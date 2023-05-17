You are here

Thailand’s opposition parties meet for coalition talks
Above, Pheu Thai Party leader Chonlanan Srikaew arrives to meet with Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat during potential coalition discussions in Bangkok on May 17, 2023. (AFP)
Reuters

Thailand’s opposition parties meet for coalition talks
  • Analysts expect weeks to months of talks and dealmaking as parties jostle to form a government
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand’s opposition parties, which trounced their military-allied rivals in this week’s election, met for coalition talks on Wednesday as the liberal Move Forward Party, which won the most votes, looks to form a government.
Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat was seen greeting senior officials from five other parties at a Bangkok restaurant before ushering them upstairs for closed-door talks.
Sunday’s vote saw Move Forward come in first ahead of another opposition party, the political heavyweight Pheu Thai, in a major blow to the establishment’s pro-military parties led by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.
Pita earlier this week said that together with five other opposition parties, his coalition will be able control about 310 seats in the 500-member House of Representatives.
The parties Pita has approached are Pheu Thai, Thai Sang Thai, Prachachart, Seri Ruam Thai and Fair parties.
Pheu Thai, which won the last five general elections but got pushed out of power each time, secured 141 seats, according to the latest projections, only 10 fewer than Move Forward.
However, a military-drafted constitution requires more than half of votes in a joint sitting of a bicameral legislature for him to become prime minister. He would need votes either from government parties or an unelected 250-member Senate who have a record of supporting Prayuth and conservative forces.
Analysts expect weeks to months of talks and dealmaking as parties jostle to form a government.
On Wednesday, some Thais questioned the senate’s role in electing a prime minister, asking ‘why do we need a senate’ on social media like Twitter.
Senior officials from Pheu Thai have urged other hold outs to support a Pita premiership.

Aid groups seek green light from Myanmar junta to access cyclone-hit state
Reuters

Aid groups seek green light from Myanmar junta to access cyclone-hit state
  • Hundreds of people are estimated to have been killed in the impoverished Rakhine State
  • Some 600,000 Rohingya still live in the state, while more than a million live in camps in neighboring Bangladesh
Reuters
Relief organizations were awaiting clearance from Myanmar’s military rulers on Wednesday to access areas of Rakhine State devastated by a deadly cyclone three days ago, and deliver food and medicine to communities in urgent need.
Hundreds of people are estimated to have been killed in the impoverished region after cyclone Mocha on Sunday tore down houses, communication towers and bridges with winds of up to 210kph and triggered a storm surge that inundated the state capital Sittwe.
Residents contacted by Reuters said no help had arrived even days after the storm and volunteers were digging through debris to search for the missing.
One resident who declined to be identified for safety reasons said about 400 people had died and more were at risk of dying “for not having food, purified water and emergency treatment. There are no ... search and rescue teams.”
Rakhine State, with a population of more than three million, is particularly vulnerable, and is home to the persecuted Rohingya Muslims minority that successive governments in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar have refused to recognize.
Some 600,000 Rohingya still live in the state, while more than a million live in sprawling camps in neighboring Bangladesh, having fled military crackdowns in recent years. Some still embark on perilous boat journeys to Malaysia and Indonesia.
United Nations agencies said they were still awaiting a green light from authorities to assess and distribute supplies in affected areas, some of which were inaccessible due to extensive damage.
“We have established communications channels with all authorities in Myanmar. We have asked for unrestricted access to affected communities,” said Pierre Peron, a spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
The UN Development Programme, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and UN refugee agency UNHCR also said their requests were pending approval.
“It is important for humanitarian actors to ascertain damage, needs and provide immediate lifesaving assistance, not least as the monsoon season nears,” UNHCR spokesperson Reuben Lim Wende said.
State media on Wednesday said junta leader Min Aung Hlaing had visited affected areas in Bagan, another region, and separately met with a UNHCR representative to discuss relief efforts.
It said military vessels and helicopters had transported aid to Rakhine and 21 people, including security force personnel doing rescue work, had died as a result of the storm. A spokesperson for the junta could not be reached.
About 5.4 million people were expected to have been in the storm’s path, the majority of whom were considered vulnerable.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s bail extended
Reuters

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s bail extended
  • Imran Khan released on by the Islamabad High Court last Friday following his May 9 arrest
  • The arrest of the former prime minister has deepened political instability in the South Asian nation
Reuters
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan secured an extension to his protective bail until May 31, his lawyer said on Wednesday, as an official announced people involved in violent protests over his arrest would be tried in military courts.
Khan had been bailed by the Islamabad High Court last Friday following his May 9 arrest, which sparked violent protests across the country that killed at least eight people.
The court extended the bail, which had been due to expire on Wednesday, because the prosecutor requested more time to produce details of the case against him, Khan’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told Reuters.
The arrest of the former prime minister, who was ousted in a parliamentary confidence vote in April last year, has deepened political instability in the South Asian nation of 220 million.
Pakistan was already facing its worst ever economic crisis, with a long delay in securing an IMF funding which is critical to avert a balance of payment crisis.
Thousands of Khan supporters had attacked and set on fire scores of government and public buildings, including the army’s headquarters, following his arrest.
On Wednesday the information minister for Punjab province, Amir Mir, said those accused of attacks on the army would be tried by military courts.
Rights groups have previously voiced concerns that military courts often conduct summary trials hearing only abridged evidence.
Khan, who is facing graft allegations he denies, has disowned those involved in arson, demanding an impartial inquiry.
The military has said the May 9 attacks against the army were “pre-planned” and ordered by Khan party’s leaders. Khan has denied the allegation and demanded an investigation.

Ukraine denies Russia destroyed Patriot missile defense system
Reuters

Ukraine denies Russia destroyed Patriot missile defense system
  • The Patriot system is one of an array of sophisticated air defense units supplied by the West
  • Ukraine said it had shot down six Kinzhal missiles on Tuesday, but Russia denied this
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine denied on Wednesday that a Russian hypersonic missile had destroyed a US-made Patriot missile defense system during an air strike on Kyiv.
Russia’s defense ministry made the assertion on Tuesday after an overnight air attack on the Ukrainian capital. Two US officials later said a Patriot system had probably suffered damage but that it did not appear to have been destroyed.
“I want to say: do not worry about the fate of the Patriot,” Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat told Ukrainian television.
He ruled out the possibility of a Russian “Kinzhal” missile knocking out a Patriot system.
“Destroying the system with ‘Kinzhal’, it’s impossible. Everything that they say there, it can remain in their propaganda archive,” he said.
The Patriot system is one of an array of sophisticated air defense units supplied by the West to help Ukraine repel Russian air strikes following Moscow’s invasion last year.
It is considered one of the most advanced US air defense systems, including against aircraft, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles, and typically includes launchers along with radar and other support vehicles.
Russian president Vladimir Putin has touted the Kinzhal missile as proof that his country has world-beating military hardware.
Ukraine said it had shot down six Kinzhal missiles on Tuesday, but Russia denied this. It was not clear which Western weapon Ukraine used, and the Pentagon had no immediate comment.

New Zealand police: Hostel fire that killed 6 was arson, homicide investigation launched
AP

New Zealand police: Hostel fire that killed 6 was arson, homicide investigation launched
  • Police said there had been a couch fire at the Loafers Lodge hostel about two hours before the large, fatal fire
  • The Loafers Lodge offers 92 basic, affordable rooms with shared lounges, kitchens and laundry facilities
AP

WELLINGTON: New Zealand police said Wednesday they believe a fire that killed at least six people in a Wellington hostel was arson and launched a homicide investigation.
Police Inspector Dion Bennett said they haven’t yet arrested anybody but they have a list of people they want to speak to and hope to quickly identify any suspects or persons of interest. He declined to say if they had found accelerant or other evidence of criminal behavior at the scene.
Police said there had been a couch fire at the Loafers Lodge hostel about two hours before the large, fatal fire on Tuesday. They said the couch fire was not reported to emergency services at the time, and they were investigating to see if there was any link between the two fires.
Bennett also told reporters there was more reconnaissance and examination to be done in some unstable parts of the four-story hostel building and his “gut feeling” was the death toll could rise.
The homicide investigation represents a change in outlook by police, who on Tuesday said they didn’t believe the fire was deliberately lit.
Bennett said police had accounted for 92 people who were in the hostel and had a list of fewer than 20 others who remained unaccounted for, although were not necessarily missing. Police had earlier said they expected that the final death toll would be fewer than 10 people.
News outlet RNZ identified Liam Hockings, a journalist, as one of the hostel’s residents who was missing. RNZ said Hockings is the brother of the BBC presenter Lucy Hockings.
The fire ripped through the building early Tuesday, forcing some people to flee in their pajamas. Others were rescued by firefighters from the roof or dived from windows.
The Loafers Lodge offered 92 basic, affordable rooms with shared lounges, kitchens and laundry facilities to people of a wide range of ages. Some people were placed there by government agencies and were considered vulnerable because they had little in the way of resources or support networks. Others worked at a nearby hospital.
Emergency officials said the building had no fire sprinklers. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said that under the nation’s building codes, sprinklers were not required in older buildings that would need to be retrofitted.
“I have asked the minister for housing to look particularly at issues around building regulations to see whether there’s anything more that we should be doing right at this point,” Hipkins told reporters Wednesday.

Last ship leaves Ukraine as fate of Black Sea grain deal in Russia’s hands
Reuters

Last ship leaves Ukraine as fate of Black Sea grain deal in Russia’s hands
  • The DSM Capella has left the port of Chornomorsk in Ukraine carrying 30,000 tons of corn
  • No new vessels have been authorized by the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul since May 4
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: The last ship left a port in Ukraine on Wednesday under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain a day before Russia could quit the pact over obstacles to its grain and fertilizer exports.
The DSM Capella has left the port of Chornomorsk carrying 30,000 tons of corn and was on its way to Turkiye, according to data issued by the United Nations.
The United Nations and Turkiye brokered the Black Sea deal for an initial 120 days in July last year to help tackle a global food crisis that has been aggravated by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, one of the world’s leading grain exporters.
Moscow agreed to extend the Black Sea pact for a further 120 days in November, but then in March it agreed to a 60-day extension — until May 18 — unless a list of demands regarding its own agricultural exports was met.
To convince Russia in July to allow Black Sea grain exports, the United Nations agreed at the same time to help Moscow with its own agricultural shipments for three years.
“There are still a lot of open questions regarding our part of the deal. Now a decision will have to be taken,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, according to Russian media.
Senior officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the UN met in Istanbul last week to discuss the Black Sea pact. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday: “Contacts are going on at different levels. We’re obviously in a delicate stage.”
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last week he thought the deal could be extended for at least two more months.
While Russian exports of food and fertilizer are not subject to Western sanctions imposed following the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Moscow says restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance have amounted to a barrier to shipments.
The United States has rejected Russia’s complaints. US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said last week: “It is exporting grain and fertilizer at the same levels, if not higher, than before the full-scale invasion.”
Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the UN make up a Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul, which implements the Black Sea export deal. They authorize and inspect ships. No new vessels have been authorized by the JCC since May 4.
Authorized ships are inspected by JCC officials near Turkiye before traveling to a Ukrainian Black Sea port via a maritime humanitarian corridor to collect their cargo and return to Turkish waters for a final inspection.
In an excerpt of a letter seen by Reuters last month, Russia told its JCC counterparts that it will not approve any new vessels to take part in the Black Sea deal unless the transits will be done by May 18 — “the expected date of ... closure.”
It said this was “to avoid commercial losses and prevent possible safety risks” after May 18.
Given this warning by Russia, it appears unlikely that any ship owners or insurance companies would be willing to continue transporting Ukrainian grain exports if Russia does not agree to an extension of the deal and decides to quit.
The United Nations, Turkiye and Ukraine did continue the Black Sea agreement in October during a brief suspension by Russia of its participation.
Some 30.3 million tons of grain and foodstuffs has been exported from Ukraine under the Black Sea deal, including 625,000 tons in World Food Programme vessels for aid operations in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, and Yemen.

