Interactive display to put focus on Saudi Arabia at London Design Biennale

Interactive display to put focus on Saudi Arabia at London Design Biennale
‘Woven’ simulates the artisanship of Al Sadu – a traditional weaving technique performed by women using a simple and portable loom before which they gather to socialise, work together, and alternate roles to support each other. (Supplied)
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is set to take part in the fourth edition of the London Design Biennale, which takes place from June 1-25, the Architecture and Design Commission has announced.

The Saudi pavilion will exhibit an interactive installation called “Woven,” designed and curated by Ruba Alkhaldi and Lojain Rafaa, which is inspired by the event’s theme of “Remapping Collaborations.”

Sadu — a traditional weaving practice  — is simulated in “Woven.” The practice is considered a hugely significant design movement that has become a key element of local culture.

Visitors will be encouraged to collaborate and co-create the installation by choosing different yarns through a multi-touch interactive surface and applying it to the tapestry. These yarns represent a different pillar of society — education, health, technology, nature, and manufacture.

A tapestry of 50 meters will have been woven by June 25, the work serving as a data map with the design spreading the message of unity, connection, and prosperity.

The designers said: “We thought of an immersive experience, where our ideas about the future interlace with the fabric of humanity.

“The result is ‘Woven’ — an installation that celebrates an important local initiative that originates from the Arabian desert. Sadu weaves humble materials into textiles — to incubate, shelter, and represent both identity and visions, to sustain and grow. We’re excited for people to experience it for themselves at the biennale.”

It will be the Kingdom’s third time participating in the event, following 2016 and 2018.
 

Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: In anticipation of the royal wedding between Crown Prince Hussein and Saudi Arabian citizen Rajwa Al-Saif on June 1, Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court has released the official wedding logo. 

The Royal Hashemite Court shared the official logo on Sunday, which has the words "we rejoice" written in Arabic calligraphy. A bilingual version of the logo has the Arabic calligraphy along with the words "Jordan's Royal Wedding" as well as the date, "1-6-23."

"As the date of the wedding of HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif nears, we are pleased to share the official logo to mark the occasion," the Royal Hashemite Court posted on Twitter. 

An animated version of the logo was also released. 

The wedding ceremony is set to take place at Zahran Palace, where Prince Hussein's parents King Abdullah II and Queen Rania wed in 1993, followed by a reception at Al-Husseiniya Palace. 

Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian Canadian star Mena Massoud — who shot to fame for portraying Aladdin in the superhit 2019 Disney live-action remake — has quit Twitter over intense backlash after he posted a comment about the upcoming “The Little Mermaid” film, hitting theaters in the Middle East on May 25.   

In his now-deleted tweet, he said: “Our film (‘Aladdin’) was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times. It’s the only way we reached the billion-dollar mark with our opening. My guess is (‘The Little Mermaid’) doesn’t cross the billion mark but will undoubtedly get a sequel.”   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassoud)

The actor’s words were not taken lightly as fans of Halle Bailey, the actress who portrays the lead role in “The Little Mermaid,” rushed to berate the actor for his “bitter” comment.   

“Your film reached a billion but you’re still jobless… seems like you got other things to worry about,” responded a user on Twitter.  

Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Egypt Fashion Week made its debut in Cairo with a lineup of runway shows, panel discussions and workshops.

The fashion week, which has been in the making for about four years, is titled “Past, Present & Future” and celebrates Egypt’s rich heritage and civilization. It will wrap up on May 15.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @egyptfashionweek2023

More than 70 designers showed off their latest lines and industry insiders engaged in a number of panel discussions, including Saudi Fashion Commission CEO Burak Cakmak who gave a talk titled “The Vital Role Of Councils And Support Systems” on May 13.

The event will close with a Shop the Runway event at Mall of Arabia on Monday, as well as final panel talk titled “Stylists in Conversation,” featuring Julie Matos, EFW head stylist, Maissa and Sahar Azab, Mai Galal and Farah Baky.

Highlights from the week included workshops at the Design Studio by Azza Fahmy Hub, including a Silver Wire Wrapping Jewelry class.

“The EFW program goes far beyond fashion shows and exhibitions and aims to connect the local, African and Middle Eastern markets through design, craftsmanship, education, sustainability, production and retail,” Egyptian Fashion & Design Council Susan Sabet said in a previously released statement.

The event kicked off with an opening night on May 12 at the Egyptian Museum, featuring the “Best of Egyptian Designers” fashion show curated by US stylist Julie Matos, followed by a gala dinner.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @egyptfashionweek2023

The following two days were held at the Museum of Agriculture, which opened its doors for the first time after five years of renovation for EFW.

The museum traces the history of agriculture and cotton in Egypt from prehistory to modernity, acknowledging agriculture as the basis on which Ancient Egyptians built a civilization.

Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News and AFP

DUBAI: Swedish Moroccan singer Lorine Talhaoui, who goes by the stage name Loreen, won the Eurovision Song Contest early Sunday as she beat out 25 competitors in the finale of the world’s biggest live music event, hosted by Britain on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

A previous victor in 2012, Loreen is the first woman to win the eccentric, much-loved competition twice and only the second person to do so after Johnny Logan for Ireland in the 1980s, AFP reported.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LOREEN (@loreenofficial)

Born in Sweden to parents of Moroccan Berber origin, the 39-year-old’s win for Sweden was celebrated in the northern European country.

It is a record-equalling seventh Eurovision crown for Sweden and means the Scandinavian nation will host next year’s contest on the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s win — the country’s first — with breakthrough hit “Waterloo.”

Loreen told reporters that her victory with dance-pop track, “Tattoo,” felt “surreal” and “so beautiful,” and had left her “seriously overwhelmed,” according to AFP.

She narrowly triumphed over Finland’s Kaarija after the public and jury votes were combined following an evening of typically eclectic musical acts in Liverpool.

Sweden and Finland had been the bookmakers’ favourites heading into the contest beloved for its quirky performances.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LOREEN (@loreenofficial)

Sweden’s biggest broadsheet Dagens Nyheter on Sunday hailed Loreen’s victory an “enormous, unbelievable feat”, praising her ability to touch audiences “like few others do.”

“She’s a strange combination of vague and ethereal,” it mused.

Rapper Kaarija, representing Finland, came a close second after a memorable performance of “Cha Cha Cha,” delivered in his distinctive green bolero-style jacket with spikes around the neck, which has become a craze in his homeland.

After coming in 16th place, France’s contestant La Zarra showed the cameras her middle finger, later defending her “gesture of disappointment” to French media.

The home crowd went wildest for the UK’s entry, Mae Muller, who flopped in the vote count.

Britain’s Sam Ryder, runner-up in 2022, performed his latest song — with Queen’s Roger Taylor on drums — during the voting for this year’s spectacle.

Last year’s winners, Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra, reappeared Saturday to kickstart the night.

The band performed in a pre-recorded video, featuring a surprise appearance by the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton playing the piano, and also gave a live performance.

Updated 13 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: British Lebanese human rights lawyer and activist Amal Clooney this week gave an inspiring speech at the 16th awards ceremony for the Cartier Women’s Initiative where she was named the inaugural contributor of Cartier Voices — a community of individuals contributing to cultural, philanthropic, environmental and social initiatives.

The collective is a continuation of past charitable initiatives by Cartier and represents their commitment to humanitarian efforts, according to the luxury fashion house.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cartier Official (@cartier)

At the event, which took place in Paris, Clooney highlighted the need to advance women’s rights.

“Whether you believe in human rights, or just prosperity, it is a good idea to try to unshackle half the population of the world,” she said. “The latest data shows that women’s economic parity would add $12 trillion to the global economy. Yet the percentage of philanthropic grants that go to women’s empowerment is in the single digits. And women’s rights in places as diverse as Afghanistan and the US have been in retreat in recent years.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cartier Official (@cartier)

“My goal is equal justice for all and my philosophy is that justice must be waged. Because justice is not inevitable: it doesn’t just happen on its own,” she added. “We have to fight for it; to gather our forces, forge alliances, prepare a strategy and be determined to do whatever it takes. For me, waging justice means trying to change the system — one case at a time.”

Clooney also spoke about the empowering nature of her own career, including fighting human rights violations.

