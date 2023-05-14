You are here

  • Home
  • Syria’s main insurgent group seeks to move away from Al-Qaeda past

Syria’s main insurgent group seeks to move away from Al-Qaeda past

Syria’s main insurgent group seeks to move away from Al-Qaeda past
1 / 4
An al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militant stands in front of a destroyed house in Atareb, Syria, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (File/AP)
Syria’s main insurgent group seeks to move away from Al-Qaeda past
2 / 4
Militants of the Al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham try to disperse people who have gathered at the Bab al-Hawa border gate. (File/AP)
Syria’s main insurgent group seeks to move away from Al-Qaeda past
3 / 4
Abu Mohammed al-Golani, of the Levant Liberation Committee and the leader of Syria's al-Qaida affiliate, second from right, discusses battlefield details with field commanders over a map, in Aleppo, Syria. (File/AP)
Syria’s main insurgent group seeks to move away from Al-Qaeda past
4 / 4
Militants of the al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham organization stand in front of a destroyed house in Atareb, Syria, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gk7b4

Updated 14 May 2023
AP

Syria’s main insurgent group seeks to move away from Al-Qaeda past

Syria’s main insurgent group seeks to move away from Al-Qaeda past
  • Abu Mohammed Al-Golani is trying hard to distance his group, Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, known as HTS, from its Al-Qaeda origins, spreading a message of pluralism and religious tolerance
Updated 14 May 2023
AP

IDLIB: The leader of an insurgent group that rules much of northwest Syria rose to notoriety over the past decade by claiming deadly bombings, threatening revenge against Western “crusader” forces and dispatching Islamist religious police to crack down on women deemed to be immodestly dressed.
Today the man known as Abu Mohammed Al-Golani is trying hard to distance his group, Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, known as HTS, from its Al-Qaeda origins, spreading a message of pluralism and religious tolerance.
As part of the rebranding, he has cracked down on extremist factions and dissolved the notorious religious police. For the first time in more than a decade, a Mass was performed recently at a long-shuttered church in Idlib province.
Al-Golani told a recent gathering of religious and local officials that Islamic law should not be imposed by force. “We don’t want the society to become hypocritical so that they pray when they see us and don’t once we leave,” Al-Golani said.
The pivot comes at a time when Al-Golani’s group is increasingly isolated. Countries that had once backed insurgents in Syria’s uprising-turned-civil-war are restoring relations with Syrian President Bashar Assad.
Turkiye, the main remaining state backer of armed opposition groups in Syria, has signaled a shift. Last week, the Turkish foreign minister met with his Syrian counterpart in Moscow, the first such meeting since 2011. The foreign ministers of Russia and Iran, Assad’s main allies, also attended.
The meeting marked a significant step toward Damascus and Ankara restoring ties, even as the presence of Turkish troops in northwest Syria remains a sticking point.
At the same time, the United States considers HTS a terrorist group and has offered a $10 million reward for information on Al-Golani’s whereabouts. The United Nations also designates it a terrorist organization.
Earlier this month, the US and Turkiye jointly slapped sanctions on two people who allegedly raised money for militant groups, including HTS.
Al-Golani rose to prominence in the early months of the Syrian uprising in 2011, when he became the leader of Al-Qaeda’s branch in Syria, known at the time as the Nusra Front. Militants and top officials from Osama bin Laden’s Al-Qaeda flocked to the group’s base of operations in northern Syria, where many of them were later killed in US strikes.
In July 2016, the Nusra Front changed its name to Fatah Al-Sham Front and said it was cutting ties with Al-Qaeda, in what was seen by many as an attempt to improve its image. Fatah Al-Sham later merged with several other groups and became Hayat Tahrir al Sham.
During that period, Al-Golani showed his face publicly for the first time and changed his style of dress from white turbans and robes to shirts and trousers. His fighters went after Daesh group militants who fled to Idlib after their defeat and cracked down on Horas Al-Din or “Guardians of Religion,” another militant group that includes hardcore Al-Qaeda members who broke away from HTS.
The change in Al-Golani’s public image appears not to have impressed the US government.
Posts on social media accounts of the US government’s Rewards for Justice show a photo of Al-Golani wearing a light blue shirt and dark blue blazer with a caption in Arabic that reads: “Hello, handsome Al-Golani. Nice shirt. You can change your uniform, but you will always be a terrorist. Don’t forget the $10 million reward.”
In 2017, HTS set up a so-called “salvation government” to run day-to-day affairs in the region. At first, it attempted to enforce a strict interpretation of Islamic law. Religious police were tasked with making sure that women were covered, with only their faces and hands showing. Its members would force shops to close on Fridays so that people could attend the weekly prayers. Playing music was banned, as was smoking water pipes in public.
In March 2020, Russia and Turkiye, which support rival groups in the conflict, reached a truce. Since then, rebel-held northwestern Syria has witnessed relative calm, and HTS focused its efforts on cracking down on the remnants of IS and other jihadist groups. The International Crisis Group think tank, in a report earlier this year, said HTS has evolved and “distanced itself from global jihadism.”
HTS has also sometimes portrayed itself as a defender of minorities in the primarily Sunni Arab northwest.
In March, members of a Turkish-backed armed group shot dead four Kurdish men in the town of Jinderis as they lit a fire to celebrate the Kurdish new year. Al-Golani met with the victims’ families and other Kurdish residents of the area and promised revenge against the perpetrators.
In a 2021 interview with PBS, Al-Golani called his group’s terrorist designation “unfair” and “political,” saying that while he had criticized Western policies in the region, “we didn’t say we want to fight (them).”
Al-Golani said his involvement with Al-Qaeda has ended, and that even in the past his group was “against carrying out operations outside of Syria.”
The State Department said in a statement that Al-Golani remains a designated terrorist and that it does not comment on possible deliberations about changing such designations.
Aron Lund, a fellow with the Century International research center, said he believes it’s unlikely the US will remove HTS and Al-Golani from its terrorism list. “As far as I can tell, the US government remains genuinely concerned about the group’s links to global jihadism,” Lund said.
Waiel Olwan, a researcher at the Turkiye-based think tank Jusoor for Studies, said he believes Al-Golani is trying to show he is in control of Idlib and to guarantee a place for himself in Syria once the conflict ends.
Asim Zedan, an activist whose group tracks violations by HTS, said the ongoing terror designation is a blow to Al-Golani’s self-image.
“After forming the salvation government and setting up ministries, Al-Golani now sees himself as a head of state,” Zedan said.

Topics: Syria

Iran summons Iraq envoy over Kurdish opposition groups

Iran summons Iraq envoy over Kurdish opposition groups
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

Iran summons Iraq envoy over Kurdish opposition groups

Iran summons Iraq envoy over Kurdish opposition groups
  • Tehran expressed its “strong objection” to the invitation of members of “separatist groups” at the ceremony
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran has summoned Iraq’s ambassador to protest over the presence of Iranian opposition groups at an official ceremony in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region, media reported Sunday.
Quoting the foreign ministry, ISNA news agency said that during Saturday’s meeting Tehran expressed its “strong objection” to the invitation of members of “separatist groups” at the ceremony “contrary to the recent security agreement between the Islamic republic and Iraq.”
Iran uses the words “separatist groups” to describe Kurdish factions opposed to the Iranian government, and considers them to be “terrorist” organizations.
Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region hosts camps and rear-bases operated by several Iranian Kurdish factions, which Iran has accused of serving Western or Israeli interests in the past.
In March Iran and Iraq signed a deal to protect their common border, and the following month Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi acknowledged the “security” agreement saying “the security of Iraq and its borders is very important to us.”
On Thursday a ceremony was held in the Kurdistan region to inaugurate a cultural center in tribute to the late Kurdish national hero Mustafa Barzani.
The event was attended by Iraqi President Abdel Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, as well as representatives of Iranian opposition groups.
“Following the invitation of members of separatist groups to an official ceremony in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the continuation of some terrorist groups’ movements in this region, the Iraqi ambassador in Tehran was summoned to the ministry of foreign affairs on Saturday,” ISNA said.
In November, Iran launched cross-border missile and drone strikes against several of the groups in northern Iraq, accusing them of stoking nationwide protests triggered by the death in custody last September of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.

Topics: Iran Iraq Kurdistan Kurdistan region of Iraq

Related

Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers hold phone call
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers hold phone call
Estonia’s Lennart Meri Conference sheds light on Middle East developments, Saudi-Iran ties
Middle-East
Estonia’s Lennart Meri Conference sheds light on Middle East developments, Saudi-Iran ties

As net tightens, Iranians pushed to take up homegrown apps

As net tightens, Iranians pushed to take up homegrown apps
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

As net tightens, Iranians pushed to take up homegrown apps

As net tightens, Iranians pushed to take up homegrown apps
  • Iranians are accustomed to using virtual private networks, or VPNs, to evade restrictions and access prohibited websites or apps, including the US-owned Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
  • Those who are tech-savvy are being corralled into using the apps approved by the authorities such as Neshan for navigation and Snapp! to hail a car ride
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Banned from using popular Western apps, Iranians have been left with little choice but to take up state-backed alternatives, as the authorities tighten Internet restrictions for security reasons following months of protests.
Iranians are accustomed to using virtual private networks, or VPNs, to evade restrictions and access prohibited websites or apps, including the US-owned Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
The authorities went as far as imposing total Internet blackouts during the protests that erupted after the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, following her arrest for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s dress code for women.
Connections are back up and running again, and even those who are tech-savvy are being corralled into using the apps approved by the authorities such as Neshan for navigation and Snapp! to hail a car ride.
As many as 89 million people have signed up to Iranian messaging apps including Bale, Ita, Rubika and Soroush, the government says, but not everyone is keen on making the switch.
“The topics that I follow and the friends who I communicate with are not on Iranian platforms,” said Mansour Roghani, a resident in the capital Tehran.
“I use Telegram and WhatsApp and, if my VPN still allows me, I’ll check Instagram,” the former municipality employee said, adding that he has not installed domestic apps as replacements.


At the height of the deadly Amini protests in October, the Iranian government cited security concerns as it moved to restrict Internet access and added Instagram and WhatsApp to its long list of blocked applications.
“No one wants to limit the Internet and we can have international platforms” if the foreign companies agree to introduce representative offices in Iran, Telecommunications Minister Issa Zarepour said last month.
Meta, the American giant that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has said it has no intention of setting up offices in the Islamic republic, which remains under crippling US sanctions.
The popularity of the state-sanctioned apps may not be what it seems, however, with the government encouraging people to install them by shifting essential online public services to the homegrown platforms which are often funded by the state.
In addition, analysts say, Iranian users have online safety concerns when using the approved local apps.
“We have to understand they have needs,” said Amir Rashidi, director of digital rights and security at the New York-based Miaan Group.
“As an Iranian citizen, what would you do if registering for university is only based on one of these apps? Or what would you do if you need access to government services?,” he said.
The locally developed apps lack a “clear privacy policy,” according to software developer Keikhosrow Heydari-Nejat.
“I have installed some of the domestic messaging apps on a separate phone, not the one that I am using every day,” the 23-year-old said, adding he had done so to access online government services.
“If they (government) shut the Internet down, I will keep them installed but I will visit my friends in person,” he said.
In a further effort to push people onto the domestic platforms, the telecommunications ministry connected the four major messaging apps, enabling users to communicate across the platforms.
“Because the government is going for the maximum number of users, they are trying to connect these apps,” the analyst Rashidi said, adding all of the domestic platforms “will enjoy financial and technical support.”
Iran has placed restrictions on apps such as Facebook and Twitter since 2009, following protests over disputed presidential elections.
In November 2019, Iran imposed nationwide Internet restrictions during protests sparked by surprise fuel price hikes.
A homegrown Internet network, the National Information Network (NIN), which is around 60 percent completed, will allow domestic platforms to operate independently of global networks.
One platform already benefitting from the highly filtered domestic network is Snapp!, an app similar to US ride-hailing service Uber that has 52 million users — more than half the country’s population.
But Rashidi said the NIN will give Tehran greater control to “shut down the Internet with less cost” once completed.

Topics: Iran

Related

Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers hold phone call
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers hold phone call
Macron: Two French citizens released in Iran
World
Macron: Two French citizens released in Iran

Turkiye votes in pivotal elections that could end Erdogan’s 20-year rule

Turkiye votes in pivotal elections that could end Erdogan’s 20-year rule
Updated 14 May 2023
Reuters

Turkiye votes in pivotal elections that could end Erdogan’s 20-year rule

Turkiye votes in pivotal elections that could end Erdogan’s 20-year rule
  • Vote will either grant Erdogan a new five-year term or set the country on what his principal opponent calls a more democratic path
  • For the first time in 20 years, opinion polls indicate Erdogan is entering a race trailing behind an opponent
Updated 14 May 2023
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turks voted on Sunday in one of the most important elections in modern Turkiye’s 100-year history, which could either unseat President Tayyip Erdogan and halt his government’s increasingly authoritarian path or usher in a third decade of his rule.
The vote will decide not only who leads Turkiye, a NATO-member country of 85 million, but also how it is governed, where its economy is headed amid a deep cost of living crisis, and the shape of its foreign policy, which has taken unpredictable turns.
Opinion polls give Erdogan’s main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who heads an alliance of six opposition parties, a slight lead, but if either of them fail to get more than 50 percent of the vote there will be a runoff election on May 28.
Voters will also elect a new parliament, likely a tight race between the People’s Alliance comprising Erdogan’s conservative Islamist-rooted AK Party (AKP) and the nationalist MHP and others, and Kilicdaroglu’s Nation Alliance formed of six opposition parties, including his secularist Republican People’s Party (CHP), established by Turkiye’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.
Polls opened at 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) and will close at 5 p.m. (1400 GMT). Under Turkish law, the reporting of any results is banned until 9 p.m. By late on Sunday there could be a good indication of whether there will be a runoff vote for the presidency.
In Diyarbakir, a city in the mainly Kurdish southeast which was hit by a devastating earthquake in February, some said they had voted for the opposition and others for Erdogan.
“A change is needed for the country,” said Nuri Can, 26, who cited Turkiye’s economic crisis as the reason for voting for Kilicdaroglu. “After the election there will be an economic crisis at the door again, so I wanted change.”
But Hayati Arslan, 51, said he had voted for Erdogan and his AK Party.
“The country’s economic situation is not good but I still believe that Erdogan will fix this situation. Turkiye’s prestige abroad has reached a very good point with Erdogan and I want this to continue,” he said.
Queues formed at polling stations in the city, with some 9,000 police officers on duty across the province.
Many in the provinces affected by the earthquake, which killed more than 50,000 people, have expressed anger over the slow initial government response but there is little evidence that the issue has changed how people will vote.
Kurdish voters, who account for 15-20 percent of the electorate, will play a pivotal role, with the Nation Alliance unlikely to attain a parliamentary majority by itself.
The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) is not part of the main opposition alliance but fiercely opposes Erdogan after a crackdown on its members in recent years.
The HDP has declared its support for Kilicdaroglu in the presidential race. It is entering the parliamentary elections under the emblem of the small Green Left Party due to a court case filed by a top prosecutor seeking to ban the HDP over links to Kurdish militants, which the party denies.

END OF AN ERA?
Erdogan, 69, is a powerful orator and master campaigner who has pulled out all the stops on the campaign trail as he battles to survive his toughest political test. He commands fierce loyalty from pious Turks who once felt disenfranchised in secular Turkiye and his political career has survived an attempted coup in 2016, and numerous corruption scandals.
However, if Turks do oust Erdogan it will be largely because they saw their prosperity, equality and ability to meet basic needs decline, with inflation that topped 85 percent in Oct. 2022 and a collapse in the lira currency.
Kilicdaroglu, a 74-year-old former civil servant, promises that if he wins he will return to orthodox economic policies from Erdogan’s heavy management.
Kilicdaroglu also says he would seek to return the country to the parliamentary system of governance, from Erdogan’s executive presidential system passed in a referendum in 2017. He has also promised to restore the independence of a judiciary that critics say Erdogan has used to crack down on dissent.
In his time in power, Erdogan has taken tight control of most of Turkiye’s institutions and sidelined liberals and critics. Human Rights Watch, in its World Report 2022, said Erdogan’s government has set back Turkiye’s human rights record by decades.
If he wins, Kilicdaroglu faces challenges keeping united an opposition alliance that includes nationalists, Islamists, secularists and liberals.
The final days of the campaign were marked by accusations of foreign meddling.

Kilicdaroglu said his party had concrete evidence of Russia’s responsibility for the release of “deep fake” online content, which Moscow denied. Erdogan accused the opposition of working with US President Joe Biden to topple him. A US State Department spokesperson said Washington does not take sides in elections.

Topics: Turkey turkey elections

Related

Anger, despair in Turkiye’s earthquake zone on eve of election
Middle-East
Anger, despair in Turkiye’s earthquake zone on eve of election
Syria extends opening of 2 border crossings with Turkiye for quake aid
Middle-East
Syria extends opening of 2 border crossings with Turkiye for quake aid

Gaza cease-fire takes effect after five days of deadly fighting

Gaza cease-fire takes effect after five days of deadly fighting
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

Gaza cease-fire takes effect after five days of deadly fighting

Gaza cease-fire takes effect after five days of deadly fighting
  • Dozens of rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel in the final 30 minutes, prompting retaliatory strikes
  • People begin to emerge into Gaza’s streets, which had been empty for days of clashes that have killed 35
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

GAZA CITY: A cease-fire took effect in and around the Gaza Strip on Saturday after five days of cross-border exchanges that have killed at least 34 Palestinians and one Israeli.

The truce was scheduled to start at 10:00 p.m. (1900 GMT), Egyptian and Palestinian officials announced.
In the final 30 minutes running up to the deadline, dozens of rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel, prompting renewed air strikes, AFP correspondents in the territory said.
Most of the rockets were intercepted by Israeli air defenses.
A few more rockets were fired after 1900 GMT, followed by fresh Israeli strikes, before things appeared to calm down.
Hundreds of people then began to emerge into Gaza’s streets, which had been empty for days.
Two rockets were fired from Gaza after 11:00 p.m. (2000 GMT) with no victims, the Israeli army said.
Egypt brokered the latest cease-fire proposal, saying it had secured agreement from both Israel and the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad.
“Israel’s National Security Adviser Tsahi Hanegbi... thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and expressed the State of Israel’s appreciation for Egypt’s vigorous efforts to bring about a cease-fire,” a statement from the Israeli prime minister’s office said.
Israel’s response to the Egyptian initiative means “quiet will be answered by quiet, and if Israel is attacked or threatened it will continue to do everything it needs to do in order to defend itself,” he said.
A Palestinian source confirmed Islamic Jihad’s agreement.
“We want to thank Egypt for its efforts,” Islamic Jihad political department official Mohammad Al-Hindi told AFP. He has been in Cairo since the fighting erupted on Tuesday.


For days, life in Gaza and in Israeli communities near the border has been a daily routine of air strikes and sirens warning of incoming rocket fire.
Residents in the crowded Gaza Strip cowered indoors as the fighting raged, with streets empty and only a few shops and pharmacies open.
“The whole Palestinian people are suffering,” Muhammad Muhanna, 58, told AFP in the ruins of his home. “What have we done?“
In Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, a dead donkey lay in the ruins of a row of buildings levelled in an Israeli strike.
“No one is safe in their homes,” said Imad Rayan, 64.
A spokesman for the interior ministry in Gaza said on the final day of its campaign the Israeli military had concentrated on “targeting civilians, residential and civilian buildings.”
There had been mounting calls for a cease-fire to be agreed, including from Israel’s closest ally, the United States.
The White House welcomed the agreement and commended Egypt and Qatar’s roles in defusing hostilities.
“US officials worked closely with regional partners to achieve this resolution to the hostilities to prevent further loss of life and restore calm for both Israelis and Palestinians,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Saturday.
Egypt had kept up its mediation effort despite repeated setbacks.
On Saturday, shrapnel from a rocket fired from Gaza hit a building site in Sdot Negev, just over the border into Israel, killing one man and wounding another. Both were day laborers from Gaza.
Islamic Jihad said its fighters were pursuing “missile strikes on Israeli cities” in revenge for Israeli “assassinations” of their commanders and strikes on populated areas.
The exchange of fire came after the Palestinian health ministry reported the death of two men aged 19 and 32 in an Israeli army raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’s Fatah movement said the two men killed in the raid were members of its armed wing, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades.

The current bout of violence erupted on Tuesday when Israeli strikes on Gaza killed three leading Islamic Jihad members. Three other senior figures from the Palestinian militant group were killed in later strikes.
They are among at least 34 lives lost in the fighting inside Gaza, according to the territory’s health ministry.
There have been two deaths in Israel, one of them the Gazan day laborer.
The army said nearly 1,100 rockets had been fired from Gaza toward Israel in the current fighting, including 300 intercepted by its air defenses.
Gaza, a coastal enclave that is home to 2.3 million Palestinians, has been plagued by poverty and unemployment since Israel imposed a blockade in 2007 when the Islamist movement Hamas took control.
The territory has seen numerous wars between militant groups and Israel since the Hamas takeover.
This week’s fighting was the worst in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since an August flare-up that killed nearly 50 Palestinians.
The conflict has escalated since veteran Israeli politician Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power late last year, heading a coalition of extreme right and ultra-Orthodox parties.
 

Topics: Gaza truce

Related

Update Israel and Islamic Jihad agree Gaza truce
Middle-East
Israel and Islamic Jihad agree Gaza truce
No letup in Gaza fighting as truce talks falter
Middle-East
No letup in Gaza fighting as truce talks falter

Anger, despair in Turkiye’s earthquake zone on eve of election

Anger, despair in Turkiye’s earthquake zone on eve of election
Updated 13 May 2023
AFP

Anger, despair in Turkiye’s earthquake zone on eve of election

Anger, despair in Turkiye’s earthquake zone on eve of election
  • Metin Yener and his wife Zubeyde will vote for Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the secular rival to long-serving Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose government is fighting for its political life
Updated 13 May 2023
AFP

ANTAKYA: At a bus station in Antakya, a city razed to the ground by Turkiye’s devastating earthquake, emotions remain raw and voters divided ahead of Sunday’s pivotal elections.
The Yener family’s building partially collapsed in February’s 7.8-magnitude tremor, which killed more than 50,000 people and unleashed a wave of anger at the government’s delayed rescue and recovery work.
Like many others forced to flee their homes in this ancient cradle of civilizations near the Syrian border, they returned to take part in Turkiye’s biggest vote of modern times.
Metin Yener and his wife Zubeyde will vote for Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the secular rival to long-serving Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose government is fighting for its political life.
“These elections are important. We have hope,” Metin said with a smile, as his family waited at the station after braving a five-hour bus journey.
In his tiny store stacked with water bottles, crisp packets and batteries sold to time-pressed travelers, shopkeeper Mithat cannot wait to have his say in the presidential and legislative polls.
“During the earthquake, the state abandoned us. In the first three days, no one came to our aid,” the 55-year-old said, withholding his surname for fear of getting into trouble.
Mithat also declined to state his voting preference, wanting to keep it a secret.
“But I will vote with my conscience,” he said.
Serdal Anil has no qualms about openly showing his support for Kilicdaroglu, leader of the secular Republican People’s Party or CHP and head of a six-party opposition alliance seeking to end more than two decades of Erdogan rule.
The 21-year-old has been living in a tent with his parents for three months, regretting how tough life had become since the earthquake and an economic crisis experts say was exacerbated by Erdogan’s unorthodox policies.
With the situation becoming more difficult and snakes trying to slither into his makeshift accommodation, Anil does not fear a change of leadership will hamper the massive reconstruction effort.
“Both (candidates) can do it, they are the state,” he said.
A short distance away, the CHP has set up its provincial leadership under four large tents erected alongside a major road — its headquarters were not spared by the quake either.
Hakan Tiryaki, CHP president for Hatay province, of which Antakya is the capital, said “a change of government is the only glimmer of hope” residents had, despite Erdogan’s promises of rapid reconstruction.
Widespread public anger at the state’s slow response to the tragedy leads Tiryaki to believe that many of Hatay’s one million electors will vote differently this year.
Even in the 2018 presidential ballot, Erdogan won 48.5 percent of the vote in the province — four points below the national average.
Those who previously plumped for Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party or AKP now see it as “killers” of their loved ones, Tiryaki said.
“Voters are doing everything to come and vote. There are sick people who are putting their treatment on hold. They’re banking everything on this election,” he said.
But back at Antakya’s bus station, outrage against the government’s handling of the quake will not motivate coach driver Mehmet Kuyumcu to punish Erdogan and the AKP at the ballot box — he’ll be working instead.
“I will not vote. I have never even voted,” he told AFP.
“I lost five members of my family. Do the political parties have anything to do with it? My vote isn’t going to bring them back to life.”
Cansel Dogruel said she was thinking of voting for Erdogan, just as she did in 2018.
Speaking under her tent with her young child in her arms, she admitted she had only loosely followed the campaigning.
“We don’t know what the candidates are saying, we don’t have a TV or a telephone anymore,” she said.
“We waited for a tent for weeks and it wasn’t even the state that gave it to us,” she said.
The protracted limbo is making the young woman have second thoughts about backing Erdogan, the man who has dominated Turkish politics since 2003.
“Actually, given the situation we’re in, I don’t know anymore — I’m in two minds.”

 

Topics: Turkiye Election

Related

Syria extends opening of 2 border crossings with Turkiye for quake aid
Middle-East
Syria extends opening of 2 border crossings with Turkiye for quake aid
Turkiye says Black Sea grain deal extension nearing
World
Turkiye says Black Sea grain deal extension nearing

Latest updates

Islamic Development Bank signs 77 deals worth $1.4bn for projects in member countries
Islamic Development Bank signs 77 deals worth $1.4bn for projects in member countries
Egypt Fashion Week launches first edition in Cairo
Egypt Fashion Week launches first edition in Cairo
Indonesian trade mission seeks to boost export potential in Egypt
Indonesia’s Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan began a visit to Egypt on Sunday. (File/AFP)
Saudi crown prince renames two Riyadh neighbourhoods after King Salman
Saudi crown prince renames two Riyadh neighbourhoods after King Salman
Oil Updates — Iraq does not expect OPEC+ to make further cuts 
Oil Updates — Iraq does not expect OPEC+ to make further cuts 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.