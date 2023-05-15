Bahrain and Qatar to resume flights as of May 25

You are here

A Qatar Airways Airbus A350 takes off from Hamad International Airport near the Qatari capital Doha. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Flights between Bahrain and Qatar will resume as of May 25, Bahrain News Agency reported on Monday.

The resumption of flights between Bahrain and Qatar “comes within the framework of the brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples, and in a manner that achieves” their common aspirations,” BNA said.

DOHA: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has praised Egypt, Qatar, Lebanon, and the US for their roles in the reaching of an agreement on a ceasefire between the Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza, and Israel, the Qatar News Agency reported on Monday.

Guterres welcomed the agreement and urged all parties to respect its provisions.

The secretary-general conveyed his deep condolences to the families of those killed in the violence, noting that the hostilities led to unjustified human suffering.

Guterres also reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to achieving a two-state solution based on applicable UN resolutions, international law, and previous agreements. He also emphasized the importance of restoring the political horizon and putting an end to cycles of conflict.
 

PARIS: Kuwait on Monday called on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to make every effort to guarantee that the organization's decisions and obligations to educational and cultural institutions in Palestine and Sudan are carried out.

This came in a speech by Kuwaiti Permanent Representative to UNESCO Dr. Adam Al-Mulla during the 216th session of the UNESCO Executive Board in Paris, Kuwait News Agency reported

"As we see what happened days before the demolition of schools in occupied Palestine, and we look forward to taking concrete steps by the organization towards the issue," said Al-Mulla. He also urged the organization to provide help and alleviate the harmful consequences that Sudan's educational and cultural institutions may face as a result of the current circumstances.

Al-Mulla expressed his hope that a draft decision in this respect  will be prepared in the next session of the Executive Board.

 
 

BEIRUT: Riad Salameh, the governor of Lebanon’s central bank, Banque du Liban, is not expected to appear as scheduled before a European financial investigation at a Paris court on Tuesday.

He was summoned by French Judge Aude Buresi two weeks ago. It is thought the session was scheduled to bring charges against Salameh over allegations that he accumulated a fortune in European accounts, including cash and real estate, through a complex system of financial arrangements and the embezzlement of large amounts of Lebanese public funds.

The European investigation, involving France, Germany and Luxembourg, focuses on the relationship between the central bank and Forry Associates, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands, with an office in Beirut, that is owned by the governor’s brother, Raja Salameh.

It is alleged it is a shell company used to transfer money out of Lebanon to European banks. It is suspected that more than $330 million was embezzled from the central bank through a grant contract with the company, in addition to illegal commissions from local Lebanese banks.

Officials at Mina El-Hosn police station in Beirut — the local law enforcement authority responsible for notifying Salameh he has been summoned by the judge in Paris — told the Lebanese judiciary that officers visited the central bank three times but the governor was not in his office.

A Lebanese judicial source told Arab News on Monday: “The acting first investigating judge in Beirut, Charbel Abou Samra, responded four days ago to the French request to notify Salameh through the Lebanese judiciary, informing the French judiciary that Salameh could not be found and notified within the deadline.”

The Lebanese judiciary carried out a French judicial request but has no other input or say in any actions French legal authorities might take, the source said, adding: “According to the European-Lebanese judicial cooperation, Lebanon may witness more judicial requests with which it will cooperate as it has done before.”

When Salameh was questioned in Beirut in mid-March by a European judicial delegation, led by Judge Buresi, he appeared as a witness at that time.

“(He) was not interrogated as a suspect in the Palace of Justice in Beirut, as foreign judiciaries are not authorized to accuse anyone on Lebanese soil. This can only be done on the territory of the country investigating the case,” the source explained.

The European judicial delegation questioned a number of other witnesses in Beirut during two rounds of investigations, including caretaker Finance Minister Youssef Khalil, bankers, current and former officials from the central bank, and auditors of the bank’s accounts.

They also spoke with Raja Salameh during a session that lasted more than six hours, and with Marianne Hoayek, who is Riad Salameh’s assistant.

Judge Abou Samra has not imposed a travel ban on Riad Salameh, despite local investigations into allegations of his involvement in embezzlement, money laundering, forgery, counterfeiting and tax evasion. The judicial source confirmed that the judge set May 18 as the date on which the Salameh brothers and Hoayek are to appear before him, and the summons remains in force.

“Salameh is considered to be notified of this date through his legal representative, who has previously filed pleadings on his behalf,” the source added.

Investigations conducted by Mount Lebanon Public Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun into Salameh and the activities at the central bank initially included a travel ban.

“However, Judge Aoun later revoked the decision,” the source added.

Salameh’s position as governor does not grant him any legal immunity. The 72-year-old has been governor of the central bank for more than 30 years. His current term ends in July and he has indicated that he will not seek another.

A constitutional, legal and political debate continues regarding the appointment of a new governor given the political paralysis in Lebanon. A caretaker government remains in charge, with limited powers, and the office of president has been vacant since Michel Aoun’s term ended in October.

Members of the Forces of Change in Lebanon, a bloc of new MPs elected a year ago, hold Salameh responsible for the collapse of the Lebanese currency, which has lost more than 90 percent of its value since 2019, and the unprecedented economic crisis that continues to grip the country. They also accuse successive governments of corruption.

AMMAN: Jordan said on Monday that its embassy in Khartoum had been stormed and vandalized.

Without identifying the perpetrators, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry denounced the attack on the embassy headquarters in the Sudanese capital and called for respect for the sanctity of diplomatic missions.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry urged adherence to relevant international laws, chiefly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Jordan has carried out several evacuation operations from Sudan using military aircraft, transporting around 600 people, including 423 Jordanians, and 153 foreign nationals.

AL-MUKALLA: UN monitors in Yemen recorded 13 civilian casualties caused by landmines and explosive remnants of war (ERW) last month in Yemen’s western province of Hodeidah.

The UN Mission to Support the Hodeidah Agreement reported that six civilians were killed and seven others injured in April in explosions caused by landmines and other unexploded ordnance in various locations of the Red Sea Yemen province, bringing the total number of civilian deaths and injuries to 363 since January last year.

Last month’s civilian casualty figure is 13 percent lower than the same month last year and 24 percent lower than in March 2023.

“During the month of Ramadan (22 March to 21 April 2023), 22 casualties were recorded as a result of 10 incidents, in comparison to 15 casualties caused by nine incidents in the last Ramadan (2 April to 1 May 2022),” the UN mission said in a statement.

Even as the UN-brokered Stockholm Agreement, signed by Yemeni parties in late 2018, has brought relative calm to the province of Hodeidah over the last five years, thousands of landmines laid by the Iran-backed Houthis have continued to kill and maim hundreds of civilians while also preventing many internally displaced people from returning to their homes as well as farms, schools and workplaces.

The announcement of the UN mission comes as the Saudi-funded Masam demining program in Yemen prepares to record the removal of 400,000 landmines and other unexploded war remnants from the country.

Project Director Osama Al-Gosaibi said that Masam field deminers removed 398,110 landmines, unexploded ordnance and IEDs from 45,952,405 square meters of Yemeni land between mid-2018 and May 12 this year.

Masam also said that a health center in Hodeidah’s Bani Zuheir village had reopened and that patients were arriving in large numbers after deminers removed nine IEDs from the building and secured access roads.

Despite Masam’s extensive efforts, Hodeidah residents continue to report finding landmines exhumed by flooding.

Masam deminers discovered two fields containing landmines in the Hays district village of Bani Zuheir thanks to a tip from young shepherds who spotted the devices on the ground.

Yemen’s government, meanwhile, said on Monday that a third Yemenia Airways plane carrying 177 Yemenis from Sudan’s Port Sudan landed in the southern city of Aden, following the arrival of two planes carrying 360 Yemenis in Aden and Houthi-controlled Sanaa on Sunday.

A fourth plane transporting almost 180 Yemenis is scheduled to land in Sanaa on Monday evening.

The Yemeni government announced on Saturday the beginning of four emergency direct flights from Sudan to Yemen to evacuate about 700 Yemenis, primarily the ill, women, children, elderly and female students.

The government said that the remaining 1,300 Yemenis stranded in Port Sudan will have to wait until the arrangement of new flights or ship charters before they can be transported home.

