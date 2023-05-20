You are here

Turks abroad begin voting in presidential election runoff

Turks abroad begin voting in presidential election runoff
People wave Turkish flags during a gathering to mark the Youth and Sports Day, ahead of the May 28 runoff vote, in Istanbul, Turkey May 19, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 20 May 2023
Reuters

  • President Erdogan was nearly 5 points ahead in first round
  • Polls had forecast his rival Kilicdaroglu would be in front
  • Some 3.4 million Turkish citizens eligible to vote abroad
ISTANBUL: Turkish citizens based abroad began voting on Saturday in Turkiye’s presidential runoff election between the incumbent Tayyip Erdogan and his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who aims to bring an end to the president’s two-decade rule.
The runoff election will be held in Turkiye on May 28 after Erdogan fell just short of the 50 percent threshold needed to win the presidential vote outright last Sunday in what had been expected to be his greatest ever political challenge.
Some 3.4 million Turks are eligible to vote abroad, out of a total electorate of more than 64 million, and will cast their ballots from May 20-24.
State-owned Anadolu news agency said voting had started in countries across Asia and Europe. Germany is home to the world’s largest Turkish diaspora, where there are some 1.5 Turkish citizens eligible to vote.
In last Sunday’s vote, Erdogan’s ruling AK Party and its nationalist allies won a comfortable parliamentary majority.
Kilicdaroglu, candidate of a six-party opposition alliance, won 44.88 percent support in the presidential election, trailing Erdogan on 49.52 percent and confounding expectations in opinion polls that the challenger would come out ahead.
Attention is now focused on nationalist Sinan Ogan, the candidate who came third with 5.17 percent support. Any decision by him to support one of the two candidates in the runoff could potentially have a decisive role.
Kilicdaroglu’s rhetoric has taken a nationalist turn after he trailed Erdogan in the first round of voting, saying that the government had allowed 10 million refugees into the country and that he would repatriate them all if he were elected.
He provided no evidence regarding the number of migrants. Turkiye hosts the world’s largest refugee population of around 4 million, according to official figures. Ogan had campaigned on sending back migrants, including some 3.6 million Syrians displaced by war to the south.
Erdogan says only he can ensure stability in Turkiye, a NATO member state, as it grapples with a cost-of-living crisis, soaring inflation and the impact of devastating earthquakes in February.

  • It said Shahrooz Sokhanvari, a man known as "Alex”, was the leader of an “escort and trafficking network of Iranian women and girls to some countries in the region”
  • Sokhanvari was executed on Saturday morning "for the crime of human trafficking for the purpose of prostitution”
DUBAI: Iran’s judiciary said on Saturday that it had executed the head of a network that trafficked Iranian women to neighboring countries for prostitution.
It said Shahrooz Sokhanvari, a man known as “Alex”, was the leader of an “escort and trafficking network of Iranian women and girls to some countries in the region”, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported.
It said Sokhanvari was executed on Saturday morning “for the crime of human trafficking for the purpose of prostitution”. Iranian media reported in 2020 that “Alex” had been detained in Malaysia in coordination with Interpol and brought to Iran. He was sentenced to death in September 2021 on charges of “corruption on earth”, a term Iranian authorities use to refer to a broad range of offenses, including those related to morals.
The activist HRANA news agency said several women had also been arrested in the same case and faced serious charges.
Recorded executions in Iran soared from 314 in 2021 to 576 in 2022, the second-highest in the world after China, Amnesty International said in a report this week.
Two women were sentenced to death two years ago on charges of “corruption on earth” and human trafficking. However, advocates said those women were innocent LGBT rights activists.
Former US President Donald Trump’s administration in 2017 added Iran to a US list of countries accused of failing to crack down on human trafficking. Two years later, the US State Department again designated Iran as a so-called Tier 3 country, the report’s ranking for countries that do the least to tackle the crime.
Under the US Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000, the United States does not provide non-humanitarian, non-trade-related foreign assistance to any country that does not comply with minimum standards for eliminating trafficking and is not making efforts to do so.
“The Government of Iran does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking and is not making significant efforts to do so,” the State Department said in its 2019 report.

  • The conflict, which began on April 15, has displaced almost 1.1 million people internally and into neighboring countries
CAIRO/DUBAI: Airstrikes hit outer areas of the Sudanese capital Khartoum overnight and on Saturday morning, as fighting that has trapped civilians in a humanitarian crisis and displaced more than a million entered its sixth week.
The fighting between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has led to a collapse in law and order with looting that both sides blame the other for. Stocks of food, cash, and essentials are rapidly dwindling.
Airstrikes were reported by eyewitnesses in southern Omdurman and northern Bahri, the two cities that lie across the Nile from Khartoum, forming Sudan’s “triple capital.” Some of the strikes took place near the state broadcaster in Omdurman, the eyewitnesses said.
Eyewitnesses in Khartoum said that the situation was relatively calm, although sporadic gunshots could be heard.
The conflict, which began on April 15, has displaced almost 1.1 million people internally and into neighboring countries. Some 705 people have been killed and at least 5,287 injured, according to the World Health Organization.
Talks sponsored by the United States and Saudi Arabia in Jeddah have not been fruitful, and the two sides have accused each other of violating multiple cease-fire agreements.
“We faced heavy artillery fire early this morning, the whole house was shaking,” Sanaa Hassan, a 33-year-old living in the Al-Salha neighborhood of Omdurman, told Reuters by phone.
“It was terrifying, everyone was lying under their beds. What’s happening is a nightmare,” she said.
The RSF is embedded in residential districts, drawing almost continual airstrikes by the regular armed forces.
In recent days ground fighting has flared once again in the Darfur region, in the cities of Nyala and Zalenjei.
Both sides blamed each other in statements late on Friday for sparking the fighting in Nyala, one of the country’s largest cities, which had for weeks been relatively calm due to a locally-brokered truce.
A local activist said there were sporadic gun clashes near the city’s main market close to army headquarters on Saturday morning. Almost 30 people have died in the two previous days of fighting, according to activists.
The war broke out in Khartoum after disputes over plans for the RSF to be integrated into the army and over the future chain of command under an internationally backed deal to shift Sudan toward democracy following decades of conflict-ridden autocracy.
The US Agency for International Development announced late on Friday more than $100 million to Sudan and countries receiving fleeing Sudanese, including much-needed food and medical aid.
“It’s hard to convey the extent of the suffering occurring right now in Sudan,” said agency head Samantha Power.

  • Ending of isolation chimes with Saudi Arabia’s push for region’s stability and economic growth, analysts say
  • Move could facilitate the beginning of much-needed reconstruction and renewed trade
IRBIL, Iraqi Kurdistan: Thirteen years after President Bashar Assad attended a major Arab League meeting, a Syrian delegation led by him has taken part in the 32nd summit, this time in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

Assad’s participation in Friday’s summit follows Syria’s readmission into the pan-Arab body earlier this month and amid broader Saudi-led efforts to repair relations between Damascus and other Arab countries.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud struck a distinctly conciliatory tone in his address on Wednesday to participants in a preparatory meeting for the summit. “We welcome the return of Syria to the Arab League,” he said while stressing the need for devising new mechanisms to deal with “the challenges facing us.”

The Kingdom is playing a critical role in Syria’s return to the Arab fold, which began with the delivery of humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged country in the aftermath of the devastating Feb. 6 Turkiye-Syria earthquakes. 

Saudi Arabia and Syria intend to resume work at their respective diplomatic relations and resume flights. While Saudi Arabia, which cut ties with the Assad government in 2012, is not the first Arab country to re-establish relations with Syria, it is spearheading the current diplomatic drive, which many analysts believe has the potential to produce significant outcomes.

“I think Saudi Arabia played the role of ‘normalizing’ normalization,” Ryan Bohl, a senior Middle East and North Africa analyst at the risk intelligence company RANE, told Arab News. “Countries such as Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain were already pushing for normalization, but they all seemed like outliers without Saudi support.

FASTFACTS

Syrian President Bashar Assad received an invitation to the Arab League summit in Jeddah.

The invitation from King Salman was delivered by Saudi diplomat Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi.

The invitation came 12 years after Syria’s Arab League membership was suspended.

“As the biggest Gulf Arab state with tremendous political and economic clout in the region, Riyadh’s blessing on normalization helped accelerate the trend,” he said. “In terms of benefits, most of them are long-term. In the immediate term, Saudi Arabia benefits from the appearance of being a peacemaker resolving issues through diplomacy.”

In the “longer run,” Bohl expects the Kingdom to help kickstart Syria’s reconstruction and “play a major role in rebuilding the country and potentially building up influence there.”

Syrian President Bashar Assad meeting in Damascus with Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Jordan, Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairy ahead of the recently concluded Arab Summit in Jeddah. (Syrian Presidency Telegram Page / AFP)

For Syria, the combination of diplomatic normalization and regional rehabilitation puts it on the “path of potentially gaining some sort of new economic ties with the outside world” that could facilitate the beginning of much-needed reconstruction and renewed trade.

The Arab League had suspended Syria in November 2011 over the Assad government’s crackdown on protests which began earlier that year and which morphed into a war that has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions and battered the country’s infrastructure and industry.

“The Saudi role has been key to Syria’s return to the bosom of the Arab world,” Joshua Landis, director of both the Center of Middle East Studies and the Farzaneh Family Center for Iranian and Arabian Gulf Studies at the University of Oklahoma, told Arab News.

Saudi Arabia’s push for stability and economic growth in the Middle East will help bring to fruition Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s vision of “turning the Kingdom into a business and tourist hub” for the region.

“Syria’s rebuilding is key to building a better region that is more stable and prosperous,” he said.

Landis believes the Syrian move will advance the goal of “cementing Saudi Arabia’s role as the leader of the Arabs and the larger Middle East.”

“Now that the Saudi leadership has come to an understanding with Iran, there is no reason not to do the same in Yemen and Syria,” Landis said. “It is a win for Saudi Arabia.”

Both analysts view the Jeddah summit of the pan-Arab body as a potentially consequential one. “I think it will be one of several events that will be significant,” Bohl of RANE said. “At this point, it’s just a degree of how much more normalized Syria can get among its former adversaries. The next big breakthrough would be somehow getting past the US sanctions regime.”

For his part, Landis described the event as significant “even though the Arab League has been known for its insignificance.”

Syria’s normalization with a majority of Middle Eastern states could also help to improve the domestic humanitarian situation and even restore a degree of stability not seen in over a decade.

A girl walks near tents at Atmah Internally Displaced People (IDP) camp, in rebel-held town of Afrin, Syria May 19, 2023. (REUTERS)

“Normalization will ease humanitarian aid for places affected by the February earthquakes and in rebel-held territory,” Bohl said. “It could speed along some of the reconciliation agreements necessary to see a peaceful end to the civil war by encouraging rebel groups to engage in concessions to Damascus. It might also signal to Washington that its mission in Syria needs to be better defined and given a time limit.”

Nevertheless, both analysts concede that significant challenges and obstacles remain. The US remains opposed to lifting its sanctions on Syria. Landis describes those sanctions as the “great barrier” to rebuilding Syria.

“Arab countries will now have to decide how they want to chip away at Western sanctions and defy the West’s efforts to maintain a strict boycott of Syria,” he said.

Men wait for customers at a market in Syria's northern city of Raqqa on December 23, 2022, amid soaring inflation and ongoing economic crisis. (AFP)

Readmission into the Arab League is the first step toward stabilizing Syria and jumpstarting its economy, which has been severely paralyzed by over a decade of civil war and sanctions. Landis summed up the process as a “humble beginning.”

“The real challenge for the Arab League and Saudi diplomacy will be whether it can get the West to loosen sanctions and help facilitate the return of trade, the restoration of Syria’s energy sector and electric grid,” he said. 

“Until that happens, Syrians will continue to live in misery and privation.”

 

  • The territory is home to some 2.3 million people, who have endured an Israeli-led blockade since Hamas took power in the territory in 2007
JABALIA: In a field close to the Gaza Strip’s restive frontier, apiarist Miassar Khoudair checks that her queen bee has survived five days of deadly cross-border fire between Palestinian militants and the Israeli army.
“The bees die from the gases, the rockets and dust as a result of the war,” said the 29-year-old, dressed in a protective white bee suit.
Ahead of World Bee Day on Saturday — which aims to raise the profile of these vital pollinators — Khoudair has returned to her colony just a few hundred meters from the border.
In the latest escalation in hostilities between Israel and Gaza’s militant groups, Khoudair was unable to access the hives amid outgoing Palestinian rocket fire and incoming Israeli airstrikes, with three or four of the apiaries destroyed.

FASTFACT

The value of losses to beehives, poultry farms and livestock reached $225,000, according to the Hamas-run government’s media office.

Beyond the grass and trees surrounding Khoudair’s hives, a flag of Islamic Jihad flies in an adjacent field.
Despite the dangers, the frontier’s farmland offers some of the only areas in Gaza’s densely-populated urban environment suitable for beekeeping.
“We always put them in border areas, because there are lots of trees and wild plants, and there aren’t many buildings or overcrowding,” she said.
The territory is home to some 2.3 million people, who have endured an Israeli-led blockade since Hamas took power in the territory in 2007.
Cross-border trade was halted until a ceasefire on Saturday took hold and the fighting also damaged an estimated 600 dunams (0.6 sq km) of crops.
The value of losses to beehives, poultry farms and livestock reached $225,000, according to the Hamas-run government’s media office.
The conflict halted daily life and prevented Khoudair from selling honey at her store in a usually buzzing mall in downtown Gaza City.
Khoudair studied herbal medicine and as well as selling traditional eating honey, she also sells honey-based infusions to treat everything from problems of concentration to fertility issues.
“If the honey’s of high quality, it’s very treatable. There are some mixtures added to the honey, and here it treats childbearing,” she said, without elaborating.
Khoudair started her business a few months ago after studying honey and herbal medicine in Saudi Arabia, she said.
“While I was in Saudi, I found they have the idea of honey, their love for honey, their interest in honey, as a remedy and a supplement on the table to my lunch,” she said.
With 45 percent unemployment in Gaza, according to the International Monetary Fund, Khoudair’s bees provide her with a job.
“It’s a very beneficial project, and I rely on myself as a woman,” she said.
Standing beside her colony after inspecting her hives — resulting in a few stings to her hands — Khoudair urged people beyond Gaza’s borders to “care about the bees’ produce.”
“Honey was mentioned in the Holy Qur’an, we take it therapeutically, not just in a nutritional way, and it’s healthy and strengthened with vitamins,” she said, above the drone of her bees.

 

  • The electoral board announced that Erdogan secured 49.24% of the vote, with Kilicdaroglu getting 45.07%
  • On Friday a surprise meeting between Erdogan and Ogan took place at the former’s Istanbul office
ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s Supreme Election Board on Friday confirmed the results of the first round of Turkiye’s presidential election in which neither incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan nor his main challenger, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, receiving the majority support needed for an outright victory.
The electoral board announced that Erdogan secured 49.24 percent of the vote, with Kilicdaroglu getting 45.07 percent and a third candidate, nationalist politician Sinan Ogan, receiving 5.28 percent, necessitating a runoff election on May 28 between the top two contenders.
Ogan, a former academic who was backed by an anti-migrant party, might hold the key to victory in the runoff now that he’s out of the race.
Speaking to Turkish media earlier this week, Ogan listed the conditions to earn his support. Among them are taking a tough stance against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, as well as creating a timeline for sending back millions of refugees, including nearly 3.7 million Syrians.
The PKK, which has waged a decades-long insurgency in southeast Turkiye, is considered a terror organization by Turkiye, the United States and the European Union.
On Thursday, Kilicdaroglu shifted from his more inclusive, soft-toned rhetoric to appeal to nationalist voters, vowing to send back millions of refugees and rejecting any possibility of negotiating for peace with Kurdish militants.
Meanwhile, speaking to CNN International in an interview broadcast on Friday, Erdogan said he would not bend to Ogan’s demands: “I’m not a person who likes to negotiate in such a manner. It will be the people who are the kingmakers.”
Yet on Friday a surprise meeting between Erdogan and Ogan took place at the former’s Istanbul office. No statement was made following the nearly one-hour meeting.

