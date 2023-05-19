Jeddah summit another step to enhance Arab solidarity: Qatar envoy to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The 32nd Arab League summit will be another step toward achieving Arab solidarity, developing political relations and economic ties, according to Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, Qatar’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia.
The summit was a chance to establish priorities that would ensure the achievement of the supreme Arab interest and consolidate the concept of comprehensive Arab national security, Al-Attiyah added, in a report from state news agency SPA.
“We are waiting for an important Arab summit that meets the aspirations of the Arabs and establishes a new bright future for this nation,” he added.
The ambassador praised the efforts of the Kingdom in promoting dialogue, limiting crises and supporting Arab development paths.
He also emphasized the importance of the summit being held in Saudi Arabia due to its economic, political and religious position among the Arab world.
