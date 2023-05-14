EU says latest Armenia-Azerbaijan talks should build momentum for peace

You are here

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are welcomed by European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, Belgium, on May 14, 2023. (REUTERS)
  • Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Brussels at the EU’s invitation
  • The two leaders are due to meet again on June 1 at a development conference in Moldova
BAKU: The European Union on Sunday welcomed the latest meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan as a positive step toward clinching a durable peace agreement between the two neighboring states which have fought two major wars in 30 years.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Brussels at the EU’s invitation.
Neither leader commented after the meeting, the latest in a series since a six-week conflict between the two countries in 2020. During that fighting, Azerbaijan recaptured chunks of territory it had lost in a war that engulfed the region as Soviet rule was collapsing in the 1990s.
The two countries’ foreign ministers also met in the United States this month. Russia, which brokered a truce to halt the 2020 fighting, has also been active in peacekeeping.

Charles Michel, president of the EU’s Council, said the leaders made progress on issues including return of prisoners, demarcation of borders and access through each other’s territory to reach isolated regions in the Caucasus.
He said talks will continue on the conflict’s focal point: the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but populated mainly by ethnic Armenians.
“The leaders shared a common willingness for a South Caucasus at peace. I commend their respective efforts,” Michel said in a statement on the EU Council website.
“Following the recent positive talks held in the United States on the peace treaty, the momentum should be maintained to take decisive steps toward the signing of a comprehensive peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”
As talks have proceeded, border clashes remain constant.
At least two Armenian soldiers and one Azerbaijani serviceman died in incidents last week and Azerbaijan accused Armenia on Sunday of training mortar fire on its positions in Kalbajar district near the border, an allegation denied by Armenia.
In his statement, Michel said both sides agreed to recognize the borders set down after the end of Soviet rule in 1991.
Referring to Nagorno-Karabakh, Michel said he encouraged Azerbaijan to “engage in developing a positive agenda with the aim of guaranteeing the rights and security of this population.”
He told both sides to “refrain from hostile rhetoric, engage in good faith and show leadership” to find solutions.
The two leaders are due to meet again on June 1 at a development conference in Moldova, another ex-Soviet state lying between Ukraine and EU member Romania. Both French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are to attend.

Zelensky visits France after EU honors Ukraine fight ‘for Europe’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is welcomed by French PM Elisabeth Borne upon his arrival at Villacoublay Air Base.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is welcomed by French PM Elisabeth Borne upon his arrival at Villacoublay Air Base.
Updated 15 min 15 sec ago
AFP

Zelensky visits France after EU honors Ukraine fight ‘for Europe’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is welcomed by French PM Elisabeth Borne upon his arrival at Villacoublay Air Base.
  • French presidency said earlier that Macron would reaffirm France’s military and humanitarian support for Ukraine at the meeting
Updated 15 min 15 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky landed in Paris Sunday for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, after accepting a prize for his country’s fight for “European ideals” during a visit to Germany.
“Paris. With each visit, Ukraine’s defense and offensive capabilities are expanding,” Zelensky tweeted as he arrived on Sunday evening at the air base of Villacoublay southwest of Paris.
“The ties with Europe are getting stronger, and the pressure on Russia is growing.”
Macron shortly afterwards welcomed Zelensky to the Elysee Palace, for the second time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.
The French leader’s office said the pair would discuss France’s “support” in responding to “Ukraine’s urgent military and humanitarian needs” during a dinner at the presidential palace.
Macron would “reaffirm the unwavering support of France and Europe for restoring Ukraine’s legitimate rights and defend its fundamental interests,” it added.
Zelensky’s arrival in Paris came just hours after EU leaders in Germany hailed the Ukrainian people for fighting for the bloc’s freedom and values, handing this year’s award for service toward European unity to the war-torn country’s president.
“Ukraine incarnates everything the European idea is living for: the courage of convictions, the fight for values and freedom, the commitment to peace and unity,” said EU chief Ursula von der Leyen at the Charlemagne award ceremony in the western city of Aachen.
“President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine are fighting for the values and the obligation that this prize embodies. And in doing so, they are also fighting for our own freedom and our values,” she said in a message echoed by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
For German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Russia’s war on its neighbor had “cemented one clear realization: Ukraine is part of our European family.”
Zelensky received the prize while on his first trip to Germany since Russia’s invasion, a day after meeting Italian leaders and Pope Francis in Rome.
The weekend diplomatic tour comes ahead of an EU summit in Reykjavik and a gathering of G7 leaders in Japan.
Zelensky won extended standing ovations at the Aachen ceremony, during which EU leaders also vowed to support Ukraine along its road to joining the bloc.
Calling Germany a “true friend and reliable ally” to Ukraine as it battles to repel Russian invaders, Zelensky held separate talks with Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Berlin on Saturday unveiled a new military package for Kyiv worth 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), its biggest yet for Ukraine and hailed by Zelensky as a “powerful support.”
“Now is the time for us to determine the end of this war this year. This year, we can make the aggressor’s defeat irreversible,” said the Ukrainian leader.
Anticipating the president’s arrival in Aachen, several hundred Ukraine supporters rallied holding blue balloons and wearing yellow-and-blue flags around their shoulders.
Olga Zelenska, 37, told AFP she came to show her support for her country.
“We are proud,” she said, when asked about the Charlemagne award.
Ukrainian forces have been training troops and stockpiling Western-supplied munitions and hardware that analysts say will be key to reclaiming territory captured by Russia.
Germany, once accused of reticence in supplying military gear to Ukraine, has become the second-biggest contributor of tanks, rockets and anti-missile systems to the country, after the United States.
Early on in the conflict, Kyiv had accused Germany of being too accommodating to Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Berlin’s reliance on Russian energy had proved problematic.
But on the eve of Zelensky’s visit, Berlin said it would send Ukraine more firing units and launchers for the Iris-T anti-missile system, 30 additional Leopard 1 tanks, more than 100 armored combat vehicles and over 200 surveillance drones.
Scholz on Sunday reiterated Berlin’s firm backing, telling Zelensky directly: “We will support you for as long as it is necessary.”
Zelensky said he would urge Scholz to support Ukraine’s bid for fighter jet deliveries, though he did not specify if he was seeking aircraft directly from Germany.
On the front line, Kyiv said Ukrainian forces had captured more than 10 Russian positions on the outskirts of the flashpoint town of Bakhmut.
Russia admitted that two of its military commanders had been killed in combat near the town, where fighting has been raging for days.
In a rare announcement of losses on the battlefield, Russia’s defense ministry said the commander of the 4th motorized rifle brigade, Vyacheslav Makarov, and Yevgeny Brovko, deputy commander of the Army Corps for military-political work, had been killed in fighting in eastern Ukraine.
The head of Russia’s private Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin again accused the Russian army of inaction around Bakhmut.
In a post published by his press service, Prigozhin slammed the “airborne forces” of not backing his men as the defense ministry had claimed.
“I didn’t see them... I don’t know where they are and who they are helping,” said Prigozhin.
Elsewhere, Moscow said Russian forces had struck Western arm depots and Ukrainian troops in the western city of Ternopil and the eastern town of Petropavlivka.

Indian startups eye North Africa entry through UAE trade pact platform  

The free trade pact signed with the UAE last year has opened the Emirati market for Indian companies. (@ThaniAlZeyoudi)
The free trade pact signed with the UAE last year has opened the Emirati market for Indian companies. (@ThaniAlZeyoudi)
Updated 14 May 2023

Indian startups eye North Africa entry through UAE trade pact platform  

The free trade pact signed with the UAE last year has opened the Emirati market for Indian companies. (@ThaniAlZeyoudi)
  • Companies say they aim to access the broader region via UAE
  • India-UAE trade pact last year gave a major boost to business ties
Updated 14 May 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The free trade pact signed with the UAE last year has opened the Emirati market for Indian companies, but it is not their final destination, businesses say, as they see it as a hub to expand further into the Middle East and North Africa. 

The landmark Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that came into force in May reduced tariffs on about 80 percent of all goods and provided zero-duty access to 90 percent of Indian exports. 

Bilateral trade has touched historic highs since the signing of the agreement, registering a year-on-year increase of 16 percent to reach $85 billion in the April 2022-March 2023 period, according to Indian Ministry of Commerce data. 

It will continue to increase further in the coming years, according to the UAE India Business Council, the official joint business chamber for promoting economic synergy between the two countries.  

“The economic graph between UAE and India is going north,” Mukesh Kalra, the council’s head of business development, told Arab News in a recent interview. “Free economic zones, aggressive policies of attracting companies from India and other (regions) have been really pushed by the UAE in the last few years.” 

It also offers access to the Middle East and North Africa, which are largely emerging destinations for Indians. 

“The reason why the companies are moving to UAE is access to the MENA region,” Kalra said. “North Africa is still not a saturated market.” 

Klug Klug, an Indian tech platform for influencer marketing, told Arab News that its recently opened office in Dubai aimed at helping it access the broader region. 

“We know that the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, is growing very quickly,” said Kalyan Kumar, the company’s co-founder and CEO. 

“We have already got India covered, Southeast Asia covered, and it was a logical step to also cover the Middle East with Dubai as a base of operations. That would also allow us access to Western Europe and North Africa.” 

Rajeev Punj, director of Interlude Global Business, a company specializing in merger and acquisition finance, said that having a UAE branch has been helpful in expanding business. 

But while Dubai was for him currently the main hub and a “gateway to Gulf Cooperation Council and African countries,” he saw the future in Saudi Arabia.

“I would say the next generation would be doing more business with Saudi Arabia,” Puni said. “Lots of opportunities are coming up.” 

Indonesian trade mission seeks to boost export potential in Egypt

Indonesia’s Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan began a visit to Egypt on Sunday. (File/AFP)
Indonesia’s Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan began a visit to Egypt on Sunday. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 May 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesian trade mission seeks to boost export potential in Egypt

Indonesia’s Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan began a visit to Egypt on Sunday. (File/AFP)
  • Indonesia hopes to start PTA talks with Egypt
  • In 2022, bilateral trade was worth $1.57bn
Updated 14 May 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan began a visit to Egypt on Sunday as Jakarta seeks to explore export potential in non-traditional markets in Africa.

Hasan will hold talks with Egypt’s Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir during the three-day trip, with Jakarta and Cairo expected to sign a memorandum of understanding to form a joint trade committee.
“We are hoping for new trade transactions and a willingness from the Egyptian side to start talks on Indonesia-Egypt PTA (Preferential Trade Agreement),” Hasan said in a statement shared with Arab News.
PTA will provide easier access for a number of products from both countries by reducing or eliminating duty rates, the minister said.
“The African market, such as Egypt, is a potential non-traditional market that we must work on intensively. As such, we will meet various parties and increase trade cooperation with stakeholders in Egypt.”
In Cairo, Hasan will also meet members of the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce and open the Indonesia-Egypt Business Forum, the latter of which is expected to bring together businesses from the two countries.
“Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan will witness the signing of several memoranda of understanding between businesses of the two countries,” the trade ministry said.
Bilateral trade was worth $1.57 billion last year, with palm oil and its derivatives, as well as coffee beans and coconuts, comprising Indonesia’s main exports to the North African nation.
Hasan will also inaugurate a space dedicated for the promotion of Indonesian products at the Indonesian Embassy in Cairo during his visit.
Indonesian coffee beans are particularly popular among the Egyptian public, according to the embassy.
“Local coffee shops selling coffee beans from Indonesia are flourishing in various city corners, including Cairo, Alexandria and other cities in south Egypt,” the embassy said in a statement.  
“The interest and buyer inclination in Egypt must be used as a momentum to continue pushing for the marketing and unique quality of Indonesian coffee, while simultaneously promoting other Indonesian products in Egypt.”
Indonesia is the fourth-largest coffee-producing country in the world, and Asia’s second biggest, accounting for about 7 percent of global coffee output.
Egypt was the second-biggest export destination for Indonesian coffee last year, according to data from the Central Statistics Agency, just behind the US.

UK religious leaders join campaign for Afghan pilot’s asylum claim

UK religious leaders join campaign for Afghan pilot’s asylum claim
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

UK religious leaders join campaign for Afghan pilot’s asylum claim

UK religious leaders join campaign for Afghan pilot’s asylum claim
  • Senior Christian, Muslim, Sikh, Jewish figures demand safe routes after pilot threatened with deportation
  • Pilot, who flew combat missions against Taliban, has written to PM Rishi Sunak in bid to remain in Britain
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

London: Religious leaders in the UK have joined a campaign calling for a former Afghan Air Force pilot to be granted asylum in Britain.

It comes in the wake of criticism of the government by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who called its immigration policy “morally unacceptable and politically impractical” earlier this week.

The pilot, whose identity has been kept secret due to security fears, flew dozens of combat missions against the Taliban before fleeing after his country fell to the group in August 2021, and has been described as a “patriot” by former coalition allies.

He has been threatened with deportation to Rwanda, with which the UK has an agreement to send asylum applicants to while awaiting the resolution of their cases, over allegations he entered the UK illegally via boat from France, which is a safe country, having passed through other safe countries en route.

Senior political, media and military figures have called for the pilot to be allowed to stay in the UK. The call is now being echoed by multiple senior faith leaders.

John Perumbalath, bishop of Liverpool, said the UK has a “moral duty” to give the pilot safe haven. 

“The government has been woeful in its commitment to Afghan refugees and it is time for them to do the decent thing and reverse this cruel, heartless decision,” he said.

Bishop of Durham Paul Butler said the government had got itself in a “bind” by treating people who arrive in the UK by small boats as criminals.

“I would assume, given his past service, (the pilot) would immediately be welcomed to remain and rebuild his life here,” he added.

The pilot, who has written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urging him to examine his case, says he feels “forgotten” by the West and had no alternative but to head to the UK illegally due to a lack of safe, legal routes.

Lord Dannatt, former army chief, has said the pilot should be able to apply for the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy, but only 11,000 people have so far been granted asylum under the scheme, with a further 4,300 eligible people yet to be relocated.

Muslim Council of Britain Secretary-General Zara Mohammed said the country “must act to establish safe and legal routes for those seeking asylum in the UK.”

She told The Independent: “The absence of safe and legal routes will only serve to further embolden and enrich human traffickers, endanger the lives of those making the perilous journey across the Channel and make a mockery of our international commitments.”

Ibrahim Mogra, co-chair of the Christian-Muslim Forum and a senior imam in the city of Leicester, said: “Whether you were in support of the war in Afghanistan or against it, these Afghans risked their lives to support our government, so to abandon them like this shows utter disregard for the sacrifices they have made.”

Imam Dr. Usama Hasan, senior analyst at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, said: “Many Afghans risked their lives against a brutal enemy in the Taliban. So it’s right and proper that those who helped the British war effort should be given asylum in this country.”

Paul McAleenan, the Roman Catholic bishop of Westminster, told The Independent: “Establishing more safe routes, and genuinely understanding people’s individual circumstances, are essential.”

Indarjit Singh, director of the Network of Sikh Organisations, described the UK’s small boat policy as “pandering to bigotry,” saying: “It is particularly cruel to threaten to send people who have helped us in good faith to get a better government in Afghanistan. It shows us in a very, very bad light.”

He added: “Threatening to send people to Rwanda if they dare to come to our shores shows a total callousness. Rwanda is not a safe country.”

Senior British rabbis also joined the campaign, with Josh Levy, head of the Movement for Reform Judaism, saying: “If (migrants) reached here on a boat, it is because there was no other choice. An inability to find the flexibility in these cases is inexcusable.”

Rabbi Jonathan Romain of Maidenhead Synagogue said: “If ever there was an exception to the rule, this (the pilot’s case) is it.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Since 2015, we have offered a safe and legal route to the UK to almost half a million men, women and children seeking safety — including those from Hong Kong, Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine, as well as family members of refugees.”

UK home secretary faces Bar Standards Board racism complaints

UK home secretary faces Bar Standards Board racism complaints
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

UK home secretary faces Bar Standards Board racism complaints

UK home secretary faces Bar Standards Board racism complaints
  • Suella Braverman accused of ‘racist sentiments and discriminatory narratives’ against Muslims
  • She is a qualified criminal barrister but has not practised law since 2015
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

London: UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman is facing complaints that she has used “racist sentiments and discriminatory narratives” while in office.

The allegations — in relation to her rhetoric regarding illegal migration to the UK and child sex offense allegations leveled at members of the British Pakistani community — have been submitted to the Bar Standards Board, the body that oversees criminal barristers in England and Wales, by nine legal organizations.

Braverman is a qualified criminal barrister but has not practised law since becoming an MP in 2015.

She remains subject to certain professional standards, including an expectation that barristers “conduct themselves in an appropriate manner.”

In a letter to the Bar Standards Board, the nine organizations — including the Society of Asian Lawyers, the Association of Muslim Lawyers and the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants — accuse Braverman of racist language, specifically noting her suggestion earlier this year that many British Pakistani men “hold cultural values totally at odds with British values” in relation to allegations of widespread child sex offenses in some parts of the UK.

They also note her suggestion that 100 million asylum-seekers could enter the UK if tougher measures to reduce immigration and police the country’s borders are not imposed, adding that they would bring “heightened levels of criminality” and referring to people arriving on Britain’s south coast as an “invasion.”

The letter says Braverman has broken three specific standards that could erode trust in the profession, undermine the public’s perception of its integrity, and breach instructions on discrimination. 

“It is crucial that members of the legal profession uphold the highest standards of integrity, impartiality, and professionalism. Ms Braverman’s comments are a clear violation of these standards and should not go unchallenged,” the letter states.

“These comments are not only highly inaccurate and offensive, but they also perpetuate harmful stereotypes and contribute to a climate of hate and prejudice.

“As a member of the legal profession, Ms Braverman should be held to a high standard of professionalism and ethical conduct. Her statements not only undermine the integrity of the legal profession, but they also have the potential to damage the reputation of the UK as a tolerant and inclusive society.”

The letter adds: “It is our view that Ms Braverman’s comments incite violence against the British Pakistani and Muslim community as well as refugee communities, fuelling racist sentiments and discriminatory narratives.”

The subject of child sex offenses committed by members of the British Pakistani community in the UK has generated significant political debate in recent months, with the letter’s signatories referring to a 2020 Home Office report that suggested there was insufficient evidence to assess the role played by British Pakistani men, but which added that the majority of sex offenders in the country were white.

Conservative MP and Home Office spokesman Rehman Chisti told The Observer: “As the home secretary has said, the vast majority of British Pakistanis are law-abiding, upstanding citizens, but independent reviews were unequivocal that, in towns like Rochdale, Rotherham and Telford, cultural sensitivities have meant thousands of young girls were abused under the noses of councils and police.”

The University of Oxford’s Migration Observatory says it is unaware of official statistics suggesting that migrants are disproportionately responsible for criminality in the UK.

“There is little evidence that migrants are any more or less likely to commit crimes than any other members of the population,” it said.

