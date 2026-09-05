RIO DE JANEIRO: Former Brazil coach Carlos Alberto Parreira, who oversaw the team’s run to the 1994 World Cup title, was released from the hospital Saturday after a three-month stay due to a serious lung infection amid his cancer treatment.

The 83-year-old Parreira, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2023, will continue his medical care at home, Hospital Samaritano Barra said in a statement.

Parreira also coached Brazil at the 2006 World Cup and won the 2004 Copa America and the 2005 Confederations Cup with the team.

He also coached several other teams during World Cups, including Kuwait (1982), United Arab Emirates (1990), Saudi Arabia (1998), and South Africa (2010).