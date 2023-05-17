You are here

  • Home
  • Inter win Milan derby to reach Champions League final

Inter win Milan derby to reach Champions League final

Inter win Milan derby to reach Champions League final
Inter Milan's Argentinian forward Lautaro Martinez (3rdL) and teammates celebrate at the end of the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg football match between Inter Milan and AC Milan on May 16, 2023 at tyhe Giuseppe-Meazza (San Siro) stadium in Milan. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yk82b

Updated 17 May 2023
AFP

Inter win Milan derby to reach Champions League final

Inter win Milan derby to reach Champions League final
  • Inter will undoubtedly be the underdogs against either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final in Istanbul on June 10
Updated 17 May 2023
AFP

MILAN: Inter Milan reached their first Champions League final for 13 years as Lautaro Martinez’s sole goal of the match gave them a 3-0 aggregate win against AC Milan on Tuesday.
Inter will undoubtedly be the underdogs against either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final in Istanbul on June 10, but the way they managed both legs of this all-Milan tie suggests they will be hard to beat.
The key moment of the night at the San Siro came when Martinez exchanged passes with substitute Romelu Lukaku and drilled a shot from inside the penalty area that Milan keeper Mike Maignan allowed in at his near post.
That goal effectively killed off the tie.
Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, Milan had pushed hard in the first half, spearheaded by Rafael Leao who shot across the goal and past the post with one of his side’s best chances.
Maignan then superbly dropped to his knees to collect Edin Dzeko’s glancing header from Hakan Calhanoglu’s pacy free-kick.
Lukaku’s introduction in the second half proved the spark that Inter needed to extend their lead.
Absent for much of the season with injuries and with a damaged reputation following a disastrous World Cup with Belgium, Lukaku has slowly worked his way back to his best.
The forward on loan from Chelsea immediately caused problems in the Milan defense and created Martinez’s goal to guarantee their place in their first Champions League final since the last time they won European club football’s biggest prize under Jose Mourinho in 2010.
“Tutti a Istanbul,” the joyous Inter fans sang.
Facing Simone Inzaghi’s men will be either Manchester City or record 14-time winners Real Madrid, with that semifinal finely poised at 1-1 ahead of Wednesday’s decider at City’s Etihad Stadium.

Topics: UEFA Champions League Inter Milan AC Milan Lautaro Martinez

Related

Inter beat Milan 2-0 in Champions League semifinal ‘Euroderby’
Football
Inter beat Milan 2-0 in Champions League semifinal ‘Euroderby’
Inter triumph, Milan slump ahead of Champions League semifinal date
Football
Inter triumph, Milan slump ahead of Champions League semifinal date

Luton advance in playoffs, earn shot at playing in Premier League for first time

Luton advance in playoffs, earn shot at playing in Premier League for first time
Updated 17 May 2023
AP

Luton advance in playoffs, earn shot at playing in Premier League for first time

Luton advance in playoffs, earn shot at playing in Premier League for first time
  • Luton beat Sunderland 2-0 to clinch a 3-2 win on aggregate and a place in the Championship playoff final
  • The final will be played at Wembley on May 27, with Middlesbrough and Coventry vying to be Luton’s opponent
Updated 17 May 2023
AP

LONDON: Luton are heading to Wembley Stadium for a shot at playing in the Premier League for the first time.

Luton beat Sunderland 2-0 on Tuesday to clinch a 3-2 win on aggregate and a place in the Championship playoff final, often labeled the world’s most lucrative one-off soccer game because of guaranteed future earnings for the winning team.

The final will be played at Wembley on May 27, with Middlesbrough and Coventry vying to be Luton’s opponent. The second leg of their playoff semifinal takes place on Wednesday, with the teams locked at 0-0.

Luton, a club located just north of London, was last in England’s top division in 1991-92 — the season before it was rebranded as the Premier League. The team have since dropped as low as English soccer’s fifth tier and was playing at that level as recently as 2014.

Luton finished third in the Championship’s regular season behind champion Burnley and Sheffield United, who both earned automatic promotion.

Sunderland weres sixth and seeking a return to the Premier League after a six-year absence, during which time the northeast club has been the subject of a Netflix documentary.

Topics: Sunderland Championship playoff Luton Town

Related

Celtic’s success under Postecoglou attracts Premier League interest
Football
Celtic’s success under Postecoglou attracts Premier League interest
Eddie Howe declares Newcastle United’s Premier League rise unfinished — with Arsenal and Man City still in his sights
Football
Eddie Howe declares Newcastle United’s Premier League rise unfinished — with Arsenal and Man City still in his sights

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim makes improved final offer for Manchester United: The Times

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim makes improved final offer for Manchester United: The Times
Updated 17 May 2023
Reuters

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim makes improved final offer for Manchester United: The Times

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim makes improved final offer for Manchester United: The Times
  • Sheikh Jassim is offering to buy 100 percent of the club
  • Manchester United’s shares were up 1.2 percent
Updated 17 May 2023
Reuters

MANCHESTER: Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani made an improved final offer for Manchester United in an attempt to see off his main rival British petrochemicals billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, The Times reported on Tuesday.
Sheikh Jassim is offering to buy 100 percent of the club now for a price nearer to £5 billion ($6.31 billion), the report said.
Manchester United’s shares were up 1.2 percent.
The club declined to comment, and investment bank Raine Group that is running the bidding process did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Sheikh Jassim’s offer falls short of the 6 billion pounds asking price set by current owners, the Glazer family, The Guardian reported in April.
Manchester United’s American owners late last year launched a formal sale process and have received several bids, including from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, founder of chemicals producer INEOS, and Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus.
According to a report in April by The Times, Ratcliffe’s INEOS had outbid Sheikh Jassim in the battle to buy Manchester United.
Ineos was the only bidder to have valued the club higher than £5 billion, the report added.

Topics: football soccer Manchester United Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani

Related

Qatar’s Al Thani submits new $6 bln bid for Manchester United — Sky News​
Sport
Qatar’s Al Thani submits new $6 bln bid for Manchester United — Sky News​
Amid Manchester United bids, UEFA head hints at owners rule review
Football
Amid Manchester United bids, UEFA head hints at owners rule review

Ronaldo and Al-Hilal peg back Al-Ittihad on a dramatic day to keep title hunt alive

With Cristiano Ronaldo inspiring Al-Nassr to a 2-0 win at Al-Tai, the gap at the top is now three points with three to play.
With Cristiano Ronaldo inspiring Al-Nassr to a 2-0 win at Al-Tai, the gap at the top is now three points with three to play.
Updated 17 May 2023
John Duerden

Ronaldo and Al-Hilal peg back Al-Ittihad on a dramatic day to keep title hunt alive

With Cristiano Ronaldo inspiring Al-Nassr to a 2-0 win at Al-Tai, the gap at the top is now three points with three to play.
  • A late goal from Al-Hilal doomed Roshn Saudi League leaders Al-Ittihad to a 2-2 draw, while Al-Nassr grabbed a 2-0 victory at Al-Tai
  • The results mean the gap of the top of the league between Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr is down to 3 points with three games left to play
Updated 17 May 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: The Roshn Saudi League title race was blown wide open on Tuesday night, thanks to the efforts of Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo and a spirited comeback from Al-Hilal.

At half-time, Al-Ittihad were 2-1 ahead in their game against Al-Hilal and provisionally sitting seven points clear of second-place Al-Nassr, who were being held to a goalless draw at Al-Tai.

But thanks to a last-minute strike from Michael Delgado, the league leaders were held to a 2-2 draw. With Ronaldo ultimately inspiring his Al-Nassr teammates to a 2-0 victory, the gap at the top is now down to three points, with three games left to play. For the second time in two seasons, the Tigers are in danger of letting the trophy slip from their grasp just when they were about to get their paws on it.

The late equalizer from Al-Hilal was in stark contrast to the early dominance of Al-Ittihad. On paper, this test at the home of the defending champions was the most difficult for coach Nuno Santo and his men but, for the first 30 minutes or so, they made it look look easy.

The visitors, cheered on by a large contingent of traveling fans, oozed class from the kick-off and Ahmed Hegazi soon headed an early corner just over.

That did not matter as the Tigers went ahead after eight minutes. Igor Coronado entered the left side of the area, swapped passes with Abderrazak Hamdallah and fired home a low shot at the near post. The hosts claimed that the Brazilian had fouled Moussa Marega in the build-up but the referee was not swayed.

The attacks came in waves, with the shell-shocked Riyadh giants unable to get out of their own half, and Coronada almost added a second after 15 minutes with a free-kick that had the goalkeeper in trouble. Soon after, Hamdallah really should have scored after turning into space on the edge of the six-yard box but his shot was saved, as was an effort from Romarinho.

It seemed to be a matter of time before the second came but then a deflected shot from Marega, well-saved by Marcelo Grohe, served as a reminder that Al-Hilal can never be counted out.

Al-Ittihad did move further ahead on the half hour. Hamdallah chested the ball down on the left side of the area and fed the onrushing Ahmed Bamsaud, whose first-time, left-footed shot gave Abdullah Al-Mayouf no chance. It was not only a beautiful team goal but a strike worthy of new champions.

Al-Hilal might have been exhausted after their recent commitments, missing key players and without a coach after Ramon Diaz said goodbye, leaving son Emiliano in charge until the end of the season, but few had expected this.

Just before the break however, they pulled one back. Only Musab Al-Juwayr knows for sure whether his cross from the right was meant as a cross, or he had spotted Grohe off his line and tried to beat the Brazilian at the near post. Regardless, it ended in a goal. The goalkeeper scrambled back to palm the ball away but failed to prevent it crossing the line.

The atmosphere changed. Now the pressure was on the leaders, with Luciano Vietto’s free-kick hitting the post. Al-Ittihad were happy, therefore, when the half-time whistle sounded and happier to learn that Al-Nassr were tied 0-0 at Al-Tai.

Al-Nassr knew they had to win whatever happened elsewhere. Ronaldo should perhaps have broken the deadlock in the 23rd minute but he headed Talisca’s cross straight into the arms of Victor Braga.

Then, just before half-time, the Brazilian flew through the air to push a fierce shot from five-time Ballon D’Or winner Ronaldo away from the top corner.

Soon after the restart however Ronaldo fired home from the spot as Al-Nassr got the goal they so badly needed and, with nine minutes remaining, Talisca sealed the win with a low shot from inside the area.

They then had to hope that Al-Hilal could get one more goal. They certainly did their best, pushing forward at every opportunity and leaving themselves open to Al-Ittihad counterattacks in what was another pulsating half of football.

And then, in the 96th minute, Michael’s header was saved by Grohe but the goalkeeper could not keep out the rebound from inside the six-yard box.

The home fans went mad, and Al-Nassr supporters must surely have been jumping up and down too. Now, anything can happen.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Al-Hilal Al-Nassr Al-ittihad Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo joins Al Nassr

Related

Ittihad move close to title after Ronaldo and Al-Nassr falter
Sport
Ittihad move close to title after Ronaldo and Al-Nassr falter
Special Coach Ramon Diaz leaves Al-Hilal ahead of Classico clash with leaders Al-Ittihad
Sport
Coach Ramon Diaz leaves Al-Hilal ahead of Classico clash with leaders Al-Ittihad

11 footballers arrested in Hong Kong match-fixing probe

11 footballers arrested in Hong Kong match-fixing probe
Updated 16 May 2023
AFP

11 footballers arrested in Hong Kong match-fixing probe

11 footballers arrested in Hong Kong match-fixing probe
  • After a yearlong investigation, the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) on Monday detained 23 people in total, including a coach
  • The alleged offences include bribery manipulating match results and illegal gambling
Updated 16 May 2023
AFP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong authorities have arrested 11 footballers from the same team over allegations of match-fixing in a domestic league, the city’s anti-graft body said Tuesday.
After a yearlong investigation, the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) on Monday detained 23 people in total, including a coach, over the alleged fixing of results in the First Division, Hong Kong football’s second tier.
The alleged offenses include bribery manipulating match results and illegal gambling, ICAC principal investigator Kate Cheuk said at a press conference on Tuesday.
“This operation is the largest in recent years carried out by the ICAC against match-fixing,” she added.
ICAC said the match-fixing group was suspected of paying each player up to about HK$10,000 ($1,200) for each game, depending on their impact.
“It’s not about how well they played but how well they faked (their performance) or how much they could help manipulate the results,” ICAC’s Cheuk said.
The suspected footballers would either play passively so their team would lose to a weaker rival, or they sought to achieve a certain score that was unpopular and at high odds, she added.
The group and some of the players then bet on these results in an illegally organized scheme for profits.
The arrested players and the coach belonged to the same club, which ICAC did not name.
Local media, however, cited sources as saying they were from Happy Valley, one of Hong Kong’s oldest football clubs.
The anti-graft body said they belong to a First Division team that had played 26 matches and won eight in the 2022-23 season.
There are currently three First Division teams with eight wins — Happy Valley is one of them.
ICAC said it has yet to come up with the total amount of money involved as the probe is still ongoing.

Topics: Hong Kong Footballers Independent Commission Against Corruption match fixing

Related

Devdiscourse: Call for Akmal on match fixing comments, PCB seeks explanation
Press Review
Devdiscourse: Call for Akmal on match fixing comments, PCB seeks explanation
Referee suspended and claims of match fixing after fans riot in Tunisia derby match
Sport
Referee suspended and claims of match fixing after fans riot in Tunisia derby match

Chelsea job chance for Pochettino to prove he is one of soccer’s elite coaches

Chelsea job chance for Pochettino to prove he is one of soccer’s elite coaches
Updated 16 May 2023
AP

Chelsea job chance for Pochettino to prove he is one of soccer’s elite coaches

Chelsea job chance for Pochettino to prove he is one of soccer’s elite coaches
  • The former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain manager is widely expected to take over at Chelsea
  • Pochettino lifted Southampton from the lower end of the Premier League then turned Tottenham into a title contender and Champions League finalist
Updated 16 May 2023
AP

LONDON: Mauricio Pochettino’s time in the wilderness looks set to end. And a career that has felt in danger of stagnating could get the jump start it needs.

After a year out from soccer, the former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain manager is widely expected to take over at Chelsea. There, he would get the chance to realize a burning ambition to conquer the English Premier League and, with that, confirm his status as one of the sport’s elite coaches.

At times over the past 12 months, it felt like Pochettino possibly missed out on his chance to secure one of the top jobs in Europe.

It was only last summer he left PSG, having won the French league and answered one of the lingering questions hanging over his career; his ability to win major trophies.

But at the end of last season, Manchester United opted for Erik ten Hag when embarking on a reboot at Old Trafford. A few months later, Chelsea turned to Graham Potter after the departure of Thomas Tuchel, signalling a shift toward a new generation of coaches.

Even Pochettino’s former club, Tottenham, has repeatedly looked elsewhere for answers since his exit in 2019, despite his enduring iconic status among its fans.

Having been consistently linked with United and Real Madrid over the past five years, the 51-year-old from Argentina appeared to be running out of options to take his career to the next level.

It’s not that there was a lack of interest; it’s said that much of the Premier League has considered him at various points. It’s just that there are relatively few teams that could give him the platform to challenge for soccer’s biggest prizes and keep his resume on an upward curve.

Pep Guardiola’s career, for example, has taken him from Barcelona to Bayern Munich to Manchester City, with each of those teams having the heritage and/or financial resources to enable him to dominate in Spain, Germany and England respectively.

Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti have chalked off one giant after another — both of them returning to former clubs on occasion to underline the relatively shallow pool of truly elite teams to choose from.

Pochettino lifted Southampton from the lower end of the Premier League then turned Tottenham into a title contender and Champions League finalist by the time his chance came at PSG.

There, he won the league and cup, but could not end the French giant’s pursuit of the Champions League, joining an ever-growing list of coaches to fall short in that respect.

United looked like the ideal next step, him having been long-admired by the Manchester club, but the job went to Ten Hag.

Ancelotti, meanwhile, had just led Madrid to a 14th European Cup and the Spanish title, meaning another job that has long-appeared to have his name on it was also out of reach.

With Potter at Chelsea and Jurgen Klopp and Guardiola signing new contracts at Liverpool and City respectively, it was difficult to see where Pochettino’s next move would be.

And, so, with no move to make, he waited.

He traveled to Tokyo with his family, and spent time at his homes in Barcelona and London. Throughout his break, he never lost sight of his value or his place in the game.

He has managed some of the best players in the world in Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Harry Kane.

He is idolized by Tottenham fans for turning it into one of the top teams in Europe — even if he did end up trophyless by the end. And, as well as the trophies at PSG, he was one of only two coaches in its history to go beyond the quarterfinals of the Champions League, reaching the semis in 2021.

These are not small feats, but Pochettino has lofty ambitions that need a club of stature to fulfil.

While Chelsea will be without European soccer next season, it is accustomed to winning the biggest prizes, having lifted the Champions League as recently as 2021.

Pochettino would inherit a squad that has had around $630 million worth of new signings over the past two transfer windows. And he would be working for owners, in Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, who have made it clear they will provide the resources to bring success to Stamford Bridge.

As for handling the American owners, Pochettino knows what it is like to work for demanding bosses in Daniel Levy at Tottenham and PSG’s backers, Qatar Sports Investments.

It would be a risk. So far, Boehly and Clearlake have dispensed with a Champions League-winning manager in Tuchel and another who was only seven months into the job.

Chelsea, however, would provide Pochettino with opportunity to go head-to-head against elite coaches such as Guardiola and Klopp and prove it is where he belongs.

Topics: Chelsea Mauricio Pochettino

Related

Chelsea agree deal to appoint Pochettino as coach: BBC
Football
Chelsea agree deal to appoint Pochettino as coach: BBC
Nottingham Forest draw at Chelsea to inch toward EPL survival
Football
Nottingham Forest draw at Chelsea to inch toward EPL survival

follow us

Latest updates

Saudi experts discover and document 58 archaeological sites at Kingdom’s royal reserves
The Heritage Commission and the reserve are working together on the restoration and development of the site. (SPA)
Tunisian opposition party denounces ‘political verdict’ against jailed leader
Tunisian opposition party denounces ‘political verdict’ against jailed leader
Jon Rahm looking to add to his big year and facing a big test at PGA Championship
Jon Rahm looking to add to his big year and facing a big test at PGA Championship
Luton advance in playoffs, earn shot at playing in Premier League for first time
Luton advance in playoffs, earn shot at playing in Premier League for first time
Jordan MP charged in West Bank gun-smuggling attempt: lawyer
Jordanian security police stand guard in the Jordanian capital of Amman. (AFP file photo)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.