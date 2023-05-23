MLB Hall of Fame Barry Larkin named honorary GM of Baseball United’s Mumbai franchise

You are here

MLB Hall of Fame Barry Larkin has been named Honorary GM of Mumbai Cobras. (Supplied)
  • Larkin will partner with Dubai-based league leaders and Mumbai Cobra’s manager on baseball operations and community outreach
DUBAI: Baseball United, the first professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and Indian subcontinent, has announced that league co-owner and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Barry Larkin will serve as the honorary general manager for its first franchise, the Mumbai Cobras.

The Mumbai franchise, which was introduced last week, is also the first professional baseball franchise in the history of India and the surrounding region.

The Mumbai franchise will compete in Baseball United’s Dubai Showcase in November alongside three additional yet-to-be-announced franchises. The league’s first full season will begin in late 2024.

The honorary GM role will include input into player selection, coaching hires and baseball strategy, as well as participation in sponsorship and community events within both the UAE and India.

“I am very excited to be named honorary GM of the Mumbai Cobras,” Larkin said. “I’ve spent my whole life in and around this great game, including investing most of my time in my post-playing days focused on developing players, analyzing the game and growing the game at the international level. I’m passionate about providing opportunities for young people and communities across India by building out a true baseball ecosystem. There is a lot to do, and I’m looking forward to helping wherever I can.”

Larkin will partner with Baseball United’s executive team and Mumbai’s first manager, who will be announced later this week, to help select the initial roster of the Cobras during the league’s inaugural draft. The Baseball United draft is slated for later this year.

“Lark is the perfect person to serve as first honorary GM for our first franchise,” said Kash Shaikh, president, CEO and co-owner of Baseball United. He’s been one of the pioneers of this journey, and he has all the credentials both on and off the field. I am looking forward to being on the ground together soon in Mumbai as we build support for this team at the grassroots level.”

Denver Nuggets oust Lakers to reach NBA Finals for first time

Denver Nuggets oust Lakers to reach NBA Finals for first time
  • Jokic finished with 30 points after the Nuggets overturned a 15-point half-time deficit
LOS ANGELES: Nikola Jokic led a second-half fightback as the Denver Nuggets completed a 4-0 Western Conference championship sweep over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.
Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic finished with 30 points after the Nuggets overturned a 15-point half-time deficit to send LeBron James and the Lakers crashing out of the postseason with a 113-111 victory at the Crypto.com Arena.
James had looked to be single-handedly keeping the Lakers’ season alive after scoring 31 points in a magnificent first-half display that left the 17-time NBA champions leading 73-58 at half-time.
But Jokic led a resurgent Nuggets offense in the third quarter, scoring 13 points as the Western Conference top seeds outscored the Lakers 36-16 to turn the contest on its head.
A dramatic fourth-quarter finale saw Jokic put Denver 113-111 ahead with a typically barnstorming driving layup through heavy traffic with 51.7sec remaining.
With four seconds remaining James had one last chance to tie it up and force overtime, but his attempted driving floater was blocked by Denver’s Aaron Gordon to leave the Nuggets celebrating a famous win.
Denver — one of 11 teams in the league who have never won the NBA championship — will face either the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics in the finals.
Miami, leading Boston 3-0, can clinch their place in the finals with a victory at home on Tuesday.
“We don’t give up,” Jokic told ESPN. “I’ve been saying this for five years — when we were bad or when we were good — we don’t give up. And that’s what happened today.
“They jumped on us the first half, they were better, more aggressive, scoring easily and didn’t miss basically.
“But in the second half we turned the page and everybody stepped up. It was a collective effort, it’s not just one guy.”
The Nuggets will head into the finals brimming with confidence that they can end their near-half-century wait for a maiden NBA crown after another composed all-round performance proved too much for the Lakers.
The 38-year-old James finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers in a heroic attempt to keep the series alive.
“He had an amazing game,” Jokic said of James. “We couldn’t stop him in the first half... he’s still one of the best to ever play this game.”
But the Lakers’ supporting cast once again failed to step up when it mattered, with a series of missed baskets in the fourth quarter allowing the Nuggets to hold on to their slender advantage to clinch victory.
Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said his team had paid the price for not making enough shots, praising Denver’s ruthlessness down the stretch.
“The sign of a great team is if you make any mistake, they’re going to make you pay for it,” Ham said. “And they did just that.”
Ham, who was appointed last year with a brief to rebuild the Lakers after a dismal failure to reach the playoffs, insisted that the NBA giants were on the right path.
“This is year one,” Ham said. “Losing sucks, but I think we can do something special here.”

Newcastle is United again — and Eddie Howe with PIF have Geordies dreaming

Newcastle is United again — and Eddie Howe with PIF have Geordies dreaming
  • Newcastle United are back. They’re back where they’re belong. And the big feeling now is that they are here to stay
NEWCASTLE: Just a few short years ago, no one thought it even close to possible.
During the dark days of Mike Ashley — that now seem so far away — with its loveless, lifeless existence, a hope and ambition vacuum, which did nothing but suck the life out of everything near it, dreams of the top four were not even talked about on Tyneside, never mind conjured in slumberland.
The idea of the Champions League to Newcastle United was something so far out of reach, it may as well have been nestled on top of Makkah Clock Royal Tower.
But some shrewd Saudi investment, courtesy of PIF, some coaching magic from Eddie Howe, a sprinkling of class from within the St. James’ Park dressing room and true Geordie grit and belief from the terraces — as well as the flags, don’t forget the flags — has produced a cocktail so potent it is being felt the world over.
Newcastle United are back. They’re back where they’re belong. And the big feeling now is that they are here to stay.
A point was all that was needed by Eddie Howe’s men — and a point is all they garnered.
This was no performance for the ages, no party-like show on home turf — it has to be remembered that the opponents, Leicester City, are fighting for their Premier League lives. It was, however, one built of pragmatism, desire and top-end nouse, the like of which has not been seen around these parts since the late, great Sir Bobby Robson was in the SJP dugout.
Fast starts have kind of become Newcastle’s thing, but they were lacking in that regard on the night. Surely a slip-up was not on the cards? Well, United teams of old maybe had that in their locker, not this one.
Howe’s Magpies are built of sterner stuff. And even when their fluid best eludes them, they are still an attacking force to be reckoned with.
They got lucky early doors when Bruno Guimaraes left it late on Boubakary Soumare. Yellow was shown; it felt a little more like red was more suitable.
Given one team was 19th from the off and the other third, you’d expect a one-sided affair. This was in terms of possession, but not chances created.
The home side burst into life about five minutes before the break — Callum Wilson struck the post with a snapshot, then saw a rebounded header cleared off the line.
Miguel Almiron was then next in line to hit the post — the second of three times Newcastle did so — and this time it was Alexander Isak who wasted the rebound, smashing over the top when well-placed.
Just before the break, wasteful Wilson, on 18 for the campaign, nodded over when Daniel Iverson flapped at a Kieran Trippier corner.
After the break, Almiron laid an opportunity on for Isak who curled at Iverson before Bruno Guimaraes hit the post from inches away after a flick-on by the unfortunate Wout Faes.
Having enjoyed more than 80 percent possession but having not scored, the door opened for Leicester, who needed a win to keep their heads above water in the bottom three of the league.
And despite not having had a shot to save all night, Nick Pope had to produce his very best at the death to retain a point for the Magpies when he pawed away a Timothy Castagne volley, with Guimaraes on hand to clear as the Foxes’ pack looked to pounce.
The final whistle brought about an outpouring of unbridled joy, one rarely seen outside of Howe’s appointment and the arrival of PIF, but something that has now become commonplace.
As the players circled the pitch, they were honored by all four corners, even chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan donned his boots in front of the masses to take some potshots at goal alongside fellow investors Jamie Reuben and Mehrdad Ghodoussi. They were given a hero’s welcome. Every part of this football club is together, from the fans to the players, to the staff and the owners.
Newcastle is truly United again. And it’s a beautiful thing to behold. Watch out Europe, the Geordies are back.

Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident
  • “Probably Vinicius is more right than we think and we all need to do more about racism,” Rubiales said
MADRID: Spanish football has a racism problem, its football federation chief Luis Rubiales said on Monday, echoing criticism by Brazil after Real Madrid lodged a race crime complaint following insults hurled at their Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr.

The top-flight La Liga is under pressure to do more to combat racism after the Brazilian president, FIFA and fellow sporting stars such as France forward Kylian Mbappe, Rio Ferdinand and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton voiced support for Vinicius.

In a social media post, Vinicius Jr. called racist abuse “inhuman” and asked sponsors and broadcasters to hold LaLiga accountable.

“What is missing to criminalize these people? And punish the clubs sportively? Why don’t the sponsors charge LaLiga? Don’t the televisions bother to broadcast this barbarity every weekend?,” Vinicius said.

The statement came a day after the match against Valencia at the Mestalla stadium was stopped for 10 minutes after the 22-year-old Brazilian striker pointed out fans who were allegedly hurling racist comments at him.

“The problem is very serious, and press releases don’t work anymore. Neither does blaming me to justify criminal acts,” he added.

Vinicius, Real Madrid’s second top scorer this season in all competitions (23), behind Karim Benzema (29), had previously described Spain as a “country of racists” after the match against Valencia on Sunday.

That provoked a response from LaLiga President Javier Tebas who said on Twitter that enough was being done and that Vinicius should inform himself “before you criticize and slander LaLiga.”

“The first thing is to recognize that we have a problem in our country,” Rubiales said at a press conference in Madrid on Monday. It is “a serious problem that also stains an entire team, an entire fan base, an entire club, an entire country.”

The Brazilian government on Monday summoned the Spanish ambassador to explain the incident, and its foreign ministry said in a statement that after “yet another inadmissible episode” it had concluded that effective measures had not been taken by the Spanish authorities to prevent such acts of racism.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Twitter there was “zero tolerance for racism in football.”

“Sport is founded on the values of tolerance and respect. Hatred and xenophobia should have no place in our football and in our society,” Sanchez added.

Spain’s Sports Council previously said in a statement that it would study footage of the game to single out any perpetrators for prosecution.

Videos posted on social media and verified by Reuters showed hundreds of Valencia fans singing “Vinicius is a monkey” as the Real Madrid bus arrived at the stadium before the match.

“I am sorry for those Spaniards who disagree but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists,” Vinicius Jr wrote on Twitter.

Rubiales labelled Tebas’s comments “irresponsible.”

“Probably Vinicius is more right than we think and we all need to do more about racism,” Rubiales said.

MULTIPLE INCIDENTS

Real Madrid said on Monday they have lodged a hate crime complaint following the incident — the 10th episode of alleged racism involving the young football star that has been reported to prosecutors this season, according to LaLiga.

Valencia football club said in a statement it had identified one fan and was working with police to confirm the identity of others who could face punishments including lifetime stadium bans.

Spanish police continue to investigate a possible hate crime against Vinicius Jr after a mannequin wearing his number 20 shirt was hung from a bridge outside Real Madrid’s training ground in January ahead of the club’s derby match with Atletico Madrid.

Prosecutors dropped a complaint filed for racist chants aimed at the player in September during another game against Atletico Madrid.

The prosecutor archived the case because the chants of “monkey” were only said a couple of times and “only lasted a few seconds,” highlighting how Spain’s penal code makes it difficult to prosecute racist incidents at football games.

“LaLiga uses these legal cases to wash its hands, even though it actually has the power to make decisions and impose sanctions by itself,” said Moha Gerehou, a Spanish journalist and anti-racism activist.

“LaLiga should be able to close stadiums and force a number of matches to be played behind closed doors in these cases, as that puts the pressure on the clubs and the fans themselves.”

Spanish prosecutors officially investigated three cases of racist acts during the 2021-22 season, according to the Interior Ministry. Under current rules, people found guilty of racist behavior can be fined up to 4,000 euros ($4,403) and banned from stadiums for a year.

There is growing momentum for Spain to do more to tackle the problem. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called on FIFA and LaLiga to “take real action.”

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton sent Vinicius a virtual fist bump on Instagram, adding: “Standing with you @vinjr.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino called for LaLiga to enforce a rule that penalizes clubs with points deductions if racist chants persist. He added that racists should be banned for life from stadiums worldwide. Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez called for similarly drastic measures: “You have to stop the match... One insult and everyone goes home.”

Newcastle United back in Champions League for first time in 20 years

Newcastle United back in Champions League for first time in 20 years
NEWCASTLE, United Kingdom: Newcastle qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years after a 0-0 draw against relegation-haunted Leicester on Monday.
Fifth placed Liverpool’s draw with Aston Villa on Saturday meant Newcastle needed just one point from their last two games to be assured of a Champions League place.
Eddie Howe’s third placed side achieved their target at the first attempt at a jubilant St. James’ Park.
Howe and his players embarked on a lengthy lap of honor after the final whistle as they soaked up the acclaim from the Toon Army.
Newcastle’s remarkable rise from relegation candidates to a top four finish in the Premier League in just 18 months is a tribute to Howe’s management and financial might of the club’s Saudi-backed ownership group.
The Magpies also reached the first domestic final since 1999 this season, losing to Manchester United in the League Cup.
After two decades in Premier League purgatory since Bobby Robson last led Newcastle into the Champions League, the Magpies will believe they can maintain their transformation into trophy contenders now they are back among Europe’s heavyweights.
Just seven years after their fairytale Premier League title triumph, Leicester are on the verge of being relegated from the top-flight for the 12th time in their history.
That would equal the English record held by Birmingham, sending them back to the Championship for the first time since 2014.
Dean Smith’s third from bottom team have won just one of their last 15 league games.
They sit two points behind fourth bottom Everton and will go down if the Toffees win their last game against Bournemouth, regardless of Leicester’s result in their final match against West Ham.
Leicester’s decline has been precipitous since winning the FA Cup for the first time in 2021, a campaign in which they finished fifth in the Premier League for a second successive season.
Smith sprang a major surprise as he left James Maddison and Harvey Barnes on the bench in a bid to be “harder to beat,” while Newcastle lost Joelinton to an injury suffered in the pre-match warm-up.

They nearly had to do without Joelinton’s fellow Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes as well as the midfielder escaped with an early yellow card after a studs-up challenge that smashed into Boubakary Soumare’s thigh.
Newcastle held 80 percent of the possession throughout the game, but Leicester sat deep to frustrate them.
Leicester keeper Daniel Iversen almost gifted Newcastle the opening goal, spilling a catch under pressure from Dan Burn.
Callum Wilson seized on the loose ball and shot against the post before his header from the rebound was cleared off the line by Wilfred Ndidi.
Newcastle hit the woodwork again moments later through Miguel Almiron’s half-volley from Fabian Schar’s knock down.
Iversen misjudged another cross just before half-time, leaving Wilson with a chance that the striker headed over from close-range.
Smith sent on Maddison at the interval and Iversen partially redeemed himself with a superb save to tip over Alexander Isak’s powerful drive from the edge of the area.
Barnes was next to come on for Leicester, with the anonymous Jamie Vardy wearing a furious expression as he trudged off.
Guimaraes missed a sitter when he headed against the post from virtually on the goal-line after Leicester’s Wout Faes accidently flicked a corner in his direction.
Leicester nearly won it with their first shot of proceedings when Nick Pope denied Timothy Castagne in stoppage-time, but Newcastle held on to clinch their return to Europe’s top table.

Financial charges cast cloud over Man City’s dominance in English football

Financial charges cast cloud over Man City’s dominance in English football
  • City have been England’s leading club for more than a decade thanks to the lavish backing of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family
MANCHESTER: Manchester City’s ruthless run to the Premier League title can be traced back to the morning of Feb. 6, when the club was hit with more than 100 charges of financial wrongdoing.

City have not lost a game in any competition since then and are on track to win three trophies, having also advanced to the finals of the Champions League and the FA Cup.

But even if the accusations made by the Premier League appear to have marked a turning point in potentially the most successful season in the club’s history, they continue to cast a cloud over City’s years of dominance in English football.

City have been England’s leading club for more than a decade thanks to the lavish backing of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family. The club was bought by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2008.

The latest title triumph was the club’s fifth in six years and seventh in the past 11.

On Sunday, as City celebrated with its fans at Etihad Stadium — named for a sponsor deal with the state airline in Abu Dhabi — there was no sign that the off-field issues were causing undue concern to supporters or players.

Instead, against a backdrop of blue smoke and explosions of ticker tape, the trophy was lifted to rapturous cheers and City manager Pep Guardiola spoke of his goal to lead the club to its first Champions League title against Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10.

“We have the feeling we have done something exceptional in terms of the Premier League, but of course to be considered one of the greatest in Europe we have to win the Champions League,” said Guardiola, who has won 10 major trophies in seven years at the club. “Otherwise people will say our time here is not complete.”

City’s ongoing supremacy, however, is leading some to look again at the charges against it, with one column in a British newspaper last week asking whether it was “the greatest team or one built on years of cheating?”

City are accused of providing misleading information about their finances over a nine-year period from 2009-18 — a span in which it won three titles and signed some of the world’s best players, like Yaya Toure, Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne.

During that time, City changed the landscape of European football by becoming one of the most powerful teams in the sport. The club’s exorbitant spending has provided the foundation for the unprecedented success, and prompted questions about whether anyone can halt City’s dominance.

The Premier League charges came after a four-year investigation and the publication of leaked emails and documents, likely hacked, that were published starting in 2018 by German magazine Der Spiegel. The documents allegedly showed attempts to cover up the source of the club’s income in a bid to comply with Financial Fair Play rules operated by European football body UEFA and the Premier League.

UEFA created its rules after the global financial crisis 15 years ago to monitor revenue and spending of the clubs playing in European competitions like the Champions League.

The aim was financial stability in the industry by ensuring that spending was balanced with earnings, which included not inflating sponsor deals with companies linked to club owners. Critics said the rules protected storied clubs with huge fan bases from challenges by emerging rivals with wealthy owners, such as state-backed Man City and Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain.

If found guilty by the Premier League investigation, City face punishments as severe as a deduction of points or even expulsion from English football’s top division.

City already had a two-year ban from European competitions overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in 2020, after a UEFA-appointed panel found “serious breaches” of financial rules from 2012-16.

But whereas CAS said some allegations could not be judged because of a statute of limitations in UEFA rules, no such time limits hamper the Premier League investigation. CAS also fined City 10 million euros (then $11.3 million) for failing to cooperate with UEFA investigators.

One internal email highlighted by Der Spiegel suggested City favored a legal fight with football authorities, noting that senior management “would rather spend 30 million on the 50 best lawyers in the world to sue them (UEFA) for the next 10 years” than consent to being punished.

The Premier League has laid out about 80 alleged breaches of its financial rules and has accused City of 30 more, which relate to its supposed failure to co-operate with the investigation.

In response, City said in a statement in February it had “irrefutable evidence” to put the matter to rest “once and for all.”

Guardiola provided a more impassioned response when addressing the charges days after they were announced.

“My first thought is we are already being condemned,” he said before adding he was “fully convinced that we will be innocent.

