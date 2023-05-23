You are here

Newcastle United back in Champions League for first time in 20 years

Newcastle United back in Champions League for first time in 20 years
The Magpies are guaranteed a top-four finish in the Premier League. (Action Images via Reuters)
Updated 23 May 2023
AFP





AFP

NEWCASTLE, United Kingdom: Newcastle qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years after a 0-0 draw against relegation-haunted Leicester on Monday.
Fifth placed Liverpool’s draw with Aston Villa on Saturday meant Newcastle needed just one point from their last two games to be assured of a Champions League place.
Eddie Howe’s third placed side achieved their target at the first attempt at a jubilant St. James’ Park.
Howe and his players embarked on a lengthy lap of honor after the final whistle as they soaked up the acclaim from the Toon Army.
Newcastle’s remarkable rise from relegation candidates to a top four finish in the Premier League in just 18 months is a tribute to Howe’s management and financial might of the club’s Saudi-backed ownership group.
The Magpies also reached the first domestic final since 1999 this season, losing to Manchester United in the League Cup.
After two decades in Premier League purgatory since Bobby Robson last led Newcastle into the Champions League, the Magpies will believe they can maintain their transformation into trophy contenders now they are back among Europe’s heavyweights.
Just seven years after their fairytale Premier League title triumph, Leicester are on the verge of being relegated from the top-flight for the 12th time in their history.
That would equal the English record held by Birmingham, sending them back to the Championship for the first time since 2014.
Dean Smith’s third from bottom team have won just one of their last 15 league games.
They sit two points behind fourth bottom Everton and will go down if the Toffees win their last game against Bournemouth, regardless of Leicester’s result in their final match against West Ham.
Leicester’s decline has been precipitous since winning the FA Cup for the first time in 2021, a campaign in which they finished fifth in the Premier League for a second successive season.
Smith sprang a major surprise as he left James Maddison and Harvey Barnes on the bench in a bid to be “harder to beat,” while Newcastle lost Joelinton to an injury suffered in the pre-match warm-up.

They nearly had to do without Joelinton’s fellow Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes as well as the midfielder escaped with an early yellow card after a studs-up challenge that smashed into Boubakary Soumare’s thigh.
Newcastle held 80 percent of the possession throughout the game, but Leicester sat deep to frustrate them.
Leicester keeper Daniel Iversen almost gifted Newcastle the opening goal, spilling a catch under pressure from Dan Burn.
Callum Wilson seized on the loose ball and shot against the post before his header from the rebound was cleared off the line by Wilfred Ndidi.
Newcastle hit the woodwork again moments later through Miguel Almiron’s half-volley from Fabian Schar’s knock down.
Iversen misjudged another cross just before half-time, leaving Wilson with a chance that the striker headed over from close-range.
Smith sent on Maddison at the interval and Iversen partially redeemed himself with a superb save to tip over Alexander Isak’s powerful drive from the edge of the area.
Barnes was next to come on for Leicester, with the anonymous Jamie Vardy wearing a furious expression as he trudged off.
Guimaraes missed a sitter when he headed against the post from virtually on the goal-line after Leicester’s Wout Faes accidently flicked a corner in his direction.
Leicester nearly won it with their first shot of proceedings when Nick Pope denied Timothy Castagne in stoppage-time, but Newcastle held on to clinch their return to Europe’s top table.

Financial charges cast cloud over Man City’s dominance in English soccer

Financial charges cast cloud over Man City’s dominance in English soccer
Updated 22 May 2023
AP

Financial charges cast cloud over Man City's dominance in English soccer


  • City have been England’s leading club for more than a decade thanks to the lavish backing of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family
Updated 22 May 2023
AP

MANCHESTER: Manchester City’s ruthless run to the Premier League title can be traced back to the morning of Feb. 6, when the club was hit with more than 100 charges of financial wrongdoing.

City have not lost a game in any competition since then and are on track to win three trophies, having also advanced to the finals of the Champions League and the FA Cup.

But even if the accusations made by the Premier League appear to have marked a turning point in potentially the most successful season in the club’s history, they continue to cast a cloud over City’s years of dominance in English soccer.

City have been England’s leading club for more than a decade thanks to the lavish backing of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family. The club was bought by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2008.

The latest title triumph was the club’s fifth in six years and seventh in the past 11.

On Sunday, as City celebrated with its fans at Etihad Stadium — named for a sponsor deal with the state airline in Abu Dhabi — there was no sign that the off-field issues were causing undue concern to supporters or players.

Instead, against a backdrop of blue smoke and explosions of ticker tape, the trophy was lifted to rapturous cheers and City manager Pep Guardiola spoke of his goal to lead the club to its first Champions League title against Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10.

“We have the feeling we have done something exceptional in terms of the Premier League, but of course to be considered one of the greatest in Europe we have to win the Champions League,” said Guardiola, who has won 10 major trophies in seven years at the club. “Otherwise people will say our time here is not complete.”

City’s ongoing supremacy, however, is leading some to look again at the charges against it, with one column in a British newspaper last week asking whether it was “the greatest team or one built on years of cheating?”

City are accused of providing misleading information about their finances over a nine-year period from 2009-18 — a span in which it won three titles and signed some of the world’s best players, like Yaya Toure, Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne.

During that time, City changed the landscape of European soccer by becoming one of the most powerful teams in the sport. The club’s exorbitant spending has provided the foundation for the unprecedented success, and prompted questions about whether anyone can halt City’s dominance.

The Premier League charges came after a four-year investigation and the publication of leaked emails and documents, likely hacked, that were published starting in 2018 by German magazine Der Spiegel. The documents allegedly showed attempts to cover up the source of the club’s income in a bid to comply with Financial Fair Play rules operated by European soccer body UEFA and the Premier League.

UEFA created its rules after the global financial crisis 15 years ago to monitor revenue and spending of the clubs playing in European competitions like the Champions League.

The aim was financial stability in the industry by ensuring that spending was balanced with earnings, which included not inflating sponsor deals with companies linked to club owners. Critics said the rules protected storied clubs with huge fan bases from challenges by emerging rivals with wealthy owners, such as state-backed Man City and Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain.

If found guilty by the Premier League investigation, City face punishments as severe as a deduction of points or even expulsion from English soccer’s top division.

City already had a two-year ban from European competitions overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in 2020, after a UEFA-appointed panel found “serious breaches” of financial rules from 2012-16.

But whereas CAS said some allegations could not be judged because of a statute of limitations in UEFA rules, no such time limits hamper the Premier League investigation. CAS also fined City 10 million euros (then $11.3 million) for failing to cooperate with UEFA investigators.

One internal email highlighted by Der Spiegel suggested City favored a legal fight with soccer authorities, noting that senior management “would rather spend 30 million on the 50 best lawyers in the world to sue them (UEFA) for the next 10 years” than consent to being punished.

The Premier League has laid out about 80 alleged breaches of its financial rules and has accused City of 30 more, which relate to its supposed failure to co-operate with the investigation.

In response, City said in a statement in February it had “irrefutable evidence” to put the matter to rest “once and for all.”

Guardiola provided a more impassioned response when addressing the charges days after they were announced.

“My first thought is we are already being condemned,” he said before adding he was “fully convinced that we will be innocent.

Topics: Man City english Premier League

Tunisia open U20 World Cup campaign with loss to England

Tunisia open U20 World Cup campaign with loss to England
Updated 22 May 2023
AP

Tunisia open U20 World Cup campaign with loss to England


Updated 22 May 2023
AP

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: England beat Tunisia 1-0 and France collapsed against an organized South Korea 2-1 at the Under-20 World Cup on Monday.
Dane Scarlett’s first-half header proved to be enough for England in La Plata. Tunisia had few opportunities to equalize during their Group E match.
“We controlled the game from start to finish. It is true we could have been a bit more ruthless, though,” England coach Ian Foster said. “The boys were a little nervous, it is normal for the first game. There was a lot of anticipation ahead of this tournament.”
France’s nerves were also evident against South Korea in Mendoza.
South Korea opened the scoring in the 22nd minute through Lee Seung-won and doubled its lead in the second half from a Lee Young-jun header. France finally scored from the spot thanks to Alan Virginius.
Later Monday, Uruguay faced Iraq, and Honduras met Gambia.

NEOM and Rajasthan Royals cricket team announce new community sports program

NEOM and Rajasthan Royals cricket team announce new community sports program
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

NEOM and Rajasthan Royals cricket team announce new community sports program


  • It is the Saudi smart city’s first program of its kind and aims to promote an active and healthy lifestyle among its residents
  • NEOM aspires to be an innovative destination for sport by partnering with global sports brands
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

NEOM: The Saudi smart city NEOM has partnered with one of India’s premier T20 cricket teams, the Rajasthan Royals, to deliver its first ever cricket program.

The landmark pilot scheme aims to facilitate an active and healthy lifestyle within the growing workforce, forecast to reach 60,000 people by the end of the year.

Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, said: “It’s important that we develop a thriving cricket ecosystem that can be enjoyed by everyone. We are excited to see NEOM’s cricket program partnered by Rajasthan Royals offer that, while also contributing to the growth of the sport in the Kingdom.”

Founded in 2008 and hailing from Jaipur, Rajasthan, the Rajasthan Royals is one of the world’s most renowned cricket teams and recognized internationally for its  academies and community foundation work. To mark the partnership, the lead owner, Manoj Badale, visited NEOM on Monday to meet CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr and other community members, and to take part in a selection of cricket sessions.

Badale said: “We are thrilled to partner with NEOM and launch this grassroots cricket program. This partnership allows us to contribute to NEOM's vision of fostering an inclusive, active and healthy community. We look forward to witnessing the growth of cricket within NEOM and creating a lasting impact for the workforce, residents and society.”

The cricket program will focus on inclusivity and reflects the Royals’ commitment to promoting the development and innovation of cricket internationally. With a workforce of thousands already based at NEOM, cricket has become one of the project’s most popular sports, attracting more participation and a growing number of spectators from among those working on site.

NEOM aspires to be an innovative destination for sport, partnering with global sports brands, championing livability for its residents and contributing to NEOM’s dynamic economy. The new partnership will be another element of NEOM’s commitment to supporting an active and healthy community.

Jan Paterson, managing director of NEOM Sport, said: “NEOM is committed to nurturing the most physically active society globally and our partnership with the Royals is the latest step in making that vision a reality. Cricket is already a hugely popular sport in NEOM and we want to capture and nurture that enthusiasm and make sure it is being felt throughout the region. Working with the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation and the Royals will enable us to provide cricket for men and women, girls and boys alike, in the community at NEOM.”

The cricket program will be delivered by specialist partners, RISE, and Red Bear Sports, who will oversee the delivery of an authentic T20 cricket league on site at NEOM. It will be community based and be supported by a participation program to be delivered by the end of the year. Sport is seen as essential to the enrichment of lives at NEOM, and the organization is aiming to support the development of sport leaders within the workforce.

Topics: NEOM RAJASTHAN ROYALS Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al-Saud

CR7 Al-Nassr jerseys big hit in Barcelona

CR7 Al-Nassr jerseys big hit in Barcelona
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

CR7 Al-Nassr jerseys big hit in Barcelona


  • Ronaldo has made 14 appearances for the club, and has scored 13 goals
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

BARCELONA: Replicas of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr jersey have become a big hit with football fans in Barcelona, according to vendors in the Spanish city.

One sports-shop owner told Arab News that he was selling at least 10 replica shirts of the Saudi club every week with the Portuguese player’s name printed on the back.

The news, a surprise considering Ronaldo’s playing history with Barcelona’s arch-rivals Real Madrid, is part of a growing interest in the Saudi Pro League amid an increased global marketing push by the league.

Since Ronaldo’s arrival at the Riyadh club in December, more than 35 television networks around the world have started to cover matches each week from the Saudi league, with Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr always topping the bill.

Ronaldo, known by his initials and favored shirt number as CR7, has scored 13 goals in 14 appearances for the club, including hattricks against Al-Wehda and Damac.

Al-Nassr currently sit second in the league on 60 points, just three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad with three matches left to play.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Spain Barcelona Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League (SPL) Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo joins Al Nassr

Spain’s Carlota Ciganda wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in Florida

Spain’s Carlota Ciganda wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in Florida
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

Spain's Carlota Ciganda wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in Florida


  • 32-year-old shoots final round 73 to claim the title by 1 over Klara Davidson Spilkova
  • France’s Pauline Roussin captains her side to victory in team event
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

FLORIDA: Spain’s Carlota Ciganda held her nerve down the last hole to take the individual title by one shot at the Aramco Team Series presented by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in Florida, on the challenging Trump International West Palm Beach layout.

Ciganda, an Arizona State University alumnus, held off the Czech Republic’s Klara Davidson Spilkova to secure her first victory of the year and seventh Ladies European Tour win after a final round of 73. Scoring showed the challenge the Trump International course presented with two-under-par marking the winning score for the second of the five Aramco Team Series events.

“To win is always special. It’s not easy to win nowadays, there is a lot of good players and a lot of youngsters coming in very strong,” the champion said after celebrating with her fellow countrywoman on the 18th green. “So yeah to come here and win, I think it’s big also with the likes of Lexi, Lydia and Alison. It feels very special.”

The challenges of the par-72 layout were the talk of the weekend, with just two players finishing under par for the week. The Spaniard alluded to the winning formula. “Patience was the key for this week. I think it’s a very tricky golf course. Pretty much every hole has a creek or a lake or a hazard. It’s a great ball-striking course, you have to hit it to the right spot so I just wanted to be patient and try to give myself birdie chances.”

The win secures Ciganda vital “Race to Costa Del Sol” points during a Solheim Cup year, which is due to take place in her home country of Spain in September. The Spaniard has previously played a vital role in Team Europe’s 2013, 2019 and 2021 victories.

Spilkova came up just shy of securing her third LET victory with one of the best back nines of the day to put her in contention. Birdies on 13 and 15 lifted the Czech to second place but she could not find another on the tricky final hole to force a playoff. The 28-year-old said after the round: “It was difficult, mentally quite a difficult golf course. I think the first day was my best day, I was in a nice flow and hitting a lot of pars.

“The last two days was like a real rollercoaster but I fought back on the back nine today. It was good and I felt really good. After a tough first nine today, I was very proud of myself, that other one shot or two would have been nice but I’m happy.”

Olivia Cowan tied the low round of the day, a four-under-par 68, to climb 15 places and set the clubhouse lead at level par. Ending up two shots shy of the win, Cowan said after the round: “I managed to get a few birdies out there today, I don’t know what was going on. I guess we were getting the right lines today and hitting it quite close. I gave myself a lot of chances and rolled the putts nicely.

“We had a lot of fun this week and it was nice to have my friend on the bag to support me.”

Cowan finished in a tie for third place alongside world No. 3 Lydia Ko who could not get going shooting a one-over-par 73, matching her third-place finish in her first Aramco Team Series event in Singapore earlier this year. Home favorite and Florida native Lexi Thompson struggled on the final day, shooting 78 to fall into tie for 21st.

It was Ciganda’s compatriot Nuria Iturrioz who held a one-shot overnight lead going into the final day, but Trump International’s challenging water holes proved difficult for many and saw Iturrioz fall back into a tie for 28th individually, but her team had done enough in the first two rounds to secure the team championship.

Earlier in the day the team championship concluded with Team Roussin rising to the top to win by two, securing France’s Pauline Roussin’s back-to-back victories in the series after she won the individual title in Singapore earlier in the year. The French star captained her team of Iturrioz, Solheim Cup legend Trish Johnson and amateur Michael Bickford to victory this week with a score of 25-under-par.

On the win, Roussin said: “It was a lot of fun. We really got along, and we had fun out there, despite how much of a challenge the golf course is. And now here we are with the trophies. It’s pretty cool … I’m proud of this team, and I would not have wished to play it with any other people.”

The next stop for the Aramco Team Series is at Centurion Club from July 14 to 16 before events in Hong Kong and Riyadh to conclude the 2023 series.

Topics: Aramco Team Series Florida

