPA)
  • The Regeneron ISEF 2023 finalists will compete for almost $9 million in awards, prizes and scholarships throughout the course of the event
Updated 17 min 14 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: A Saudi science and engineering team of 35 students are taking part in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF 2023) in Dallas, US, from May 12-19.

The team are taking part through the support of the King Abdullah and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) and the Saudi Ministry of Education.

The science and engineering team will compete with 1,800 students from about 70 countries.

It is the Kingdom’s 17th consecutive participation in the ISEF exhibition since 2007, as part of an annual program organized by Mawhiba in partnership with the Ministry of Education.

Team members were chosen from winners of the grand prizes at the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity “Ibdaa 2023,” one of the various programs that Mawhiba offers annually for talented students. The 35-student team was selected from among 146,000 boys and girls who had registered for the Ibdaa.

The Regeneron ISEF 2023 finalists will compete for almost $9 million in awards, prizes and scholarships throughout the course of the event.

Dr. Amal bint Abdullah Al-Hazaa, secretary general of Mawhiba, said that the “Saudi team for science and engineering represents the elite students of the Kingdom who have reached this stage after a long journey of training, qualification and participation in Mawhiba programs.”

She added that Saudi student programs had qualified them for ISEF 2023, enabling them to reach a higher scientific and research level.

Saudi students bagged 106 prizes at ISEF last year, including 69 grand awards and 37 special awards.

This year’s Saudi team members took part in an intensive series of training with the help of Saudi and foreign trainers, including academics, experts and arbitrators in various disciplines.

 

 

Topics: Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF 2021)

Related

Saudi students take part in international science fair
Saudi Arabia
Saudi students take part in international science fair
Mawhiba announces names of gifted students for the year
Saudi Arabia
Mawhiba announces names of gifted students for the year

Latest updates

Saudi foreign minister, WHO chief hold discussions
Saudi foreign minister, WHO chief hold discussions
Erling Haaland, Sam Kerr are English footballers of the year
Erling Haaland, Sam Kerr are English footballers of the year
How a visit to Egypt 60 years ago exerted a formative influence on David Hockney’s artistic career
How a visit to Egypt 60 years ago exerted a formative influence on David Hockney’s artistic career
King Salman invites President of Tunisia to Arab League Council meeting
King Salman invites President of Tunisia to Arab League Council meeting
Djokovic tested by Etcheverry in opening Italian Open win; Swiatek cruises
Djokovic tested by Etcheverry in opening Italian Open win; Swiatek cruises

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.