Saudi FM attends summit of Caribbean states

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan attended the opening ceremony of the 9th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Association of Caribbean States at the Guatemala National Museum of Art.
During the ceremony, attendees enjoyed Guatemalan folk music, and Prince Faisal attended the banquet held for the heads of state, government, and foreign ministers of the ACS.
Earlier, the prince met with the Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community Dr. Carla Natalie Barnett on the sidelines of the 28th Ordinary Meeting of the ACS Ministerial Council.
During the meeting, the two discussed ways of strengthening and developing relations between the Kingdom and the organization, in addition to the conference’s agenda and issues of common concern.
The meeting was attended by the Kingdom’s ambassador to Cuba, Faisal Al-Harbi, and the director general of Foreign Minister’s Office, Abdulrahman Al-Dawood.
RIYADH: The 12th edition of Al-Qunfudah’s mango festival kicked off this week in the presence of government officials and local farmers.
The five-day festival, held at the waterfront of Al-Qunfudah’s Western Corniche, will end on Saturday.
“Al-Qunfudah is known for producing large quantities of mangos and is considered the second leading producer of mangoes in the Kingdom after the Jazan region,” said Hassan Al-Muaidi, the director of the office of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in Al-Qunfudah.
He added: “Al-Qunfudah has more than 3,000 farms and nearly half a million mango trees, producing an estimated 45,000 tons of mangoes a year.”
The festival is a learning experience for farmers in the region, as it trains them to market their products better and provides agricultural guidance.
“The mango festival is considered a marketing window, waited (for) by people every year because it attracts shoppers and those looking for high-quality agricultural products,” said Majid Al-Khalif, director general of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture’s branch in Makkah region.
Mango cultivation began in the region more than 50 years ago, and its production season begins in mid-March, with harvesting starting in May and lasting for three months.
Ali Ahmed Al-Kinani, a farm owner participating in the mango festival, said that with the guidance of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, farms are turning to organic farming.
Al-Kinani’s farm is known for producing some of the finest mangoes in the region in terms of quality and taste. “We produce four main varieties of mangoes, including Tommy, Indian, and Sensation mangoes, and our farm has six wells and about 7,000 mango trees, and Abu Zuhair lemon trees,” he said.
Islamic finance forum discusses potential of innovative and disruptive technologies
Al-Jasser called upon all stakeholders to develop solutions to make a lasting impact on the progress of member countries and communities worldwide
JEDDAH: The Islamic Development Bank Institute hosted its 17th Global Islamic Finance Forum on the sidelines of the 2023 IsDB Group Annual Meeting in Jeddah on 12 May.
The forum, titled “Disruptive Solutions for a Resilient Economy,” focused on building economic strength and a more financially inclusive community with the help of innovative solutions that can support the Islamic finance ecosystem, and help address the challenges facing member countries and Muslim communities worldwide.
In his keynote speech, the bank’s president and group chairman, Mohammed Al-Jasser, stated that the dynamic nature of the challenges faced by the member countries has put additional pressure on policymakers and other stakeholders, including the bank itself, to explore new, innovative, and potentially “disruptive” solutions to mitigate adverse impacts.
He said that the global economy is changing rapidly due to modern technologies disrupting traditional business models, and that embracing the disruption and integrating it within businesses will create effective solutions for member countries.
“Technology combined with the ethical principles of Islamic finance can help in achieving achieve societal objectives as the end goal,” he added.
Al-Jasser called upon all stakeholders to develop solutions to make a lasting impact on the progress of member countries and communities worldwide.
Following the welcoming remarks by Sami Al-Suwailem, IsDBI’s acting director general and the group chief economist, the forum launched a report titled “Islamic Financial Services Industry Development Ten-Year Framework and Strategies: A Final Review” — a joint initiative of the IsDBI and the Islamic Financial Services Board.
Bello Lawal Danbatta, secretary-general of the IFSB, summarized the report’s key objectives and said it contains policies and recommendations that can help researchers with helpful guidelines to shape the future of the global financial industry.
The former IsDB president, Ahmad Ali, delivered a keynote speech on the launch of the book, “The Islamic Development Bank and Dr. Ahmad Mohammad Ali: History of an Institution and Journey of a President.” The book shares the remarkable story of the evolution of the IsDB as a successful institution and its exceptional achievements under the leadership of Ahmad Ali over a period of four decades, from its establishment in 1975 until his retirement in 2016.
Ali thanked the president of the IsDB Group for supporting the efforts to produce the book, which documents the remarkable history of the IsDB, and the authors for their valuable efforts in writing the book.
“The confidence of the member countries in this institution, and the faith of its employees in its mission and duty towards the member countries, is one of the most important things the bank is proud to achieve because it is the basis for all development projects,” he said.
Al-Jasser extended his gratitude to Ali and praised him for being a champion of development, and for leading IsDB to be a world-class multinational development bank.
In addition, two panel sessions were concluded on formulating proper policies to guide the application of new financial technologies to reduce poverty and achieve shared prosperity. The forum's first session highlighted digital vouchers for economic resilience, discussing current and future applications and exploring potential partnership opportunities to help create a more financially inclusive community. The second session introduced the structure of the sukuk enhancement fund to the relevant stakeholders in IsDB member countries.
Saudi students head to US for international science fair
The Regeneron ISEF 2023 finalists will compete for almost $9 million in awards, prizes and scholarships throughout the course of the event
RIYADH: A Saudi science and engineering team of 35 students are taking part in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF 2023) in Dallas, US, from May 12-19.
The team are taking part through the support of the King Abdullah and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) and the Saudi Ministry of Education.
The science and engineering team will compete with 1,800 students from about 70 countries.
It is the Kingdom’s 17th consecutive participation in the ISEF exhibition since 2007, as part of an annual program organized by Mawhiba in partnership with the Ministry of Education.
Team members were chosen from winners of the grand prizes at the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity “Ibdaa 2023,” one of the various programs that Mawhiba offers annually for talented students. The 35-student team was selected from among 146,000 boys and girls who had registered for the Ibdaa.
The Regeneron ISEF 2023 finalists will compete for almost $9 million in awards, prizes and scholarships throughout the course of the event.
Dr. Amal bint Abdullah Al-Hazaa, secretary general of Mawhiba, said that the “Saudi team for science and engineering represents the elite students of the Kingdom who have reached this stage after a long journey of training, qualification and participation in Mawhiba programs.”
She added that Saudi student programs had qualified them for ISEF 2023, enabling them to reach a higher scientific and research level.
Saudi students bagged 106 prizes at ISEF last year, including 69 grand awards and 37 special awards.
This year’s Saudi team members took part in an intensive series of training with the help of Saudi and foreign trainers, including academics, experts and arbitrators in various disciplines.