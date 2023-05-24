You are here

Google to test ads in generative AI search results

Google unveiled the new version of its search engine earlier this month, called Search Generative Experience, which will roll out over the coming weeks via a wait list.
Google unveiled the new version of its search engine earlier this month, called Search Generative Experience, which will roll out over the coming weeks via a wait list. (AFP/File)
Reuters

  New tool would lead to new commercial opportunities, Google ads manager said
  Experts warned that AI capabilities could signal the end of Google's long-held dominance in the search engine market
LONDON: Alphabet Inc’s Google will begin experimenting with advertising within search results powered by generative artificial intelligence, the tech giant announced on Tuesday, as it seeks to fend off rival Microsoft in the lucrative search ads market.

Over the past few months, Google and Microsoft have supercharged a race to change how people search for information by infusing their search engines with generative AI, which can provide conversational written responses to queries, synthesize information online and surface relevant websites.

The AI capabilities will also alter how advertisers reach consumers through search engines, a market that is estimated to grow to $286 billion this year, according to research firm MAGNA.

For example, users can search “hiking backpacks for kids” on the new version of Google and the AI could respond with an ad for a particular backpack, along with tips for how to choose the best backpack for a child, Google said.

“This is a new, simpler and helpful way to interact with Google search,” said Jerry Dischler, vice president and general manager of ads, in an interview. “It’s going to be a great opportunity to deliver a delightful user experience that will lead to new commercial opportunities in the future.”

Google unveiled the new version of its search engine earlier this month, called Search Generative Experience, which will roll out over the coming weeks via a wait list.

The company will test the new ad placements using existing ads that appear on traditional Google searches, Dischler said.

During its annual Google Marketing Live event on Tuesday, Google also announced a new conversational chatbot that will assist brands with the process of creating ads.

Advertisers can input their website and the AI chatbot will recommend headlines, specific keywords and images to include in an ad to grab a consumer’s attention, Google said.

The tech giant already offers a tool that can automatically generate ads for brands. That tool will now have generative AI capabilities and can create ads based on the context of a user’s query, Google said.

If a consumer searches for products for dry and sensitive skin, Google could automatically create an ad for a skincare brand with the headline “soothe your dry, sensitive skin,” the company said.

While Google is the leader in search advertising, its new features come as Microsoft has moved quickly to be a challenger.

Microsoft has already begun testing ads in its Bing AI-powered search engine and held meetings with ad agencies as early as February.

Arab News
Meta announces new AI models that understand 4,000 languages, produce speech in more than 1,000

  Developers use translations of the New Testament to collect data
LONDON: Meta announced on Monday that it has created new artificial intelligence models that can recognize more than 4,000 spoken languages and produce speech in more than 1,100.

The recent Massively Multilingual Speech, or MMS, project would “help preserve the world’s languages and bring the world closer together,” wrote the social networking giant.

To achieve this and to support researchers in the field by providing them with a foundation to build on, Meta announced open-sourcing MMS via the code-hosting service GitHub.

Meta’s developers turned to religious texts, such as translations of the New Testament in the Bible, that are available in multiple languages to overcome the challenge of collecting audio data for the languages.

The texts “have been widely studied for text-based language translation research,” wrote Meta, and “have publicly available audio recordings of people reading these texts in different languages.”

This unconventional approach provided about 32 hours of data per language.

And although this data is often read by male speakers, Meta’s models perform equally well for female voices.

Meta highlighted that it wants to increase MMS’s scale to cover more languages, in addition to handling dialects.

OSN to go fully dishless, launch new channels and an improved experience on the OSNtv box in a strategic shift. (OSN)
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

  Company's strategic shift toward 'streaming TV with a linear environment'
DUBAI: Regional TV and streaming company OSN has announced that it would be going fully “dishless” — accompanied by an upgraded version of the OSNtv box, new channels and new content.

The new Android-powered OSNtv box, which will launch on June 1, will provide live TV and streaming channels through one device. The box will no longer require any installation, and users with or without a dish subscription can plug it in to use the services. 

The new product reflects OSN’s strategy toward “streaming TV with a linear environment,” according to a company statement.

The OSNtv user experience and interface have also been refreshed to give users more control over live TV channels, in addition to the integration of streaming platform OSN+ and a smoother interface aimed at making search and discovery easier.

“Upgrades to OSNtv now make viewing content even easier, while bringing OSN into a new age of dishless entertainment and streaming-first capabilities,” said Devrim Melek, senior vice president of strategy at OSN.

OSN has also launched three new channels: OSNtv One, OSNtv Showcase Classics and OSNtv Now.

“Together with new channel offerings, and an upgraded user experience, the company ensures that viewers have access to the very best in entertainment through an all-in-one product,” Melek added.

 

Updated 24 May 2023
Reuters

  Wikileaks founder being held in Britain and battling extradition to the US
  Australia is backing the drive for Assange's release ahead of his extradition to the US
SYDNEY: Supporters of Julian Assange said on Wednesday the campaign to release the Wikileaks founder is on the “cusp of success” after a concerted diplomatic push by his country, Australia, which says he has been imprisoned for too long.
Assange is being held in Britain and battling extradition to the United States where he is wanted on criminal charges over the release of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables in 2010.
Hundreds of supporters gathered at Hyde Park in Sydney for a march through the city that was originally planned to coincide with a visit by US President Joe Biden, who canceled his visit over the US debt ceiling crisis.
Assange’s wife, Stella Assange, traveled to Australia for the protest and said meetings with politicians in Canberra had been productive.
“What I feel intensely is a concerted effort to bring Julian home from the Australian politicians, obviously from the government and also from the Australian population,” she said.
The push for Assange’s release is on the “cusp of success,” his father, John Shipton, told Reuters separately at the march.
Australia is backing the drive for Assange’s release ahead of his extradition to the US and both Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton this month said his detention had gone on too long.
Albanese, an advocate for Assange’s release while in opposition, raised the case with Biden during a visit to the US in November.
Australian High Commissioner to Britain Stephen Smith visited the free-speech activist in prison last month, a meeting Albanese said he had encouraged.
WikiLeaks came to prominence in 2010 when it released thousands of secret classified files and diplomatic cables in what was the largest security breach of its kind in US military history.
Assange’s supporters say he is an anti-establishment hero who has been victimized because he exposed US wrongdoing in Afghanistan and Iraq, and his prosecution is a politically motivated assault on journalism and free speech.
US prosecutors and Western security officials regard him as a reckless enemy of the state whose actions imperiled the lives of agents named in the leaked material.
Stephen Kenny, a lawyer for former Australian Guantanamo detainee David Hicks, told the crowd that Assange had committed no crime.
“This is a political matter and it requires a political solution,” he said.

Updated 24 May 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

  Six-episode show delves into "water crimes" in the country, says producer
DUBAI: In March, Iraq became the first country in the Middle East to join the UN Water Convention.

It is unsurprising considering the global climate change crisis and water scarcity in Iraq.

“Iraq faces a real water crisis,” Abdul Latif Rashid, Iraq’s president, said at the UN 2023 Water Conference. Over the past 40 years, water flows from the Euphrates and Tigris, which provide up to 98 percent of Iraq’s surface water, have decreased by 30 to 40 percent, he said.

This prompted Jordan-based podcast company Sowt to research and investigate the issue that affects the water future of Iraq through its show “Ahraz.”

“Since its inception, ‘Ahraz’ has focused on true crimes in the Arab region,” Ahmed Eman Zakaria, producer and editor of this season, told Arab News.

The first season of the show focused on the murder of the Egyptian bishop Anba Epiphanius in 2018, and the second season took listeners to Syria, where the show followed the crimes of women being tortured in a detention center.

“The third season is quite different,” Zakaria said. The theme of it is water crimes, but it is more than that.”

The first episode starts in southern Iraq, where a tribal murder was committed over water conflicts. The following episodes investigate further, revealing it is about more than “tribes and clans” — it is about “corruption, governments and regional interventions,” Zakaria said.

The show takes listeners from southern Iraq to Baghdad, where political decisions on water issues are made, and on to the wider region as it explores the Turkish role in Iraq’s water crisis.

“We believe that such topics are crucial to informing our audiences about what happens in our region, especially that climate change is the main interest of world leaders and political regimes,” Zakaria said.

Updated 23 May 2023
AP

  Gershkovich, a 31-year-old American citizen, was ordered held until Aug. 30
  Tuesday's pre-trial hearing wasn't announced in advance, and the entire case has been wrapped in secrecy
MOSCOW: A Russian court on Tuesday extended the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by three months, Russian news agencies reported.
Gershkovich, a 31-year-old American citizen, was ordered held until Aug. 30. He had been arrested in March on espionage charges on a reporting trip in Russia. He, his employer and the US government have denied the charges.
Tuesday’s pre-trial hearing wasn’t announced in advance, and the entire case has been wrapped in secrecy.
Russian authorities haven’t detailed what — if any — evidence they have gathered to support the espionage charges.
Various legal proceedings have been closed to the media. No details immediately emerged about whether Gershkovich or US Embassy representatives attended Tuesday’s hearing or what was said. Tass said the session was closed because the reporter was accused of possession of “secret materials.”
One Russian news agency, Interfax, quoted a court official as saying Gershkovich’s parents — themselves Soviet emigres living in New Jersey — were visiting Moscow and had been admitted to the court building but not into Tuesday’s hearing.
Gershkovich is the first US correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia on spying charges. His arrest rattled journalists in the country and drew outrage in the West.
The US government has declared Gershkovich to be “wrongfully detained” and demanded his immediate release. He’s being held in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison. US Embassy officials were allowed at least one prison visit to Gershkovich since his arrest in Yekaterinburg on March 29, but Russian authorities have denied permission for other visits.
In a statement after Tuesday’s hearing, the Wall Street Journal said: “While we expected there would be no change to Evan’s wrongful detention, we are deeply disappointed. The accusations are demonstrably false, and we continue to demand his immediate release.”

