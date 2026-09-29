CASABLANCA: Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Tuesday named Urban Planning Minister Fatima Zahra Mansouri as the country’s prime minister, making the 50-year-old attorney the first woman to hold the position in the Muslim kingdom.

Mansouri, who until her nomination also was the mayor of Marrakech, was tasked with forming a new government, the Royal Palace said in a statement. The announcement came four days after results of elections were announced.

Mansouri is expected to build a governing coalition in the coming days. Her government is expected to make billions of dollars in investments linked to the 2030 FIFA World Cup, while delivering on promises to fight inflation, raise wages and create jobs.

Mansouri, the second woman to serve as prime minister in the Arab world after Najla Bouden in Tunisia, is expected to build a coalition to form a government. Morocco’s electoral system makes it difficult for a single party to win an absolute majority.