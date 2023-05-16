You are here

Localization helped Saudi Arabia employ 500k nationals since 2019, says minister  

Localization helped Saudi Arabia employ 500k nationals since 2019, says minister  
Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmad Al-Rajhi. (Supplied)
Localization helped Saudi Arabia employ 500k nationals since 2019, says minister  

Localization helped Saudi Arabia employ 500k nationals since 2019, says minister  
RIYADH: The ongoing localization efforts in Saudi Arabia have helped provide job opportunities to over 500,000 Saudi nationals in the private sector since 2019, said a minister.   

Speaking on the sidelines of the Saudi Economic Association Conference, the Kingdom’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmad Al-Rajhi revealed that the initiatives related to the labor market strategy will be finalized before the end of 2025.   

Pointing out that the labor market strategy has helped Saudi Arabia make huge strides, he added that these are reflected in the economic indicators of unemployment rates, the contribution of the labor force and workers’ productivity, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

For instance, the minister noted the goals of women’s empowerment initiatives, which were scheduled for 2025, were achieved in 2022.   

Saudi Arabia has outperformed the goals of female employment outlined in Vision 2030, with their participation in the workforce now reaching 36 percent, ahead of the 2030 target of 30 percent.   

Localization is a key agenda in Vision 2030 which aims to enhance local content in various sectors, as the Kingdom wants to diversify its economy away from oil.  

In addition, it aims to localize the production of goods and services to raise their competitiveness and create sustainable job opportunities.   

The minister revealed current employment patterns, including flexible, freelance and remote work. 

He said this is expected to help an economic transition in the Kingdom, increase women’s contribution to the gross domestic product, and boost sources of per capita income, especially for university students and women.  

In October 2022, Al-Rajhi noted that localization decisions have contributed to raising the number of Saudi workers in the private sector to over 2.12 million.  

Earlier in February, the Cabinet approved the framework for granting incentives for localizing priority goods and services under the Vision 2030 strategy.   

This move saw many Saudi companies, including Cruise Saudi, a Public Investment Fund-owned firm, reaching a Saudization rate of 71 percent since its launch in 2021.   

“Cruise Saudi plans to create 50,000 direct and indirect jobs in Saudi Arabia by 2035, benefiting the local workforce,” the company’s CEO Lars Clasen told Arab News earlier this month during the Arabian Travel Market 2023 in Dubai. 

Topics: localization Saudi hrd Human resource

Public Investment Fund ratifies Saudi-Bahraini Investment Co. for $5bn: Al-Falih 

Public Investment Fund ratifies Saudi-Bahraini Investment Co. for $5bn: Al-Falih 
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Public Investment Fund ratifies Saudi-Bahraini Investment Co. for $5bn: Al-Falih 

Public Investment Fund ratifies Saudi-Bahraini Investment Co. for $5bn: Al-Falih 
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has approved the establishment of the Saudi-Bahraini Investments Co. with a capital of around SR18 billion ($5 billion), according to the Saudi investment minister. 

On the sidelines of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Committee meeting held in Manama, Khalid Al-Falih said that the location of the company’s headquarters would be announced soon. 

Al-Falih also stated that the group addressed around 13 ideas, some of which have been finalized while others are still in progress. 

It included the development of joint online platforms to provide investment opportunities in both the Gulf countries, according to Asharq. 

During the Future Investment Initiative in October 2022, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that the PIF intended to establish five regional companies in Bahrain, Jordan, Sudan, Iraq, and Oman, with a total investment of SR90 billion, targeting investment opportunities across various sectors.  

 

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF) Bahrain

Closing bell: TASI drops 24.18 points despite rally in healthcare sector 

Closing bell: TASI drops 24.18 points despite rally in healthcare sector 
Updated 10 min 33 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Closing bell: TASI drops 24.18 points despite rally in healthcare sector 

Closing bell: TASI drops 24.18 points despite rally in healthcare sector 
Updated 10 min 33 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped 24.18 points, or 0.22 percent, to close at 11,206.02 on Tuesday as 111 of the 224 stocks rose, while 95 declined. 

Stocks listed on the Pharma, Biotech, & Life Science index soared the most, with a 9.28 percent climb, while the stocks of the Energy and the Telecommunication sectors fell 1.96 and 1 percent, respectively. 

While the parallel market Nomu rose 0.57 percent to close at 20,682.62, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped by 0.18 percent to close at 1,504.59. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.9 billion ($1.84 billion). 

Astra Industrial Group was the top performer of the day, climbing 9.9 percent to close at SR74.40. 

Middle East Healthcare Co. and Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. also climbed with their share prices hitting 9.9 percent and 9.85 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer was National Medical Care Co., which tumbled 3.11 percent to SR103. 

On the announcements front, Astra Industrial Group ended the first quarter of 2023 with a net profit of SR122.8 million, which equates to a rise of 64.53 percent when compared to the SR74.69 million reported in the previous year. 

The company attributed the positive change in performance to a rise in revenues across all the healthcare and pharmaceutical business lines. Its share price closed higher by 9.9 percent at SR74.40. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp., also known as SPIMACO, announced a net profit of SR56.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. That amounted to a 85.02 percent jump in profits when compared to the SR30.7 million in the prior year. 

The results were mainly driven by sales across all channels during the first quarter, which is historically the strongest quarter of the year for the Saudi pharmaceutical sector, according to the company. Its share price closed higher by 9.85 percent at SR29. 

Saudi Cement Co. saw a rise of 102.6 percent in net profits to SR123.8 million compared to SR61 million in the same quarter of 2022. 

The reason for the increase was attributed to a rise in average selling prices and an increase in total quantities sold. Its share price closed higher by 0.53 percent at SR56.70. 

Najran Cement Co. also saw a rise of 24.6 percent in net profits from SR23.28 million in the first quarter of 2022 to reach SR28.98 million as of the end of March 2023. 

The company explained how its cost-cutting strategy combined with an increase in revenue led to the rise in profits. Its share price closed lower by 1.13 percent at SR14.04. 

Taiba Investments Co. reported a net profit of SR62.06 million, which equates to a rise of around 205 percent when compared to SR20.35 million in the first quarter of 2022. 

The company said it saw a rise in net profit due to the increase in revenues as a result of the recovery of Taiba’s main activities from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Its share price closed higher by 0.34 percent at SR29.80. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Industrial Services Co. revealed a 2,325 percent rise in net profit, which reached SR19.4 million compared to SR800k in the first quarter of 2022. 

The company explained that its gross margins improved as it simultaneously adopted effective cost control strategies while increasing sales volume at higher prices in the ports segment.   

Its share price closed lower at SR29.40, which equates to a 1.03 percent drop for the day. 

Almasane Alkobra Mining Co. registered a decline in profits of 21.39 percent to SR32.86 million in the first quarter of 2023, down from the SR41.81 million record during the same period last year. 

Its share price closed higher by 0.25 percent at SR79.30. 

Theeb Rent a Car Co. showed a slight decrease in net profits of 0.7 percent to SR42.3 million in the first quarter, compared to SR42.6 million in the year-ago period. 

The company claimed there has been a drop in demand in the short-term leasing sector. Its share price closed lower by 2.11 percent at SR75. 

Al Hammadi Holding saw a 31.41 percent rise in profits to SR81.42 million in the March quarter of 2023 compared to SR61.96 in the previous year. 

Each of the pharmaceutical company’s segments reported growth during the quarter.  Its share price closed lower by 0.75 percent at SR54. 

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. posted a jump in net profits to SR46.57 million in the first quarter of 2023, which equates to a 912.4 percent rise when compared to SR4.6 million reported in the year-ago period. 

The increase is attributed to sales in all of its product lines, services, and offerings. Its share price closed higher by 4.37 percent at SR128.80. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Dubai inflation eases to 3.27% in April, its lowest in 13 months 

Dubai inflation eases to 3.27% in April, its lowest in 13 months 
Updated 22 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai inflation eases to 3.27% in April, its lowest in 13 months 

Dubai inflation eases to 3.27% in April, its lowest in 13 months 
Updated 22 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai’s inflation slowed to its lowest level in 13 months in April to reach 3.27 percent, pulled back by decelerating transportation and food prices, the latest data from the emirate’s statistics authority showed.     

This comes as Dubai’s Consumer Price Index dropped to its lowest level since February 2022, when inflation reached 2.65 percent.   

The slowdown of price levels aligns with inflation trends across the Gulf Cooperation Council region, as well as that of the world.  

In February, a report released by Kuwait-based investment strategy and research firm Kamco Invest said the inflation rate in GCC countries is showing a downward trend in 2023 compared to 2022.   

According to the report from Dubai Statistics Center, food and beverage prices increased by 5.78 percent in April compared to 6.28 percent in March, helping to put the brakes on the CPI.   

Another contributor to the slowdown was transportation prices, which fell for the second consecutive month to reach 8.53 percent in April.   

In contrast, the prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels surged for the 11th month in a row to hit a record 5.44 percent last month. These have the largest relative weight in the measurement of Dubai’s CPI.  

With the continuous rise in water and electricity prices, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority reported phenomenal results in the first quarter of this year.   

In the UAE, inflation is forecast to fall to 3.2 percent by the end of 2023, down from 4.8 percent last year, reported the minister for financial affairs last month.   

The minister attributed the drop to price stabilization and the receding impacts of imported inflation globally.  

Mohamed Hadi Al-Hussaini said in a meeting held on the sidelines of the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in April that the UAE’s economic forecasts remain positive, with a growth of 3.9 percent projected by the end of this year.  

Al-Hussaini also noted that many countries in the region remain vulnerable to elevated global uncertainties, while rents and salaries are likely to contribute to this trend locally.  

This is highlighted in the IMF Background Note, underpinning the need for regional collaboration efforts and collaboration with the Fund.    

The IMF, in its World Economic Report, also noted that nearly 84 percent of countries across the globe are forecast to have lower CPI inflation growth in 2023 than in 2022.   

Topics: Dubai consumer price index (CPI)

Saudi financial market outperforms G20 counterparts: CMA

Saudi financial market outperforms G20 counterparts: CMA
Updated 35 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi financial market outperforms G20 counterparts: CMA

Saudi financial market outperforms G20 counterparts: CMA
Updated 35 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s financial market led its counterparts in other G20 countries in 2022 in terms of shareholders’ rights and stock market capitalization as a percentage of gross domestic product, according to the Capital Market Authority. 

The shareholder’s rights as a percentage of GDP give a sense of the influence that they have on the economy, while the stock market capitalization-GDP ratio indicates the size of the stock market in relation to the country’s economy. 

In its annual report for 2022, the authority stated that the rate of public offerings in the Saudi capital market advanced to a new high, with a portion of 37 businesses’ shares offered for sale in the main and parallel markets for a total of SR40 billion ($10.6 billion).  

Some 13 firms’ shares were registered for a direct listing on the parallel market in the same context. 

Saudi’s capital market was dubbed “resilient” in February by Wassim Alkhatib, CEO of Lazard Investment Banking for the Middle East and North Africa, as he talked of the unprecedented global challenges that countries around the world had faced in 2022.

“The CMA is creating the potential required to provide a suitable and encouraging environment for the capital market system to positively reflect on the Kingdom’s economy,” Mohammed bin Abdullah Elkuwaiz, chairman of the CMA said in the report.  

In terms of foreign ownership, the main market witnessed record net foreign investment levels in 2022, amounting to about SR184 billion.  

By the end of 2022, foreign investors’ ownership value in the main market totaled SR347 billion, which represents 14 percent of the free float total value.  

According to the regulator, since the Saudi market joined the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in 2019, the pace of growth in foreign investment last year was the highest.  

The CMA approved three new operational regulations — Securities Exchanges and Depository Centers Regulations, Instructions on Direct Financing Investment Funds, and Instructions for Shariah Governance in Capital Market Institutions.  

Additionally, the authority altered seven implementing regulations, rules, and guidelines.  

Some 91 licenses were the subject of inspections, which were broken down into 53 cycle inspections and 38 cause inspections.  

On the control level, thorough investigations into possible trading violations increased by 17.7 percent to 859 instances in 2022 from 730 cases in 2021, yielding 11 suspected cases and 152 control inquiries, the CMA reported.  

Elkuwaiz emphasized that such accomplishments are the result of the hard work and dedication of all employees aiming to place the Kingdom in its rightful place and achieve the CMA’s strategic objectives.

These objectives include ranking the Saudi market as the leader in the Middle East and placing it among the top 10 capital markets globally, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.  

Complaints received fell 15.7 percent to 12,118, with 11,354 settled and 512 referred to the Committee for the Resolution of Securities Disputes, while 252 are under review.  

On the legal level, the total compensation ordered by the CRSD in its final rulings was SR1.75 billion, a rise of 377.7 percent from 2021.

Topics: Capital Market Authority (CMA) Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Riyadh’s international airport emerges as top aviation facility in Kingdom

Riyadh’s international airport emerges as top aviation facility in Kingdom
Updated 28 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh's international airport emerges as top aviation facility in Kingdom

Riyadh’s international airport emerges as top aviation facility in Kingdom
Updated 28 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: King Khalid International Airport has been ranked top in service levels and travel experience aspects compared to other international airports in the Kingdom, according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation. 

The Riyadh-based international airport clinched the top spot for achieving a commitment rate of 64 percent in April, even though it dropped from 82 percent in March.   

The number of passengers handled annually at the airport exceeded 15 million, according to the GACA monthly performance report.   

The authority has set 14 key performance indicators to assess an airport’s performance. Those include passengers’ waiting time from checking in, security procedures, and time spent at baggage claims. 

The study also assessed passport and customs screening areas along with facilities available to people with special needs. 

According to the monthly report, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah secured the second spot with a commitment rate of 36 percent, down from 73 percent the month before.   

In the second category of international airports across the Kingdom, where the annual passenger volume ranges from 5 million to 15 million, Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah topped the list with a 73 percent commitment rate.   

Following this was King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, with a commitment rate of 64 percent, noted the report.   

Abha International Airport ranked first in the third category of the Kingdom’s international airports, where annual passenger volume ranges between 2 million and 5 million, with a 100 percent commitment rate.   

The report further noted that King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jizan came next with a 73 percent commitment rate in April.   

In the fourth category, Al-Ahsa International Airport in Qassim ranked first. It handles less than 2 million passengers annually with a 100 percent commitment rate and a higher overall average waiting time for departing and arriving flights than other airports across the Kingdom.   

In the fifth category of domestic airports, Arar Airport outperformed all other airports in the average waiting time for departure and flight arrival.

Topics: King Khalid International Airport General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA)

