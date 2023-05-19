Riyadh international conference highlights history of Islamic currency

Ukraine’s Zelensky speaks at Arab League summit, urges support for his country

JEDDAH: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky was in Saudi Arabia for the 32nd Arab League summit being hosted by the Kingdom on Friday, ahead of an expected trip to Japan for a G7 meeting.

Zelensky was welcomed by Saudi dignitaries as he stepped off the French government aircraft that flew him from Poland.

“Beginning my first-ever visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to enhance bilateral relations and Ukraine’s ties with the Arab world. Political prisoners in Crimea and temporarily occupied territories, the return of our people, Peace Formula, energy cooperation. KSA plays a significant role and we are ready to take our cooperation to a new level,” Zelensky posted on his Twitter account.

In an address to the summit, Zelensky urged more support for his people.

“I am sure we can all be united in saving people from the cages of Russian prisons,” he said, speaking in English.

“We will not submit to any foreign country or colonizers. Our goal is to protect the Ukrainian people. Ukraine did not choose war and did not engage in any hostilities inside the territory of other countries,” he added.

“What is happening in our country is a war, not just a conflict, Ukraine is forced to continue fighting,” he continued.

فيديو | وصول الرئيس الأوكراني فلاديمير زيلينسكي إلى المملكة لحضور #قمة_جدة العربية الـ 32#الإخبارية

The Ukrainian leader met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has mediated in the Russia-Ukraine conflict before, especially with the release of prisoners of war last year, including 10 foreigners captured by Russia in Ukraine.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia plays a significant role and we are ready to take our cooperation to a new level,” Zelensky said wrote on Twitter shortly after arriving in Jeddah.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia plays a significant role and we are ready to take our cooperation to a new level," Zelensky said wrote on Twitter shortly after arriving in Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry, in a post on social media, welcomed the Ukrainian leader as guest of the Arab League’s 32nd regular session.

#جدة | أهلاً بكم فخامة الرئيس فلاديمير زيلينسكي رئيس أوكرانيا ضيفًا للدورة العادية الـ32 في #قمة_جدة

Anatolii Petrenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, meanwhile said Zelensky’s visit was a milestone for Ukrainian-Arab relations.

The envoy added that the “Global South and Ukraine are consistently building up their ties while consolidating efforts to effectively tackle the critical issues of global and regional significance” in a post on social media.

Anatolii Petrenko, Ukraine's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said Zelensky's visit was a milestone for Ukrainian-Arab relations. The envoy added that the "Global South and Ukraine are consistently building up their ties while consolidating efforts to effectively tackle the critical issues of global and regional significance."

