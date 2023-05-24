You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia restores diplomatic relations with Canada

Saudi Arabia restores diplomatic relations with Canada

Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Ottawa, Canada can be seen. (File/AP)
Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Ottawa, Canada can be seen. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2g3sn

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia restores diplomatic relations with Canada

Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Ottawa, Canada can be seen. (File/AP)
  • Decision comes after a discussion between Saudi crown prince and Canada’s PM on sidelines of APEC Forum in Bangkok in November 2022
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that it is restoring diplomatic relations with Canada.

The decision comes after a discussion between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum in Bangkok in November last year.

The desire of both sides to restore relations is based on mutual respect and common interests, the ministry said. 

“Canada has appointed a new ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jean-Philippe Linteau,” the Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Canada

Related

Saudi Arabia signs energy cooperation deal with Azerbaijan
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia signs energy cooperation deal with Azerbaijan
Saudi doctor in Canada restores patient’s eyesight
Saudi Arabia
Saudi doctor in Canada restores patient’s eyesight

Saudi FM meets Czech counterpart

Saudi FM meets Czech counterpart
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi FM meets Czech counterpart

Saudi FM meets Czech counterpart
  • Officials reviewed aspects of Saudi-Czech relations and areas of bilateral cooperation
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the officials reviewed aspects of Saudi-Czech relations and areas of bilateral cooperation, including regional and international issues of mutual concern.

They also discussed efforts by Saudia Arabia and Czechia to lay a foundation for international peace and security as well as contribute to achieving global sustainable development goals.

The meeting was attended by Mahmoud Qattan, director general for Arab affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Saudi Ambassador to Czechia Abdullah bin Muteb Al-Rasheed.
 

Topics: Czech Republic

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar in Jeddah on Thursday.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM meets with Tunisian counterpart
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is greeted by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM meets with Algerian president, counterpart

Jeddah Gov. tours Al-Sulaymaniyah Haramain railway station

Jeddah Gov. tours Al-Sulaymaniyah Haramain railway station
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

Jeddah Gov. tours Al-Sulaymaniyah Haramain railway station

Jeddah Gov. tours Al-Sulaymaniyah Haramain railway station
  • Prince Saud was given a tour of the station and briefed on its operational plans
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Jeddah Gov. Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi recently visited the Haramain High-Speed Railway at Al-Sulaymaniyah station.

The prince was greeted by the chief executive officer of the Saudi Railway Co., Bashar Al-Malik, who gave him a tour of the station and briefed him on its operational plans.

Al-Malik said the station had handled more than 818,000 passengers and 2,540 trips during the month of Ramadan.

After being updated on the latest developments, Prince Saud boarded a train to King Abdulaziz International Airport. 
 

Topics: Haramain Express Train

Related

Haramain High Speed Railway resumes operation after a year
Saudi Arabia
Haramain High Speed Railway resumes operation after a year

Diriyah company celebrates 50m safe working hours

Diriyah company celebrates 50m safe working hours
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

Diriyah company celebrates 50m safe working hours

Diriyah company celebrates 50m safe working hours
  • Staff welfare critical for success, says CEO Jerry Inzerillo
  • Fully compliant with ISO-45001 Standards on safety
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s Diriyah Gate Development Authority has reached a major milestone with 50 million safe working hours to date across its project portfolio, which has already welcomed a million visitors in the five months since the opening of its first two physical offerings.
With a daily workforce of over 21,000 and in excess of 1,100 pieces of heavy equipment on site, this landmark achievement establishes a new regional benchmark for safe construction and excellence in occupational health and safety management.
Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of the DGDA, said recently the company would stick to the commitment of protecting the well-being of staff.
“A project of this caliber and historical and national importance demands commitment to the highest standards of health and safety. As we develop historic Diriyah into a world-leading destination to live, visit and work, we are constantly seeking new ways to improve and enhance the welfare of our workforce and management of our work,” he said.
“Reaching this milestone is a testament to the success we have had to date. As we look to the future, we will continue to unwaveringly deliver unmatched building quality and the best working environment for all our staff,” he added.
The company stated in a release that its occupational health and safety department is responsible for the well-being of all personnel and ensures that their activities do not put anyone at risk.
In a testament to the efficient management of the project “TUV Austria,” the international accreditation body certified that the DGDA’s occupational health and safety management system is fully compliant with ISO-45001 Standards, with zero non-conformance found, the company stated.
The company’s Quality-of-Life Program established a range of internationally recognized worker welfare standards that all contractors, sub-contractors and companies working for Diriyah must adhere to.
Monthly inspections are conducted by company representatives and, if required, corrective measures must be taken within four weeks of the report being issued.
The health and safety department has led the development and implementation of a dedicated management system, aligned to the best standards across the entire project development.
As a prominent national symbol in the Kingdom’s history, Diriyah has been associated with the first Saudi state and was founded in 1727 by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, who made Diriyah his initial power base, the first capital of government and a scientific and social center.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Diriyah Gate Development Authority Diriyah

Related

Saudi Industry and Mineral ministry signs MoU with DGDA to regulate mining business
Business & Economy
Saudi Industry and Mineral ministry signs MoU with DGDA to regulate mining business
Exclusive DGDA employees sign mud bricks to build on Al-Turaif’s heritage photos
Saudi Arabia
DGDA employees sign mud bricks to build on Al-Turaif’s heritage

Indonesian Makkah Route pilgrims arrive in Madinah for Hajj

Indonesian Makkah Route pilgrims arrive in Madinah for Hajj
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

Indonesian Makkah Route pilgrims arrive in Madinah for Hajj

Indonesian Makkah Route pilgrims arrive in Madinah for Hajj
  • Makkah Route initiative is overseen by the Ministry of Interior as part of the Pilgrim Experience Program of Saudi Vision 2030
  • Entails carrying out all travel procedures needed by the pilgrims in their homeland, including issuing visas electronically
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: As part of the Makkah Route initiative, the first group of Indonesian Hajj pilgrims arrived on Wednesday from Jakarta, taking off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and landing at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.

The pilgrims were received by Abdulaziz Ahmad, the Indonesian ambassador to Saudi Arabia; Subhan Khaliq, chairman of the Hajj Organization Committee; and Nasrallah Jassam, the Indonesian counsel for Hajj and Umrah affairs.

The Makkah Route initiative is overseen by the Ministry of Interior as part of the Pilgrim Experience Program of Saudi Vision 2030.

It entails carrying out all travel procedures needed by the pilgrims in their homeland, including issuing visas electronically, ensuring that pilgrims have a clean bill of health, completing passport procedures at the airport in the country of departure, and coding and sorting the luggage according to the transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom.

Seven countries are involved in the initiative: Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Morocco, Bangladesh, Turkiye and Cote d’Ivoire.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Abdulfattah Mashat visited the camps of the Company of Mutawifs for Pilgrims from African Non-Arab Countries in Arafat.

During his visit, Mashat inspected new camps established by the company and its preparations to serve the pilgrims during the Hajj season.

Ahmad Sindi, chairman of the Mutawifs company, said that the development of Arafat camps aims at enabling the pilgrims to perform their religious duty of Hajj with comfort, safety and reassurance, in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to improve quality of life.

He added that work has been done to provide all security and safety requirements for the pilgrims in accordance with civil defense standards.

Arafat camp covers over 230,000 square meters and accommodates up to 190,000 pilgrims.

Sindi said that the new tents provided meet international standards, are water and fire resistant, protect against ultraviolet light, and are connected to a special cooling system.

Daily arrivals of flights carrying Hajj pilgrims from around the globe will continue between Jeddah and Madinah airports until June 4.

Topics: hajj Makkah Route Indonesia

Related

Special First Indonesian pilgrims depart for this year’s Hajj
World
First Indonesian pilgrims depart for this year’s Hajj
Pilgrims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and India arrive in Madinah. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Hajj pilgrims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and India arrive in Kingdom

Saudi, Philippine ministers discuss bilateral ties

Saudi, Philippine ministers discuss bilateral ties
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi, Philippine ministers discuss bilateral ties

Saudi, Philippine ministers discuss bilateral ties
  • Meeting addressed bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and the Philippines and issues of common interest
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi on Wednesday received Secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers of the Philippines Susan Ople and her delegation in Riyadh.

The meeting addressed bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and the Philippines and issues of common interest, with the aim of enhancing the partnership between the two countries.

This meeting comes within the framework of the ministry’s efforts to strengthen its relations and strategic partnerships at the local and international levels.

Abdullah bin Nasser Abu Thanain, deputy minister of human resources and social development, and key officials also attended the meeting.

Last week, the Saudi minister held a bilateral meeting via video conference with Indonesian Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah. The meeting addressed relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them.

During the meeting, participants discussed the Kingdom’s efforts in the labor sector and its global position in light of Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Philippines

Related

Philippines to join hands with Saudi Arabia in tourism development 
World
Philippines to join hands with Saudi Arabia in tourism development 
A construction worker at a building site in Riyadh on Aug. 4, 2016. The Kingdom agreed to help OFWS with wage claims. (Reuters
World
Philippines grateful for Saudi help in resolving workers’ wage claims

Latest updates

Norway says it will help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets
Norway says it will help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets
Oman’s sultan to embark on two-day visit to Iran
Oman’s sultan to embark on two-day visit to Iran
Saudi Arabia restores diplomatic relations with Canada
Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Ottawa, Canada can be seen. (File/AP)
Israel says it retaliated against shots fired from Syria at military drone
Israel says it retaliated against shots fired from Syria at military drone
Clashes erupt in Sudan’s capital threatening to shatter cease-fire deal
A man walks past a burnt out bank branch in southern Khartoum on May 24, 2023. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.