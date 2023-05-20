Saudi Arabia arrests 10,679 illegals in one week

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 10,679 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, according to an official report.
From May 11-17, a total of 5,697 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 3,613 were held over illegal border crossing attempts and a further 1,369 for labor-related issues.
The report showed that among the 591 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 57 percent were Yemeni, 38 percent Ethiopian, and 5 percent were of other nationalities.
A further 186 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 26 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.
The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.
Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.
Saudi authorities issue weather warning across the Kingdom until Thursday, call for caution
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia called for caution against thunderstorms in most regions of the Kingdom, starting from Sunday until Thursday, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Saturday.
The General Directorate of Civil Defense said that the Makkah region will be affected by medium to heavy rains that may lead to torrential rains, hail and brisk winds that will stir up dust, including Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al-Khurmah, Al-Ardiyat, Turbah, Rani, and Al-Muwiyah.
The regions of Asir, Al-Baha, Jazan and Najran will also be affected.
Moderate rains and downward winds with active speeds that will raise dust are expected in the Riyadh region, including the capital, Diriyah, Al-Majma’ah, Al-Zulfi, Al-Ghat, Rimah, Thadiq, Shaqra, Afif, Al-Dawadmi,Al-Quwaiyah, Al-Muzahimiyah, Dhurma, Huraymila, Al-Aflaj, Wadi Al-Dawasir, Al-Sulail, Al-Kharj, Hotat Bani Tamim, Al-Hariq, Al-Bajadia and Al-Dalam.
The Eastern Province and Qassim regions will also be affected with similar weather conditions, the authority warned.
Light to moderate thunderstorms and active downward winds, causing dust are expected in the regions of Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, Madinah and Hail, it added.
The General Directorate of Civil Defense stressed the need to stay in safe places during the rains and to stay away from water swamps, valleys and areas where torrents gather.
It also warned against swimming in them, as they are unsuitable and dangerous, and to adhere to the instructions announced through the various media and social networking sites.
Health minister heads Saudi delegation to 76th World Health Assembly in Geneva
Updated 20 May 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel will head the Kingdom’s delegation at the 76th World Health Assembly at the UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The 76th session, which begins on Sunday and continues until May 30, will be held under the theme “WHO at 75: Saving lives, Driving Health for All,” and will discuss several issues related to global health.
A series of strategic round tables will be held with the participation of health ministers from around the world, delegates and experts from WHO, partner agencies and civil society, to discuss current and future priorities for public health issues of global importance.
The session comes following a declaration from the WHO on May 5 that the COVID-19 pandemic emergency health situation had ended.
The Kingdom demonstrated outstanding success in addressing the pandemic and overcoming its repercussions, and it became a model for many countries in effective crisis management and health preservation.
This was achieved due to the unlimited support of the Saudi leadership and the Kingdom Vision 2030, which drew a road map and early on to transform the health sector and had a direct impact on addressing the pandemic through qualitative initiatives and projects.
These included digital health transformation, expanding service provision, establishing the Public Health Authority, the Crisis and Emergency Center, and other initiatives related to the health sector transformation program.
Saudi metal band Wasted Land set for rocking return
New album in the works after 8-year break
Music flourishing in Kingdom, says lead vocalist
Updated 20 May 2023
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Saudi metal band Wasted Land is returning to the music scene after an eight-year sabbatical.
The band is creating a new album with Emad Mujallid on vocals, Ahmed Khojah, Ayman Al-Ghamdi and Jude on guitar, Mahmoud on bass and Tameem on drums.
With the establishment of the Music Commission and the growth and acceptance of music institutes in the Kingdom, Mujallid believes that this is the ideal time to get back on track.
“I think that Saudi Arabia’s music culture is flourishing right now, and I hope that they will be more open to supporting all genres of music rather than focusing on a few and ignoring others, like rock, jazz, blues, and even heavier music like metal,” said Mujallid.
As a child, Mujallid was fond of rock and metal music. “I first started listening to some rock and metal with my older brother, who worked as a flight attendant, when I was almost 10 years old in 1990.”
HIGHLIGHTS
• Wasted Land is working on a new album with Emad Mujallid on vocals, Ahmed Khojah, Ayman Al-Ghamdi and Jude on guitar, Mahmoud on bass and Tameem on drums.
• Some of their top songs include ‘Into Chaos I Lost,’ ‘Bells of the Falling Castle,’ ‘Fade Away,’ and their most recent release ‘The Dark Passenger.’
Over time, Mujallid became attached to the genre and “liked the sound of the drums in songs” which led him to purchase his first drum set in late 1997.
As the little boy grew up, so did his desire to form a band. He started his first group, Dark Vision, with two of his friends.
“A few years (after) forming the band, we learned that there (were) some guys who enjoyed metal music and could play the guitar, so I met Ahmed Khojah, the Wasted Land’s guitarist, who invited me to a gathering of metal heads to jam for fun while covering well-known artists like Metallica, Megadeth, Iron Maiden, and others.”
I think that Saudi Arabia’s music culture is flourishing right now, and I hope that they will be more open to supporting all genres of music rather than focusing on a few and ignoring others, like rock, jazz, blues, and even heavier music like metal.
Emad Mujallid, Wasted Land vocalist
At one of their head-banging and moshing sessions, Mujallid met Al-Ghamdi, who would become a guitarist for Wasted Land. The passionate musicians dreamt of writing their own songs instead of performing covers. Mujallid said this prompted them to collaborate. The result was their first song, “Death in War,” featuring ex-bassist Sultan Al-Ghamdi.
Death in War:
This collaboration would eventually result in the formation of Wasted Land in 2004.
“As soon as we finished recording our first demo, we started to spread it to our close friends; almost everyone liked it and suggested we start a band with original songs,” he said. “Bells of the Falling” was their second release which focuses on the theme of ancient wars from medieval times.
“Back in the day, we were all lovers of Hollywood films like ‘Gladiator’ and ‘Braveheart.’ We also have a song called ‘Into Chaos I Lost’ about our individual characters in a culture that doesn’t tolerate anything different from how they’ve always dealt with things,” said Mujallid.
Into the Chaos:
Between 2004 and 2010, the metal band performed in Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Alkhobar, Dubai, Bahrain and Egypt.
In 2013, the band split up because of personal issues and work and social obligations. “We have a humorous memory of the time. Khojah called us to suggest that we should make a farewell music video, and we ended up recording ‘Fade Away’ in 2021, with a depressing narrative about the conclusion of a once-lived story.”
Mujallid said it was a “tribute to the band’s wonderful journey and as a record of what we loved doing together before we broke up in 2013.”
Fade Away:
To their surprise, the farewell song received massive feedback from the Saudi rock and metal community, encouraging them to return to the scene. “We made the song ‘The Dark Passenger’ with new band members Joud, guitarist, and Mahmoud, bassist, and the song was released in 2022 … we realized how many people wanted us back.”
There are poets whose poems became popular through Okadh due to their frequent repetitions, such as Imru’ Al-Qais, Omar bin Kulthum, Antarah bin Shaddad, Al-Naba’a Al-Dhubiani, Zuhair bin Abi Salma and Tarfa bin Al-Abd
Updated 13 min 16 sec ago
Haifa Alshammari
RIYADH: Arabic poetry has a long and rich history that dates back to pre-Islamic times. Before the advent of Islam in the Arabian Peninsula, poetry played an important role in Arab society, serving as a means of communication, entertainment and cultural expression.
The early poems of the pre-Islamic era were often composed in a form known as the “Qasida,” a long poem with a fixed rhyme scheme and meter that was typically recited in public gatherings. These poems often celebrated the virtues of tribal heroes, described the beauty of the natural world, or expressed the grief and longing of a lover.
One of the well-known markets was Souq Okadh, located in Taif, on the northeast side of the city. It was one of the three major Arab markets in pre-Islamic times, in addition to the Majna market and Dhul-Majaz market.
Okadh was primarily a local shopping destination. Yet, it gained popularity due to Al-Mu’allaqat, or the “hanged” poems.
So-called “hanging poetry” originated because poetry was considered something precious to people at the time, and was hung on the outside or inside of the Kaaba in Makkah, or at markets for customers to read, so poems or poetry “hangs” in the person’s mind.
There are poets whose poems became popular through Okadh due to their frequent repetitions, such as Imru’ Al-Qais, Omar bin Kulthum, Antarah bin Shaddad, Al-Naba’a Al-Dhubiani, Zuhair bin Abi Salma and Tarfa bin Al-Abd.
FASTFACT
The early poems of the pre-Islamic era were often composed in a form known as the ‘Qasida.’ These poems often celebrated the virtues of tribal heroes, described the beauty of the natural world, or expressed the grief and longing of a lover.
Khalid Altaweel is a journalist, a writer for Al-Yamamah magazine, and a poet, who has published a collection of poetry, “Shagaya,” and a book about visions in literature, culture and media.
“Okadh was a poetic platform with distinction, in which they used to gather for a month of every year, reciting poetry and adjudicating the great poets such as Al-Nabigha Al-Dhubiani, whom they erected a tent for at the front of Okadh, for people to listen to his critical sense in poems and how he distinguishes the good ones from the bad ones,” he said.
He added: “Poetry in those times was not confined to Okadh or Arab markets, but it was circulating with poets everywhere they travel in cities, shops, alleys or clubs, even when they crossed the vast deserts on the backs of their animals.”
In the centuries that followed Al-Mu’allaqat, Arabic poetry continued to evolve, taking on new forms and themes, until it reached its present-day Nabati style. Since the 16th century, life on the Arabian Peninsula has included Nabati poetry.
Unlike the formal poetry of the past, Nabati is informal and is considered the richest form of Arabic literature. In addition, it is seen as a reflection of the day-to-day reality of life. Some describe this form as “the people’s poetry” or the Bedouin style in poems.
Its interesting how broadcasting methods have changed through time, from gathering in one area to listen to a poet to attending poetry readings. Social media has a role in spreading Arabic poetry throughout the world, too.
Plays of poetry are also popular among Arabs now, with several poems performed on stage, such as “Majnoun Layla,” written by Ahmed Shawqi.
The history of poetry extends from the early Arab ages through various eras, showing how important it was and is to people here. Despite the change of platforms for poetry, poets have always found ways to preserve their work and keep it alive generation after generation.
Einas Al-Turki, one of four developers who worked on Sabeel, said of the app: “Sabeel is a free communication app developed to help autistic children easily communicate with their caregivers through a picture exchange communication system
Updated 20 May 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
RIYADH: Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiative Lisa Jackson recently visited the Riyadh-based all-female Apple Developer Academy.
The academy was established in 2021 in collaboration with the Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, the Tuwaiq Academy and the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones with the aim of helping women entrepreneurs and developers begin careers in the app economy.
During the tour of the facility with Ohood Al-Nayel, the director of the academy, Jackson met with female tech enthusiasts from the academy who showcased the apps they had developed.
HIGHLIGHT
The app ideas developed by the academy’s young women range from finding the right skincare products to bridging communication with autistic children.
“The facility is beautiful. The university and the federation should be commended because they really did provide an atmosphere that matched the aspiration of these learners,” said Jackson.
The app ideas developed by the academy’s young women range from finding the right skincare products to bridging communication with autistic children.
“From the first-year program, we had an app called Traffic Channel, which after joining the Visionary Program at the academy and after our market research, we pivoted into BoxE,” said Ranin Al-Marghalani, co-founder and CEO of BoxE.
“When you are checking out from an online store, instead of typing your home address each time you shop, you will click on an icon in the app and add your information and location once, which then can be used each time you shop online,” explained Al-Marghalani.
Einas Al-Turki, one of four developers who worked on Sabeel, said of the app: “Sabeel is a free communication app developed to help autistic children easily communicate with their caregivers through a picture exchange communication system.
“With a single tap, autistic children can send notifications to their caregivers, expressing their wants and needs, and caregivers can create their own customized (PECS).”
On meeting with the young app developers at the academy, Jackson said: “Today I heard things that inspire me, that I will keep with me, and that, I think, is the beauty of the collaboration that is happening here.”
Jackson sat down for a round table discussion with some students from the Visionary Program, which is an intensive six-month program for second-year students that aims to support ambitious and innovative Apple Developer Academy graduates with minimum viable products.
“I think the most important thing is for a woman to see herself in that job and to see role models and to know when we talk about developers, that is who we are talking about,” said Jackson.
She added: “I think this is the only academy we have that is devoted to females. I was curious myself to see how that manifested.”