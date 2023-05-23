You are here

Family of US man killed by police during mental health crisis gets $19 million settlement

Family of US man killed by police during mental health crisis gets $19 million settlement
(File/AFP)
Updated 31 sec ago
AP

Family of US man killed by police during mental health crisis gets $19 million settlement

Family of US man killed by police during mental health crisis gets $19 million settlement
Updated 31 sec ago
AP

DENVER: The parents of a 22-year-old Colorado man killed by a sheriff’s deputy while suffering a mental health crisis will get $19 million from government state and local agencies and changes to how officers are trained, under a settlement announced Tuesday.
The shooting of Christian Glass after his SUV became stuck in the mountain town of Silver Plume last year drew national attention and prompted calls to reform how authorities respond to people with mental health problems.
As part of the settlement, Sally and Simon Glass also negotiated for changes they hope will prevent another family from suffering a loss like theirs. Clear Creek County will establish a crisis response team and its sheriff’s office will train and certify all deputies in crisis intervention, according to documents released by their attorneys.
The state of Colorado, which had three officers on the scene of Glass’ June 11, 2022 killing, in addition to those from local agencies, will create a virtual reality training scenario for the Colorado State Patrol based on the shooting that will focus on de-escalation in stressful situations involving officers from different agencies.
A video message from Simon and Sally Glass will also be shown to state troopers and Division of Gaming officers at the beginning of their active bystander training. The program focuses on encouraging officers to intervene if they think a fellow officer is going too far or needs to step away from an incident.
There was no indication from body camera footage that officers from other agencies attempted to stop the breach of the vehicle before Christian Glass was shot.
An attorney for the Glasses’, Siddhartha H. Rathod, said they hope hearing their story will help officers have the strength to intervene if necessary.
“Any of the seven officers there could have stopped this simply by saying something. They want to empower law enforcement to have this courage,” he said of the shooting.
The settlement, which the communities of Georgetown and Idaho Springs also joined, is the largest for a police killing in Colorado, topping the $15 million settlement reached in 2021 for the death of Elijah McClain, and also ranks among the top in the United States, Rathod said. His law firm, Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC, also represented the mother of McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died in 2019 after police in the Denver suburb of Aurora forcibly restrained him and a paramedic injected him with the powerful sedative ketamine.
Former Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputy Andrew Buen, who shot Glass, and his supervisor, former Sgt. Kyle Gould, are both being prosecuted in Glass’ death. A grand jury found they needlessly escalated the standoff after he called 911 for help. Gould was not at the scene but was watching events unfold on body camera footage and authorized officers to remove Glass from his vehicle, according to court documents.
Lawyers for both officers unsuccessfully tried to get the charges against them thrown out. While Buen’s lawyer objected to how information was presented to the grand jury, Gould’s lawyer argued that Glass needed to be evaluated for drugs, alcohol and mental health problems and could not just be allowed to leave.
In response to police killings of people in mental distress, reformers have pushed for crisis intervention and de-escalation training for police and even alternative policing programs where mental health responders are sent to some emergency calls instead of law-enforcement.
Some cities, including Denver, have programs where EMTs and mental health clinicians can be dispatched instead of police. But the area where Glass was killed, about an hour’s drive away from Denver, did not have that option at the time.
Glass, whose car became stuck on a dirt road, initially told the dispatcher that he was being followed and made other statements which the indictment said showed he was paranoid, hallucinating or delusional and experiencing a mental health crisis.
Officers’ body camera footage showed Glass refusing to get out of his car, making heart shapes with his hands to officers and praying: “Dear Lord, please, don’t let them break the window.”
After roughly an hour of negotiations, officers decided to breach the car even though there was no indication that Glass posed a danger or was suspected of a crime, according to the grand jury.
Once the window was smashed, body camera footage shows officers peppering Glass with bean bag rounds, then tasing him. Glass brandished a knife in “a state of complete panic and self-defense” before twisting in his seat to thrust a knife in an officer’s direction, according to the grand jury. Buen then fired his gun five times into Glass.
The grand jury found that at no point was the other officer in “imminent danger of being stabbed by Mr. Glass.”
“But for the decision by Gould to remove Mr. Glass from the vehicle there is no reason to believe that Mr. Glass would have been a danger to any law enforcement personnel, to himself, or to any member of the public,” the indictment said.
Body camera footage doesn’t show officers from other agencies — including the Colorado State Patrol, gaming division, and police from the nearby towns of Idaho Springs and Georgetown — attempting to stop the breach of the vehicle.
When Glass’ parents first publicly called for accountability for their son’s death last year, Sally Glass said Christian was “petrified” the night he was killed and the officers had no empathy for him. She asked for people to pray for their son and for structural change in policing.
“They should be protecting us, not attacking us,” she said.

India abusing G20 with Kashmir meet – Pakistan foreign minister

India abusing G20 with Kashmir meet – Pakistan foreign minister
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

India abusing G20 with Kashmir meet – Pakistan foreign minister

India abusing G20 with Kashmir meet – Pakistan foreign minister
  • First diplomatic event in the territory since Pakistan suspended trade and diplomatic ties with India in 2019
  • Bilawal Bhutto Zardar: ‘They’re abusing their presidency of the G20 to push their colonial agenda’
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan: India is “abusing” its presidency of the G20 by holding a tourism conference in the portion of disputed Kashmir it controls, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said.
It is the first diplomatic event in the territory since Pakistan suspended trade and diplomatic ties with India in 2019, when New Delhi imposed direct rule on the part of Muslim-majority Kashmir it controls and enforced a heavy security lockdown.
“I wish I could say I was surprised, but I think that this is a continuation in what is becoming a norm now, of India’s arrogance on the international stage,” he said in a Monday interview in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
“They’re abusing their presidency of the G20 to push their colonial agenda, but if they think that by holding one event in occupied Kashmir they can silence the voice of the Kashmiri people, then I believe that they are truly mistaken.”
The Indian-controlled portion has been roiled for decades by an insurgency seeking independence or a merger with Pakistan, with tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and Kashmiri rebels killed in the conflict.
Non-G20 member Pakistan controls a smaller part, and says holding the tourism meeting from Monday to Wednesday in the territory violates international law, UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.
The G20 participants — made up of the European Union and the world’s 19 top economies — have been “put in a pretty awkward spot,” said the 34-year-old Bhutto Zardari.
“Those countries who make it a point to remind us and protest how outrageous it is that international law has been violated in Europe: I believe that they should be just as outraged when international law is violated in Kashmir,” he said, in a reference to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
China, which also claims the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh in full as part of Tibet, has stood by Pakistan in condemning the meeting to promote tourism in the area — renowned for its lakes, meadows and snow-capped mountains.
India is attempting to portray what officials have called “normalcy and peace” in the violence-wracked region by inviting the international community to a sprawling, well-guarded venue on the shores of Dal Lake in Srinagar.
Over the past week, residents have chafed under stepped-up security measures. Hundreds have been detained in police stations and thousands including shopkeepers have received calls from officials warning them against any “signs of protest or trouble.”
“One of the most militarized zones in the world can never be seen as normal,” said Bhutto Zardari.
The South Asian neighbors have fought three wars since they were created at the partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947.
Since India’s 2019 constitutional changes, rebels in Kashmir have largely been crushed — although young men continue to join the insurgency.
Dissent has been criminalized, media freedoms curbed and public protests limited, in what critics say is a drastic curtailment of civil liberties by India.
The Pakistani foreign minister ruled out any chance of a warming of ties between the two countries unless New Delhi revoked the change in status of Indian-controlled Kashmir.
“Until this topic is addressed, it really stands in the way of peace in all of South Asia,” said Bhutto Zardari — the son of assassinated former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and the grandson of deposed and executed former premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.
Without it, no “meaningful dialogue” could begin on shared threats including militancy and worsening climate change.
The crackdown in Indian-administered Kashmir was ordered by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who since coming to power in 2014 has increasingly used religious polarization to mobilize the Hindu majority.
Next year, he will seek a third term in power at elections.
“We are patient people,” said Bhutto Zardari.

Hong Kong leader condemns suspicious uptick in registration withdrawals from organ donation system

Hong Kong leader condemns suspicious uptick in registration withdrawals from organ donation system
Updated 17 min 10 sec ago
AP

Hong Kong leader condemns suspicious uptick in registration withdrawals from organ donation system

Hong Kong leader condemns suspicious uptick in registration withdrawals from organ donation system
  • The government has been looking into setting up an organ transplant mutual assistance program with mainland China
  • The city’s centralized organ donation registration system received 5,800 withdrawal applications between December and April
Updated 17 min 10 sec ago
AP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee condemned an unusual rise in the number of withdrawal requests to the city’s organ donation system, saying Tuesday that police would investigate suspicious cases.
According to the government, the city’s centralized organ donation registration system received nearly 5,800 withdrawal applications in the five months since December, when the government raised the possibility of establishing an organ transplant mutual assistance program with mainland China. More than half of the withdrawal applications were found to be invalid, either as duplicate applications or coming from people who had never opted in.
At a regular press briefing, Lee pointed to those who withdrew their applications without ever registering, calling the moves suspicious.
“I severely condemn those who attempt to cause damages to this noble system which saves lives through organ donations,” he said. “This is a shameful act.”
The government also issued a strong-worded statement Monday, saying it could not rule out that a small number of people made withdrawal attempts in a bid to undermine the reputation of the system, and to increase administrative burden. Without naming any platforms or any individuals, it said it noticed a small number of people had distorted the virtue of organ donation by promoting the idea that donors should scrutinize the identity of the recipients online. Some also urged others to withdraw from the system, it added.
On Hong Kong’s Reddit-like forum LIHKG — where pro-democracy supporters discussed strategies for the 2019 anti-government movement — some users were skeptical about the proposed system. Others posted a link for making withdrawals from the register.
The government floated the proposal after a baby girl underwent the city’s first transplant using an organ donated from mainland China in December. It said the organ assistance program under consideration could be activated immediately after medical personnel could not match a donated organ with a suitable patient locally.
The political row over the proposed mutual assistance program reflected some Hong Kongers’ distrust of China’s health system, as well as their grievances toward Beijing, which has cracked down on the city’s pro-democracy movement with a sweeping national security law.

Topics: Hong Kong

East Timor's opposition party wins most seats in parliamentary election

East Timor’s opposition party wins most seats in parliamentary election
Updated 36 min 40 sec ago
AP

East Timor’s opposition party wins most seats in parliamentary election

East Timor’s opposition party wins most seats in parliamentary election
  • Independence fighter Xanana Gusmao likely to return as prime minister in Asia’s youngest democracy
  • ASEAN this year granted an observer status to East Timor ahead of it becoming the regional bloc’s 11th member
Updated 36 min 40 sec ago
AP

DILI, East Timor: East Timor’s opposition party won Sunday’s parliamentary election, meaning independence fighter Xanana Gusmao is likely to return as prime minister in Asia’s youngest democracy.
The final vote count released by the National Elections Commission on Tuesday showed the National Congress of the Reconstruction of East Timor, known as CNRT, won 41 percent of the votes and gained 31 seats out of 65 in the National Parliament.
The ruling Revolutionary Front for an Independent East Timor, or Fretilin, had 25 percent of the votes and 19 seats. It promised to accept the election outcome.
The Democratic Party won six seats, the rural-based Khunto Party five and the People’s Liberation Party four.
A total of 17 parties ran. They were required to have a woman in at least every third position in their party list and seats were allocated for those with an electoral threshold of 4 percent.
No parties formed coalitions before the vote, leaving the choice of who will head the government between Gusmao, who chairs CNRT, and Fretilin leader Mari Alkatiri, who is also a resistance-era figure.
Fretilin and CNRT have blamed each other for years of political paralysis. Tensions between the two largest parties since 2018 led to the resignation of Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak in 2020 after the government repeatedly failed to pass a budget.
But he agreed to stay until a new government was formed and to oversee the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. His government has operated without an annual budget and has relied on monthly injections from its sovereign fund, called the Petroleum Fund.
His governing coalition is currently made up of Fretilin, the PLP which he heads, and the Khunto party.
The former Portuguese colony was occupied by Indonesia for a quarter-century and gained independence after a UN-sponsored referendum in 1999. Indonesia’s military responded with scorched-earth attacks that devastated the East Timorese half of the island of Timor.
East Timor’s transition to a democracy has been rocky, with leaders battling massive poverty, unemployment and corruption as the country continues to struggle with the legacy of its bloody independence battle and bitter factional politics that have occasionally erupted into violence. Its economy is reliant on dwindling offshore oil revenues.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations this year granted an observer status to East Timor ahead of it becoming the regional bloc’s 11th member.
The UN estimates that nearly half of East Timor’s population lives below the extreme poverty line of $1.90 a day, and that 42 of every 1,000 babies die before their fifth birthday because of malnutrition.

Topics: East Timor Xanana Gusmao

Overseas Indians flock to Modi's rally in Sydney

Overseas Indians flock to Modi’s rally in Sydney
Updated 52 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

Overseas Indians flock to Modi’s rally in Sydney

Overseas Indians flock to Modi’s rally in Sydney
  • Festivities in Sydney have already begun outside the venue with supporters breaking into orchestrated dances praising Modi
  • A chartered Qantas flight rebranded as “Modi Airways” will bring in fans from Melbourne and “Modi Express” buses are being chartered from Queensland
Updated 52 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY: Tens of thousands of overseas Indians are expected to cheer Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Sydney’s biggest sporting arena on Tuesday, a rare mass showing for a foreign leader in Australia.
Modi, who is visiting Australia for the first time since 2014, will look to use his popularity among expatriate Indians to boost support at home ahead of a general election next year, after his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost a key state election in southern India this month.
About 20,000 supporters are expected to throng the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, one of the city’s biggest indoor stadiums which has hosted international stars like Bruce Springsteen and the Backstreet Boys.
A chartered Qantas flight rebranded as “Modi Airways” will bring in fans from Melbourne and “Modi Express” buses are being chartered from Queensland, local ABC News reported.
Modi is known to put up big shows during his overseas trips and has addressed packed stadiums in the UK, the US and other countries that have large expatriate Indian populations.
Festivities in Sydney have already begun outside the venue with supporters breaking into orchestrated dances, songs and chants praising Modi and cheering for India.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to attend the event with Modi later in the day, and make brief remarks. At a bilateral meeting on Wednesday the leaders will discuss trade and investment, renewable energy, and defence and security cooperation.
“Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Albanese said in a statement.
India is Australia’s sixth largest trading partner.
Modi, 72, who is known for never addressing a press conference, will not be speaking to the media at any of his engagements in Australia.
Despite his popularity and strongman image, Modi is a divisive figure at home and abroad. Critics say religious polarisation has increased since his Hindu nationalist BJP came to power in 2014, and that the country’s minority Muslims are being marginalised.
A BBC documentary, banned in India, that questioned the actions of Modi during deadly Hindu-Muslim riots two decades ago, will be aired in the Australian parliament building on Wednesday, SBS News reported quoting a group calling itself ‘We the Diaspora’.

Topics: India Australia Narendra Modi

Iranian leader visits Indonesia to deepen economic ties amid global geopolitical challenges

Iranian leader visits Indonesia to deepen economic ties amid global geopolitical challenges
Updated 23 May 2023
AP

Iranian leader visits Indonesia to deepen economic ties amid global geopolitical challenges

Iranian leader visits Indonesia to deepen economic ties amid global geopolitical challenges
  • Raisi’s visit is at Widodo’s invitation as Indonesia aims to speed its economic recovery by increasing its exports
Updated 23 May 2023
AP

BOGOR: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will meet his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Tuesday during a two-day trip aiming to strengthen economic ties between the Muslim-majority nations amid heightened global geopolitical tensions.
Indonesia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said Raisi is visiting at Widodo’s invitation as Indonesia aims to speed up its post-pandemic recovery by increasing its exports.
The visit is expected to deepen Iran's ties with Indonesia as Tehran seeks alternatives to the United States-led Western domination of international affairs and seeks further cooperation after the two nations concluded negotiations on the Indonesia-Iran Preferential Trade Agreement this month, Indonesia’s Trade Ministry said.
The ministry’s data showed that trade between Indonesia and Iran amounted to $54.1 million between January and March, while the bilateral trade value last year increased by more than 23% to $257.2 million.
Iran was a nontraditional trade partner for Indonesia, said Johni Martha, the director of bilateral negotiations at Indonesia’s Trade Ministry. “With this PTA, we hope to widen our market reach and export opportunities in the Middle East and Persia,” he said.
Southeast Asia’s largest economy is seeking new markets to diversify its export options and to reduce its reliance on traditional trade partners, many of which have been affected by a weakened global economy and geopolitical risks.
In February, Raisi met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to seek further cooperation following their meeting last September in Uzbekistan, when Xi underscored China’s support for Iran.
Both countries have had tense relations with the U.S. and have sought to project themselves as a counterweight to American power alongside Russia.
Washington has accused Iran of selling hundreds of attack drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine and has sanctioned executives of an Iranian drone manufacturer. At that same time, ties between Moscow and Beijing have grown stronger.
While in Indonesia, Raisi is scheduled to lay a wreath at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in Jakarta to honor Indonesia’s war dead before he meets with Widodo in the presidential palace in Bogor. They will witness the signing of the PTA and other agreements.
Before leaving Jakarta on Wednesday, Raisi will also meet with Indonesia’s House Speaker Puan Maharani, religious figures and business people. He'll visit Jakarta’s Istiqlal Grand Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia, and give public lectures in an Islamic university.
Widodo’s last trip to Iran was in 2016 while the last official state visit from Iran was in 2015 when Hassan Rouhani attended the 50th commemoration of the Asia-Africa Conference in Bandung.

Topics: Iran Indonesia geopolitics

