Saudi knife-maker’s hobby makes the cut
Hashem Alawami became interested in knifemaking while scrolling through Japanese sword making videos on YouTube one day. (Supplied)
Alawami’s bladesmith process starts with deciding if his creation will be a kitchen knife or a haunting knife, then choosing imported materials: high carbon steel or stainless steel, and conclude with testing to make sure it is up to standards. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Saudi bladesmith Hashem Alawami picked up his hobby of making knives from scratch while scrolling through social media.
“The hobby came in quite abruptly,” Alawami said. “I was watching videos on YouTube on Japanese sword-making, and you know, the algorithm for YouTube figured out that’s what I’m interested in. So, it started showing me how to make knives, how to heat, treat, how to put a handle on the knife and all that stuff,” said the self-taught bladesmith.
Alawami’s interest led him to enroll in online classes and forums to perfect his skills.
“I learned knife-making all by my own. I did not have any mentors, nor did I befriend anyone who knew how to make knives. When I first started out, it was all self-taught from online forums such as BladeForums as well as YouTube, and I’ve signed up for a couple of online courses to teach the basics of knife making,” he said.
Alawami starts by deciding if his creation will be a kitchen knife or a hunting knife. Based on this he sources imported materials, such as high-carbon steel or stainless steel, and then finishes by testing to make sure the product is up to standard.
“If I had to say, my favorite part of knife-making is when I put an edge on a knife and I start testing it. So before I send out any knife, I put it through rigorous testing. Cutting through vegetables, wood, through paper, just to see if the edge holds up. If the edge holds up, that means I’ve accomplished a good heat treat. Otherwise, we go start from scratch again. Knife-making is not extremely difficult but it requires technique and patience,” he said.
Initially, Alawami’s family were skeptical about his unconventional craft, thinking it might be harmful, but eventually came around to the idea.
While polishing his skills, Alawami “injured myself countless of times and although some of them were bad, in hindsight, they were really important for me to learn to respect the machines and the craft I’m working on.”
Alawami enriched his knowledge of knife-making with Alkhobar-based Saudi knife-maker Mohammed Alsulaibikh, an engineer by profession. “I have learned so much from him and I am still in contact with him, learning and asking him questions all the time. He is definitely well versed in the craft; he thoroughly understands metallurgy and the procedures of making knives, making him a great mentor at the beginning of my journey.”
Alawami enjoys combining his favorite hobbies; making a great knife and then using it to prepare recipes. “I love cooking and making a really sharp kitchen knife … it is something very satisfying to me. I believe that it makes a chef like his dish better and actually creates a better dish using a really sharp knife.”
A clinical psychologist by profession, Alawami has turned his hobby into a part-time business. “My products are targeted toward a certain demographic, and that demographic is people who love cooking who appreciate handcrafted art that is functional,” he said.
Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Alqarni will work on International Space Station during 8-day mission
Updated 22 May 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
RIYADH: Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Alqarni have embarked on the Axiom Mission 2 to the International Space Station after blasting off in a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Barnawi, who is the first Arab woman to reach orbit, graduated from the University of Otago, New Zealand with a BA in biomedical sciences, and obtained a master’s degree in biomedical sciences from Alfaisal University.
In working as a research laboratory specialist, Barnawi has more than nine years of experience in stem cell and tissue re-engineering. “We are very enthusiastic to blast off to space and bring historic achievements to our country and humanity,” said Barnawi.
Alqarni graduated from King Faisal Air Academy with a BA in aeronautical science and obtained a diploma in aeronautical science from Vance Air Force Base in the US.
He is a captain in the Royal Saudi Air Force with more than 12 years of experience as a jet pilot. “We feel proud and excited because it will be our first time going to the International Space Station,” he said.
The astronauts are scheduled to conduct 14 experiments during their 8-day stay. Eleven are on microgravity, including the effects on the brain and eyes, and three are educational awareness experiments with the involvement of 12,000 students from across the Kingdom.
They are joined on ISS by Americans commander Peggy Whitson and pilot John Shoffner.
Before blasting off, the Saudi astronauts were put through intensive training for nine months at Axiom Space and SpaceX, NASA Johnson Center, SpaceX headquarters in Hawthrone, California, Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency, and the European Space Agency.
They also spent 12 days in simulated space conditions, learning about weightlessness and practicing to float, communication skills while in orbit, expeditionary skills and the possible side effects of spaceflight.
Their mission is the first in the Kingdom’s Human Space Flight program, which was launched by the Saudi Space Commission and will pave the way for a sustainable program by sending future Saudi astronauts on long-stay missions to conduct more research and expand the Kingdom’s contributions to science.
Vision 2030 plan by increasing the knowledge and technical skills of Saudis, diversifying the economy and expanding industry. The focus areas of the research in the HSF program will enable future missions to the Moon and Mars, in addition to physical science, human health, biology, biotechnology, biopharma, earth science, space manufacturing, and technology development.
The research opportunities will foster international collaboration, further enhancing the Kingdom’s role internationally, the SSC.
Established less than five years ago in December 2018, the commission represents the Kingdom at international forums, works with government agencies, regulates space activities and policies and promotes research and industrial activities related to space.
The Kingdom has further committed itself to supporting space exploration and enhancing the role of Saudis in space and technology with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship program in collaboration with the Saudi Space Commission.
The program offers Saudi students the opportunity to study undergraduate and graduate degrees in space-related fields at the most prestigious international universities.
The top space majors include astronomy and space sciences, aerospace engineering, astrophysics, general relativity physics and cosmology, vehicle design and engineering, aeronautics and astronautics engineering, space engineering, space law and policies.
“The scholarship opportunities for space-related programs are one of the strategies of the Supreme Committee for Research, Development and Innovation launched by the Crown Prince to enhance the labor market with human cadres,” said Amal Shuqair, the deputy minister of Education for Scholarship.
The Kingdom’s interest in space goes back to 1977, when the Saudi government established the Saudi Arabian National Center for Science and Technology, which conducted applied scientific research in several fields including space.
In 1985, when Prince Sultan bin Salman traveled to space to launch the second Arab satellite, the center’s name was changed to King Abdulaziz Center for Science and Technology. It then worked to advance the sector and plan for the transfer and localization of satellite technology.
A year after, the Kingdom established the Saudi Center for Remote Sensing, and it also established the Space and Aviation Research Institute at the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology in 1997.
The Kingdom also succeeded in launching 16 Saudi satellites from 2000 to 2019, providing communication in semi-remote areas.
The last launch sent the Saudi Geostationary Satellite 1, which was developed by a team from King Abdul Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology.
The satellite provided telecommunications capabilities, stronger internet connectivity, and TV and secure communications in the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.
The black belt Saudi martial artist putting Kyokushin karate on the map in the Kingdom
After winning several medals in local competitions, including two golds, Meshari Alharrah’s dream came true when he represented his country at a tournament in Tokyo
‘I was attracted to the philosophy of self-improvement … rooted in the aim of attaining high levels of discipline and physical training; I found that concept very real and powerful,’ he said
Updated 22 May 2023
Malak Alzahrani
RIYADH: Meshari Alharrah discovered the Kyokushin style of karate when he was an 18-year-old at university. Now a 27-year-old lawyer, he has earned a black belt in the martial art, continues to practice and hone his skills, and has competed in a number of local and international competitions.
Last month, he faced perhaps his greatest challenge yet when he represented Saudi Arabia at a kata competition in Tokyo. Arab News Japan caught up with him shortly after he returned from the event, to learn more about this particular form of the martial art and how it has shaped his life.
For the uninitiated, Kyokushin, which translates as “ultimate truth,” is a form of karate developed in the 1960s that is said to be one of the more physical variations, with a more realistic take on fighting. Kata is the element of karate, and other martial arts, that focuses on form, posture and moves.
Alharrah said he recently competed in four local championships: The Elite Kata Championship, where he won a silver medal; the Riyadh Kata Championship; in which he won a gold medal; the Kingdom International Kata Championship, in which he also won gold; and the Riyadh Local Kumite Championship, where he won bronze.
I had always aspired to represent my country, Saudi Arabia, one day overseas. It was like a dream to me for it to become reality. That alone makes me very happy and proud. I have fought many times, over and over, to be able to do so. To practice Kyokushin karate in the country that gave birth to it was amazing.
Meshari Alharrah, Saudi martial artist and lawyer
“Although, I won a gold medal in the Riyadh Championship for the first time, and was the only Saudi man to achieve this in kata, I was surprised to be denied the right to represent the Kingdom (in international competitions) despite the conditions being met,” he said.
“After the Kingdom’s International Championship, and my achievement in kata by winning first place, I insisted on my right to represent my country on the national team, especially given the lack of practitioners.”
So when an invitation to compete at the World Friendship Championship in Tokyo on April 29 and 30 was sent by the International Organization of Kyokushin Kai Kan in Japan to the organization’s branch in the Kingdom, one of the its leaders, Adnan Tarsha, nominated him to compete.
“I had always aspired to represent my country, Saudi Arabia, one day overseas,” said Alharrah. “It was like a dream to me for it to become reality. That alone makes me very happy and proud. I have fought many times, over and over, to be able to do so. To practice Kyokushin karate in the country that gave birth to it was amazing.”
He ultimately lost in the quarterfinals of the competition, which took place on April 29 and 30, but said: “I hope to go back again and win.”
Alharrah said his initial motivation for taking up Karate while he was a freshman at university in 2015 was simply to lose weight. In the space of three or four months he not only lost a few pounds but developed a love of Karate in general, and Kyokushin in particular, that grew and grew.
Karate originated on the Japanese island of Okinawa, influenced by the Chinese martial art kung fu, which in turn was influenced by ancient Indian martial arts.
There are four main styles of Karate, Alharrah said, differing in techniques, philosophies and practices, but they all use a belt system of some kind to grade and measure achievements.
“I took an interest in Kyokushin more than karate,” said Alharrah. “I was attracted to the philosophy of self-improvement with ‘Kyokushin Kaikan,’ which means the society of ultimate truth.
“It’s rooted in the aim of attaining high levels of discipline and physical training. I found that concept very real and powerful. I have tried several other methods of martial arts, such as taekwondo and Muay Thai, but Kyokushin stood out for me.
“Thankfully I got my black belt — that took about eight years to achieve, but I consider that achievement to be the beginning of the stairway to attain the highest dan (rank). There are 10 dans in the ranking system of Karate, used to indicate the level of a person’s ability, but it’s very difficult to attain the 10th rank.
“I have mastered the second dan, while the Japanese karate master who’s the head of the organization in Saudi Arabia holds the ninth rank.”
There are about 20 or 30 people ranked 10th dan black belts in the world, Alharrah said, and earning one is an incredible achievement that comes only after many years of dedication to the art form.
“There are three terms commonly used in Kyokushin, which are: sensei (teacher), senpai (senior student) and shihan (master instructor),” he added. “There are three training pillars: kihon (basics), kata (mock fighting), and kumite (full-contact fighting). Training must include all three of these to become a strong practitioner. Also, technique, fitness and flexibility are very important to become the best possible fighter.”
Alharrah said the karate masters he most admires are Shokei Matsui, a former world champion, and Kenji Yamaki, who is considered one of the best Kyokushin fighters in history.
“Just like any competition, no one can ever tell if they are going to win or not but what you can always do is prepare by practicing as much as possible,” he added. “Of course, I was nervous (about competing in Tokyo), and that was my biggest enemy because I feared being out there and feared making a mistake.
“Fear lowers performance in a considerably noticeable way. Whatever tournament you enter, big or small, you must break that barrier of fear and get rid of it by participating in as many tournaments as possible.”
The path from the white belt of a beginner to the black belt of a master is long, demanding and exhausting, Alharrah said.
“The most difficult thing was continuity,” he explained. “Because sometimes you go through disappointments or feelings of laziness or loss of passion. Trying to show up for practice three or four days a week was difficult, especially while having a job. The key to gaining any skill is continuity.”
According to Alharrah, karate clubs can be found across Saudi Arabia, for men and women, boys and girls, but Kyokushin schools are still relatively rare.
“My advice to anyone who is practicing karate is to treat this sport as science and not as a game to play, or a match, and to receive what is taught as it is, in its dimensions, and seek the nobility of this science,” he said.
“Also, to be aware of the discipline more than the techniques or fighting styles because self-discipline is more important, especially for people who have anger-control issues.
“For example, I am a lawyer and Kyokushin has affected my career in the sense that it polished my character as a lawyer with the senpai mentality. Also, I learned how to keep calm and not get angry at anything, so that I can think clearly in a calm matter with a balanced head.”
US ambassador wishes Saudi astronauts well before space mission
The mission is scheduled for 5:37 p.m. (EDT time) on Sunday, according to NASA
Michael Ratney, the US ambassador to Saudi Arabia, has extended a message of support
Updated 21 May 2023
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Michael Ratney, the US ambassador to Saudi Arabia, has extended a message of support and well wishes to the two Saudi astronauts scheduled to take part in Axiom Mission 2 on Sunday.
Ratney said: “On behalf of the United States government, congratulations on the upcoming Axiom 2 launch that will take Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni, joined by Americans Peggy Whitson and John Shoffner, to the International Space Station.”
The mission is scheduled for 5:37 p.m. (EDT time) on Sunday, according to NASA, and will take female astronaut Barnawi and her colleague Al-Qarni to the International Space Station with astronaut Whitson and business pioneer and pilot Shoffner.
Ratney added: “The United States and Saudi Arabia have been partners in space exploration. Now, the first Saudi female astronaut will travel into space, the result of Saudi Arabia’s remarkable transformation under Vision 2030, and a reflection of our mutual commitment to scientific collaboration in the empowerment of the female workforce.”
The Kingdom signed up to the NASA-led Artemis Accords during President Joe Biden’s visit last July and Barnawi and Al-Qarni completed an intensive nine-month training program in the US to prepare for their mission, the two spending time at Johnson Space Center.
Ratney added: “Our collaboration, along with courage, perseverance, and a spirit of adventure, have made this upcoming launch possible.
“The entire world will be watching SpaceX make its historic journey to the International Space Station.”
In a video created by the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia, Ratney also shed light on Prince Sultan bin Salman’s mission on NASA’s space shuttle in 1985.
He said: “Many people in America probably don’t realize this, but His Royal Highness Prince Sultan bin Salman also recorded a flight on Space Shuttle Discovery in 1985.”
Ratney said that the four astronauts on Sunday’s mission were showing young Saudis and Americans that not only can they dream about the stars, but they can also reach them.
Saudi Arabia’s HRDF launches career counselor training program in partnership with KSU
Al-Jawini said that the program was launched with the aim of enhancing and developing the national competencies’ skills in the education and vocational sectors
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), in partnership with the King Saud University (KSU), launched Sunday at the university’s headquarters the career counselor training program, in cooperation with the National Career Development Association (NCDA).
Turki bin Abdullah Al-Jawini, general manager of HRDF, and Mohammed Al-Numay, vice-rector for educational and academic affairs at KSU, attended the event.
This is the first-of-its-kind program in the Kingdom which aims to improve and develop the national competencies in the education and vocational sector, and to contribute to the employment of national cadres in various areas. In addition, it aims to promote community engagement in the business sector and contributes to achieving one of Saudi Vision 2030’s goals through human capacity development.
In this context, Al-Numay gave a speech on behalf of Badran Al-Omar, president of KSU, and said that the program was carefully designed to enhance the efficiency of national cadres in education and various other sectors. He noted that the program was achieved in cooperation with NCDA, an expert in training and career development at the international level, and will contribute to supporting human capacity development, one of the Saudi Vision 2030 programs. He commended the leadership’s support in developing and raising the efficiency of Saudi men and women.
He added that the university is focused on achieving the project’s main objectives, enhancing the efficiency of trainee outputs and achieving sustainability; The university will design a professional certification that will be leading in this area locally.
Al-Numay hoped that the program would achieve its developmental objective by contributing to achieving the Saudi Vision goals related to human capacity development, in partnership with the government and private institutions.
Al-Jawini said that the program was launched with the aim of enhancing and developing the national competencies’ skills in the education and vocational sectors, as well as supporting sustainable employment in various fields and specializations of the labor market, thus achieving one of the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 by developing human capabilities and overcoming challenges in the required disciplines.
He added: “In its detailed objectives, our ambitious program, in partnership with the university [KSU], requires building a base for vocational guidance by training local counselors, trainers and senior trainers, and qualifying career counselors who are capable of helping individuals establish educational and vocational plans and goals that are in line with their capabilities and labor market needs, as well as enhancing career counseling capabilities through a professional and academic journey based on the comprehensive training course.”
The General Directorate of Narcotics Control reaffirmed its commitment to preventing drug smuggling and tightening customs procedures on imports and exports
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi authorities tackling drug traders and smugglers have reported a number of arrests across the Kingdom in recent days.
On Sunday, Border Guard land patrols in Al-Ardah governorate in the Jazan region thwarted the smuggling of 270 kilograms of khat.
Initial legal procedures were completed after the drugs were seized and handed over to the relevant authorities, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Last week, Maj. Marwan Al-Hazmi, a spokesperson for the General Directorate for Narcotics Control, said that the authorities seized more than 55 kilograms of cocaine in Jeddah.
It resulted in the arrest of 11 suspected drug traffickers, including four residents, five Nigerians with visitor visas, and two people who entered the country illegally.
The General Directorate of Narcotics Control reaffirmed its commitment to preventing drug smuggling and tightening customs procedures on imports and exports.
The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected]
Tips received by the authority related to smuggling crimes and breaches of common customs law are treated with strict confidentiality. Financial rewards are offered for valid tips.