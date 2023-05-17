Google to delete inactive accounts starting December

You are here

Google said the new policy applies to accounts and content across Google Workspace, YouTube and Google Photos. (AFP/File)
  • Company said it would delete accounts that had not been used or signed into for at least two years
LONDON: Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday said it would delete accounts that had remained unused for two years starting December, in a bid to prevent security threats including hacks.
The company said that if a Google account had not been used or signed into for at least two years, it might delete the account and content across Google Workspace, which includes Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet and Calendar, as well as YouTube and Google Photos.
The policy change only applies to personal Google Accounts and not to those for organizations like schools or businesses.
In 2020, Google had said it would remove content stored in an inactive account, but not delete the account itself.
Starting Tuesday, Google will send multiple notifications to the account email address and recovery mail of the inactive accounts before deletion.
Last week, Elon Musk said Twitter would remove accounts that have been inactive for several years and archive them, saying that the action is “important to free up abandoned handles.”

Topics: Google Youtube

Deloitte to host AI and data event in Riyadh

Deloitte to host AI and data event in Riyadh
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

Deloitte to host AI and data event in Riyadh

Deloitte to host AI and data event in Riyadh
  • Experience Analytics on May 18 will bring together 450 guests to showcase, discuss emerging technologies
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Consultancy firm Deloitte is hosting its flagship artificial intelligence and data analytics event, Experience Analytics, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 18.

The event aims to serve as a platform to showcase and discuss emerging technologies like generative AI and machine learning, particularly within the Middle East.

Mutasem Dajani, CEO of Deloitte Middle East, said: “Experience Analytics is the ideal forum to engage in discussions and the exchange of ideas on the best means to leverage emerging technologies that are truly shaping our present and future.”

He added that the decision to host the forum in Riyadh came on the back of the transformation taking place in the Kingdom, which “is experiencing today an unrivaled rate of development, and the resulting socioeconomic transformation will be surely accelerated by these emerging technologies.”

Under the theme “Creating Order From Chaos: Releasing the Power of AI,” the forum will feature over 30 sessions of TEDx-style talks, panel discussions, live demonstrations, and interactive lab activities.

The panels and breakout sessions include topics such as the hype around generative AI, the future of data and AI in digital government, the power of data in sports, and the role AI plays in creating a more sustainable world.

Deloitte will also announce the Middle East chapter of its AI Institute. Launched in June 2020, the institute focuses on AI research and applied innovation across industries. It currently has operations in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, and China.

Topics: Deloitte artificial intelligence Experience Analytics

US charges Apple ex-employee for trying to steal technology, fleeing to China

US charges Apple ex-employee for trying to steal technology, fleeing to China
Updated 16 May 2023
Reuters

US charges Apple ex-employee for trying to steal technology, fleeing to China

US charges Apple ex-employee for trying to steal technology, fleeing to China
  • The cases detailed at a Justice Department press conference centered on allegations concerning the theft of trade secrets and other technology
  • The five cases were the first announced by a US "strike force" formed in February in part to protect sensitive technologies
Updated 16 May 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday announced charges in five cases involving alleged efforts to steal technology to benefit China, Russia and Iran including a former Apple Inc. engineer accused of targeting the company’s technology on autonomous systems, including self-driving cars, and then fleeing to China.
The cases detailed at a Justice Department press conference centered on allegations concerning the theft of trade secrets and other technology. Two of the cases involved what US officials called procurement networks created to help Russia’s military and intelligence services obtain sensitive technology.
The five cases were the first announced by a US “strike force” formed in February in part to protect sensitive technologies, though the investigations began before it was created.
“We stand vigilant in enforcing US laws to stop the flow of sensitive technologies to our foreign adversaries,” Matt Olsen, the head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, told reporters. “We are committed to doing all we can to prevent these advanced tools from falling into the hands of foreign adversaries.”
The former Apple engineer, identified as 35-year-old Weibao Wang, formerly resided in Mountain View, California, and was hired by Apple in 2016, according to an April indictment unsealed on Tuesday.
In 2017, he accepted a US-based job with a Chinese company working to develop self-driving cars before resigning from Apple, but waited about four months before informing Apple of his new job, according to the indictment.
After his last day at Apple, the company discovered that he had accessed large amounts of proprietary data in the days before his departure, the Justice Department said. Federal agents searched his home in June 2018 and found “large quantities” of data from Apple, it added. Shortly after the search, he boarded a plane to China, the department said.
Apple’s automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have proceeded unevenly since 2014, when the company started to design a vehicle from scratch. A December report said Apple had postponed the car’s planned launch to 2026. Reports filed with the state of California show Apple is testing vehicles on the state’s roads.
Apple declined to comment on the case.
In a second case related to China, US prosecutors announced charges against Liming Li, 64, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, for allegedly stealing trade secrets from his California-based employers to build his own competing business in China.
Prosecutors in New York charged Nikolaos “Nikos” Bogonikolos, 49, of Greece with smuggling US-origin military technologies to Russia while he was operating as a defense contractor for NATO.
Russian nationals Oleg Sergeyevich Patsulya and Vasilii Sergeyevich Besedin were each charged in Arizona for allegedly using their Florida-based company to send aircraft parts to Russian airline companies, while the Commerce Department in a parallel action suspended their export privileges.
In addition, prosecutors in New York announced charges against Xiangjiang Qiao, also known as Joe Hansen, 39, for allegedly using a Chinese company that is the target of American sanctions to provide materials used in the production of weapons of mass destruction to Iran.
Qiao and Wang remain at large in China, while the other four defendants were arrested, US officials said.
Attorneys for Patsulya and Besedin, who were arrested on May 11, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. An attorney for Li did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not determine who is representing Bogonikolos.

Topics: Apple US China Russia technology

Meta announces new WhatsApp Chat Lock privacy feature

Meta announces new WhatsApp Chat Lock privacy feature
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

Meta announces new WhatsApp Chat Lock privacy feature

Meta announces new WhatsApp Chat Lock privacy feature
  • Chat Lock will allow users to hide conversations in separate folder accessible only with passwords, biometrics
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Meta announced on Monday that it was adding a new privacy feature to WhatsApp, giving users more control over protecting their private conversations.

The new feature, called Chat Lock, will allow users to put a conversation in a separate folder that can only be accessed with their device password or biometric, such as a fingerprint.

Notifications from those conversations will also not display the sender or the actual message content, further enhancing the privacy of the conversation.

In his Instagram broadcast channel on Monday, Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive officer of Meta, said: “New locked chats in WhatsApp make your conversations more private.

“They’re hidden in a password-protected folder and notifications won’t show sender or message content.”

The Meta-owned company said it planned to introduce additional upgrades for Chat Lock in the future, including locking for companion devices and creating a custom password for chats so that users could have a unique password different from the one used for their phone.

In recent months, Meta has strived to boost its reputation as a safe and reliable company by introducing several features aimed at protecting users’ privacy.

In April, the end-to-end encrypted messaging app WhatsApp launched Account Protect, Device Verification, and Automatic Security Codes. These features are designed to protect users’ accounts from unauthorized access and mobile device malware.

In the UK, WhatsApp and other messaging services have united to oppose the government’s plan to force tech companies to break end-to-end encryption in private messages in its proposed internet safety legislation, arguing that the bill posed an “unprecedented threat to the privacy, safety, and security of every UK citizen and the people with whom they communicate around the world.”

Speaking to media in March, the head of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, said: “Ninety-eight percent of our users are outside the UK.

“They do not want us to lower the security of the product, and just as a straightforward matter, it would be an odd choice for us to choose to lower the security of the product in a way that would affect those 98 percent of users.”

Topics: Meta WhatsApp

CIA launches Telegram video to recruit Russian spies

CIA launches Telegram video to recruit Russian spies
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

CIA launches Telegram video to recruit Russian spies

CIA launches Telegram video to recruit Russian spies
  • Clip appeals for information from Russian patriots as Ukraine war grinds on
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The US Central Intelligence Agency on Monday launched a campaign on social media platform Telegram to recruit Russian spies.

The CIA released a video on the popular social messaging service calling on Russians to come forward with important intelligence and information.

The two-minute video captures Russians going about their daily lives, seemingly contemplating major life choices.

The video uses a series of emotional questions and messages to reach out to patriotic Russian who are disillusioned by recent events, including the war in Ukraine.

“The CIA wants to know the truth about Russia, and we are looking for reliable people who can tell us that truth,” the agency said in the video.

“Your information may be more valuable than you know.”

Former CIA head of counterintelligence James Olson said that the invasion of Ukraine has created an “unprecedented opportunity” for Russians to share information with the US.

“There are a lot of disaffected Russians out there now,” he said. “Today is probably the best period of recruiting Russians that we’ve had.”

In one scene from the clip, a Russian official along with his wife and child are seen at home in difficult circumstances.

“We will live with dignity, thanks to my actions,” the narrator says in Russian as a woman in a car uses her phone to contact the CIA, before the agency’s logo and contact instructions appear.

CIA officials say the video will show ordinary Russians that they can help to make a difference by providing intelligence to the agency, while still remaining patriotic.

The video also details how information can be sent using the Tor browser, a confidential internet browser for encrypted communications.

“Our goal is to provide them with as safe a way as possible to contact us,” another US official said on condition of anonymity.

CIA officials involved in the project told CNN that the video avoids inflammatory content concerning Russia or President Vladimir Putin. Instead, it is meant to appeal to people who are unhappy with Russian policies by “demystifying” the process of contacting the CIA, they added.

The agency is seeking all types of information, including political and economic data, the officials said, adding that they hope to convince hesitant Russians to leak information on the dark web by showing them simple ways to do so.

A “spy vs. spy competition” between the US and Russian security services and intelligence agencies is underway, they said.

US intelligence has used similar recruitment tactics in the past, but are now turning to the encrypted Telegram network because of its popularity among Russians, including senior officials.

Before the war in Ukraine, the FBI launched a similar project aimed at Russians in the US, with the agency specifically targeting the phones of people coming and going from the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Topics: US Russia Telegram Central Intelligence Agency

Microsoft’s bid to buy Activision Blizzard clears key hurdle, but $69bn deal is still at risk

Microsoft’s bid to buy Activision Blizzard clears key hurdle, but $69bn deal is still at risk
Updated 16 May 2023
AP

Microsoft’s bid to buy Activision Blizzard clears key hurdle, but $69bn deal is still at risk

Microsoft’s bid to buy Activision Blizzard clears key hurdle, but $69bn deal is still at risk
  • The all-cash deal announced more than a year ago has been scrutinized by regulators around the world over fears that it would give Microsoft and its Xbox console control of Activision’s hit franchises like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft
Updated 16 May 2023
AP

LONDON: The European Union on Monday approved Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard, deciding the deal won’t stifle competition for popular console titles like Call of Duty and accepting the US tech company’s remedies to boost competition in cloud gaming.
But the blockbuster deal is still in jeopardy because British regulators have rejected it and US authorities are trying to thwart it.
The acquisition, sweetened by Microsoft’s promises to automatically license Activision games to cloud gaming platforms, “would no longer raise competition concerns and would ultimately unlock significant benefits for competition and consumers,” said the European Commission, the 27-nation bloc’s executive arm and top antitrust watchdog.
The commission’s approval “has removed one potential major roadblock for this deal” but “it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re in a stronger position” to overturn the UK’s rejection, said Liam Deane, a game industry analyst for tech research and advisory firm Omdia.
The all-cash deal announced more than a year ago has been scrutinized by regulators around the world over fears that it would give Microsoft and its Xbox console control of Activision’s hit franchises like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.
Fierce opposition has been driven by rival Sony, which makes the PlayStation gaming system.
Microsoft sought to counter the resistance by striking a deal with Nintendo to license Activision titles like Call of Duty for 10 years and offering the same to Sony if the deal went ahead.
Following its review, the European Commission dismissed the possibility that Microsoft would cut off its games from PlayStation, saying that excluding the most popular gaming console would put a big dent in its profits.
The emerging cloud gaming market received closer scrutiny from Brussels. Cloud gaming frees players from buying expensive consoles and gaming computers by allowing them to stream games they own to tablets, phones and other devices, typically through a cloud platform that may charge a fee.
The commission approved the deal after accepting Microsoft’s offer to modify its licensing agreements to allow users and cloud gaming platforms to stream its titles without paying royalties for 10 years.
The licenses “will apply globally and will empower millions of consumers worldwide to play these games on any device they choose,” Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a statement.
Microsoft has already announced deals to bring Xbox PC games to cloud gaming platforms operated by chipmaker Nvidia and independent player Boosteroid.
Activision games aren’t available on cloud services, but the commission noted that the licensing commitments could expand the cloud gaming market “by bringing Activision’s games to new platforms, including smaller EU players, and to more devices than before.”
The EU decision might help Microsoft’s chances as it faces down regulators in the US, where the Federal Trade Commission is taking the company to court to block the deal. A trial before the FTC’s in-house judge set to begin Aug. 2.
But Brussels’ approval is at odds with the stance taken by British antitrust regulators, who last month upended the biggest tech deal in history over concerns it would hurt competition in the small but rapidly growing cloud gaming market.
Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement Monday that it “stands by its decision,” an unusual move that highlights the more muscular approach London has taken.
“Microsoft’s proposals, accepted by the European Commission today, would allow Microsoft to set the terms and conditions for this market for the next ten years,” authority chief executive Sarah Cardell said. “They would replace a free, open and competitive market with one subject to ongoing regulation of the games Microsoft sells, the platforms to which it sells them, and the conditions of sale.”
The companies are appealing the UK decision to a tribunal, but history doesn’t bode well.
The watchdog previously denied Facebook parent Meta’s purchase of Giphy over concerns it would limit innovation and competition. The social media giant was ultimately forced to sell off the GIF-sharing platform after it lost an appeal.
If Microsoft’s appeal fails, the company would be forced to either scrap the deal or carve out the UK as a separate market, which appeared to be an unfeasible option, said Deane, the game analyst.

 

Topics: Activision Blizzard Microsoft

