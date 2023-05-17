You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi foreign minister participates in Arab ministerial group meeting on Sudan

Saudi foreign minister participates in Arab ministerial group meeting on Sudan

Saudi foreign minister participates in Arab ministerial group meeting on Sudan
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan participated in meeting on Sudan with Egyptian counterpart and Arab League secretary-general. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wrh36

Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister participates in Arab ministerial group meeting on Sudan

Saudi foreign minister participates in Arab ministerial group meeting on Sudan
Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Wednesday participated in a meeting of the Arab Ministerial Contact Group to discuss developments in the situation in Sudan, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry announced.

The meeting, which was held in Jeddah on the sidelines of the ministerial preparatory meeting for the 32nd Arab Summit on Friday, was held with the participation of Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry, and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

The meeting reviewed the most important contents of the Jeddah Declaration, including the commitment to protect civilians in Sudan.

Developing...

Topics: Saudi Arabia 32nd Arab League Summit Sudan Prince Faisal bin Farhan Arab League

Related

Mahamoud Ali Youssouf (L), the foreign minister of Djibouti, spoke to Arab News en Francais about the conflict in Sudan.
Middle-East
Arab League summit offers unique opportunity to end Sudan conflict, says Djibouti FM 
Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister meets Arab counterparts on sidelines of Arab League meeting

Saudi astronauts ‘excited, proud’ to be part of historic space mission

Saudi astronauts ‘excited, proud’ to be part of historic space mission
Updated 17 May 2023
SALEH FAREED

Saudi astronauts ‘excited, proud’ to be part of historic space mission

Saudi astronauts ‘excited, proud’ to be part of historic space mission
  • Ali Al-Qarni, Rayyanah Barnawi will carry dates, Saudi coffee, jewelry with them on Axiom Mission 2 to International Space Station
  • The two members of Saudi Arabia’s first astronaut class will become the Kingdom’s first visitors to the space station
Updated 17 May 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Two Saudi astronauts preparing to blast off on a historic trip to the International Space Station have expressed their excitement and pride at taking part in the mission.
Ali Al-Qarni and Rayyanah Barnawi will join Americans commander Peggy Whitson and pilot John Shoffner for the Axiom Mission 2 launch on May 21.
The crew will on Sunday travel atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket for the mission to the ISS, operated by Axiom Space, and will spend 10 days conducting 20 different scientific experiments, including one to grow stem cells in microgravity.
The two members of Saudi Arabia’s first astronaut class will become the Kingdom’s first visitors to the space station and second and third astronauts in space after Prince Sultan bin Salman spent a week in orbit as a payload specialist on NASA’s Space Shuttle Discovery, in 1985.
Speaking at a crew press conference in Orlando on Tuesday, Al-Qarni said: “We are really honored and privileged to have you guys and to be part of this amazing mission.”
And Barnawi said: “We are thrilled and excited for our mission and to represent Saudi Arabia on this journey.
“I am very honored and happy to be representing the dreams and hopes of all people in Saudi Arabia, and all the women back home and the region.”
Barnawi, a breast cancer researcher, who will be the first Saudi woman in space, added: “We’re going to enjoy this mission. We’re almost five days away so our excitement is above the limits.
“I’m really looking forward to all the experiments we’re going to be conducting onboard the ISS, also, all the outreach events.”
Royal Saudi Air Force fighter pilot Al-Qarni has clocked up more than 2,387 flying hours during 12 years of military service. He said: “I’m really looking forward to all the experiments we’re going to be conducting onboard the International Space Station.”
Whitson, a record-breaking former NASA astronaut who now flies for Axiom Space, said: “Five days to launch, let me tell you that we are so excited. In fact, we are heading to space shortly and hope everything goes well. We feel we are prepared to go.”
Shoffner said: “I’ve been a fan of space since I was a child — I grew up in the age of the early space race — so getting here now and having a chance to fulfil that excitement is very, very powerful to me.”
On what personal items the crew would be taking with them into space, Barnawi said she would be carrying one of her grandmother’s earrings. Al-Qarni will have family photos, dates, and Saudi coffee with him, Whitson will take a necklace from her wedding day that she has worn on three space shuttle missions, while Shoffner said he would be taking a model of a spacecraft he built when he was a child.
The mission marks a partnership between the Saudi and US government space agencies with several commercial space companies.

Topics: Saudi astronauts International Space Station Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) Ali Al-Qarni Rayyanah Barnawi

Related

Saudi astronauts complete training, ready for space mission
Saudi Arabia
Saudi astronauts complete training, ready for space mission

Saudi foreign minister meets Arab counterparts on sidelines of Arab League meeting

Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush. (SPA)
Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush. (SPA)
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister meets Arab counterparts on sidelines of Arab League meeting

Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush. (SPA)
  • Prince Faisal met with the foreign ministers of Libya, Syria and Morocco
  • All sides exchanged views on the issues raised by the 32nd Arab Summit preparatory meeting
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush in Jeddah on Wednesday, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry announced.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the ministerial preparatory meeting for the 32nd Arab Summit.

The two sides reviewed ways to enhance relations and exchanged views on the issues raised by the agenda of the preparatory meeting.

Prince Faisal then met with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, where they discussed the latest developments in Syria and the region, and exchanged views on topics of common interest.

The two sides also exchanged views on the issues discussed during the preparatory meeting.

The Saudi minister also held similar talks with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita on the sidelines of the Jeddah meeting.

The draft agenda of the Arab Summit was discussed at the ministerial preparatory meeting and draft decisions to be adopted were examined. The summit will be held on May 19.

Topics: Libya 32nd Arab League Summit Prince Faisal bin Farhan Najla Mangoush Faisal Mekdad Nasser Bourita Syria Morocco

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is greeted by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM meets with Algerian president, counterpart
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Kuwaiti and Jordanian counterparts in Cairo. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM meets with Kuwaiti, Jordanian counterparts

Riyadh International Luxury Week opens with dazzling ceremony

Riyadh International Luxury Week opened to the public on May 16. (Supplied)
Riyadh International Luxury Week opened to the public on May 16. (Supplied)
Updated 17 May 2023
Rashid Hassan

Riyadh International Luxury Week opens with dazzling ceremony

Riyadh International Luxury Week opened to the public on May 16. (Supplied)
  • Largest jewelry showcase in the Kingdom features 120 local, international brands
Updated 17 May 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Riyadh International Luxury Week opened to the public on May 16, showcasing the limited-edition pieces and luxury collections of more than 120 jewelry houses from 17 countries across the globe.
In a dazzling ceremony, the exhibition was inaugurated by Krayem Al-Enazi, president of the National Committee for Precious Metals and Gemstones — Federation of Saudi Chambers on Tuesday night.
The largest jewelry exhibition of its kind in Saudi Arabia, the Luxury Week follows the hugely successful inaugural edition of its sister event in Jeddah last week.
Held in Prince Sultan’s Grand Hall at Al-Faisaliah Hotel in the heart of the Saudi capital, the exhibition is open to the public until May 19.
Having tripled in size since 2022, this year’s show features local Saudi Arabian designers and brands from the wider Middle East, alongside renowned names from Switzerland, the US, the UK, France, Greece, Brazil and Italy
Enthusiasts will discover a huge array of high jewelry and fine jewelry creations available for immediate purchase, including striking bridal sets, limited and unique pieces, and some of the rarest jewels in the world.
Traditional pieces contrast with avant-garde contemporary creations, with pearls, diamonds and colored gemstones taking centerstage alongside visionary works crafted with wood marquetry, miniature paintings and micro mosaics in an extraordinary display of creativity and savoir-faire.
Nader Freiha, founder and general manager of Arabian Expo, the event’s organizer, told Arab News: “As the event coincides with wedding season in the Kingdom, a wide selection of sought-after bridal sets are being showcased.
“The idea is to bridge the gap between multinationals and local clients. We do it in May because there are a lot of weddings coming up and people buy a lot of bridal jewelry. They can discover the latest brands here. There are 120 companies from 17 countries participating in the exhibition.”Among the brands present are renowned high jewelry maison Moussaieff Jewellers, innovative Brazilian designer Silvia Furmanovich, pearl specialist Yoko London, Parisian watchmaker Charles Oudin, and Renad Al-Amoudi, a young Saudi designer who is presenting a one-off bespoke timepiece originally made for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Two educational seminars will be hosted on Wednesday and Thursday evening, with a keynote address from Al-Enazi.
Ishaia Gol, a renowned diamond dealer from New York, will be joined by Ziad Khalid, GIA graduate and the senior instructor at DANAT — the Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones, and Dr. Manal Saleh, owner of Pearls Story boutique, to address a wide range of topics, including buying gemstones; natural pearls; natural, lab-grown and imitation diamonds; and the world of colored diamonds.
The Luxury Week is supported by Al Rajhi Bank as a platinum sponsor. Other sponsors include the National Committee for Precious Metals and Gemstones, DANAT — Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones, Store Makers Middle East, and MPP-ME Arabian Watches and Jewellery Magazine. Leading electric vehicle company Lucid Motors is another sponsor, with a display of its incredible Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance model at the exhibition.

The exhibition is open daily from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Entry is free.
For registration, visit: http://www.saudiluxuryweek.com/

Topics: Riyadh International Luxury Week Riyadh

Related

Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh named ‘Best Iconic Hotel’
Corporate News
Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh named ‘Best Iconic Hotel’

Saudi authorities arrest 8 in drug bust 

Saudi authorities arrest 8 in drug bust 
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi authorities arrest 8 in drug bust 

Saudi authorities arrest 8 in drug bust 
  • Authorities detain six Ethiopians and two Yemenis over attempt to smuggle qat 
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Border Guard patrols in Al-Ardah governorate in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region arrested eight people for attempting to smuggle qat, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Legal procedures have been taken against the six Ethiopians and two Yemenis, and seized items passed on to the authorities.

As the Kingdom ramps up efforts to fight the drugs trade, people across the country are being urged to report any illicit activity to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control by calling 911 (for Makkah, Riyadh and Eastern Province), 999 (for the rest of the Kingdom), or by email at [email protected] All calls are treated in confidence.
 

Topics: Drug bust

Related

Saudi Authorities shut down multimillion dollar drug smuggling operation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Authorities shut down multimillion dollar drug smuggling operation
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 300kg of khat
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 300kg of khat

Ministers welcome Syria’s return to Arab League

Delegates attend the Arab Foreign Ministers Preparatory Meeting ahead of the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah on May 17, 2023.
Delegates attend the Arab Foreign Ministers Preparatory Meeting ahead of the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah on May 17, 2023.
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

Ministers welcome Syria’s return to Arab League

Delegates attend the Arab Foreign Ministers Preparatory Meeting ahead of the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah on May 17, 2023.
  • Ministerial meeting also discussed the draft agenda of the Arab leaders’ summit this Friday
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Arab ministers have welcomed Syria’s return to the Arab League during a meeting on Wednesday, as the group opens its 32nd summit in Jeddah.

The ministerial meeting, chaired by Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, also discussed the draft agenda of the Arab leaders’ summit this Friday, and considered the draft decisions that will be adopted.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad confirmed that president Bashar Assad will attend the summit later this week.

Speaking at the meeting, Prince Faisal joined Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and the rest of the delegates in welcoming Syria’s return to the Arab bloc.

The Saudi foreign minister also called for Arab unity to confront major global challenges.

 

 

“We have to invent new ways to meet the challenges facing our countries,” Prince Faisal said.

Algeria’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf expressed concerns over Sudan’s unrest, reiterating his country’s support to Saudi Arabia’s effort to reach a ceasefire.

The ministers stressed the importance of a ceasefire in Sudan to ensure the safety of its citizens, and called for the crisis to be treated as an internal matter.

Meanwhle, Attaf urged doubling the efforts to support the Palestinian cause until independence was achieved, and reiterated Algeria’s backing of efforts that promote peace and stability in Yemen.

“We hope the Lebanese government would reach an understanding to get the country out of its crisis,” Attaf said.

Topics: Arab League 2023 Syria

Related

King Salman invites Mauritanian president to Arab League council meeting
Saudi Arabia
King Salman invites Mauritanian president to Arab League council meeting
Syria attends first Arab League meeting in 11 years
Middle-East
Syria attends first Arab League meeting in 11 years

Latest updates

Lebanon launches strategy to control forest fires
Lebanon launches strategy to control forest fires
Tensions rise in Occupied Territories over far-right Israeli ‘flag march’ provocations
Tensions rise in Occupied Territories over far-right Israeli ‘flag march’ provocations
Jordan’s King Abdullah II urges ‘close cooperation’ to address challenges facing Arab countries
King Abdullah II of Jordan is interviewed by Ghassan Charbel, editor-in-chief of Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper. (Supplied)
Saudi foreign minister participates in Arab ministerial group meeting on Sudan
Saudi foreign minister participates in Arab ministerial group meeting on Sudan
Milner to leave Liverpool at season’s end
Milner to leave Liverpool at season’s end

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.