IsDB agrees 7 deals to fund water, food projects in Afghanistan

The signing of the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund included 7 humanitarian projects with IsDB, Jamal Al-Saati, special advisor to the president of IsDB right.
The signing of the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund included 7 humanitarian projects with IsDB, Jamal Al-Saati, special advisor to the president of IsDB right. (AN photo by Mohammed Khayat)
Updated 13 May 2023
Nada Hameed

  • Schemes ‘testimony to effective collaboration,’ bank’s president says
  • Saudi Arabia has provided $30m to Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund
JEDDAH: The Islamic Development Bank has agreed to provide funding for seven new welfare schemes under the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund.

The decision was made on Saturday during an annual meeting in Jeddah of the bank’s governors alongside ministers and delegations from its member countries.

The projects will seek to improve nutritional and healthcare services for children and their mothers in remote rural areas of Afghanistan, as well as tackling the problem of waterborne diseases like cholera through the provision of solar-powered water systems.

The projects will seek to improve nutritional and healthcare services for children and their mothers in remote rural areas of Afghanistan, as well as tackling the problem of waterborne diseases like cholera through the provision of solar-powered water systems.

Two of the projects, worth $2 million apiece, were signed with UNICEF and will help to provide lifesaving nutritional services and clean water to tens of thousands of vulnerable children in Kandahar province and other rural parts of Afghanistan.

A third, also worth $2 million, was signed with the International Organization for Migration to provide safe drinking water for more than 13,000 people.

Mohammed Al-Jasser, IsDB president and group chairman, said: “The signing of these agreements is testimony to the most effective and collaborative team effort.”

He thanked Saudi Arabia for its contribution of $30 million to the fund through the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for mobilizing resources around the world, and the governments of Algeria Kuwait, Malaysia and Turkey for their contributions.

“We look forward to receiving more contributions to the fund from member countries and other providers.”

Al-Jasser said work had already begun on the next batch of projects which “will be funded through the generous contributions of the Saudi Fund for Development.”

Hissein Brahim Taha, secretary-general of the OIC, said: “I would like to comment on the excellent work that is being deployed under the leadership of Mohammed Al-Jasser and I would like to express my appreciation and gratitude for the contributions provided by all other countries, as well as KSrelief.”

Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, said: “These agreements are tangible contributions to strengthen the development of the framework scene in order to achieve inclusive development.”

 

 

Estonia follows Saudi reforms closely, wants to help with Kingdom’s transformation

Estonia follows Saudi reforms closely, wants to help with Kingdom’s transformation
Faisal J. Abbas | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

  • President Alar Karis says Tallinn keen to dispatch business delegation and sign MoUs
TALLINN: Estonia is closely following the rapid transformation of Saudi Arabia, with Alar Karis, the country’s president, expressing an interest in becoming part of the Kingdom’s transformation and development story.

In an interview with Arab News in the Estonian capital Tallinn on Saturday, Karis said: “We follow very closely what’s happening in Saudi Arabia, especially about women’s rights and the (social) reforms and everything.”

He said Estonia went through a similar transformative reform journey 30 years ago. “It’s not that long ago. So, we have some experience (and) we can share that with Saudi Arabia.”

Karis referred to Estonia’s success in ushering in a digital transformation, as well as its adoption of new technologies and innovative solutions to today’s many challenges — something he believes the Kingdom can replicate.

“Saudi Arabia is really developing in that sense and taking a No. 1 position, I would say, in this region. We want to be part of this transformation.”

A Saudi delegation from its digital transformation authority visited Estonia recently to explore the possibility of learning from the Estonian template. So, was there any formal agreement between the countries on this front, or how Estonia can help Saudi Arabia in its digital transformation?

“We can share our expertise. We are already present in Arabia, I mean, in Oman, where one of our companies is really trying to assist in developing certain public systems. (The same can) apply to Saudi Arabia because e-governance is really our key issue and we have developed quite a lot in this field. So, this is something we can offer,” Karis said.

“And also, like Saudi Arabia, we are going through a green transition. So, that means we are trying to get rid of shale oil, just as you are trying to reduce reliance on oil and gas. So, we are on the same page. And digital solutions will help us in reaching these goals.”

Estonian companies are already working in the Saudi high-tech megacity NEOM, he said.

“Yes, there are some, yes. And that’s why I’m saying it would be nice if we can come to Saudi Arabia with a business delegation, and really start writing different MoUs and start working, because it’s a region that does interest also small countries like Estonia.”

Since Estonia is a stable and relatively untapped territory, what would his advice be to Saudi investors, such as the Public Investment Fund, or private investors?

“Digital sector and e-governance. Estonia is a country of startups. There are so many startups and 10 unicorns, which is also, maybe, something to learn from us. But, of course, most of all, it’s important that you have certain rules and regulations, and have trust on that. Because we started with our digital, but we did trust our government, we did trust our banks. That’s why we made our ID card compulsory, so everybody has this ID card, and that’s basically the backbone of our progress in that field.”

The detailed interview also discussed Ukraine, Russia and regional developments.

Guatemala president receives Saudi foreign minister

Alejandro Giammattei holds talks with Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Guatemala City. (Supplied)
Alejandro Giammattei holds talks with Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Guatemala City. (Supplied)
Guatemala president receives Saudi foreign minister

  • The Guatemalan president likewise extended his greetings to the Saudi king and crown prince and expressed his wishes for the Kingdom’s continued progress
GUATEMALA CITY: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was received by President of Guatemala Alejandro Giammattei on the sidelines of the ninth Summit of Heads of States and Government of the Association of Caribbean States.

Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the president and their good wishes to the government and the people of Guatemala.

The Guatemalan president likewise extended his greetings to the Saudi king and crown prince and expressed his wishes for the Kingdom’s continued progress.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and regional and international developments of common interest.

The reception was attended by Haytham Al-Malki, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Mexico and non-resident ambassador to Guatemala, and Abdulrahman Al-Dawood, director-general of the foreign minister’s office.

 

 

Who’s Who: Khalid Al-Sweilem, chief global sovereign funds adviser of Ninety One

Khalid Al-Sweilem
Khalid Al-Sweilem
Who’s Who: Khalid Al-Sweilem, chief global sovereign funds adviser of Ninety One

  • He was also named chairman of Ninety One’s new Saudi Arabian entity, which is under formation
Khalid Al-Sweilem was recently appointed by Ninety One to the position of chief global sovereign funds adviser and chairman of the firm’s new Saudi Arabian entity, which is under formation and subject to approval from the Kingdom’s Capital Market Authority.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Al-Sweilem said: “I am pleased to be taking on this role to help steer and develop Ninety One’s business in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East more broadly.

“This is a time of great transformation and opportunity for the region as Saudi Arabia implements its Vision 2030 program ... Ninety One is well positioned to capitalize on the major economic developments taking place throughout the region. Their roots in emerging markets give them a keen sensitivity to how investment capabilities should serve Saudi Arabia and the region’s needs.”

Al-Sweilem joined the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency, now known as the Saudi Central Bank, in 1991, where he served in a number of leadership capacities before becoming chief counselor and director general of investment. These included directing the investment management department as a chief investment officer and serving as director general of the investment department.

Al-Sweilem is a board/investment committee member of several institutions. He is chairman of Ashmore Investment Saudi Arabia; an independent board member at Fajr Capital; a board member at Al Raidah Investment Company and an investment committee member at the Arab Gulf Fund for Development. He is also global sovereign wealth funds adviser with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

He received a bachelor’s degree in science specializing in industrial engineering from the University of Arizona, US, and completed a master’s degree and Ph.D. in economics at Boston University and the University of Colorado Boulder, respectively.

Al-Sweilem also completed a two-year post-doctoral fellowship in economics and finance at Harvard’s Graduate School of Arts and Sciences in 1991, sponsored by Prince Bandar bin Sultan.

 

Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers hold phone call

Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers hold phone call
Arab News

Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers hold phone call

Updated 13 May 2023
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received on Saturday a phone call from Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

During their call, they discussed a number of issues of concern to both countries and also discussed the next steps in the recently agreed China-brokered deal.

It is the latest in a series of calls between the two ministers since talks hosted by China’s President Xi Jinping in Beijing last month ended with an agreement to restore diplomatic relations.

Iran and Saudi Arabia spent four days in talks in Beijing between March 6 and March 10.

Drug dealers, smugglers arrested in multiple raids

Drug dealers, smugglers arrested in multiple raids
Drug dealers, smugglers arrested in multiple raids

Updated 13 May 2023
RIYADH: Authorities tackling drug traders and smugglers have reported a number of arrests across the Kingdom in recent days.
On Saturday, a man was arrested in Jazan after security officials found 172 kg of khat in the vehicle he was driving in Al-Dair governorate.
In a separate incident, a Saudi Border Guards land patrol foiled a smuggling operation in Al-Rabwa, Asir, involving 37,500 tablets of a controlled substance.
In Makkah, an unspecified number of Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for selling controlled drugs from two apartments, while a Pakistani citizen was arrested in the Eastern Province for selling methamphetamine and another individual was detained in Hail for selling methamphetamine and hashish.
As the government ramps up its efforts to fight the drugs trade, people across the country are being encouraged to report any illicit activity to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control by calling 911 (for Makkah, Riyadh and Eastern Province), 999 (for the rest of the Kingdom) or by email at [email protected] All calls are treated in the strictest confidence.
 

