What We Are Reading Today: The Biodiversity Gardener

Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

Arab News

Author: Paul Sterry

Over the past decade, wild-life author and photographer Paul Sterry has nurtured, both through action and by doing nothing, what has become a small island of flourishing biodiversity in the half-acre garden that surrounds his north Hampshire cottage.

By giving nature a free hand, and fostering habitats appropriate to this part of southeast England, he has enabled an abundance of native plant and animal species to call the garden home. 

This contrasts with the continued decline in biodiversity in the surrounding countryside.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Ghadi Joudah

  • The author contends that the caste system was constructed in the aftermath of slavery to uphold racial hierarchy in society, and continues to permeate all areas of life, including education, employment, wealth, and healthcare
Ghadi Joudah

In “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” Isabel Wilkerson asserts that America has developed an unofficial caste system designed to retain a hierarchy with white people at the top.

The book, published in 2020, posits how this system has evolved and its impact on various aspects of American life.

She argues that the US operates under an unspoken caste system that ranks and categorizes people based on race. White Americans occupy the top position, followed by Latinos and Asian Americans in the middle, and black Americans at the bottom.

Wilkerson calls for radical empathy from the dominant groups, policy changes, and social integration to help dismantle the caste system. However the process, she argues, begins with acknowledging its existence and recognizing how it contradicts American ideals of equality and justice for all.

The author contends that the caste system was constructed in the aftermath of slavery to uphold racial hierarchy in society, and continues to permeate all areas of life, including education, employment, wealth, and healthcare.

The system relies on stigmatizing racial groups to justify unequal treatment, she says.

The book emphasizes the importance of comprehending this history and addressing these issues in order to promote greater justice, equality, and opportunity, irrespective of race or ethnicity.

Wilkerson was the first African-American woman to win a Pulitzer Prize in journalism, and is best known for her award-winning book “The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration.”

She has dedicated her career to exploring and illuminating the complex and often untold stories of race in America. Wilkerson has also served as a professor of journalism at Princeton, Emory, Northwestern, and Boston University.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today:

Omani novel on water wins top Arabic fiction prize

Omani novelist Zahran Alqasmi named winner of International Prize for Arabic Fiction with his book “The Water Diviner.”
Omani novelist Zahran Alqasmi named winner of International Prize for Arabic Fiction with his book “The Water Diviner.”
AFP

Omani novelist Zahran Alqasmi named winner of International Prize for Arabic Fiction with his book “The Water Diviner.”
  • Alqasmi, 49, will receive $50,000, and the prize committee will provide funding to translate the novel into English
  • “The Water Diviner” tells the story of Omani villager Salem bin Abdullah, hired by his community to find groundwater reserves
AFP

ABU DHABI: Omani poet and novelist Zahran Alqasmi was named on Sunday winner of the prestigious International Prize for Arabic Fiction with his book “The Water Diviner.”
Alqasmi, 49, will receive $50,000, and the prize committee will provide funding to translate the novel into English, organizers of the annual award said on their website.
“The Water Diviner” tells the story of Omani villager Salem bin Abdullah, hired by his community to find groundwater reserves.
It touches on issues of water scarcity and extreme weather events such as floods.
“’The Water Diviner’ by Zahran Alqasmi explores a new subject in modern fiction: water and its impact on the natural environment and the lives of human beings in hostile regions,” Mohammed Achaari, chairman of the judges’ panel, said in a statement.
Alqasmi, who has published four novels and 10 poetry collections, is the first Omani winner of the prize, now in its 16th year.
He was announced this year’s winner at a ceremony in the United Arab Emirates’ capital of Abu Dhabi.
In an interview for the prize’s website, Alqasmi said the book had an additional focus: “on how women also caused changes in the life of the main protagonist.”
Five other shortlisted authors, from Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Libya and Egypt, will each receive $10,000, the organizers said.
The award is supported by Abu Dhabi.

Topics: Omani Zahran Alqasmi International Prize for Arabic Fiction

What We Are Reading Today: For The Love of Mars

Arab News

Arab News

Author: Matthew Shindell

This book is an interesting and refreshing examination of humanity’s fascination with Mars.
Matthew Shindell’s “For the Love of Mars” is essentially a love letter to the red planet that celebrates its place in human thought and attempts to champion further attempts at exploration.
Shindell is a very good author, balancing science with an almost poetic soul of writing
“For the Love of Mars” surveys the red planet’s place in the human imagination, beginning with ancient astrologers and skywatchers and ending in our present moment of exploration and virtual engagement.
Captained by an engaging and erudite expert, “For the Love of Mars” is a captivating voyage through time and space for anyone curious about the red planet.

 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Hope: How the Science of Well-Being Can Save Us from Despair

Arab News

Arab News

Author: Carol Graham

In a society marked by extreme inequality of income and opportunity, why should economists care about how people feel? The truth is that feelings of well-being are critical metrics that predict future life outcomes. In this timely and innovative account, economist Carol Graham argues for the importance of hope—little studied in economics at present—as an independent dimension of well-being. Given America’s current mental health crisis, thrown into stark relief by COVID, hope may be the most important measure of well-being, and researchers are tracking trends in hope as a key factor in understanding the rising numbers of “deaths of despair” and premature mortality.
Graham, an authority on the study of well-being, points to empirical evidence demonstrating that hope can improve people’s life outcomes and that despair can destroy them.

These findings, she argues, merit deeper exploration. Graham discusses the potential of novel well-being metrics as tracking indicators of despair, reports on new surveys of hope among low-income adolescents, and considers the implications of the results for the futures of these young adults.

Graham asks how and why the wealthiest country in the world has such despair. What are we missing? She argues that public policy problems—from joblessness and labor force dropout to the lack of affordable health care and inadequate public education—can’t be solved without hope.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Sleeping Giants

Ghadi Joudah

  • Sylvain Neuvel has won the Aurora Award for Best Novel in 2017 for the book
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: “Sleeping Giants” is the first book in a science fiction fantasy trilogy by Sylvain Neuvel, published in 2016.

The book follows Dr. Rose Franklin who was a little girl when she fell into a giant hole that turned out to be a large metallic hand. As an adult, Franklin, a highly trained physicist, leads a team of scientists to crack the hand’s code in order to investigate its origins.
The scientists realize that the hand is just one piece of a larger, ancient artifact that has been scattered around the world.
What makes the novel compelling is its structure; the story is told through a series of interviews, journal entries, and transcripts of conversations between the characters. The readers get to see the story unfold through multiple perspectives.
As the team digs deeper into the mystery of the artifact, they uncover a vast conspiracy involving governments, secret organizations and alien technology. The story explores themes of power, ambition and the ethics of scientific discovery.
The “Themis Files” trilogy has been praised for its inventive storytelling, strong characters, and thought-provoking themes. “Waking Gods” and “Only Human” follow the first novel.
Neuvel has won several awards for his work, including the Aurora Award for Best Novel in 2017 for “Sleeping Giants.”
Neuvel’s work explores the impact of technology on society. His novels are inspired by his educational background in linguistics and his experience in the field of software development.

Topics: Books Book Review

