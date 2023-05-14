Saudi crown prince renames two Riyadh neighbourhoods after King Salman

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the renaming of two Riyadh neighborhoods after his father King Salman as part of efforts to develop them.
The “Al-Waha” and “Salah Al-Din” neighborhoods have been renamed as the “King Salman Neighborhood,” where the area will be redeveloped to have imporved basic services, and recreational activities, Saudi state agency SPA reported on Sunday.
Located in the heart of the capital with an area of 6.6 sq km, adjacent to King Salman Park, the neighborhood will also have Salmani architecture, a style that embodies tradition and modernity.
These development efforts aim to stimulate population and economic growth, according to SPA.
The renaming of the neighborhoods was made to honor King Salman's five decade-long provincial leadership of Riyadh.
This project comes within the developmental and environmental efforts of the crown prince in a push to upgrade the city of Riyadh and placing it on the world map as one of the most important economic and tourism capitals in accordance with Vision 2030, SPA said.
RIYADH: The Hospitality of Al-Ta’i festival, which was held in Hail from May 5-13, has come to a close.
The festival, part of the Year of Arabic Poetry initiative with the support of the Quality of Life Program, introduced visitors to the poet Hatim Al-Ta’i, who lived in the pre-Islamic period in Hail province.
A renowned historical figure, famed for his poetic works, generosity and horsemanship, the remains of his palace, tomb, and his famous fireplace in the village of Tuwairan in Hail remain for people to see to this day.
The festival included a package of cultural activities and events that embodied the life of the poet and his work, reflecting the culture of the region during his lifetime.
Visitors were offered a creative journey that started with the children’s Utba area, which included coloring, pottery making, weaving, and bracelet making.
After that, visitors moved on to the performance Awarid area, which represented important stages of the history of Al-Ta’i starting from his childhood, through his youth, and into middle and old age, exploring the wisdom and advice he accrued along the way.
One of the pavilions presented a lively model of the poet’s social life, represented by an ‘interactive exhibition’ that took visitors back to the 6th century A.D. and gave them the chance to discover the world at that time through virtual reality technology.
A visual presentation about the life of Al-Ta’i, titled “About the Poet of Ta’i,” was presented, shedding light on the symbols of Arab poetry, and passing through the stages of the poet’s flourishing life, in which he became a witness to the authenticity, morals, and values of the Arab people, and a model for others to follow.
The About the Life of Al-Ta’i area presented a lively model of the poet’s social life, represented by an “interactive exhibition” that took visitors back to the 6th century A.D. and gave them the chance to discover the world at that time through virtual reality technology.
In the Cooking area, the Ministry of Culture presented live cooking demonstrations and hospitality that emulated Al-Ta’i’s generosity, and provided a glimpse into his family life and stories.
In the Diwan Hatim area, literary figures and poets took to the stage to chronicle the life of Al-Ta’i through their own poems and readings of his biography, evoking his history through unexplored aspects of his works.
The festival was part of the the Ministry of Culture’s plans to celebrate the icons of Arab poetry, such as Al-Ta’i, Antara ibn Shaddad, Labid ibn Rabiah, Zuheir ibn Abi Salma, Imru’ Al-Qais, and Al-A’sha.
This stems from the belief in the importance of poetry and poets in the cultural history of the Kingdom, and the revival of its rich cultural heritage, presenting it in contemporary creative forms through the use of modern technology and exceptional talents. This way, the ministry seeks to enhance national identity and transform the Kingdom’s culture into a way of life.
Saudi university, Diriyah officials ink collaboration deal
Inzerillo said: “This MoU is important to the exchange of knowledge, particularly when it comes to academic studies and statistics that help the two sides develop relevant research
RIYADH: Officials from the Diriyah Gate Development Authority and King Faisal University have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in areas including student hiring, training, research, academics, and culture.
The agreement was inked by KFU President Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali and the DGDA Group Chief Executive Officer Jerry Inzerillo.
As part of the MoU, Al-Ohali said university undergraduates would receive training and practical experience with the authority which would help boost their knowledge and skillsets.
The deal will also see increased cooperation and participation between the two parties in job fairs and forums, exchange visits, events, joint initiatives, and coordinated volunteer programs, plus activities tailored specifically for KFU students.
Inzerillo said: “This MoU is important to the exchange of knowledge, particularly when it comes to academic studies and statistics that help the two sides develop relevant research.
“The DGDA and its range of projects are the ideal place for KFU undergraduates to gain the kind of experience that will qualify them to compete in the job market and develop their professional capabilities.
“Likewise, as part of our human development efforts, the DGDA is keen on making postgraduate studies available to staff members,” he added.
Under the terms of the deal, the two parties will work together to assess the Hofuf-based university’s highest-performing alumni and consider them for relevant job opportunities at the authority, where they will have the chance to work on some of the Kingdom’s most exciting giga projects.
The two organizations will also explore the possibility of collaboration to provide training opportunities for KFU students at DGDA, where students will learn from experienced staff and develop their abilities.
In return, KFU is set to provide executive learning and postgraduate education programs to DGDA staff.
The festival will showcase various seasonal agricultural products in Taif, including apricots, apples, honey and ghee, and will host a series of events over five days
RIYADH: The Seasonal Agricultural Products Festival will kick off on Thursday in the central district of Taif, behind Bab Al-Hazm. It will be held under the patronage of Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud, governor of Taif.
Majid bin Abdullah Al-Khalif, director general of the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s branch in Makkah region, said that “this festival will be held with the participation of governmental and non-governmental bodies, in addition to more than 30 farmers, beekeepers and productive families from the governorate.”
The festival will showcase various seasonal agricultural products in Taif, including apricots, apples, honey and ghee, and will host a series of events over five days.
Hani bin Abdulrahman Al-Kadi, manager of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s office in Taif, confirmed that the governorate will host many festivals in the upcoming months.
He said that “the ministry is keen on supporting and encouraging farmers to increase their production” and “highlighting the importance of marketing their diverse agricultural products” through these festivals.
Al-Khalif and Al-Kadi thanked the governor of Taif for sponsoring the festival and for his interest in the governorate’s agricultural sector.
Thomas Lid Ball said: “Norway highly appreciates all the assistance from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the close cooperation also with other countries, to ensure safe evacuation of Norwegian citizens from Sudan
RIYADH: Saudi Assistant Minister of State for African Affairs Dr. Sami Al-Saleh on Sunday received the Norwegian ambassador to the Kingdom, Thomas Lid Ball, in Riyadh.
During their meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed the latest developments on issues of mutual concern.
Earlier, in a tweet, Ball said: “Norway highly appreciates all the assistance from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the close cooperation also with other countries, to ensure safe evacuation of Norwegian citizens from Sudan.”
Al-Saleh recently held talks with the UK and EU envoys Neil Crompton and Patrick Simonnet, respectively. During separate meetings, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen cooperation with Saudi Arabia.