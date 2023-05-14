IsDB launches revamped Member Country Partnership Strategy

You are here

Jeddah: The Islamic Development Bank launched the revamped Member Country Partnership Strategy this year at the bank’s annual meeting event. 

The launch focused on four of its member countries — Niger, Pakistan, Guyana and Uzebekistan. 

The event was attended by distinguished governors and delegations from member countries, and the aim was to focus on the strategic development projects and programs in the member countries.

Mohammed Al-Jasser, the chairman of the Islamic Development Bank and the chairman of the IsDB Group said: “The revival of member country partnership strategy is the key instrument for the bank’s strategic programs as part of the IsDB group’s commitment to develop member countries priorities as laid out in their national development plans.”

After the unprecedented disruption caused by the pandemic, the bank witnessed setbacks. However, 2022 marked its revival, and in 2023 the bank has focused on making the MCPS more implementation focused. 

Al-Jasser said that it “effectively addresses the various developmental challenges facing our member countries, while reducing constraints.”

He added: “We have once in a lifetime opportunity to build back better and create a more sustainable and equitable future for all. So let us continue to invest in the future and the well-being of all people and the planet. 

“Let us continue to build partnerships and collaborations across sectors and regions to achieve our common goals. Together, we can achieve impactful partnerships leading to economic diversification and sustainable development. We must prioritize partnerships and work collaboratively to ensure that no one is left behind.”

At the end of the session, Al-Jasser signed four memorandum of understanding with Abdou Rabiou, minister of planning of Niger; Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, minister for economic affairs of Pakistan; Ashni Singh, senior minister, office of the president of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana; and the acting alternative governor of Uzbekistan.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

TVTC trainees achieve 10 global awards at ITEX 2023

TVTC trainees achieve 10 global awards at ITEX 2023
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

TVTC trainees achieve 10 global awards at ITEX 2023

TVTC trainees achieve 10 global awards at ITEX 2023
  • Three Saudi trainees bagged gold medals, five trainees achieved silver medals and two got bronze medals
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Ten trainees of the Technical and Vocational Training Corp. in Saudi Arabia won gold, silver, and bronze medals at the International Invention, Innovation and Technology Exhibition in Malaysia from May 7-14, which saw the participation of 33 countries.

Three Saudi trainees achieved gold medals: Asa’ad Sultan Al-Rifi in industrial design, Ammar Haroun Mansour in automation and operation, and Abdullah Abdulrahman Al-Bakri in multimedia for information and telecommunications technology.

Five trainees achieved silver medals: Rami Ghazi Al-Rashidi and Amer Saeed Al-Johani in automation and operation, Abdullah Abdulaziz Al-Muzail in industrial design, Abdulrahman Mohammed Al-Ansari in environment, and Mohammed Yousef Al-Sarhan in machinery and equipment technology.

Two trainees achieved bronze medals: Ali Saad Al-Ghamdi in automation and operation and Bader Khalid Al-Mutairi in smart telecommunications.

TVTC earlier held a preparation program for nominated trainees to participate in ITEX 2023 in a number of tracks.

In this program, trainees’ projects were presented to ensure they aligned with the standards of this year’s competition. The program was held to provide participants with the skills needed to exhibit their work and the opportunity to develop their projects for the competition, which contributes to fostering talent in accordance with Vision 2030 objectives.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) Malaysia

French politician looks to boost ties with Kingdom on trip to Riyadh

French politician looks to boost ties with Kingdom on trip to Riyadh
Updated 14 May 2023
Samia Hanifi

French politician looks to boost ties with Kingdom on trip to Riyadh

French politician looks to boost ties with Kingdom on trip to Riyadh
  • Amal Amelia Lakrafi’s visit in December led to several deals
  • Kingdom ‘has a clear goal of opening up to tourism,’ she says
Updated 14 May 2023
Samia Hanifi

RIYADH: A politician who represents French people living in the Middle East will arrive in Riyadh on Sunday to promote cooperation between France and Saudi Arabia in the fields of medical education and nursing.

Amal Amelia Lakrafi, a member of parliament for La Republique En Marche, is expected to meet various officials to discuss topics including health, women’s rights and education, as well as talking to members of the French community and business leaders.

Lakrafi last visited Saudi Arabia in December alongside Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad Olivier Becht and representatives of several French companies.

On the back of that trip, French public transport operator RATP and private firms Idverde and Amane Advisors signed contracts and memorandums of understanding to work more closely with Saudi authorities.

Speaking in French, Lakrafi told Arab News: “These deals are part of the Franco-Saudi cooperation to support the development of the AlUla region. The contract signed by RATP aims to develop a sustainable and intelligent transport system to serve the inhabitants of AlUla and its visitors.

“The memorandum of understanding signed with Amane Advisors focuses on modernizing services for more sustainable waste management, and the one with Idverde concerns the landscaping of AlUla’s territory.”

As part of the Saudi Vision 2030 economic diversification program, the Kingdom has set a goal to increase its annual tourism revenue to $46 billion by 2030. It is committed to developing and promoting its archaeological heritage and diverse landscapes like AlUla.

“It is clear that Saudi Arabia has a clear goal of opening up to international tourism … going beyond religious pilgrimages,” Lakrafi said.

“We see this very concretely from France, with easy access to tourist visas or through advertising campaigns developed by Saudi operators. This tourist ambition will necessarily find its audience.”

The Kingdom is home to more than 500 French teachers who play a key role in ensuring that the more than 150,000 French speakers in the country are provided with good quality education. Negotiations are also taking place at the highest level for the reintegration of French-language teaching in Saudi public schools.

“I am delighted that the reintegration of French is under discussion,” Lakrafi said. “This would deepen our linguistic cooperation. By extension, this could also strengthen France’s academic cooperation with Saudi Arabia. I think there are many things we can do to strengthen our relationship.”

Speaking about the social reforms that have happened in recent years in Saudi Arabia, Lakrafi said: “Every time I travel, I see a significant change in the place of women in Saudi society. The advancement of their rights is a definite step forward for their empowerment. But beyond that, I see that they are more and more visible: in positions of responsibility, in universities where they are numerous to conduct courses of excellence, in the media or at the head of companies.

“I am convinced that a dynamic and modern society cannot prosper without women. But I also know that change doesn’t happen overnight, and I want to salute and encourage the progress Saudi Arabia has made on this issue in a very short time.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia France

IsDB launches second phase of lives and livelihoods fund to support 32 member countries

IsDB launches second phase of lives and livelihoods fund to support 32 member countries
Updated 14 May 2023
Nada Hameed

IsDB launches second phase of lives and livelihoods fund to support 32 member countries

IsDB launches second phase of lives and livelihoods fund to support 32 member countries
  • The second phase of the fund mobilizes resources from the IsDB and from donors for the next 5 years
Updated 14 May 2023
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The Islamic Development Bank and its development partners including the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development announced the launch of the second phase of the Lives and Livelihoods Fund on the sidelines of the IsDB annual meetings.

The launch was attended by the fund’s founding partners, including Mohamed Saif Al-Suwaidi, director general of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development; Chris Elias, president of global development of BMGF; and Hiba Ahmed, director general of Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development.

The second phase of the fund mobilizes resources from the IsDB and from donors such as BMGF and the ISFD for the next five years. The committed resources are aimed at supporting 32 member countries of the bank to achieve 10 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

ISFD committed $150 million: $50 million will be used as highly concessional loans and $100 million as temporary cash. BMGF announced its commitment to pledge 20 percent of the total granted by donors to the LLF, with up to $100 million.

The second phase of LLF serves as a flexible and efficient way to finance government social development projects to deliver on Sustainable Development Goals. It will continue to promote the equitable expansion of the fund investments and assist lower-income and lower-middle-income countries to optimize their existing financial, human and other resources for high-impact sectors.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Elias shed light on BMGF’s role. “We are providing through the IsDB, technical assistance and concessional financing to the 32 countries that are eligible. In the first phase of the fund, we committed over $1.44 billion to 37 projects in 22 countries that were focused on primary health care, agriculture, particularly for small farmers, and basic social infrastructure.

“We are very excited about the next phase because we’re incorporating what we’ve learned from the first phase. So, we will have a much more intentional focus on women’s empowerment, as well as addressing the effects of climate change, which are hitting particularly small farmers and other poorest individuals in poor countries.” 

BMGF is involved in poverty alleviation around the world with a main focus on sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

Elias said: “We believe that everyone deserves a chance at a healthy and productive life. So, we work to improve people’s health as well as to create economic opportunities, particularly for the poorest of the poor and the poorest countries.”

Muhammad Al-Jasser, president of IsDB, said: “We all know that long-term food security is not benchmarked by crop yields and strong markets alone. It is also gauged by the survival of a child, the health of a mother, and the resilience of a community. Your continued support and commitment will make it possible for millions of people to pave their way out of poverty.”

He also highlighted the establishment of enhanced operational and monitoring systems under LLF’s second phase to drive more investments in ending the devastating consequences of hunger, poverty and disease.

Ahmed stated that the evaluation of ISFD’s participation in the first phase of LLF showed that the original objectives set for its contributions are all met in a satisfactory manner. 

Since its creation in 2016, the fund has invested more than $1.4 billion in 22 IsDB member countries. Its financing is benefitting more than three million small farmers to improve their productivity and livelihoods, providing access to quality health care for 12.5 million women and children, and is set to provide more than 7.5 million people with better water and sanitation facilities.

Topics: Islamic Development Bank (IsDB Saudi Arabia Abu Dhabi Fund for Development Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Estonia follows Saudi reforms closely, wants to help with Kingdom’s transformation

Estonia follows Saudi reforms closely, wants to help with Kingdom’s transformation
Updated 14 May 2023
Faisal J. Abbas | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Estonia follows Saudi reforms closely, wants to help with Kingdom’s transformation

Estonia follows Saudi reforms closely, wants to help with Kingdom’s transformation
  • President Alar Karis says Tallinn keen to dispatch business delegation and sign MoUs
Updated 14 May 2023
Faisal J. Abbas | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

TALLINN: Estonia is closely following the rapid transformation of Saudi Arabia, with Alar Karis, the country’s president, expressing an interest in becoming part of the Kingdom’s transformation and development story.

In an interview with Arab News in the Estonian capital Tallinn on Saturday, Karis said: “We follow very closely what’s happening in Saudi Arabia, especially about women’s rights and the (social) reforms and everything.”

He said Estonia went through a similar transformative reform journey 30 years ago. “It’s not that long ago. So, we have some experience (and) we can share that with Saudi Arabia.”

Karis referred to Estonia’s success in ushering in a digital transformation, as well as its adoption of new technologies and innovative solutions to today’s many challenges — something he believes the Kingdom can replicate.

“Saudi Arabia is really developing in that sense and taking a No. 1 position, I would say, in this region. We want to be part of this transformation.”

A Saudi delegation from its digital transformation authority visited Estonia recently to explore the possibility of learning from the Estonian template. So, was there any formal agreement between the countries on this front, or how Estonia can help Saudi Arabia in its digital transformation?

“We can share our expertise. We are already present in Arabia, I mean, in Oman, where one of our companies is really trying to assist in developing certain public systems. (The same can) apply to Saudi Arabia because e-governance is really our key issue and we have developed quite a lot in this field. So, this is something we can offer,” Karis said.

“And also, like Saudi Arabia, we are going through a green transition. So, that means we are trying to get rid of shale oil, just as you are trying to reduce reliance on oil and gas. So, we are on the same page. And digital solutions will help us in reaching these goals.”

Read More from Interview

Estonian companies are already working in the Saudi high-tech megacity NEOM, he said.

“Yes, there are some, yes. And that’s why I’m saying it would be nice if we can come to Saudi Arabia with a business delegation, and really start writing different MoUs and start working, because it’s a region that does interest also small countries like Estonia.”

Since Estonia is a stable and relatively untapped territory, what would his advice be to Saudi investors, such as the Public Investment Fund, or private investors?

“Digital sector and e-governance. Estonia is a country of startups. There are so many startups and 10 unicorns, which is also, maybe, something to learn from us. But, of course, most of all, it’s important that you have certain rules and regulations, and have trust on that. Because we started with our digital, but we did trust our government, we did trust our banks. That’s why we made our ID card compulsory, so everybody has this ID card, and that’s basically the backbone of our progress in that field.”

The detailed interview also discussed Ukraine, Russia and regional developments.

 

Topics: LMC2023 Editor’s Choice Lennart Meri Conference Saudi Arabia

