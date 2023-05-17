You are here

Saudi non-oil sector to grow 4.7% despite regional slowdown: World Bank

Saudi non-oil sector to grow 4.7% despite regional slowdown: World Bank
GCC countries’ gross domestic product is estimated to grow by 2.5 percent in 2023 and 3.2 percent in 2024, according to the World Bank
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi non-oil sector to grow 4.7% despite regional slowdown: World Bank

Saudi non-oil sector to grow 4.7% despite regional slowdown: World Bank
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector is projected to grow 4.7 percent in 2023, according to the World Bank, as the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objective to diversify the economy away from oil gathers strength. 

This forecast comes despite an anticipated slowdown of Gulf Cooperation Council economies amid lower oil and gas returns and sluggish global economic growth.

GCC countries’ gross domestic product is estimated to grow by 2.5 percent in 2023 and 3.2 percent in 2024, as opposed to the 7.3 percent figure witnessed in 2022.  

A predicted 1.3 percent contraction in hydrocarbon GDP will be the main driver of the slowdown in the Gulf region, noted the report.  

This is largely attributed to last month’s production cut announcement from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, in addition to the global economic decline.  

Nevertheless, GCC non-oil sector growth is expected to hit 4.6 percent in 2023 — backed by private consumption, fixed investments and looser fiscal policy — thus easing the decline in oil activities.  

“Improvement to the business climate and competitiveness, and the overall improvements in female labor force participation in the GCC countries, especially in Saudi Arabia, have all paid off, though further diversification efforts are still needed and is underway,” said the World Bank.   

Following its 8.7 percent growth in 2022, Saudi Arabia’s GDP will reach 2.2 percent by the end of this year as the oil sector’s contribution to GDP is forecast to drop 2 percent.  

In March, the regional director for the GCC at the World Bank noted that Gulf countries will see double the global level of economic growth this year — with Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading the way.  

Issam Abu Suleiman stated that Gulf countries are forecast to surge 3.7 percent in 2023 — higher than the 2.5 percent World Bank estimate.  

He indicated that the GCC region in general performed very well after the pandemic and the biggest challenge was the vaccination operations which were completed quickly compared to other countries in the region, according to Argaam. 

According to a report published by PwC in January, the slowdown in global economic growth is expected to continue throughout 2023 but the outlook for the GCC is positive.  

“Forecasts for the GCC in 2023 are more upbeat, with 3.6 percent GDP growth expected this year. Although the region will not be completely immune to a global slowdown, there are a number of reasons to be optimistic,” said the report.  

It also stated that oil prices and energy demand in 2023 will likely increase or stabilize at last year’s level, which will support GCC economies.  

“The 2023 outlook for the GCC region appears more upbeat in comparison to the rest of the world, supported by relatively high oil prices and growth in the non-oil economy, as well as moderating inflation,” the report concluded.  

According to a UN report released on Tuesday, global economic growth is projected to be 2.3 percent in 2023, up 0.4 percentage points from a January forecast, but the prediction for 2024 has dropped 0.2 percentage points to 2.5 percent.

“Despite this uptick, the growth rate is still well below the average growth rate in the two decades before the pandemic of 3.1 percent,” said the World Economic Situation and Prospects report issued by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

Topics: World Bank non-oil economy

Al Arabia, SCAI join forces to bid for Remat Al-Riyadh's billboard project

Al Arabia, SCAI join forces to bid for Remat Al-Riyadh's billboard project
Updated 52 sec ago
Arab News

Al Arabia, SCAI join forces to bid for Remat Al-Riyadh's billboard project

Al Arabia, SCAI join forces to bid for Remat Al-Riyadh's billboard project
Updated 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Artificial intelligence could be on its way to billboards in Riyadh after AI firm SCAI formed a strategic partnership with outdoor solutions company Al Arabia to bid for a contract in the city. 

The agreement will see the two businesses combine their resources and expertise by setting up a special-purpose company to improve their chances of winning the contract for Remat Al-Riyadh's outdoor billboard project. 

As part of its digital transformation strategy, Al Arabia aims to revolutionize traditional advertising by leveraging financial and technical expertise, while the Public Investment Fund-owned SCAI will contribute AI technology to drive innovation. 

The partnership extends beyond advertising and includes utilizing cutting-edge technology to develop smart cities and enhance the urban landscape.   

Al Arabia pointed out that this agreement marks the beginning of a new era, introducing the next generation of advertising billboards suitable for smart cities, Alarabiya reported.

The terms and provisions of the agreement will only become binding if Al Arabia secures the project. Until then, they are not considered enforceable by either party. 

SCAI aims to be the leading AI provider in the region with projects that go up to $206 million in value.    

Moreover, the Remat project, launched last month, aims to introduce new advertising formats on building facades, vacant lands and public transport, besides improving the urban landscape.  

This initiative aligns with Vision 2030’s Quality of Life program, which seeks to enhance individuals’ lifestyles and livability. 

The project is divided into two bundles. The first bundle offers three opportunities, including advertising on premium roads in Riyadh through building facades and vacant lands. The second bundle will be announced later this year. 

Topics: scai Al Arabia artificial intelligence billboards Remat Al-Riyadh Development Co.

Saudi Arabia to attract huge investments as NCP inks deal with top Chinese bank

Saudi Arabia to attract huge investments as NCP inks deal with top Chinese bank
Updated 10 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to attract huge investments as NCP inks deal with top Chinese bank

Saudi Arabia to attract huge investments as NCP inks deal with top Chinese bank
Updated 10 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia can expect a boost in private investments from prominent Chinese investors following a recent agreement between the government’s privatization arm and a top bank based in Beijing. 

The National Center for Privatization and PPP signed a collaboration agreement with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the largest bank in the world with total assets of $5 trillion, 8 million corporate clients and 650 million retail customers. 

The Kingdom’s privatization authority will leverage the extensive client base of the bank to woo investors keen on investing in the growth story of the Saudi private sector. 

The agreement will also facilitate market surveys, financial advisory services, and local and international events to engage with clients and potential investors eyeing opportunities in the Saudi private sector. 

The deal was signed by Hani Al-Saigh, NCP’s vice president for strategic marketing and knowledge management, and ICBC General Manager Jing Lin Gu. 

NCP CEO Mohannad bin Basodan and ICBC chairman Chen Siqing attended the signing ceremony. 

Basodan emphasized that the bank’s support will significantly bolster NCP’s role in strengthening public-private partnerships, as such institutions play a pivotal role in the success of privatization in the Kingdom. 

He highlighted that this agreement marks the sixth collaboration signed with local and international banks to identify potential investors interested in NCP’s privatization opportunities. 

NCP recently announced the launch of its privatization and PPP pipeline, comprising 200 approved projects across 17 sectors, which aligns with the goals of Vision 2030 to increase the private sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product from 40 percent to 65 percent by 2030. 

The current pipeline includes over $50 billion in investments, with an additional 300 projects under evaluation, indicating further growth potential. 

Privatization is pivotal in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy, showcasing remarkable progress with the successful privatization of 30 projects over the past five years. This approach has also created significant opportunities for domestic and international investors to actively engage in the Kingdom’s flourishing economic sectors. 

Established in 1984, ICBC clocked over $209 billion in revenue in 2021. 

Topics: National Center for Privatization and PPP Industrial and Commercial Bank of China financial advisory Investment

Qatar's inflation rises 3.68% y-o-y in April to hit 105.52 points 

Qatar’s inflation rises 3.68% y-o-y in April to hit 105.52 points 
Updated 55 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar’s inflation rises 3.68% y-o-y in April to hit 105.52 points 

Qatar’s inflation rises 3.68% y-o-y in April to hit 105.52 points 
Updated 55 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar’s annual inflation rate rose in April, with the country’s Consumer Price Index reaching 105.52 points in what was a year-on-year increase of 3.68 percent, the latest data from the Planning and Statistics Authority showed. 

The rise in consumer prices was primarily driven by the recreation and culture sector which recorded a price rise of 15.34 percent in April compared to the same month of 2022, while housing, water, electricity and other fuel prices rose by 7.72 percent in the same period. 

The report further noted that furniture and household equipment prices increased by 7.72 percent, followed by clothing and footwear prices which went up by 2.49 percent.  

The prices of food and beverages increased annually by 1.71 percent in April, while prices for education and health rose by 1.64 percent and 1.41 percent respectively. 

Qatar calculates CPI, which is a measure of inflation, using the prices of 12 main groups of consumer goods that have a total of 737 commodities and services. It is calculated using the base year 2018, based on the data of the household income and expenditure survey 2017-2018. 

Qatar’s April CPI figure was 0.3 percent lower than in March 2023. The slight decrease was attributed to transport fees, which fell by 2.29 percent, followed by clothing and footwear prices, which were down by 1.05 percent.  

Compared to March, furniture and household equipment prices increased by 4.43 percent in April, while prices for recreation and culture rose by 1.32 percent.  

Qatar’s CPI report comes as the International Monetary Fund’s latest report forecasts the Gulf nation’s headline and core inflation will stay lower than emerging markets, middle-income countries and low-income countries. 

This is mainly due to subsidies and caps on certain products, and the strengthening of the US dollar to which the Qatari riyal is pegged. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics earlier this month revealed that the Kingdom’s inflation rate was unchanged at 2.7 percent in April, compared to March 2023.  

In regard to Dubai, its inflation slowed to its lowest level in 13 months in April to reach 3.27 percent, driven by decelerating transportation and food prices. 

Topics: Qatar CPI Inflation

Container volumes surge 13.34% at Saudi ports: Mawani

Container volumes surge 13.34% at Saudi ports: Mawani
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

Container volumes surge 13.34% at Saudi ports: Mawani

Container volumes surge 13.34% at Saudi ports: Mawani
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Improved efficiency at Saudi ports led to a 13.34 percent year-on-year surge in container throughput during April, according to the Kingdom’s General Authority for Ports, also known as Mawani.

Figures released by the organization showed the number of containers going through Saudi harbors reached 681,663 twenty-foot equivalent units last month, compared to 601,429 TEUs in April 2022.

This falls in line with Mawani’s objectives to develop a sustainable and prosperous maritime sector and further propel trade and economic development in the Kingdom.

It also aligns with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents in support of the Saudi Vision 2030.

The increase includes the number of exported containers which grew 16.97 percent in April to reach 108,738 TEUs, as opposed to the 178,450 TEUs recorded in the same period a year ago.

Imports inched up 3.12 percent to reach 208,080 TEUs compared to the 201,784 TEUs in the corresponding month a year earlier.

As for transshipments, they reached 264,845 TEUs during April, reflecting a 19.73 percent jump from the 221,195 TEUs recorded in April 2022.

The authority also revealed that there was a 6.63 percent drop in cargo numbers at its ports.

The national maritime regulator disclosed that Saudi ports handled about 24.965 million tons in April in contrast to 26.73 million tons during the same month in 2022.

The total cargo count for April stood at an estimated 543,496 tons of general cargo, 4.13 million tons of dry bulk cargo, and 13.02 million tons of liquid bulk cargo.

When it comes to the trade of food commodities, there was a 1.26 percent drop from 1.53 million tons in April 2022 to 1.531 million tons in April 2023.

Despite this, livestock figures reached 446,539 cattle heads in April this year, up from 458,280 in the corresponding period a year earlier, reflecting a 2.63 percent climb.

The number of vehicle units passing through the port stood at 91,083 automobiles during April, reflecting a 52.8 percent surge when compared to the 59,608 automobiles recorded in the same month a year ago.

Topics: General Authority for Ports (Mawani) ports

Oil Updates — Crude dips; Repsol to invest $550m in first Italian renewable projects 

Oil Updates — Crude dips; Repsol to invest $550m in first Italian renewable projects 
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude dips; Repsol to invest $550m in first Italian renewable projects 

Oil Updates — Crude dips; Repsol to invest $550m in first Italian renewable projects 
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday after a surprise rise in US crude inventories stoked demand concerns on the heels of weaker-than-expected economic data from the US and China, the world’s two biggest oil consumers. 

Brent crude futures slipped 2 cents, or 0.03 percent, to $74.89 a barrel at 12:20 p.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 5 cents, or 0.07 percent, to $70.81.  

Repsol to invest $550m in first Italian renewable projects 

Spanish oil company Repsol will develop more than 1.7 gigawatts of renewable energy projects in Italy, costing around $550 million, the company’s renewables head told Reuters. 

Some European oil and gas companies such as Shell and BP have expressed caution about a pivot to renewables in recent months following record profits on bumper oil and gas prices, but Joao Costeira, Repsol’s executive managing director of Low Carbon, said Repsol planned to stick to its renewable goals. 

“We should never get confused by discontinuities in the market or blips — no matter how important and dramatic such as in the case of the impact of the Ukrainian war — with the long-term trends,” he said in an interview. 

Repsol has a target to grow its renewable capacity to 6 GW globally by 2025 and 20 GW by 2030, up from around 2 GW today. 

“We feel comfortable with the targets that we have, both on quantity and on profitability,” Costeira said. 

The returns available from renewable projects have been under pressure over the past few years due to rising commodity and component costs and supply chain issues. 

However, Costeira said Repsol’s target of double-digit returns on renewable investments was still achievable. 

“We have also seen an increase in the price of energy, we have seen an increase in the price of green certificates, and we are already seeing stabilization in the cost of some of the components,” he said. 

“We believe there may be a transitory year, but in the medium term we feel very comfortable with our target,” he said. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia

Saudi non-oil sector to grow 4.7% despite regional slowdown: World Bank
Saudi non-oil sector to grow 4.7% despite regional slowdown: World Bank
Eight dead, Grand Prix postponed after flooding in northern Italy
Eight dead, Grand Prix postponed after flooding in northern Italy
Bashar Al-Assad will attend Arab League summit in Jeddah: Syrian FM
Syria’s President Bashar Al-Assad will attend the Arab League summit on Friday, his foreign minister Faisal Mekdad has confirmed
Chef Wolfgang Puck celebrates launch of Spago eatery at VIA Riyadh 
Chef Wolfgang Puck celebrates launch of Spago eatery at VIA Riyadh 
South Korean, Canadian leaders vow cooperation on clean energy, North Korea threat
South Korean, Canadian leaders vow cooperation on clean energy, North Korea threat

