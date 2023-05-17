Saudi Arabia’s Duba renamed ‘Port of NEOM’

RIYADH: Duba Port, the primary seaport of entry to the northwest of the Kingdom, has been renamed as Port of NEOM.
In order to transform local ports into globally competitive logistics hubs, the management of Duba Port was transferred from the Saudi Ports Authority to NEOM in 2022.
Since the transfer, the port’s capabilities have been expanded to meet the rising volume of cargo coming into NEOM, including container and general cargo handling, a statement said.
“The Port of NEOM will be pivotal to the continued commercial competitiveness, economic diversification, and maritime trade ambitions of the Kingdom,” said NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr.
He added: “Our vision is to build one of the world’s most technologically advanced, efficient, and sustainable ports with the first fully integrated and automated supply chain and logistics network, and this first phase of development is a step toward realizing that.”
Al-Nasr further noted that investments worth SR7.5 billion ($2 billion) have been made in the port till now, and its first advanced terminal will be opened in 2025.
“The Port of NEOM will be a critical enabler to the overall build, operations, and economic ambitions of NEOM — from the import of goods and materials during the development phase and as a new global port serving the region. This is particularly important as development accelerates and businesses across NEOM come on-stream,” said Sean Kelly, managing director at the Port of NEOM.
Upon opening, the port will function at net-zero levels by using 100 percent renewable energy for its operations.
