Step into your favorite superhero’s shoes at City Walk

JEDDAH: The secrets of some of the world’s best-known cinematic scenes are revealed at the Movie Land subzone in City Walk, an attraction that caters to movie and comic book fans of all ages with immersive and interactive experiences.

The Movie Land arena provides a behind-the-scenes experience with three separate activities for children. First, there is a filming studio where youngsters can step into the shoes of a superhero, and experience fame and the glamorous life of a movie star.

Second, a production studio allows children to embark on an adventurous journey, unraveling the secrets of the world of cartoons and animation.







At City Walk in Jeddah, the black rose stunt show features street battles that transport the audience to a world of excitement and suspense. (SPA)



Finally, an animation studio offers a platform for children to refine their creative skills by creating animated cartoon sketches and learning digital illustration techniques.

For adults, the Black Rose stunt show explores the scenes and secrets of high-octane action movies with thrilling chases and street battles. The show presents an immersive Italian mafia experience set in the streets of Chicago, inviting guests to become part of the action.

FAST FACT An animation studio at the Movie Land arena offers a platform for children to refine their creative skills by creating animated cartoon sketches and learning digital illustration techniques.

Behind-the-scenes activities take visitors on a filmmaking journey, allowing them to become producers and cameramen, and uncover the secrets of the art of filmmaking.

Another attraction, the horror movie house, promises a spine-chilling experience.







A behind-the-scenes experience is available for children in the Movie Land arena, which features three separate activities. (Supplied)



Lighting, special effects and meticulously crafted props will immerse visitors in a nightmare world.

Created by a team with over 30 years of professional haunt experience, the horror movie house boasts movie-quality costumes, intricately detailed sets, and skilled performers known as the Scream Team. On entering, visitors are invited to “audition” to become the next horror movie superstar, but only if they can survive the terrifying giant maze filled with creepy creatures determined to frighten them.







A behind-the-scenes experience is available for children in the Movie Land arena, which features three separate activities. (Supplied)



Visitors can also brave Darkfield, a thrilling attraction that simulates free-falling from an aircraft. Situated in the heart of Movie Land, Darkfield offers a flight experience that encourages guests to reflect on their own mortality and the value of life.

Movie Land also features street performances by favorite movie characters and flash mobs, leaving visitors with extraordinary and cherished memories.

A visiting parent, Fahad Aseel, said: “My 5-year-old daughter was completely captivated by the Movie Land zone. She had the opportunity to explore film sets and be part of the production team.”

He said that the zone fascinated not only his daughter but also his entire family.

City Walk, which hosts the Movie Land subzone, is part of the Jeddah Calendar for 2023, which is being held throughout the year under the theme “Together All Year.”