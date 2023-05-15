Saudi education minister meets Global Partnership for Education CEO 

RIYADH: Saudi Education Minister Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan met Laura Frigenti, CEO of the Global Partnership for Education, to discuss ways of boosting cooperation, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
The meeting reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts to assist educational programs worldwide, as well as future developments in the international system.
The two sides highlighted the importance of offering quality education to all students, in order to unleash their potential and contribute to the development of their countries’ futures.
Saudi Arabia’s Naif university, Interpol hold biosecurity meeting
Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Harfash, vice dean for external relations at NAUSS, said that the university is working on transferring the best practices and expertise to Arab states, thus enhancing international Arab security cooperation
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The meeting of the regional working group on biosecurity kicked off on Monday at Interpol headquarters in Lyon, France.
The meeting, organized by the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and Interpol May 15–17 as part of the Interpol initiative for biosecurity, aims to discuss detecting and combating biological events and bioterrorism in Gulf Cooperation Council states.
It was attended by Catherine Colthart, Interpol assistant director for CBRNE and vulnerable targets, and Ali Al-Khalaileh, head of the coordination desk for the Middle East and North Africa at INTERPOL’s General Secretariat.
The meeting saw the participation of 55 experts from civil defense and state security agencies, ministries of health, Red Crescent authorities, public prosecution offices, border guard directorates, international organizations and armed forces from six Arab countries.
Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Harfash, vice dean for external relations at NAUSS, said that the university is working on transferring the best practices and expertise to Arab states, thus enhancing international Arab security cooperation.
The meeting was organized in the framework of cooperation with Interpol through which joint programs that contribute to combating crime in Arab states and the world are implemented, he said.
Al-Harfash added that the meeting is a continuation of previous ones that aimed to enhance the readiness of national law enforcement agencies to combat natural, accidental or deliberate biological events, including bioterrorism.
It also seeks to clarify the standard operating procedures for regional cooperation based on internal procedures and national plans and enhance coordination between law enforcement agencies.
It aims to achieve multi-agency collaboration, information exchange and capacity-building, he added, in order to combat biological events, and discuss the role of regional agencies in supporting the initiative’s long-term outcomes.
Eco-conscious Saudis drive growing popularity of e-scooters
Locals and residents in Saudi cities are opting for micro-mobility options for efficiency and entertainment
Updated 16 May 2023
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Environment-conscious Saudis are increasingly taking to e-scooters to help cut their carbon footprints in busy city centers.
And the mode of transport is also proving popular as a more efficient, convenient, and fashionable way of getting around.
The sight of e-scooters zooming along streets or parked on sidewalks is becoming ever more common throughout the Kingdom with rental apps making them simple to hop on and off while some citizens, especially youth, have bought their own.
Amina Mahmoud, who lives in Riyadh, told Arab News that she and friends liked to cruise around Diriyah on e-scooters, and that they were also handy for moving between Riyadh Season activity zones.
HIGHLIGHTS
• At the Grand Mosque in Makkah, e-scooters are being provided by Saudi authorities to create ease for pilgrims who might have limited mobility or require support to cover long distances while undertaking Umrah.
“People like to ride scooters because the neighborhood is big in Riyadh, and sometimes you want to go to a nearby store quickly, so you ride a scooter instead.
“Because the weather is fantastic, people usually go to Diriyah and enjoy riding and the weather, so it’s more like an activity with friends,” she said.
For many, the micro-mobility option is not just for fun, it has become a desirable choice for fast and sustainable transport. E-scooters are convenient for short trips, commuting to and from work, popping to the shops, or visiting family and friends, and their relative low cost is also an attraction.
One of the owners of @bicyclesriyadh_, a bike and scooter rental business based in the capital, said: “I want the habit of getting on a bike or riding an e-scooter to spread in the community because it is a beautiful sport and it’s so much fun. Most of my customers are women aged between 18 and 27.”
E-scooters are also being provided by Saudi authorities for pilgrims undertaking Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
One of the goals of Vision 2030 is to build a sustainable society based on clean energy.
According to a study conducted by the G World, titled “The Mobility Sector in Electric Sharing Vehicles,” e-scooter revenues were around $2.7 million in 2022 — a 9.4 percent rise on 2021.
$280m allocated in innovative financing for education
GPE CEO Laura Frigenti told Arab News in an exclusive interview that the education sector had made significant progress in the two decades pre-COVID-19
Updated 15 May 2023
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: The Islamic Development Bank and the Global Partnership for Education recently announced the first allocation of $280 million in innovative financing for education, through the Arab Coordination Group’s Smart Education Financing Initiative, to Cameroon, the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan.
The partnership was announced on the final day of the IsDB’s annual meetings in Jeddah. The beneficiary countries will be the first to access funding under the initiative, to support effective and sustainable programs that will provide education to millions of children.
Mohammed Al-Jasser, the IsDB president and group chairman, said: “In our efforts to build better and more resilient education systems, countries like Cameroon, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Uzbekistan must be supported with financial tools to complement domestic resources. Through this initiative, the IsDB, GPE, and our Arab development partners are stepping up our commitment to expand available funding for education.”
GPE CEO Laura Frigenti told Arab News in an exclusive interview that the education sector had made significant progress in the two decades pre-COVID-19. Unfortunately, that progress has been reversed by the pandemic, which has kept schools closed in many GPE partner countries for over two years, which has generated a “loss” in terms of “learning and learning outcomes.”
Frigenti said: “We are working very hard with our partner countries — we work in 90 countries in the world, all low-income and middle-income countries — to make sure that this trend is reversed.
“One of the problems that affect(s) the education sector is the fact that it is a very expensive sector, and it takes a long time to generate results. Unfortunately, at the moment it is really not fully funded, so there is a need for innovation beyond the traditional official flows of funds.”
She added: “This mechanism that we put in place matches grants from our resources, with some soft loans coming from, for example, the Saudi development funds or the United Arab funds. To make sure (of) that we put together financing packages that leverage financial resources that wouldn’t necessarily go to education with a ratio of four to one. So, with very strong grant elements … (that) really multiplies the level of resources that are accessible for countries.”
Developed in December 2021 by GPE and the ACG, a grouping of Arab financial development institutions, the Smart Education Financing Initiative has generated $500 million to support education in lower-income countries.
ACG is providing $400 million alongside $100 million from the GPE Multiplier, an innovative financing tool that attracts investments from other donors. Funds under the initiative are accessible to 37 countries that are members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which are collectively home to nearly 28 million out-of-school children.
GPE is a shared commitment to end the world’s learning crisis, through mobilizing partners and funds to support nearly 90 lower-income countries to transform their education systems so that every child can get the quality education they need to unlock their full potential.
Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition receives Azeri envoy in Riyadh
Abdullayev acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s pivotal role in supporting the coalition and its commitment to eradicating the roots of terrorism and criminal groups
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Secretary-General of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi received Azerbaijan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Shahin bin Shaker Abdullayev and an accompanying delegation at the coalition’s headquarters in Riyadh.
During the meeting, they discussed topics of mutual interest. Abdullayev was also briefed on the coalition’s efforts in fighting terrorism on the intellectual, media and military levels, as well as in combating financing.
The Azeri delegation was further informed about the coalition’s role in coordinating the efforts of member states, along with the latest developments and updates concerning terrorist groups and events worldwide, and the coalition’s monitoring and surveillance mechanisms in this regard.
Abdullayev commended the coalition’s efforts in combating and eliminating the scourge of terrorism, in partnership with international organizations and alliances dedicated to combating terror and violent extremism.
He acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s pivotal role in supporting the coalition and its commitment to eradicating the roots of terrorism and criminal groups.
Meanwhile, Al-Moghedi underscored Azerbaijan’s strategic importance on the international stage and its active role in counterterrorism.
He emphasized the coalition’s desire to admit Azerbaijan as a member state as part of efforts to combat terrorism.
Who’s Who: Dr. Sultan Alshareef, director general at the National Center for Environmental Compliance
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News
Dr. Sultan Alshareef is director general of sustainability and urban development at the National Center for Environmental Compliance, where he is in charge of overseeing the formation of a comprehensive environmental sustainability strategy.
The center works to safeguard the environment through services that ensure adherence to environmental standards.
Over the course of his career, Alshareef has represented the Kingdom in international negotiations and events, developed projects for sectoral environmental sustainability performance at the national level, and led the development of multiple sectors through the provision of sustainability guidance, key performance indicators and other strategic tools.
He previously worked with the Royal Commission for AlUla, founding a sustainability unit and guiding the initial plans to transform AlUla into a sustainable destination in the region.
He led the development of AlUla’s Zero-Carbon Strategy in alignment with the National Circular Carbon Economy program, which was endorsed by G20 leaders during the Saudi presidency of the forum in 2020.
Alshareef contributed his expertise to the UN High-Level Political Forum for Sustainable Development, the Saudi Green Initiative and a number of international events in which he represented the Kingdom and its sustainability ambitions.
He created the Green Tantora initiative, the first sustainability-related project in AlUla, which ran during the 2019-20 Winter at Tantora Festival and paved the road for AlUla’s sustainable tourism, empowering the local community.
Alshareef was recognized as a finalist for the Gulf Sustainability Awards in 2016 in Dubai, UAE, for “Innovation in Sustainable Technologies.” He is also a member of the Saudi Umran Society-Sustainability Chapter and the Saudi Council of Engineers.
Alshareef holds master’s degrees in both construction management and engineering and planning from New York University, US, in addition to a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Umm Al-Qura University. He received his Ph.D. in sustainability in the built environment from Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland.