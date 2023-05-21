You are here

FTSE Russell adds five Saudi firms to its indices

Saudi Arabia opened its stock market to foreign investors in 2015. Reuters/Fiel
Saudi Arabia opened its stock market to foreign investors in 2015. Reuters/Fiel
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

FTSE Russell adds five Saudi firms to its indices

FTSE Russell adds five Saudi firms to its indices
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: FTSE Russell has added five Saudi companies to its indices, it announced in its quarterly review.

It is a leading global index provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions.

Saudi firms Luberef, Arabian Drilling, and Marafiq have been added to FTSE Mid Cap Index and FTSE Global Equity Index. While Alsaif Gallery and 2P have become part of the FTSE Global Microcap Index Series and Global Equity Index All-Cap Index.

The index provider was scheduled to implement these changes by the close of June 16. However, as the date falls on Friday, the changes will take effect on June 15.

Saudi Arabia opened its stock market to foreign investors in 2015. It has since introduced several reforms to make its capital markets attractive to foreign investors and issuers and to expand its institutional investor base, as part of an ambitious plan to diversify the economy away from oil.

 

Topics: FTSE Russell Saudi Arabia Listing stocks Market

CMA plans to list over 24 firms on Saudi stock market in 2023

CMA plans to list over 24 firms on Saudi stock market in 2023
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has more than 24 initial public offerings lined up for 2023 as it seeks to create boost the economy and create financing channels for emerging sectors.

A report issued by the Capital Market Authority on Sunday said the Kingdom intends to boost its market’s appeal to foreign investors and increase their ownership as a percentage of the total market value of free float shares to reach 16.5 percent by the end of 2023.

The report said the market regulator aims to boost institutional investment in the capital market and plans to increase the percentage of assets under management to gross domestic product to reach 27.4 percent by the end of the current year.

The CMA plans to increase the size of the debt instruments market as a percentage of GDP to reach 20.1 percent by the end of 2023.

The authority “has developed its strategic plan for the next three years 2021-2023 in line with the plan of the Financial Sector Development Program … in a way that serves the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to build an advanced and open financial market,” Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, chairman of CMA, said in a statement. 

The Saudi capital market recorded a flurry of IPOs in 2022 with 49 listings, as well as SR40 billion ($10.66 billion) raised in equity capital; the highest number in any single year, barring 2019 when Saudi Aramco was listed. 

“Saudi Arabia aims to establish an advanced capital market that is open to the world and capable of attracting local and international capitals, and that plays an efficient and pivotal role in meeting the economy’s funding requirements,” the authority said in a statement. 

The CMA intends to develop and regulate the securities service providers sector, as well as to encourage innovative business models and emerging technologies that have the potential to push the financial services industry to new levels in terms of finance and investment. 

“Given the importance of qualified human capital in the development of the securities sector, the CMA will seek to create multiple programs” to provide the sector with qualified human resources. 

Speaking at the second edition of the Saudi Capital Forum in February, El-Kuwaiz said Saudi Arabia was the fourth-largest market in the world in terms of the amount of equity capital raised, just below China, India, and South Korea.

“We are continuing to see a rapid increase in the proportion of foreign investors, both in terms of percent of ownership and trading. On the equity market, the feedback from foreign investors continues to be quite positive. Our expectation is that positive is never good enough. I think we need to further improve regulations to make the market more accessible,” he said. 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia CMA Listing IPO Tadawul NOMU

PIF’s Badeel, ACWA Power sign deal for 3 solar projects 

PIF’s Badeel, ACWA Power sign deal for 3 solar projects 
Updated 7 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

PIF's Badeel, ACWA Power sign deal for 3 solar projects 

PIF’s Badeel, ACWA Power sign deal for 3 solar projects 
Updated 7 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy sector is set to receive a significant boost as the Kingdom’s principal buyer Saudi Power Procurement Co. signed a power purchase agreement with the Public Investment Fund-owned Badeel and ACWA Power for three new solar energy projects.  

These three independent power projects, which will be built at a cost of SR12.2 billion ($3.25 billion), intend to produce a combined capacity of 4.55 gigawatts, powering approximately 750,000 households.   

The financial close for these projects is expected by the third quarter of 2023. 

The projects Ar Rass 2, Saad 2 and Al Kahfah have a capacity of approximately 2,000 megawatts of alternating current, 1,125 MWac, and 1,425 MWac of renewable power, respectively.  

“Today’s signing of three power purchase agreements marks a significant milestone for ACWA Power, representing the largest single transaction for solar projects in our company’s history. This achievement illustrates our firm commitment to a sustainable future for Saudi Arabia and beyond,” ACWA Power CEO Marco Arcelli said.

The solar initiatives fall under the umbrella of the National Renewable Energy Program, a scheme overseen by the Ministry of Energy. The PIF has been assigned to establish 70 percent of NREP’s target capacity.  

Aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative, the Ministry of Energy aims to displace liquid fuels by harnessing renewable energy sources. The ministry aims to increase the share of renewables by 50 percent of the energy mix by 2030.  

The wealth fund is currently developing a total of five projects, with a cumulative capacity of 8 GW and over $6 billion of investment from the fund and its partners.  

“The three new solar projects are part of PIF’s commitment to developing 70 percent of Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy by 2030, in line with the National Renewable Energy Program,” Mohammed Al-Balaihed, head of energy and utilities at PIF, said.  

“Renewable energy is one of PIF’s priority sectors, with a focus on unlocking the capabilities of promising sectors and enabling the private sector to enhance Saudi Arabia’s efforts in diversifying the economy,” Al-Balaihed added.

Topics: PIF ACWA Power Renewable Energy

Kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund inks 2 agreements to support Sakani beneficiaries

Kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund inks 2 agreements to support Sakani beneficiaries
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

Kingdom's Real Estate Development Fund inks 2 agreements to support Sakani beneficiaries

Kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund inks 2 agreements to support Sakani beneficiaries
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: More Saudi citizens will have access to easy financing solutions to help them own homes thanks to the agreements signed between the Kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund and Bank Albilad and Saudi Awwal Bank.

The parties will work together to help beneficiaries of the Kingdom’s housing program, Sakani. It is a real estate initiative aimed at supporting as well as enabling Saudi citizens and families to own their first home.

The program seeks to raise the proportion of housing ownership for Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030.

The two new agreements will help the housing program progress one step closer toward its goal.  

The deals aim to diversify the housing support options for Sakani beneficiaries, one of which includes provision of up to SR150,000 ($39,999) on certain housing options such as ready-made units.

The CEO of REDF, Mansour bin Madi, said the two agreements were part of strategic partnerships planned with banks and real estate financing institutions.

In April, Saudi families received more support to own homes after SR933 million were deposited into their Sakani accounts.

The amount was paid out by REDF in conjunction with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.

It was allocated to support various housing support contracts, according to Bin Madi.

Ongoing initiatives implemented by the government, including access to finance and regulations standardizations, are reforming the Saudi housing market, according to a report released by PwC Middle East in December.

Saudi Arabia’s housing demand stood at 99,600 houses in 2021 and is expected to increase by more than 50 percent to reach 153,000 houses by 2030.

Topics: #Real Estate Saudi real estate fund

Egypt’s exports to US slide 8% in 2022

Egypt’s exports to US slide 8% in 2022
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

Egypt's exports to US slide 8% in 2022

Egypt’s exports to US slide 8% in 2022
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian exports to the US witnessed a decline of around 8 percent to $2.3 billion in 2022, down from $2.5 billion in 2021, according to the country’s statistics agency. 

In its report, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics noted that ready-made clothing exports topped the list, making up 57.9 percent of all exports to the US. They increased by 10.5 percent to $1.3 billion in 2022 from $1.2 billion in 2021. It would be pertinent to mention here that the US accounts for 4.5 percent of Egypt's global exports.

On the other hand, Egyptian imports from the US increased by 5.9 percent in value to $6.8 billion in 2022, from $6.4 billion in 2021, accounting for 7.2 percent of Egypt’s global imports.  

The top-three imports from the US were cereals, oil fruits, and medicinal plants, making up 33.6 percent of all imports. These imports totaled $2.3 billion in 2022, up from $1.7 billion in 2021, which is a 33.9 percent increase.  

Earlier this month, Egypt’s current account deficit fell 77.2 percent to $1.8 billion in the first half of the current fiscal year, according to the country’s central bank.  

The financial institution disclosed that the decrease was driven by Egypt’s current account turning a $1.41 billion surplus in the third quarter of 2022, from October to December, as imports fell, and exports soared.  

Topics: #egypt Egypt exports

Closing bell: Saudi bourses close flat amid flurry of earnings reports 

Closing bell: Saudi bourses close flat amid flurry of earnings reports 
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi bourses close flat amid flurry of earnings reports 

Closing bell: Saudi bourses close flat amid flurry of earnings reports 
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index was steady on Sunday, as it lost 2.58 points or 0.02 percent, to close at 11,341.82.  

While the parallel market Nomu edged down 0.21 percent to 21,787.81, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped slightly by 0.12 percent to 1,524.71. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.75 billion ($1.27 billion). 

Ash-Sharqiyah Development Co. emerged as the top performer as its share price edged up 3.36 percent to SR25.20. Halwani Bros. Co. and Tabuk Agricultural Development Co. also performed well with their share prices rising by 2.56 percent and 1.47 percent respectively.

The worst performer of the day was Middle East Paper Co. which closed at SR33.95, registering a drop of 5.3 percent in its share price. This comes after the company reported a net loss of SR7.1 million for the first quarter of 2023.  

On the announcements front, Emaar The Economic City said that its net loss for the first quarter of 2023 widened by 3.01 percent to SR171 million, compared to a loss of SR166 million in the same period of the previous year. The company’s share price edged up by 0.44 percent to close at SR9.14.  

Another company that disclosed its financial statement on Sunday was Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co. In a bourse filing, the firm said its net profit jumped by 18.7 percent to SR26.20 million in the first quarter, compared to SR22.07 million in the same quarter of 2022. However, its share price edged down by 3.94 percent or SR224.20.  

Methanol Chemical Co., also known as Chemanol, turned to a loss of SR48.84 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to a profit of SR102.67 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The company’s share price dropped by 2.13 percent to SR24.76. 

Meanwhile, Alandalus Property Co. narrowed its net profit by 27.94 percent in the first quarter of 2023 to SR14.26 million, from SR19.79 million in the same period a year ago. In a Tadawul statement, the company attributed the decline to higher financing cost and a rise in general, marketing and administrative expenses. The company’s share price closed lower by 0.75 percent at SR18.60.  

Al Kathiri Holding Co. turned into profit in the first quarter of 2023. It reported a net profit of SR1.55 million, from a loss of SR2.07 million in the same period a year ago. Driven by its better financial performance, the company’s share price rose by 2.69 percent to SR3.44. 

United International Transportation Co., also known as Budget Saudi, reported a 15.01 percent surge in net profit in the first quarter to SR69.31 million, from SR60.27 million for the same quarter of the previous year. The share price of the company, however, slipped by 1.69 percent to SR64. 

Tam Development Co. recorded a subscription of 585,600 shares by qualified investors in an initial public offering on the parallel market.  

The subscription period will run for five days until May 25. The shares offered represent 16 percent of TAM’s capital amounting to SR36.6 million capital, or 3.66 million shares. 

Topics: stock shares Tadawul TASI

