Interactive display to put focus on Saudi Arabia at London Design Biennale

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is set to take part in the fourth edition of the London Design Biennale, which takes place from June 1-25, the Architecture and Design Commission has announced.

The Saudi pavilion will exhibit an interactive installation called “Woven,” designed and curated by Ruba Alkhaldi and Lojain Rafaa, which is inspired by the event’s theme of “Remapping Collaborations.”

Sadu — a traditional weaving practice — is simulated in “Woven.” The practice is considered a hugely significant design movement that has become a key element of local culture.

Visitors will be encouraged to collaborate and co-create the installation by choosing different yarns through a multi-touch interactive surface and applying it to the tapestry. These yarns represent a different pillar of society — education, health, technology, nature, and manufacture.

A tapestry of 50 meters will have been woven by June 25, the work serving as a data map with the design spreading the message of unity, connection, and prosperity.

The designers said: “We thought of an immersive experience, where our ideas about the future interlace with the fabric of humanity.

“The result is ‘Woven’ — an installation that celebrates an important local initiative that originates from the Arabian desert. Sadu weaves humble materials into textiles — to incubate, shelter, and represent both identity and visions, to sustain and grow. We’re excited for people to experience it for themselves at the biennale.”

It will be the Kingdom’s third time participating in the event, following 2016 and 2018.

