UK economy to avoid recession but inflation still a worry, IMF says
The IMF now thinks the British economy will grow by a still-modest 0.4% this year partly as a result of higher wages, up from its previous prediction just a month ago of a 0.3% decline. (Shutterstock/File)
Updated 24 May 2023
AP

  • The IMF now thinks the British economy will grow by a still-modest 0.4% this year partly as a result of higher wages, up from its previous prediction just a month ago of a 0.3% decline
  • IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said at a press briefing in London that the latest assessment reflects “favorably” on the U.K. in comparison to other countries
LONDON: The British economy will avoid falling into recession this year, according to upgraded growth forecasts Tuesday from the International Monetary Fund.
In its latest assessment of the UK economy, the Washington-based fund said domestic demand had proven more resilient than anticipated in the face of the surge in energy costs.
The IMF now thinks the British economy will grow by a still-modest 0.4 percent this year partly as a result of higher wages, up from its previous prediction just a month ago of a 0.3 percent decline. The more positive projection came alongside warnings of a “subdued” outlook for growth and the threat posed by ongoing global uncertainty.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said at a press briefing in London that the latest assessment reflects “favorably” on the UK in comparison to other countries in the Group of Seven leading industrial nations.
“We are likely to see the UK performing better than Germany, for example,” she said.
Despite the more upbeat assessment, the IMF said inflation is likely to remain stubbornly high over the coming years and only return to the Bank of England’s target of 2 percent in mid-2025, six months longer than it predicted earlier this year.
Like other central banks, the Bank of England has been raising interest rates aggressively over the past 18 months or so to a 15-year high of 4.5 percent after inflation spiked sharply, first because of bottlenecks caused by the coronavirus pandemic and then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which sent energy and food prices surging.
Figures on Wednesday are expected to show inflation in Britain falling back below 10 percent for the first time since August, largely because the sharp spike in prices caused by the invasion of Ukraine will fall out of the annual comparison.
Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, told lawmakers on Tuesday that inflation had “turned the corner.”
The IMF also praised the British government for reestablishing credibility following the “stress episode” of last September’s big tax cuts of the short-lived government of former Prime Minister Liz Truss.
That mini-budget led to a sharp increase in borrowing costs and fears about the viability of some pension funds as financial markets questioned the government’s unfunded tax cuts.
Truss’ premiership soon came to an end and the Conservative Party promoted Rishi Sunak to take the helm. He and his Treasury chief, Jeremy Hunt, made it their priority to restore faith in Britain’s finances by reversing those tax cuts and tightening spending.
Hunt said the IMF report vindicated the government’s efforts to “restore stability” but that the “job is not done yet.”
With a general election set to take place next year and the Conservatives trailing heavily in the opinion polls, the pressure is mounting on Sunak to cut taxes, a course that IMF cautioned against taking.
“Of course, it is attractive to look into ways in which the tax burden is lighter, to inject more investment opportunity,” Georgieva said. “But only when it is affordable — and at this point of time, neither it is affordable nor it is desirable.”

Saudi Arabia’s growth journey to continue beyond 2030: Al-Jadaan

Saudi Arabia’s growth journey to continue beyond 2030: Al-Jadaan
Saudi Arabia’s growth journey to continue beyond 2030: Al-Jadaan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s journey to achieve the development goals outlined in Vision 2030 will not stop at the end of this decade, according to Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum on Wednesday in Doha, Al-Jadaan noted that Saudi Arabia has long-term infrastructure development plans.

His comments came as he reflected on the Vision 2030 initiative, launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2016 to diversify the Kingdom’s economy away from oil.

“This journey is not going to end in 2030. This is an ongoing journey, there are a lot of opportunities that you can capture and harness,” said Al-Jadaan.

He added: “You could see lots of efforts in investing in infrastructure. And these are long-term plans. And we are not keeping it to ourselves. Actually, we are trying to make sure that not just the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), but the wider region gets benefits.”

The minister also highlighted the developmental milestones Saudi Arabia achieved over the past few years and said that the Kingdom was the fastest-growing economy among the G20 countries in 2022.

“We (Saudi Arabia) ended up with 8.7 percent (economic growth) last year. What is more important is the non-oil economy — which grew by 5.4 percent last year, and 5.8 percent in the first quarter of 2023. Unemployment is the lowest-ever in Saudi Arabia, while employment in the private sector is the highest-ever,” the minister noted.

Al-Jadaan further pointed out that women’s participation in Saudi Arabia’s workforce is currently 36 percent, which is double the figure from five years ago.

The minister added that the Gulf region, especially Saudi Arabia, has all the potential to emerge as a global trade hub, considering its unique geographical location.

“Saudi Arabia is in a very unique location, in the middle of cross-trade routes, where we are connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe. That gives you a competitive advantage. And we are actually seeing it in the number of ports listed in the top 10 worldwide, and they are from the region. The Gulf region has possibly the busiest airports worldwide in terms of international passenger traffic,” said Al-Jadaan.

He added: “This region is a very bright spot in a very difficult world today. This did not come by coincidence. It came through very strong progress executed through longtime coordination, to diversify the economy.”

Speaking at the same event, Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said that the specialty of the Gulf region is its “remarkable determination to pursue reforms.”

She added: “There are some who think that the fortune of the Gulf is oil and gas. In fact, the fortune is the Gulf’s decisiveness in putting the economy on a long-term sustainable path.”

Oil Updates — crude rebounds on speculations of OPEC+ supply cuts

Oil Updates — crude rebounds on speculations of OPEC+ supply cuts
Oil Updates — crude rebounds on speculations of OPEC+ supply cuts

RIYADH: Crude prices went up on Wednesday after US fuel supplies tightened and a warning from the Saudi energy minister to speculators raised the prospect of further output cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+.  

Brent crude futures rose 56 cents, or 0.73 percent, to $77.40 a barrel at 11 a.m. Saudi time, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 65 cents, or 0.89 percent, to $73.56 a barrel. 

On Monday, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman vowed to keep short sellers “ouching” and told them to “watch out,” days before a planned OPEC+ meeting on June 4 in Vienna.  

In October 2022, OPEC+ had agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, which equals to about 2 percent of the global demand, from November until the end of 2023. 

Later, in April 2023, the oil producers announced more cuts that lifted prices after a slump.  

Tullow Oil retains full-year production outlook 

Oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil on Wednesday maintained its 2023 production forecast of 58,000 bpd to 64,000 bpd. It said its capital expenditure of $400 million would be weighted toward the first half of the year. 

The company said net production in the first quarter of 2023 came in at 53,700 bpd. 

Qatar interested in developing Iraqi energy projects: minister 

Iraq’s Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said that Qatar is interested to explore energy projects in the country.  

Abdel-Ghani told Qatar News Agency on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum that the event provided an opportunity to announce a number of energy projects that Iraq wants to develop. 

The minister said that he discussed activating a number of projects in Iraq with Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar’s minister of state for energy affairs, who is also president and CEO of QatarEnergy.  

US renews license to oil service firms in Venezuela 

The US on Tuesday renewed for six months a license authorizing a group of American oil service companies to preserve assets in Venezuela, keeping long-standing restrictions that prevent them from drilling, processing, or handling any Venezuela-origin barrel of oil. 

The license, issued by the US Treasury Department, was first granted in 2019 to Halliburton Co. Schlumberger, Baker Hughes Co., and Weatherford International LLC, along with US producer Chevron Corp., by former US President Donald Trump’s administration. 

In November, the Treasury gave Chevron a separate license to expand operations in Venezuela and export crude to the US but kept restrictions for the oil service companies. 

The license this time extended the authorization to the service firms for preserving their assets in Venezuela through Nov. 19, the document published by the Treasury said. 

(With input from Reuters)  

Qatar’s economy bolstered by non-oil activities, says PM

Qatar’s economy bolstered by non-oil activities, says PM
Qatar’s economy bolstered by non-oil activities, says PM

RIYADH: Qatar, along with other Gulf countries, is seeing significant growth in non-oil activities as the region diversifies and seeks independence from oil, as shown by figures highlighted by the country’s prime minister.

Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani stated his country’s non-oil sector grew by 9.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, and oil activities also saw a 4.8 percent rise.

The growth is in keeping with that seen in other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which have been intensifying their investments in sectors that yield financial returns and boost innovation as they move beyond traditional oil and energy sectors. 

Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, Al-Thani stated that the efforts of the gas-rich Gulf state have led to the development of robust financial institutions and the establishment of a work environment that stimulates business growth. 

These initiatives have resulted in a considerable increase in both domestic and foreign investments. 

Qatar’s non-oil growth was boosted by hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022 in November and December, but the country has also been significantly investing in non-oil activities at the local, regional, and global levels. 

On Wednesday, Mansoor Al-Mahmoud, CEO of Qatar Investment Authority, announced that QIA plans substantial investments in the UK following the signing of a strategic investment partnership, Qatar News Agency reported. 

Al-Mahmoud stated that the investments align with the authority’s mission to create value for future generations, targeting sectors such as fintech, technology, and e-commerce. 

Al-Mahmoud declared that QIA is committed to investing £10 billion ($12.4 billion) in key sectors within the UK through 2027. 

He added that these investments underscore QIA’s strategic focus on fostering innovation and targeting sectors oriented toward the future.  

The Qatari prime minister also emphasized this point during the forum, elaborating on the country’s interest in bolstering the small and medium enterprises sector. 

“As a result of our realization of the importance of SMEs in achieving prosperity, we constantly work on launching initiatives to support these companies with the aim of enhancing the spirit of entrepreneurship,” Al-Thani added. 

He further reiterated that QIA plays a significant role in ensuring economic stability for future generations. 

By partnering with the private sector, QIA aims to fill gaps in the local market by investing in companies and sectors that bolster Qatari local industries, fostering their expansion into global markets.

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Green Hydrogen Company closes deals on $8.4bn green hydrogen plant

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Green Hydrogen Company closes deals on $8.4bn green hydrogen plant
Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Green Hydrogen Company closes deals on $8.4bn green hydrogen plant

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) signed financial documents with 23 local, regional and international banks and investment firms on a green hydrogen production facility at a total investment value of $8.4 billion on Monday.

The plant is currently being built at Oxagon, in Saudi Arabia’s region of NEOM.

The National Development Fund (NDF) will contribute to financing the world's largest green hydrogen project, through its supervised entities: The Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) and the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF), along with local and international banks.

NDF aims to align Saudi Arabia’s development with Saudi Arabia’s transition to Vision 2030 and Net Zero by 2060, part of the Kingdom’s vision for a cleaner and greener future.

In assisting with the transformation of Saudi Arabia under Vision 2030, the NDF will inject more than SAR570 billion ($152 billion) to push the private sector and increase its contribution to GDP from 40 percent to 65 percent, and triple the contribution of non-oil exports to non-oil GDP from 16 percent to 50 percent.

NGHC, a joint venture between ACWA Power, Air Products and NEOM, will produce 600 tons a day of carbon-free hydrogen by the end of 2026 using 4 GW of solar energy, the statement said.

The company also said it concluded a $6.7 billion agreement with Air Products for the plant’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), securing an exclusive 30-year off-take agreement with Air Products for all the green ammonia it will produce.

* With Reuters

Saudi airports witness 42% rise in passengers in first 4 months of 2023

Saudi airports witness 42% rise in passengers in first 4 months of 2023
Saudi airports witness 42% rise in passengers in first 4 months of 2023

RIYADH: Fueled by significant growth in the Saudi travel and tourism sector, air traffic witnessed a strong rebound during the first four months of 2023, recording a 42 percent increase in the number of passengers compared to the same period last year.

According to the latest report issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the number of passengers jumped to 35.8 million in the first four months of 2023, up from 25.3 million during the same period last year.

The Kingdom’s airports also witnessed a marked increase in air traffic during 2023 compared to pre-pandemic levels, growing at a rate of 6.2 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

Passenger volume reached about 35.8 million compared to the same period in 2019, when it recorded 33.7 million. 

The number of flights, on the other hand, increased by 23.5 percent reaching approximately 263,000, up from 212,500 flights during the same period last year. 

On the domestic front, the number of passengers increased by 6.7 percent in the first four months of 2023, reaching 16.3 million, up from 15.3 million during the same period last year.

The number of passengers on international flights showed a remarkable jump, surging by 95.5 percent to 19.5 million, up from 10 million passengers in the same period last year. 

In a further boost to the aviation industry, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the launch of a new airline, Riyadh Air, which is wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund.

The Kingdom also achieved another milestone in line with its National Aviation Strategy by launching a project to develop and expand Al-Ahsa International Airport and expand its capacity by 250 percent to reach 1 million passengers annually. 

The Kingdom also scored well in the aviation security audit and was placed seventh among the G20 countries in this category. 

The evaluation results by Skytrax, an international air transport organization, showed that the Kingdom’s airports continued to advance in the rankings of the 50 best airports in the world. 

In keeping with its impressive track record, King Fahd International Airport has been named the best regional airport in the Middle East for the second year in a row. Meanwhile, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh advanced to 27th place from 44th, and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah reached 41st from 44th.

