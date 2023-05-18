You are here

Joe Biden to consult with Japan’s Kishida ahead of G7 summit

US President Joe Biden landed in Japan Thursday to attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima, skipping previously planned stops in Papua New Guinea and Australia. (Reuters)
  • Japanese leader’s home city of Hiroshima will play host to the gathering of major industrialized nations
HIROSHIMA: President Joe Biden arrived in Japan Thursday with plans to meet privately with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of the larger Group of Seven summit — a sign of how the economic and national security alliance between the two countries has strengthened.

Kishida’s home city of Hiroshima will play host to the gathering of major industrialized nations. The setting of Hiroshima, where the US dropped the first nuclear bomb in 1945 during World War II, carries newfound resonance as the US, Japan and their allies strategize on dealing with Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, said the Russian invasion looms large, and would be a significant conversation during the summit.

“There will be discussions about the battlefield,” Sullivan said aboard Air Force One, stressing that the G-7 leaders would work to seal off any loopholes in sanctions so their effect can be maximized.

“There’ll be discussions about the state of play on sanctions and the steps that the G-7 will collectively commit to on enforcement in particular.”

Sullivan said the alliance between the US and Japan was at a “genuine high-water mark.”

He said Biden and Kishida, in their meeting, will aim to advance a relationship that’s progressed over the course of the last two years “in every dimension, whether it’s the military dimension of the alliance, the economic dimension, the recently concluded agreement on clean energy, the work we’re doing together on economic security.”

Last year, Biden came to Tokyo to discuss Indo-Pacific strategy and launch a new trade framework for the region, with the US president and Kishida engaging in an 85-minute tea ceremony and seafood dinner.

Kishida was quick to call out the risks of nuclear-power Russia invading Ukraine in 2022, saying then, “Ukraine today could be East Asia tomorrow.”

China has declared a limitless friendship with Russia, increasing trade in ways that blunted the ability of financial sanctions to constrain the war. But the US and its allies say China has yet to ship military equipment to Russia, a sign that the friendship might have some boundaries.

Biden and Kishida also have economic matters to consider. The US and Japan have begun to redefine global trade with an eye toward supply chain resilience and national security. They recently signed an agreement on critical mineral supply chains. They’re also cooperating on the development of renewable energy sources and partnering on efforts to limit China’s access to advanced computer chips.

Kishida hopes to discuss further strengthening of deterrence and response capability with Biden in the face of China’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as confirming the importance of the Taiwan Strait for global peace and stability. China has asserted that self-governing Taiwan should come under its rule. US officials have been briefed on the possible economic damage caused by a war over Taiwan, which would disrupt the supply of advanced computer chips.

Japan is also keen to discuss ways to reinforce its three-way partnership with the US and Seoul following an April agreement between the United States and South Korea to strengthen their tools to deter the risk of a nuclear attack by North Korea.

Kishida and Biden will hold a trilateral summit with South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol on the sidelines of the G-7 summit. But Kishida is in a complicated position by discussing efforts to respond to nuclear threats by North Korea with Japan’s history of also calling for a world free from nuclear arms, said Kan Kimura, a Kobe University professor and an expert on South Korea.

In the wake of World War II, Japan embraced pacifism. The atomic bomb scorched Hiroshima, killing 140,000 people and destroying most of the river delta city’s buildings. But current conditions are testing Japan’s pacifism and anti-nuclear weapon tradition.

“Kishida is from Hiroshima, believes deeply in the disarmament agenda,” said Christopher Johnstone, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank. “Of course, Kishida is walking a fine line. He recognizes the need for the nuclear umbrella, Japan’s dependence on US extended deterrence — that that’s more vital than ever, frankly, in the current security environment.”

There are outstanding issues between the US and China. During a January meeting with Kishida, Biden brought up the case of Lt. Ridge Alkonis, a US Navy officer deployed to Japan who last year was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to the negligent driving deaths of two Japanese citizens in May 2021, according to a senior administration official. Alkonis also agreed to pay the victims $1.65 million in restitution. His family is seeking his release, saying he was detained until he confessed.

As much as Biden believes he has improved relations with US allies, he still faces political turmoil at home. The president on Wednesday curtailed part of his trip across the Pacific Ocean. He will skip Papua New Guinea and Australia in order to return to Washington in hopes of finalizing a deal to raise the federal government’s debt limit.

“The work that we need to do bilaterally with Australia and with the Pacific Islands is work that can be done at a later date, whereas the final stretch of negotiations over the debt limit or the budget cannot be done at a later date,” Sullivan said Wednesday.

Topics: G7 Joe Biden US Japan

Moldova, fearing Russia, wants to join EU 'as soon as possible'

Moldova, fearing Russia, wants to join EU 'as soon as possible'
  • Moldova will host the gathering of the European Political Community
  • President Maia Sandu: “We need a geopolitical opportunity to be able to solve the conflict”
REYKJAVIK: Moldova wants EU membership “as soon as possible” as protection against a threat from Russia and hopes for a decision to start negotiations “in the next months,” President Maia Sandu told AFP in an interview.
The small nation of 2.6 million people, nestled between EU neighbor Romania and war-ravaged Ukraine, will on June 1 hold its first major summit of wider Europe.
That gathering of the European Political Community -- a forum created last year that brings together leaders of all 27 EU countries with 20 neighbors of the bloc -- will be an occasion for Moldova to burnish its candidate credentials.
For Sandu, EU membership is the only guarantee against becoming Russia's next target.
Her country, a former Soviet republic, already has a breakaway region, Transnistria, where Russia has stationed a small number of troops.
“Of course, nothing compares to what is happening in Ukraine, but we see the risks and we do believe that we can save our democracy only as part of the EU,” she said.
“We do believe that Russia will continue to be a big source of instability for the years to come and we need to protect ourselves,” added Sandu, on the sidelines of a Council of Europe of summit in Iceland that wrapped up on Tuesday.
The 50-year-old leader, in office since 2020, in February accused Russia of fomenting a coup to try to seize power in Moldova.
She has called for Moldovans -- who polls show are overwhelmingly behind joining the European Union -- to hold a pro-EU rally on Sunday.
“The Ukraine war made things black and white. So it’s very clear what the free world means, and what the authoritarian world means, for all of us,” she said.
Russia’s war next door suddenly firmed up the prospect of EU membership for Ukraine and Moldova.
Both countries applied last year to join the bloc and in June 2022 became candidate countries, along with Georgia.
“We do believe that this is a realistic project for us and we are looking forward to see this happening as soon as possible,” Sandu said.
Membership, however, could take a decade or more to attain, given the long list of requirements candidate countries must meet to be able to sit alongside the other nations in the European single market.
Unlike Ukraine, Moldova is small enough to be able to be integrated into the European Union relatively easily.
But it faces several challenges to bring its democratic standards up to EU levels, notably in terms of fighting corruption.
Its fragile economy, energy security and the issue of Transnistria, with its 30,000 pro-Russian population, all need to be addressed as well.
Transnistria, in the east of Moldova, is not recognized by the international community. The zone sprang up in 1990 after a brief civil war that erupted when the Soviet Union collapsed, and ended up from 1992 as a frozen conflict.
“We are struggling to have peaceful resolution of the conflict, and we've been calling on Russia to withdraw its illegally stationed troops,” Sandu said.
“We need a geopolitical opportunity to be able to solve the conflict.”
The president, who has started the process of taking her country out of the Russia-dominated Commonwealth of Independent States, added: “What kind of relations can you have with a regime which kills innocent people in the neighboring country?”
Moldova was ready to cooperate only with “democratic countries, with countries which respect the territorial integrity of other countries, which respect the international rules based system,” she said.
Russia brandished Ukraine's desire to one day join NATO as one of its justifications for invading its neighbor.
For Moldova, that is not a door on which it is about to knock.
Moldova was not rethinking its stance of being a neutral country for now, Sandu said.
“But there are discussions in our society about whether neutrality protects us and if at some point people will change their view, of course we will reconsider this decision. In the meantime, we are trying to consolidate the defense sector of Moldova and we are counting on our friends.”
For “friends” Moldova is leaning heavily on the other participating countries of the European Political Community.
The June 1 summit in Chisnau, Sandu said, “is important because we see that we are not alone, that we have many friends”.

Topics: Moldova EU Russia

India considers policy change after cough syrup deaths – Modi’s office

India considers policy change after cough syrup deaths – Modi’s office
  • India has acted against a second Indian company whose cough syrups were linked to the deaths of 19 kids in Uzbekistan
  • The WHO found the cough syrups made by an Indian drugmaker contained dangerous levels of two known toxins
NEW DELHI: India is considering a change to its pharmaceutical industry policy after cough syrups made in the country were linked to the deaths of children overseas, according to a document from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office, which noted that “important things” about the industry had been “overlooked”.

A brainstorming session was held in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad “to find a solution to exported cough syrups that killed children,” Modi’s office said in the document dated May 15 and reviewed by Reuters.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and federal and state regulators attended the session in February, according to a statement from the health ministry that did not mention cough syrups.

“Tweak in policy is mooted,” the document from the prime minister’s office said, adding that “important things” had been “overlooked”. It did not elaborate.

A source with knowledge of the matter said the policy change could mean increased oversight of India’s $41 billion pharmaceutical industry, which is the world’s largest supplier of generic medicines.

Increased testing of cough syrups as well as of raw materials for drugs in general is one of the steps being considered, said the source.

The statement, which has not been previously reported, appears to be the first time the prime minister’s office has addressed the cough syrup controversy. Modi’s office and the health ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

India’s drug regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), has proposed testing cough syrups in government laboratories before they are exported, media outlet News18.com reported on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) found last year that cough syrups made by an Indian drugmaker contained dangerous levels of two known toxins, diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, leading to the deaths of at least 70 children in Gambia. India denies a connection between the syrups and the deaths.

The WHO says it is still seeking the culprit within the supply chain, but has been frustrated in its efforts, Reuters reported earlier this month.

India has acted against a second Indian company whose cough syrups were linked to the deaths of 19 kids in Uzbekistan, including the arrest of three of its employees. A third Indian drugmaker was found by the WHO to have sold tainted syrups to the Marshall Islands and Micronesia.

Indian health officials have expressed concern that the incidents of contaminated syrups will harm its pharmaceutical industry. An Indian representative participated in a meeting of global drug regulators in Indonesia earlier this month to discuss ways to ensure the safety of the pharmaceutical supply chain.

“The participating authorities expressed their deep commitment for immediate, short, medium, and long-term actions to strengthen the regulatory systems in safeguarding patients from contamination in medicines,”a WHO spokesperson told Reuters.

According to an advisory sent by Indian regulator CDSCO to all states on April 21 and seen by Reuters, drug officials must ensure that drugs meet the standards of the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP).

The CDSCO said it was reiterating the need for standards after receiving a public complaint about the standards of drug ingredients in the country. It did not say who filed the complaint.

If a drug is not included in the IP, “the standards of identity, purity and strength specified for drugs in the current edition of Pharmacopoeia of any other country ... are applicable and such standards as may be prescribed, shall be followed.”

“It is once again requested to ensure compliance with the said standards,” said the advisory from Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, the drugs controller general of India.

Topics: India Narendra Modi

Pakistan’s anti-graft agency summons Imran Khan for questioning

Pakistan’s anti-graft agency summons Imran Khan for questioning
  • The National Accountability Bureau has put on trial and jailed all those who served as prime minister since 2008
  • Former Pakistani leader expected at the agency’s Rawalpindi headquarters, near Islamabad
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s powerful anti-corruption agency has summoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan for questioning on Thursday into the graft charges that led to his arrest on May 9.
A spokesman for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which has in the past investigated, put on trial and jailed all those who served as prime minister since 2008, said Khan was expected at the agency’s Rawalpindi headquarters, near Islamabad.
It was not clear if Khan, who denies the charges, would heed the summons. A spokesman for Khan’s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was not immediately available for a comment.
Khan’s May 9 arrest by paramilitary troops triggered a wave of violence that deepened political instability in the South Asian nation of 220 million. Pakistan has also been facing its worst ever economic crisis, with a long delay in securing critical IMF funding.
The Supreme Court ordered Khan’s release on bail last Friday, and another court on Wednesday extended his protective bail until May 31.
His wife Bushra Khan, commonly known as Bushra Bibi is also on bail until May 23.
On Wednesday, Khan said that police had surrounded his house in Lahore, in Punjab province, and that he expected to be re-arrested soon, after the government warned him to hand over supporters who it blamed for attacks on the army.
Punjab’s information minister Amir Mir said the government did not have any plans to arrest Khan as he had been given bail by court. “All we want him to hand over the terrorists hiding at his home,” he said.
Mir said intelligence and law enforcement agencies had identified that up to 40 people accused of attacking military installations were hiding at Khan’s home. He said Khan had 24 hours to surrender the suspects or face a “police operation.”
Khan has said authorities could search his home but only with legal warrants from a court, and has denied sheltering anyone involved in the violence.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan

Thai opposition leader confident of forming government

Thai opposition leader confident of forming government
  • Move Forward Party stun observers by emerging as the largest party at Sunday’s election
  • Two more small parties join the new coalition formed by MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat
BANGKOK: The head of Thailand’s progressive Move Forward Party said Thursday he was confident of becoming prime minister despite junta-appointed senators saying they will block his appointment.
MFP stunned observers by emerging as the largest party at Sunday’s election, which saw a record turnout deliver a thumping defeat for army-linked parties who had run the kingdom for nearly a decade.
Two more small parties joined the new coalition formed by MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat, giving it 313 out of 500 seats in the lower house.
“We have a lot of momentum, my coalition is taking shape,” the Harvard-educated, 42-year-old Pita told reporters in Bangkok on Thursday.
“All parties support me, as the Move Forward Party leader, to become the 30th prime minister of Thailand,” he said.
While the coalition has a large enough majority to govern, to secure the PM’s job it has to muster a majority across both houses — including the Senate, whose 250 members were handpicked by the last junta.
MFP’s determination to amend Thailand’s tough laws against insulting King Maha Vajiralongkorn has spooked the royalist-military conservative establishment.
A number of senators have already said they will vote against Pita and on Wednesday a potential route around their opposition closed as the Bhumjaithai party said it would not support him.
The coalition pact is 63 seats shy of the 376 votes it needs for a majority across both houses.
But Pita played down the challenges.
“I’m not worried about setting up the government. I’m confident it will happen. I have a clear road map and objectives,” he said.
Pita said the eight coalition parties had committed to finding middle ground on the issue of lese-majese reform — a significant development in itself, given that for many years even discussing the topic was off-limits.
Royal defamation convictions carry a jail term of up to 15 years. MFP says it wants to reduce this maximum and to restrict who can bring allegations — currently anyone can file a complaint to police.
Sunday’s election was the first since mass youth-led pro-democracy protests in Bangkok broke a long-held taboo by demanding curbs to the king’s power and spending.

Chinese envoy asks Australia to increase search for 39 aboard capsized fishing boat in Indian Ocean

Chinese envoy asks Australia to increase search for 39 aboard capsized fishing boat in Indian Ocean
  • Missing crew includes 17 from China, 17 from Indonesia and five from the Philippines
  • Australia, Indonesia and the Philippines express willingness to join in the search
CANBERRA: A Chinese envoy asked Australian authorities Thursday to increase efforts to find survivors in an Indian Ocean search for 39 crew members missing from a capsized Chinese fishing boat.
Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said the Australian authority had already sent four airplanes and three ships to the search area, which is in the center of the Indian Ocean.
No survivors or life rafts have been spotted.
Xiao said China wanted to coordinate with “friendly countries,” including Australia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, on the search and rescue effort following the capsizing Tuesday. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority, the search coordinator, said the upturned hull was spotted Tuesday from a cargo ship 5,000 kilometers northwest of the Australian west coast city of Perth.
Chinese authorities say the missing crew includes 17 from China, 17 from Indonesia and five from the Philippines.
“We wish that they could send more — more aircraft, more ships and more staff,” Xiao told reporters, referring to Australian authorities. “We wish that our Australian colleagues would coordinate with other international or foreign vessels or ships near that area … to help the search and rescue to save as many lives as possible.”
On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang ordered Chinese diplomats, as well as the agriculture and transportation ministries, to assist in the search for survivors.
Australia, Indonesia and the Philippines have also expressed their willingness to join in the search, and merchant and fishing vessels in the area searched for survivors Wednesday.
The search authority said the multinational search effort was continuing Thursday over an area of 12,000 square kilometers (4,600 square miles) south of where the upturned hull was found.
An Australian military P-8A Poseiden aircraft and a chartered aircraft based in Perth would rejoin the search after spending the night in the Maldives, the authority said in a statement. Australia was liaising with the Chinese Maritime Rescue Coordination Center, with three Chinese naval ships continuing the search.
“A number of merchant ships and other vessels have been assisting with the search and will continue to do so today,” the statement said.
Transport Minister Catherine King, who is responsible for the search authority, was traveling overseas and was not available for comment, her office said.
No word was given on the cause of the capsizing.
The capsized boat, Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028, was based in the eastern coastal province of Shandong, operated by the Penglai Jinglu Fishery Co. Ltd., according to reports. Another Chinese vessel, Lu Peng Yuan Yu 018, is operating near to the upturned hull and has been asked to conduct a grid search for survivors, according to Indonesian authorities.

Topics: China Australia

