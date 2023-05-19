Riyadh international conference highlights history of Islamic currency

You are here

Dr. Alain Baron during his presentation. (AN/Huda Bashatah)
A model of one Saudi Arabian pound struck in Makkah Al-Mukarramah in the year 1370 AH. (AN/Huda Bashatah)
Dr. Ahmed Desouky presentation showing an imitation of the Byzantine dinar by Abd alMalik ibn Marwan. (AN/Huda Bashatah)
Some of the attendees at the conference. (AN/Huda Bashatah)
Haifa Alshammari

  • Conference speaker, Dr. Alain Baron, discussed the influential role of female rulers in ancient and medieval times in his session, The Great Queens of Islam
  • Another speaker, Dr. Ahmed Desouky, an associate professor in Cairo University’s Islamic archaeology department, spoke about the Arabization of the Byzantine dinar
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: An international conference with a focus on the history of Islamic currency is being staged in Riyadh.
Experts from around the world are meeting in the King Abdullah Financial District until Saturday to discuss numismatics, the study and collection of coins, banknotes, and medals.
Held to coincide with International Museum Day on May 18, the event, organized by the Saudi Museums Commission, aims to preserve, define, and promote the Kingdom’s cultural heritage by highlighting the historic importance of Islamic coins.
Ways to expand the museum sector through research and tourism were also being looked at.
Conference speaker, Dr. Alain Baron, discussed the influential role of female rulers in ancient and medieval times in his session, The Great Queens of Islam.
He noted their courage and intelligence which had enabled them to shape the course of history, referring to leaders such as SHajjar Al-Durr, and Zubaidah bint Ja’far, the first queen in the Islamic world to strike coins under her own name.
Baron founded Numismatica Genevensis S.A., in Geneva, a company that has been selling and auctioning coins and smashing price records since 2000.
Baron, who gained a Ph.D. in numismatics from Vienna and Rome and has extensive experience working with on governmental and museum projects, said: “I think this will be a very important contribution in showing how important the coins are for the culture, not only of the Arabic world but the world generally.”
Another speaker, Dr. Ahmed Desouky, an associate professor in Cairo University’s Islamic archaeology department, spoke about the Arabization of the Byzantine dinar.
He said: “The stage of transition to pure Arab Islamic money was a major event that put the Islamic state on the same level as the world powers at that time, specifically the Byzantine state.”
 

Updated 19 May 2023
Rashid Hassan

Travelers urged to ‘Rethink Summer’ in Saudi tourism campaign

Travelers urged to ‘Rethink Summer’ in Saudi tourism campaign
  • ‘Don’t go far ... Visit Saudi’
  • Saudi Arabia has shot up 16 places to 13 on the latest UN World Tourism Organization’s ranking
Updated 19 May 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: A tourism destination like no other, Saudi Arabia is enticing travelers to beat the heat this summer and discover the unique and diverse destinations of the Kingdom.
The Saudi Tourism Authority launched its ‘Rethink Summer’ campaign on Thursday urging “Don’t go far ... Visit Saudi.”
The authority brought together key partners in the government and the private sector at the launch event in Riyadh. It said the campaign is a result of efforts to unify visions, empower the private sector and put the final touches on the readiness of destinations, products, experiences, offers and packages provided.
“Together, we showcased a variety of unique summer vacation destinations for Saudis and friends around the world,” tweeted Minister of Tourism Ahmed bin Aqil Al-Khatib, who is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of the STA.
“Saudi Arabia is the fastest-growing destination worldwide today, with a proven capacity to host visitors from the world over, throughout the year. Building on this, we are pleased to launch the ‘Rethink Summer’ campaign to share the beautiful diversity of Saudi with the world, from the cool, green highlands, to the coasts of the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf.
“Entertainment events will be special and for everyone. Our partners in the private sector are instrumental in this campaign, offering over 1.8 million additional seats for inbound flights, more than 15,000 new hotel rooms, and over 100 products tailored to meet the taste of all our visitors. This is the largest contribution of the private sector yet.”
Saudi Arabia has shot up 16 places to 13 on the latest UN World Tourism Organization’s ranking.
According to the World Tourism Barometer, the Kingdom welcomed 16.6 million tourists in 2022 compared to 3.5 million in 2021, endorsing the government’s push to become a major tourism hub in the region.
The Kingdom also jumped 16 ranks in the International Tourism Revenue Index, reaching 11th place globally in 2022, up from 27th in 2019.
The Saudi Vision 2030 aims for 100 million visitors by the end of this decade.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Kingdom received 7.8 million international tourists in the first quarter of 2023, the highest ever recorded.
The Kingdom is witnessing a great tourism development, and set to hit significant milestones this year, from the opening of the first three resorts at The Red Sea, the world’s most ambitious, regenerative, luxury tourism development project, to Sindalah Island, NEOM’s incomparable island destination. Diriyah, the 300-year-old mud city and birthplace of modern Saudi Arabia, also recently celebrated the welcoming of one million visitors since its opening last November.
Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia welcomed global football icon Lionel Messi to the Kingdom for a two-day family vacation in the capital city Riyadh.
Those interested in more information about Saudi destinations, products, and packages can access via Visit Saudi website https://www.visitsaudi.com/ar.
 

Ukraine’s Zelensky speaks at Arab League summit, urges support for his country

Ukraine’s Zelensky speaks at Arab League summit, urges support for his country
Updated 53 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Ukraine’s Zelensky speaks at Arab League summit, urges support for his country

Ukraine’s Zelensky speaks at Arab League summit, urges support for his country
  • The Ukrainian leader will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 53 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky was in Saudi Arabia for the 32nd Arab League summit being hosted by the Kingdom on Friday, ahead of an expected trip to Japan for a G7 meeting.

Zelensky was welcomed by Saudi dignitaries as he stepped off the French government aircraft that flew him from Poland.

“Beginning my first-ever visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to enhance bilateral relations and Ukraine’s ties with the Arab world. Political prisoners in Crimea and temporarily occupied territories, the return of our people, Peace Formula, energy cooperation. KSA plays a significant role and we are ready to take our cooperation to a new level,” Zelensky posted on his Twitter account.

In an address to the summit, Zelensky urged more support for his people.

“I am sure we can all be united in saving people from the cages of Russian prisons,” he said, speaking in English.

“We will not submit to any foreign country or colonizers. Our goal is to protect the Ukrainian people. Ukraine did not choose war and did not engage in any hostilities inside the territory of other countries,” he added.

“What is happening in our country is a war, not just a conflict, Ukraine is forced to continue fighting,” he continued.

The Ukrainian leader met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has mediated in the Russia-Ukraine conflict before, especially with the release of prisoners of war last year, including 10 foreigners captured by Russia in Ukraine.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia plays a significant role and we are ready to take our cooperation to a new level,” Zelensky said wrote on Twitter shortly after arriving in Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry, in a post on social media, welcomed the Ukrainian leader as guest of the Arab League’s 32nd regular session.

Anatolii Petrenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, meanwhile said Zelensky’s visit was a milestone for Ukrainian-Arab relations.

The envoy added that the “Global South and Ukraine are consistently building up their ties while consolidating efforts to effectively tackle the critical issues of global and regional significance” in a post on social media.

* With Agencies

Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

Jeddah summit another step to enhance Arab solidarity: Qatar envoy to Saudi Arabia

Jeddah summit another step to enhance Arab solidarity: Qatar envoy to Saudi Arabia
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The 32nd Arab League summit will be another step toward achieving Arab solidarity, developing political relations and economic ties, according to Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, Qatar’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia.
The summit was a chance to establish priorities that would ensure the achievement of the supreme Arab interest and consolidate the concept of comprehensive Arab national security, Al-Attiyah added, in a report from state news agency SPA.
“We are waiting for an important Arab summit that meets the aspirations of the Arabs and establishes a new bright future for this nation,” he added.
The ambassador praised the efforts of the Kingdom in promoting dialogue, limiting crises and supporting Arab development paths.
He also emphasized the importance of the summit being held in Saudi Arabia due to its economic, political and religious position among the Arab world.

Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi surgeons successfully separate Nigerian conjoined twins

Saudi surgeons successfully separate Nigerian conjoined twins
  • 85-member specialist medical team has successfully completed 7 of 8 stages of surgery that were expected to take at least 14 hours in total
  • Saudi specialists have supervised 130 cases of conjoined twins from 23 countries in the past 33 years, and the Nigerian twins will be the 56th set to separated
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A team of Saudi surgeons on Thursday successfully separated Nigerian conjoined twins Hassana and Hassina after a 14-hour operation in Riyadh. 

The specialist surgical team earlier announced the twins were in a stable condition at King Abdullah Specialist Hospital for Children in King Abdulaziz Medical City.

Hassana and Hassina, who were born in Kaduna, Nigeria, on Jan. 12 last year, shared an abdomen, pelvis, liver, intestines, and urinary and reproductive systems.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah is pictured with Nigerian conjoined twins Hassana and Hassina. (KSrelief)

The 85-member multidisciplinary team, which includes 35 medical and surgical specialists as well as nursing and technical staff, is led by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, an advisor to the Saudi Royal Court and supervisor-general of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center . 

Before the operation began, Al-Rabeeah said the operation would include eight stages. The surgery was undertaken on the directives of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman.

Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian initiatives have previously assisted with 130 cases of conjoined twins from 23 countries over a period of 33 years, and Hassana and Hassina will be the 56th set of twins to be separated as a result.

Nigeria’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Yahaya Lawal, said: “I take this opportunity to once again thank the custodian of the two holy mosques, the crown prince, and the entire leadership of the Kingdom for this kind humanitarian gesture extended to these conjoined Nigerian twins, Hassana and Hassina.

“Nigeria is so delighted to see this day, the operation to separate these conjoined twins which is ongoing, and I am so pleased also on behalf of the federal government of Nigeria to state that we look forward to a very successful operation.

“We thank the medical team led by Dr. Al-Rabeeah and all the team who are involved in this very delicate operation. May Allah bless them, bless the efforts, bless the Kingdom, and bless the entire people of Saudi Arabia. Nigeria shall ever remain grateful for this kind humanitarian act.”

The ambassador added: “We understand a number of stages have been successfully carried out and look forward to successfully finishing the remaining stages.”

Botswana supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh

Botswana supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

Botswana supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh

Botswana supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi received the Adviser at the Saudi Royal Court, Ahmed Kattan, during his visit to the country, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

During the meeting, Kattan conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the president, and wishes to the government and people for further progress and prosperity in Botswana, while Masisi reciprocated the greetings.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and means to enhance them in all fields as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Masisi voiced his country’s support for the Kingdom’s bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh following Botswana’s membership to Bureau International des Expositions — an intergovernmental organization in charge of overseeing and regulating World Expos.

Kattan expressed the Saudi government’s appreciation for this support, which reflects the distinguished ties between the two countries.

The Saudi envoy also held talks with Botswana’s Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation Lemogang Kwape to discuss ties.

Kattan arrived in Botswana from Lesotho, where he had similar meetings with senior officials, as part of a tour that also included Eswatini.

