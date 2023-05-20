You are here

Freiburg beat Wolfsburg to boost chances of qualifying for Champions League

Freiburg's German forward Nils Petersen (L) scores during the German first division Bundesliga football match between SC Freiburg and VfL Wolfsburg in Freiburg on Friday. (AFP)
Freiburg's German forward Nils Petersen (L) scores during the German first division Bundesliga football match between SC Freiburg and VfL Wolfsburg in Freiburg on Friday. (AFP)
AP

  Striker Nils Petersen came off the bench to score in the 75th minute to take the game away from Wolfsburg
FREIBURG, Germany: With a slice of luck and a goal from a retiring fan favorite, Freiburg beat Wolfsburg 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday to stay in contention to qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

Playing his last home game before retiring at the end of the season, striker Nils Petersen came off the bench to score in the 75th minute to take the game away from Wolfsburg — his first goal of the season — after Christian Günter gave Freiburg the lead with a fortunate deflected shot that looped over the goalkeeper.

Freiburg stayed fifth, outside the four Champions League spots, despite the win but it ensured the team from the Black Forest in southwestern Germany will have a chance of qualifying for Europe’s top competition on the final day of the Bundesliga next week.

Freiburg were a point off third-placed Leipzig, who can secure a Champions League spot if they stun leader Bayern Munich on Saturday, and level on points with Union Berlin, who play Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Petersen’s goal was greeted with a roar from the Freiburg crowd. The experienced forward has been a Freiburg player since 2015, scoring 105 times in all competitions, and holds the Bundesliga record for most goals as a substitute with 34.

Petersen thought he’d scored a second goal in the 80th but video review showed a teammate had trodden on an opponent’s foot in the buildup and the referee called play back for a foul to jeers from the stands.

Freiburg held on after midfielder Nicolas Höfler was sent off in added time for a reckless tackle. Wolfsburg, who created few chances, dropped to seventh behind Bayer Leverkusen on goal difference.

Darmstadt will be back in the Bundesliga next season for the first time since 2017 after beating Magdeburg 1-0 in their second-division game. That assured Darmstadt of finishing in one of the two promotion places, and it will be second-division champion if second-placed Heidenheim doesn’t beat Sandhausen on Saturday. It will be the fourth stint in the Bundesliga for Darmstadt, whose best result was 14th in 2016.

 

LONDON: Frank Lampard has urged his Chelsea players to learn from the example set by Manchester City’s treble challenge when the teams meet at the Etihad on Sunday.

City will retain the Premier League title and win the first of the three trophies they are chasing this season if they beat Chelsea, and could already be champions by the time they kick-off depending on Arsenal’s result on Saturday.

If City take the title, it will be the fifth time in six seasons that Pep Guardiola’s team have been crowned champions of England.

They then have a second Champions League final in three years to come against Italy’s Inter Milan plus the FA Cup final against local rivals Manchester United.

City’s brilliant form was there for all to see with a 4-0 humiliation of European champions Real Madrid on Wednesday, a 17th win in their last 19 games.

Chelsea, once a challenger for major trophies, are currently languishing in 11th place despite co-owner Todd Boehly splashing out some £600 million ($747 million) on transfers during the last 12 months,

Caretaker Chelsea manager Lampard, who may be replaced by Mauricio Pochettino should the former Tottenham supremo be confirmed as the Blues’ new permanent boss, said his side should take heart from City’s work ethic.

“The only inspiration the young players should need is what it’s taken Man City to get where they’ve got,” said Lampard.

“It’s not the moment of lifting the cup, it’s Kevin De Bruyne’s journey, and (Erling) Haaland’s journey, and (Ilkay) Gundogan’s journey, and John Stones’s journey.”

The former Chelsea and England midfielder added: “A player has to understand that the cup-lifting moments are because of all the work done over the years against the odds, whatever it is, how hard they work.

“That team clearly works hard and then when one has to stop working hard the next one steps in and works hard. That’s what the players have to understand.”

Lampard said he had watched the documentary series The Last Dance, about NBA side Chicago Bulls’ success in the 1990s, in preparation for Chelsea’s final games of the season.

The interim manager, who will stand down following the final game of the season against Newcastle on May 28, said the series had some valuable lessons for his squad.

“Any group that lifts trophies has to understand what standards are and how you push and what you do, and that the weekend is a culmination of everything you do through the week, from how you prepare, how you train, that you train at a level that then transfers onto the pitch,” said Lampard, a multiple medal-winner at Chelsea.

He added: “There’s a lot of failure on the way to success. I think that’s the thing that a player in the modern day has to listen to, not casually but to actually listen to it and act upon it.”

Topics: Chelsea FC Frank Lampard

RIYADH: Egypt and Oman have qualified to the 2023 Arab Beach Football Championship final on Saturday.

A brace from  Al-Husseini Ali and goals from Mustafa Shaaban and Hassan Hussein helped the Egyptians edge past Palestine with a 4-3 victory. 

The Omanis booked their place in the final with a 4-2 win over Morocco. Yahya Al-Mreiki, Sami Al-Blushi, Abdullah Al-Souti were on the scoresheet for the Gulf side. 

The competition, which began on May 11, has been organized by the Arab Football Association and hosted by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation in Jeddah, and ends on May 20. 

Topics: 2023 Arab Beach Football Championship

ROME: Juventus are in more legal trouble after the Italian soccer federation on Friday charged the club and seven former team directors with alleged fraud for the way they handled player salary cuts during the coronavirus pandemic.
At the start of the pandemic, Juventus said 23 players agreed to reduce their salary for four months to help the club through the crisis. But prosecutors claim the players gave up only one month’s salary.
Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, former vice president Pavel Nedved and former sports director Fabio Paratici are among those charged.
The charges will lead to another sports trial, after the federation already inflicted a 15-point penalty on Juventus this season for false accounting.
The 15-point penalty was suspended last month on an appeal to the country’s highest sports court within the Italian Olympic Committee and referred back to the soccer federation’s appeals court for a new sentence.
Meanwhile, prosecutors in Turin have also charged Juventus, Agnelli and 11 others with false communications by a company listed publicly on the Milan stock exchange, obstructing watchdog agencies, false billing and market manipulation.
Juventus were eliminated from the Europa League semifinals by Sevilla on Thursday, leaving the club without any titles this season.

Topics: Juventus prosecutors Andrea Agnelli prosecutors

MUNICH, Germany: Jude Bellingham is injured and unlikely to figure for Borussia Dortmund this weekend in a blow to the club’s battle with Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title.
Dortmund, one point behind the perennial champions with two games to play, travel to Augsburg on Sunday, with Bayern hosting Freiburg 24 hours earlier.
The England international’s importance to Dortmund was evident in last Saturday’s win over Borussia Moenchengladbach, when the 19-year-old was asked to take a penalty with his side leading 1-0.
Bellingham, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, converted for his 14th goal of the season in all competitions, and Dortmund won 5-2 to stay on Bayern’s heels.
But he emerged from the game complaining of knee pain.
Dortmund coach Edin Terzic conceded “there’s a big question mark, we’ve just got to wait and see.”
“Since the game Jude hasn’t been able to train with us. It’s not going to be any good if I pick him and he says after four minutes that he’s not right,” added Terzic.

Topics: Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham Bundesliga

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain captain and Brazil defender Marquinhos has extended his contract until 2028, the club announced Friday.
“The 29-year-old Brazilian defender and the Red and Blue will continue their adventure together until June 30, 2028,” Qatari-owned PSG said Friday in a statement.
Marquinhos joined the club from Roma in 2013 when he was just 19. He has become an indispensable part of the PSG set-up and was a member of the side that reached the 2020 Champions League final.
“I am very happy to announce this contract extension but also very proud,” said Marquinhos.
“This is a very special moment for me,” he added, saying he was “convinced that we will continue to achieve great things together in the years to come.”
With Lionel Messi on the point of leaving and speculation surrounding the futures of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the decision of Marquinhos to throw his weight behind PSG has been welcomed by the club.
“This is already very good news for the club, for me as coach and for the fans,” said Christophe Galtier in a press conference.
“It is an example. He is finishing his 10th season. He is one of the best central defenders in the world, he has been omnipresent for 10 years. It’s a strong signal sent to everyone.”
PSG were beaten by Bayern Munich in the last 16 of this year’s competition but are on the verge of wrapping up their ninth Ligue 1 title in 11 years.

Topics: PSG Marquinhos

