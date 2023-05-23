LeBron James mulling retirement after Lakers exit: ESPN

Newcastle is United again — and Eddie Howe with PIF have Geordies dreaming

NEWCASTLE: Just a few short years ago, no one thought it even close to possible.

During the dark days of Mike Ashley — that now seem so far away — with its loveless, lifeless existence, a hope and ambition vacuum, which did nothing but suck the life out of everything near it, dreams of the top four were not even talked about on Tyneside, never mind conjured in slumberland.

The idea of the Champions League to Newcastle United was something so far out of reach, it may as well have been nestled on top of Makkah Clock Royal Tower.

But some shrewd Saudi investment, courtesy of PIF, some coaching magic from Eddie Howe, a sprinkling of class from within the St. James’ Park dressing room and true Geordie grit and belief from the terraces — as well as the flags, don’t forget the flags — has produced a cocktail so potent it is being felt the world over.

Newcastle United are back. They’re back where they’re belong. And the big feeling now is that they are here to stay.

A point was all that was needed by Eddie Howe’s men — and a point is all they garnered.

This was no performance for the ages, no party-like show on home turf — it has to be remembered that the opponents, Leicester City, are fighting for their Premier League lives. It was, however, one built of pragmatism, desire and top-end nouse, the like of which has not been seen around these parts since the late, great Sir Bobby Robson was in the SJP dugout.

Fast starts have kind of become Newcastle’s thing, but they were lacking in that regard on the night. Surely a slip-up was not on the cards? Well, United teams of old maybe had that in their locker, not this one.

Howe’s Magpies are built of sterner stuff. And even when their fluid best eludes them, they are still an attacking force to be reckoned with.

They got lucky early doors when Bruno Guimaraes left it late on Boubakary Soumare. Yellow was shown; it felt a little more like red was more suitable.

Given one team was 19th from the off and the other third, you’d expect a one-sided affair. This was in terms of possession, but not chances created.

The home side burst into life about five minutes before the break — Callum Wilson struck the post with a snapshot, then saw a rebounded header cleared off the line.

Miguel Almiron was then next in line to hit the post — the second of three times Newcastle did so — and this time it was Alexander Isak who wasted the rebound, smashing over the top when well-placed.

Just before the break, wasteful Wilson, on 18 for the campaign, nodded over when Daniel Iverson flapped at a Kieran Trippier corner.

After the break, Almiron laid an opportunity on for Isak who curled at Iverson before Bruno Guimaraes hit the post from inches away after a flick-on by the unfortunate Wout Faes.

Having enjoyed more than 80 percent possession but having not scored, the door opened for Leicester, who needed a win to keep their heads above water in the bottom three of the league.

And despite not having had a shot to save all night, Nick Pope had to produce his very best at the death to retain a point for the Magpies when he pawed away a Timothy Castagne volley, with Guimaraes on hand to clear as the Foxes’ pack looked to pounce.

The final whistle brought about an outpouring of unbridled joy, one rarely seen outside of Howe’s appointment and the arrival of PIF, but something that has now become commonplace.

As the players circled the pitch, they were honored by all four corners, even chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan donned his boots in front of the masses to take some potshots at goal alongside fellow investors Jamie Reuben and Mehrdad Ghodoussi. They were given a hero’s welcome. Every part of this football club is together, from the fans to the players, to the staff and the owners.

Newcastle is truly United again. And it’s a beautiful thing to behold. Watch out Europe, the Geordies are back.