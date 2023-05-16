You are here

  • Home
  • Microsoft’s bid to buy Activision Blizzard clears key hurdle, but $69bn deal is still at risk

Microsoft’s bid to buy Activision Blizzard clears key hurdle, but $69bn deal is still at risk

Microsoft President Brad Smith addresses a media conference regarding Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard and the future of gaming in Brussels, on Feb. 21, 2023. (AP)
Microsoft President Brad Smith addresses a media conference regarding Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard and the future of gaming in Brussels, on Feb. 21, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jjxrw

Updated 1 min 18 sec ago
AP

Microsoft’s bid to buy Activision Blizzard clears key hurdle, but $69bn deal is still at risk

Microsoft’s bid to buy Activision Blizzard clears key hurdle, but $69bn deal is still at risk
  • The all-cash deal announced more than a year ago has been scrutinized by regulators around the world over fears that it would give Microsoft and its Xbox console control of Activision’s hit franchises like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft
Updated 1 min 18 sec ago
AP

LONDON: The European Union on Monday approved Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard, deciding the deal won’t stifle competition for popular console titles like Call of Duty and accepting the US tech company’s remedies to boost competition in cloud gaming.
But the blockbuster deal is still in jeopardy because British regulators have rejected it and US authorities are trying to thwart it.
The acquisition, sweetened by Microsoft’s promises to automatically license Activision games to cloud gaming platforms, “would no longer raise competition concerns and would ultimately unlock significant benefits for competition and consumers,” said the European Commission, the 27-nation bloc’s executive arm and top antitrust watchdog.
The commission’s approval “has removed one potential major roadblock for this deal” but “it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re in a stronger position” to overturn the UK’s rejection, said Liam Deane, a game industry analyst for tech research and advisory firm Omdia.
The all-cash deal announced more than a year ago has been scrutinized by regulators around the world over fears that it would give Microsoft and its Xbox console control of Activision’s hit franchises like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.
Fierce opposition has been driven by rival Sony, which makes the PlayStation gaming system.
Microsoft sought to counter the resistance by striking a deal with Nintendo to license Activision titles like Call of Duty for 10 years and offering the same to Sony if the deal went ahead.
Following its review, the European Commission dismissed the possibility that Microsoft would cut off its games from PlayStation, saying that excluding the most popular gaming console would put a big dent in its profits.
The emerging cloud gaming market received closer scrutiny from Brussels. Cloud gaming frees players from buying expensive consoles and gaming computers by allowing them to stream games they own to tablets, phones and other devices, typically through a cloud platform that may charge a fee.
The commission approved the deal after accepting Microsoft’s offer to modify its licensing agreements to allow users and cloud gaming platforms to stream its titles without paying royalties for 10 years.
The licenses “will apply globally and will empower millions of consumers worldwide to play these games on any device they choose,” Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a statement.
Microsoft has already announced deals to bring Xbox PC games to cloud gaming platforms operated by chipmaker Nvidia and independent player Boosteroid.
Activision games aren’t available on cloud services, but the commission noted that the licensing commitments could expand the cloud gaming market “by bringing Activision’s games to new platforms, including smaller EU players, and to more devices than before.”
The EU decision might help Microsoft’s chances as it faces down regulators in the US, where the Federal Trade Commission is taking the company to court to block the deal. A trial before the FTC’s in-house judge set to begin Aug. 2.
But Brussels’ approval is at odds with the stance taken by British antitrust regulators, who last month upended the biggest tech deal in history over concerns it would hurt competition in the small but rapidly growing cloud gaming market.
Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement Monday that it “stands by its decision,” an unusual move that highlights the more muscular approach London has taken.
“Microsoft’s proposals, accepted by the European Commission today, would allow Microsoft to set the terms and conditions for this market for the next ten years,” authority chief executive Sarah Cardell said. “They would replace a free, open and competitive market with one subject to ongoing regulation of the games Microsoft sells, the platforms to which it sells them, and the conditions of sale.”
The companies are appealing the UK decision to a tribunal, but history doesn’t bode well.
The watchdog previously denied Facebook parent Meta’s purchase of Giphy over concerns it would limit innovation and competition. The social media giant was ultimately forced to sell off the GIF-sharing platform after it lost an appeal.
If Microsoft’s appeal fails, the company would be forced to either scrap the deal or carve out the UK as a separate market, which appeared to be an unfeasible option, said Deane, the game analyst.

 

Topics: Activision Blizzard Microsoft

Related

Microsoft threatens to restrict data from rival AI search tools — Bloomberg News
Media
Microsoft threatens to restrict data from rival AI search tools — Bloomberg News
OpenAI tech gives Microsoft’s Bing a boost in search battle with Google
Media
OpenAI tech gives Microsoft’s Bing a boost in search battle with Google

Gaming helps Saudi youths find their first job, says YouTube report

Gaming helps Saudi youths find their first job, says YouTube report
Updated 25 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Gaming helps Saudi youths find their first job, says YouTube report

Gaming helps Saudi youths find their first job, says YouTube report
  • Some 87% of recruiters in the Kingdom are more likely to hire a gamer, according to a new study
Updated 25 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Problem-solving, communication and strategic thinking are among the skills that the Kingdom’s Gen Z has learned from gaming, according to a new study conducted by YouTube and Censuswide.

Total views for gaming-related content surpassed 2 trillion in 2022, and accounted for more than 500 million logged-in daily active viewers and over 120 billion hours of watch time on the platform as of December 2022, according to YouTube.

Abdulrahman Al Hazmi, strategic partnerships manager at YouTube, told Arab News: “We’re proud of the community that gamers have built on YouTube and how gaming creators express themselves using different formats to help Gen Z improve skills that Censuswide’s research found are important to landing their first job.”

The survey builds on Saudi Arabia’s efforts to become a global hub for gaming. There are approximately 21 million gamers in the country, according to analysts at Niko Partners — or about 58 percent of the population, reported Bloomberg.

The Kingdom last year announced that Savvy Games Group, owned by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund, would invest SR142 billion ($37.8 billion) in initiatives aimed at making the country a global hub for gaming.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a statement: “Savvy Games Group is one part of our ambitious strategy aiming to make Saudi Arabia the ultimate global hub for the games and esports (electronic sports) sector by 2030.”

Experts have found gaming to be an effective way of learning. The book “Graduate Skills and Game-Based Learning,” by senior lecturer and program director at the University of Glasgow Matthew Barr, examines the efficacy of game-based learning to develop students’ skills while debunking myths about the negative effects of video games. 

YouTube’s study revealed that a massive 87 percent of recruiters are more likely to hire someone who is a gamer, but less than half (38 percent) said they would mention their hobbies on their CV.

Still, 63 percent of Saudi youth agreed that gaming had given them the confidence to tackle problems in their professional life, while 70 percent said they were more confident communicators due to interaction with fellow gamers on various platforms. 

“In a way, it's not surprising that players have made this connection between the games they play and their future careers,” said Barr.

“My own work in the area has shown that playing video games may help develop important employability skills, such as communication, resourcefulness, and adaptability.” 

Good communication was also considered a valuable skill by 38 percent of recruiters when hiring someone for an entry-level role, along with problem-solving (43 percent) and staying calm under pressure (38 percent).

“YouTube helped me gain more self-confidence and (helped me) to learn new skills, all while building and engaging with a regional and global community of people who love gaming,” oCMz, a gaming creator who has over 6.4 million YouTube subscribers, told Arab News.

OCMz — along with BanderitaX, oPiilz Saleh, ShongxBong, and Meshael MR — is among the top gaming creators in Saudi Arabia with over 33.5 million subscribers combined and more than 9.5 billion public views on YouTube.

Topics: Youtube Gen Z gaming Censuswide saudi youth

Related

Saudi Millennials show higher drive toward career advancement than Gen Z, LinkedIn data reveals 
Business & Economy
Saudi Millennials show higher drive toward career advancement than Gen Z, LinkedIn data reveals 
Saudi firm aiming to establish Kingdom as top 3 global gaming country
Saudi Arabia
Saudi firm aiming to establish Kingdom as top 3 global gaming country

Spotify introduces Arabic language support globally, rolls out BeReal integration in Middle East

Spotify introduces Arabic language support globally, rolls out BeReal integration in Middle East
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

Spotify introduces Arabic language support globally, rolls out BeReal integration in Middle East

Spotify introduces Arabic language support globally, rolls out BeReal integration in Middle East
  • Saudi, Egyptian and Moroccan Arabic dialects are now available on the platform’s mobile app, among 74 supported languages
  • The partnership with BeReal enables users to connect their accounts on the platforms and share in their BeReal posts what they are listening to on Spotify
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Audio-streaming platform Spotify has added support for 11 additional languages on its mobile app. Arabic is included among them, specifically the Saudi, Egyptian and Moroccan dialects.

Others include Spanish, traditional Chinese, Basque, Bosnian, Galician, Macedonian and UK English. The additions mean Spotify is now available in 74 languages. 

Last month, the company launched in certain regions what it described as a “first-of-its-kind integration” with social media app BeReal, and this has also now been rolled out across the Middle East. The partnership enables users to connect their accounts on the platforms and share in their BeReal posts what they are listening to on Spotify. When the accounts are linked, any song or podcast a user listens to will automatically be posted to the social media app, including the cover art of the audio.

The integration “adds another layer of authentic personalization and connection to your BeReal,” according to a Spotify blog post. The feature is now live in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Tunisia, Iraq, and Libya.

At the end of 2022, Spotify had more 500 million active monthly users, including 205 million paid subscribers and 10 million creators, the company said.

Topics: Spotify bereal

Related

Spotify’s new tools ‘democratizes’ use, says top executive
Media
Spotify’s new tools ‘democratizes’ use, says top executive
Spotify woos creators, adds video in revamp
Media
Spotify woos creators, adds video in revamp

Google to launch ‘About this image’ tool

Google to launch ‘About this image’ tool
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

Google to launch ‘About this image’ tool

Google to launch ‘About this image’ tool
  • New tool will help users identify AI-generated images by providing more context
  • Google also said it will add a markup to original file
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Google is preparing to launch a new tool called “About this image,” which will help users identify artificial intelligence-generated images.

The upgrade to Google’s image search is seen as a first step toward combating the potential for misinformation that could arise from the advent of AI technology.

The tool is designed to offer users a broader context around an image by providing information such as the time when Google first indexed the image and similar ones and the website where the image first appeared.

The “About this image” feature also tells users where the image has been displayed online, such as news sites, social media, and fact-checking websites.

“With this background information on an image, you can get a better understanding of whether an image is reliable — or if you need to take a second look,” the tech giant said in a statement.

Google also announced a second feature aimed at mitigating the potential downsides of AI-generated image technology.

It said that every AI-generated image created using Bard or similar services will have a markup in the original file.

This is designed to provide context if the image is encountered outside of Google’s platforms.

Creators and publishers will also be able to add similar markups to their own AI-generated images. By doing so, a label will be added to the images in Google Search results that will mark them as AI-generated.

Google says several publishers are already on board to adopt this feature, including Midjourney, Shutterstock and others.

Although the low-cost, easy-to-use features alone will not likely solve the wider problem of AI images used to mislead or misinform, the tech titan said it hopes they will help address the problem.

Google’s “About this image” is part of its ongoing effort to improve information literacy by “helping people quickly and easily assess the context and credibility of images.”

The tech giant has not offered details regarding when it will launch the new feature but said the service will be available in the coming months.

“Google Search is built from the ground up to deliver reliable, helpful and high-quality information. And these two new features are just the latest ways we’re helping you make sense of what you find online and keep up with an ever-changing web,” Google concluded.

Topics: Google AI about this image

Related

Google answers ChatGPT challenge with Bard expansion
Media
Google answers ChatGPT challenge with Bard expansion
‘Beginning of the end’: Google says goodbye to passwords with passkey technology
Media
‘Beginning of the end’: Google says goodbye to passwords with passkey technology

Vice Media files for bankruptcy ahead of planned sale

Vice Media files for bankruptcy ahead of planned sale
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

Vice Media files for bankruptcy ahead of planned sale

Vice Media files for bankruptcy ahead of planned sale
  • Lenders’ consortium could gain control in $225m takeover
  • Filing meant to facilitate sale, said reports earlier this month
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: American-Canadian digital media and broadcasting company Vice Media reportedly filed for bankruptcy on Monday ahead of a planned sale to a group of lenders.

The company, whose assets include Vice News, Motherboard, Refinery29, i-D and Vice TV, is expected to be sold to a lender consortium, which includes Fortress Investment Group, Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital.

The decision to file for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US is seen as a way to cap losses and to facilitate the approximately $225 million takeover, which will provide the capital “in the form of a credit bid for substantially all of the company’s assets” and also assume “significant liabilities” at closing.

Under a credit bid, creditors can swap their secured debt, rather than pay cash, for the company’s assets.

Vice said in a statement that it “expects to emerge as a financially healthy and stronger company” when the process concludes, according to reports.

“Vice serves a huge global audience with a unique brand of news, entertainment and lifestyle content,” said Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala, Vice’s co-CEOs, in the statement.

“This accelerated court-supervised sale process will strengthen the company and position Vice for long-term growth, thereby safeguarding the kind of authentic journalism and content creation that makes Vice such a trusted brand for young people and such a valued partner to brands, agencies and platforms.”

The youth-focused digital publisher said it would continue to operate during bankruptcy proceedings, and expects to complete the sale process within two to three months.

In the court filing the group added that the “company’s international entities, and the Vice TV joint venture with A&E, are not part of the Chapter 11 filing.” And that “Vice’s multi-platform media brands, including Vice, Vice News, Vice TV, Vice Studios, Pulse Films, Virtue, Refinery29 and i-D, will continue to produce and deliver award-winning content across platforms.”

Rumors of the bankruptcy and sale emerged earlier this month, following a major internal restructuring and the cancellation of the group’s flagship program, Vice News Tonight.

The news comes amid a challenging period for several technology and media companies, as they resort to downsizing in recent months due to a turbulent economy and weak advertising market.

In April, BuzzFeed announced it would shut down its news division, while other media companies, including CNN, Vox, and The Washington Post, announced layoffs and closures.

Launched in 1994 as a punk magazine called Voice of Montreal by Shane Smith, Gavin McInnes and Suroosh Alvi, Vice currently operates in more than 30 countries.

Throughout its history, the platform has been lauded as a global success for its ability to produce edgy, youth-focused content across print, events, music, online, TV and feature films. This content has drawn younger audiences to the news and media world.

In 2017, the next-generation media and entertainment platform that once “threatened to supplant legacy media companies” reached a peak value of $5.7 billion.

Vice has had a presence in the Middle East since 2017, when it established a regional office in Dubai and recently announced the opening of its new headquarters and creative agency in Riyadh, from which it is expected to produce content and further expand its footprint in the region.

Topics: Vice Media

Related

Vice Media preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks, sources say
Media
Vice Media preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks, sources say
Vice Media Group unveils ‘The State of Arab Youth’ report
Media
Vice Media Group unveils ‘The State of Arab Youth’ report

Meteorologists targeted in climate misinformation surge

Meteorologists targeted in climate misinformation surge
Updated 13 May 2023
AFP

Meteorologists targeted in climate misinformation surge

Meteorologists targeted in climate misinformation surge
  • Accused of engineering a drought, Spain’s weather agency find its workers threatened in Twitter messages, phone calls and emails
  • Australia’s weather agency is falsely accused of doctoring its thermometers and France’s of exaggerating global warming
Updated 13 May 2023
AFP

PARIS: Once trusted faces on the news, meteorologists now brave threats, insults and slander online from conspiracy theorists and climate change deniers who accuse them of faking or even fixing the weather.

Users on Twitter and other social media falsely accused Spain’s weather agency of engineering a drought, Australia’s of doctoring its thermometers and France’s of exaggerating global warming through misplaced weather stations.
“The coronavirus is no longer a trend. Conspiracy theorists and deniers who used to talk about that are now spreading disinformation about climate change,” Alexandre Lopez-Borrull, lecturer in Information and Communication Sciences at the Open University of Catalonia, told AFP.
“These scientific bodies are seen as part of the establishment, so anything they say may get disputed on social networks.
“They are providing evidence against what the climate deniers claim, so the latter try to discredit them.”

In a harsh drought and with local elections looming, Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) spoke out after its members were threatened in Twitter messages, phone calls and emails.
“Murderers,” “Criminals,” “You’ll pay for this,” “We’re watching you,” the messages shouted.
They came from people who believe the widely debunked theory that aeroplane condensation trails are really “chemtrails” sprayed by the authorities to poison people or create weather disasters.
Some referred to the “2030 agenda,” a debunked theory that global elites are plotting to subjugate people through Covid and climate policies.
“Do you want us to publish your contact details and those of your family?” read one Tweet aimed at an AEMET employee.
“Crooks! You are destroying nature on the orders of the damned 2030 agenda,” said another.
“We have seen an increase in insulting messages as a result of a thread we published about condensation trails” on April 10, AEMET spokesperson Estrella Gutierrez-Marco told AFP.
“What makes no sense is that they are insulting an institution that is constantly watching out for their interests, whose aim is... to contribute to people’s safety.”
Lopez-Borrull noted a “significant increase” in climate change denial — particularly among far-right supporters who see it as a leftist cause and oppose reforms aimed at curbing its impacts.
“People distrust politicians, judges and the media, and the cost of living is rising,” he said.
“In this context people feel alienated and end up listening to people they never listened to before, with messages appealing directly to the emotions.”

In another case investigated by AFP Fact Check, conservative media and Facebook users shared unfounded claims that Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) doctored its temperature readings.
In an analysis of data obtained via a freedom of information request, prominent climate skeptic Jennifer Marohasy said BOM’s electronic probes returned readings up to 0.7 degrees Celsius warmer than those of its older mercury thermometers.
Experts who analyzed the data said the claims were inaccurate.
Monash University emeritus environment professor Neville Nicholls said the difference between most readings on the electronic probes and the mercury thermometers was negligible — between zero and 0.1C (0.18 degrees Fahrenheit).
“This difference is very small compared to the strong warming trend in average temperature over Australia” — about 1.4C over the past century — Nicholls told AFP.
The World Meteorological Organization told AFP that the BOM’s measurements were in line with its standards, contrary to Marohasy’s allegation.

After a series of heat records in March in southwestern France, a critic on social media published a thread alleging that the country’s national weather service overstated warming by relying on readings from stations in urban districts, where temperatures are typically higher.
The thread received more than 139,000 views and spread to Facebook.
“Yet another way of making us feel scared and guilty,” one woman commented on the thread, referring to the weather service, Meteo-France.
“Luckily fewer and fewer people believe them after the Covid business. I’m glad not to watch their forecasts on France TV.”
Climatologists consulted by AFP debunked the claims, pointing out that the limited network of 30 weather stations referred to in the thread is not what scientists use to measure climate change, and the climate is also observed to be changing in rural districts.
“Meteo-France researchers use all possible measures and create computer models with various hypotheses and a longer timeframe for analysis,” said Christine Berne, a climatologist in the service.
“You can be sure we don’t just have our 30 little weather stations.”
One Twitter user accused Dutch broadcaster RTL Nieuws of exaggerating a late-April heatwave in Spain, posting as evidence a screenshot showing moderate temperatures in the Costa Blanca.
However, his screenshot was taken three days after the heatwave, in the cool of the morning.
Some of AFP’s full fact-checks on these topics are available at u.afp.com/ibQg, u.afp.com/ibQj and (in French) u.afp.com/ibwv.

Topics: climate change misinformation conspiracy theories

Related

Google to expand misinformation ‘prebunking’ in Europe
Media
Google to expand misinformation ‘prebunking’ in Europe

Latest updates

Japan grants Syria $14.3m but has no plans to reopen embassy
Japan grants Syria $14.3m but has no plans to reopen embassy
LeBron, Lakers ready to tackle ‘monster’ Jokic
LeBron, Lakers ready to tackle ‘monster’ Jokic
Justin Thomas looking to find results as he defends PGA Championship title
Justin Thomas looking to find results as he defends PGA Championship title
Sudan military chief freezes bank accounts of rival armed group in battle for control of the nation
Sudan military chief freezes bank accounts of rival armed group in battle for control of the nation
Kyiv targeted in fresh attack as Europe renews weapons pledges
Kyiv targeted in fresh attack as Europe renews weapons pledges

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.