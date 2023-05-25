You are here

UN conference pledges $2.4bn to head off Horn of Africa famine

UN conference pledges $2.4bn to head off Horn of Africa famine
Antonio Guterres appealed for “an immediate and major injection of funding” to stop people from dying. (AFP)
Updated 25 May 2023
AFP

  • The money will provide life-saving assistance for nearly 32 million people across Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia
  • Deaths from hunger are on the rise in Africa because of droughts worsened by climate change and conflict said UN officials
UNITED NATIONS: A United Nations-backed conference raised $2.4 billion Wednesday to prevent famine in the Horn of Africa, which is reeling from its worst drought in decades as global temperatures rise.
The money will provide life-saving assistance for nearly 32 million people across Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, the world body’s humanitarian agency OCHA said in a statement.
“Famine has been averted, thanks in part to the tremendous efforts of local communities, humanitarian organizations and authorities, as well as the support of donors,” OCHA said.
But the sum is considerably less than the $7 billion the United Nations says is needs to provide help to people affected by drought and conflict in the region.
“The emergency is far from over, and additional resources are urgently required to prevent a return to the worst-case scenario,” OCHA added.
Since late 2020, countries in the Horn of Africa — Djibouti, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan — have been suffering the region’s worst drought in 40 years.
Five failed rainy seasons have left millions of people in need, decimated crops and killed millions of livestock.
More than 23.5 million people are enduring high levels of acute food insecurity in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, according to OCHA.
In Somalia alone, which is also in the throes of an Islamist insurgency, the number of people displaced from their homes by armed conflict, drought or floods now stands at 3.8 million, with 6.7 million people struggling to find food, according to figures from the UN and the Norwegian Refugee Council.
More than half a million children are severely malnourished, the two organizations added.
Deaths from hunger are on the rise in Africa because of droughts worsened by climate change and conflict, UN officials and scientists say.
The devastating drought in the Horn of Africa could not have occurred without the effects of greenhouse gas emissions, the World Weather Attribution group, an international team of climate scientists, said in a report released in April.
“We can be anything but complacent,” said Andrew Mitchell, the United Kingdom’s Minister of State for development and Africa. “The clear and present threat remains, and we must act now to prevent further suffering.
“Funding pledged today will help millions, but we must work together to break the cycle of crisis afflicting so many states.”
Earlier this week, a group of NGOs, including Islamic Relief Worldwide and Save the Children, called on donors to fully fund the humanitarian response required for “one of the biggest climate injustices of our time.”
Citing UN numbers, the organizations pointed out that despite funding mobilized to aid the region last year, an estimated 43,000 people died from the drought in Somalia alone in 2022.
At the opening of the donors’ conference — organized in conjunction with Italy, Qatar, the UK, and the United States — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for “an immediate and major injection of funding” to stop people from dying.
“We must act now to prevent crisis from turning into catastrophe,” he added, recalling that last year donor countries delivered vital help to 20 million people in the region and helped avert a famine.
Guterres said people in the region — which he described as “the epicenter of one of the world’s worst climate emergencies” — were “paying an unconscionable price for a climate crisis they did nothing to cause.”
“We owe them solidarity. We owe them assistance. And we owe them a measure of hope for the future. This means immediate action to secure their survival. And it means sustained action to help communities across the Horn adapt and build resilience to climate change,” he added.
OCHA said the funds pledged Wednesday would allow humanitarian agencies to sustain aid pipelines of food, water, health care, nutrition and protection services.
Joyce Msuya, the UN’s deputy emergency relief coordinator, welcomed the pledge but added: “We must persist in pushing for stepped-up investments, especially to bolster the resilience of people already bearing the brunt of climate change.”

Key suspect in EU corruption case can remove electronic bracelet

Key suspect in EU corruption case can remove electronic bracelet
Updated 9 sec ago

Key suspect in EU corruption case can remove electronic bracelet

Key suspect in EU corruption case can remove electronic bracelet
Updated 9 sec ago
BRUSSELS: The key suspect at the heart of the corruption scandal that rocked the European Union’s assembly last year no longer has to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet, the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office said Thursday.
Former parliament vice president Eva Kaili was under electronic surveillance and house arrest since her release from jail last month while the investigation into the money-for-political favors case continued. The office said in a statement that the probe “no longer requires her detention.”
“This release is subject to the usual conditions in such cases,” the statement read. Asked about the new conditions imposed on Kaili and whether she could travel abroad, a spokesperson at the prosecutor’s office said he could not elaborate.
The Greek lawmaker was removed as vice president after she was taken into custody late last year on charges of corruption, money laundering and membership in a criminal organization. She denies wrongdoing, her lawyers said.
Belgian prosecutors suspect that Kaili was among several people who were allegedly paid by Qatar and Morocco to influence decision-making at the assembly. Both countries deny the allegations.
The scandal came to public attention on Dec. 9 after police launched more than 20 raids, mostly in Belgium but also in Italy. Hundreds of thousands of euros were found at a home and in a suitcase at a hotel in Brussels.

UK’s Sunak vows to cut immigration as figures hit new high

UK’s Sunak vows to cut immigration as figures hit new high
Updated 23 min 44 sec ago
AFP

UK’s Sunak vows to cut immigration as figures hit new high

UK’s Sunak vows to cut immigration as figures hit new high
  • Responding to the figures, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described legal immigration levels as "too high"
  • Immigration has long been a key political issue in the UK and was one of the main battlegrounds of the Brexit referendum in 2016
Updated 23 min 44 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Net migration in the UK hit a record 606,000 in 2022, official figures showed on Thursday, heaping pressure on the government, which has pledged to cut dependency on foreign labor.
Responding to the figures, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described legal immigration levels as “too high.”
“It’s as simple as that and I want to bring them down,” he told ITV in an interview.
Measures announced earlier this week to tighten the number of international students allowed to bring their families with them would have a significant impact, he added.
Immigration has long been a key political issue in the UK and was one of the main battlegrounds of the Brexit referendum in 2016, which saw the country leave the European Union.
In 2021, net migration — the difference between the number of people leaving the UK and those arriving — was 488,000.
Jay Lindop, director of the center for international migration at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said world events such as the end of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine played a part in the increase.
China’s squeeze on civil rights in Hong Kong, which led to the UK relaxing entry rules for holders of British overseas passports, also had an impact.
“A series of unprecedented world events throughout 2022 and the lifting of restrictions following the coronavirus pandemic led to record levels of international immigration to the UK,” said Lindop.
Brexit brought an end to the policy of free movement of people from EU member states, which many businesses have since blamed for a shortage of workers.
Among those hardest hit have been agriculture, and the health and social care sector, prompting the government to relax immigration rules to try to plug the gap.
The main opposition Labour party’s home affairs spokeswoman, Yvette Cooper, called the latest figures “extraordinary” and said it showed the government had “no plan and no grip” on the issue.
“Ministers have completely failed to tackle skills shortages or help people back into work after Covid,” she added.
Sunak is under pressure from within his own Conservative ranks to restrict immigration, with right-wingers arguing that the current numbers are unsustainable.
Adding to his woes is a growing backlog in the Home Office’s processing of asylum claims, particularly of migrants crossing the Channel from northern Europe in small boats.
Attempts to send failed asylum seekers to Rwanda, prompted by an unprecedented 45,000 arrivals last year, have been stuck in the courts.
So far, no one who has had their asylum application turned down has been sent to the central African nation as part of a deal between London and Kigali.
Separate figures also released on Thursday showed that the number of outstanding asylum claims at the end of March 2023 stood at just over 172,000 — up 57 percent from some 109,000 the previous year.
Of the 172,000 waiting for an initial decision, nearly 129,000 were waiting for more than six months — a 76 percent increase the same period to March 2022.
Sunak said he believed the measures his government was taking to lower legal migration would “bring the numbers down over time.”
But he said he believed it was the issue of failed asylum-seekers that was of greatest concern to UK voters. A general election is expected next year.
Measures such as tightening the rules on overseas students went “alongside our other plan... to stop the boats because that’s really important,” he added.
Sunak argued that housing asylum-seekers in hotels while their applications are processed was costing large sums of taxpayers’ money and diverted resources from others.
“How can it be fair for someone to come here illegally when there are people who are waiting their turn and doing it properly?” he said.
“There are lots of vulnerable people in the world that we want to welcome here and look after. We can’t do that while the system is full of people who jumped the queue.”
But critics said the backlog was an issue of the government’s own making, while its policy of restricting legal migration through safe routes would only exacerbate the “small boats” problem.
“Leaving people in limbo like this, unable to work, separated from family and uncertain about their future, is costly to people’s physical and mental health and the taxpayer,” said Christina Marriott, from the British Red Cross.
“Processing claims more quickly would help people settle into communities, start work and get on with their lives.”

Rohingya mothers fear hunger as UN further reduces food rations

Rohingya mothers fear hunger as UN further reduces food rations
Updated 55 min 4 sec ago

Rohingya mothers fear hunger as UN further reduces food rations

Rohingya mothers fear hunger as UN further reduces food rations
  • WFP to cut food aid for 1 million Rohingya in Bangladesh to $8 per month
  • Value of food assistance reduced more than 33 percent since March
Updated 55 min 4 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Rohingya refugee mothers living in Bangladeshi camps are fearing hunger and health complications for their already malnourished children as the World Food Programme will further decrease their rations next month — after already cutting them earlier this year.

The WFP announced earlier this week that a lack of funding will force it to cut food aid for around 1 million Rohingya starting June 1.

This will be the second time in three months that the UN agency slashes food aid for the refugees sheltering in Bangladesh. With the new cuts in place, the value of food assistance will be reduced from $12 to $8, or more than 33 percent since March.

Many Rohingya families, especially those where mothers are the sole breadwinners, are entirely dependent on aid. Kowsar Begum, 40, who lost her husband several years ago, has already been struggling since the first reductions.

“It has become very tough to feed the children three proper meals in a day. I am worried about how I will manage the food for my children with the new cuts from next week,” the mother of six told Arab News over the phone from Cox’s Bazar, which has been home to most of the Rohingya who escaped deadly violence and persecution in neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017.

“All of my children are suffering from malnutrition. They look very skinny,” Begum said. “As a mother, it’s unbearable for me to look at their faces.”

Malnutrition is already a problem in the cramped camps, where international aid for the Rohingya has been decreasing since 2020.

The rations currently provided to the Rohingya are already insufficient and further reductions would pose grave health problems for the refugee population. Already before the first cuts, UN special rapporteurs warned that the Rohingya refugee population in Bangladesh was food insecure, with more than a third of children stunted and underweight.

Dr. Abu Toha, health coordinator at the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission in Cox’s Bazar told Arab News that with the further cuts, malnutrition among the Rohingya will soar.

“It will trigger an increase in malnutrition-related diseases. Eventually, the immunity of these people will also be reduced,” he said.

“We have been doing some programs targeting malnourished children, which offered extra nutritional support…If the funds are cut, this sort of program will definitely be hampered in the coming days.”

Bangladesh is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and the Rohingya it is hosting cannot be legally employed to earn their livelihood.

Supporting the refugees already costs Bangladesh an estimated $1.2 billion a year — a sum the developing country is also struggling to afford.

“We are economically not that solvent to feed more than a million…We have limitations,” Toha said. “If the Western world would curtail some of their military expenses, we could feed thousands of refugees here properly.”

The current monthly WFP food aid is already insufficient for refugees to survive even half a month.

“The aid I receive from WFP is sufficient to run the food expenses for 10 days out of the month,” said Shekutara Begum, a 30-year-old homemaker who has been the sole breadwinner for her family of five since her husband fell sick.

“The cut in the food budget was a double blow to me. On one hand, I have to manage food for the family. On the other, I need to manage funds for my husband’s medication…My children cannot expect a good meal even once a month.”

Begum feared that constant and worsening deprivation will affect the young generation of Rohingya growing up in Cox’s Bazar, increasing child labor and their future involvement in criminal activity.

Her concerns were shared by prominent Bangladeshi rights activist Mohammed Nur Khan.

“Children are suffering on a big scale,” he said, adding that their psychological development would also be impacted by the small food budget.

“I appeal to the international community to play a more active role so that these Rohingya may be provided with food support like before. Otherwise, these populations will not be able to lead a life with even minimum rights.”

Swedish appeals court upholds life sentence in Russia espionage case

Swedish appeals court upholds life sentence in Russia espionage case
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

Swedish appeals court upholds life sentence in Russia espionage case

Swedish appeals court upholds life sentence in Russia espionage case
  • Peyman Kia, a naturalized Swede, was sentenced to life in January in one of the Scandinavian country’s biggest espionage cases in decades
  • His brother, Payam Kia, was given nine years and 10 months
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s highest court on Thursday upheld the life sentence for the eldest of two Iranian-born Swedish brothers for spying for Russia and its military intelligence service GRU for a decade.
Peyman Kia, a naturalized Swede, was sentenced to life in January in one of the Scandinavian country’s biggest espionage cases in decades. His brother, Payam Kia, was given nine years and 10 months. They were found guilty for having worked jointly to pass information to Russia between Sept. 28, 2011, and Sept. 20, 2021.
At first, both brothers appealed the Jan. 19 sentences by the Stockholm District Court. But Payam Kia retracted his appeal last week, hours before the appeals verdict was scheduled to be announced. His lawyer, Björn Sandin, explained to Swedish broadcaster SVT that his client feared getting a higher sentence.
Thursday’s verdict by the Supreme Court was postponed a week because of that. As before, proceedings were held behind closed doors most of the time because of the sensitivity of the information.
The Supreme Court said “it has been proven that the older brother procured, promoted and disclosed (information) to the Russian intelligence service GRU.”
Between 2014 and 2015, Peyman Kia worked for Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency as well as for the country’s armed forces. Swedish prosecutors alleged that the data the brothers gave the Russians originated from several authorities within the Swedish security and intelligence service, known by its acronym SAPO.
Peyman Kia, who was arrested in September 2021, reportedly also worked for the armed forces’ defense intelligence agency. He was involved with a top secret unit within the agency that dealt with Swedish spies abroad, according to media in Sweden.
His brother was arrested in November 2021.
The case has been compared to one of Sweden’s largest spy scandals which took place during the Cold War when Stig Bergling, a Swedish security officer who worked for both SAPO and the armed forces, sold secrets to the Soviet Union. He was sentenced in 1979 to life imprisonment on similar charges and later escaped while serving his time and returned voluntarily to Sweden in 1994. He died in his native country in January 2015.

Indian women embark on first Hajj without male guardians 

Indian Muslims arrive to get vaccinated against seasonal diseases ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage. (AFP)
Indian Muslims arrive to get vaccinated against seasonal diseases ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage. (AFP)
Updated 25 May 2023

Indian women embark on first Hajj without male guardians 

Indian Muslims arrive to get vaccinated against seasonal diseases ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage. (AFP)
  • 4,300 women registered for Hajj in the Ladies Without Mahram category 
  • Special flights for pilgrims from India started earlier this week  
Updated 25 May 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: As she prepares to fly to Saudi Arabia, Gulzar Begum will soon see her dream of two decades come true: She will embark on the spiritual journey she has been saving for by teaching the Qur’an. 

The 74-year-old from the Dakshinpuri area of South Delhi will be among thousands of Indian female pilgrims who next month will perform the Hajj on their own, without a mahram, or male guardian. 

“I cannot express my feelings and joy,” Begum told Arab News. “For a long time, I have been saving money for the Hajj. I am not a rich woman. I don’t have a husband, and my two sons are not rich enough to go with me.” 

She and other women pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia alone can do so now, after the Kingdom’s decision last year to lift a rule that required women to be accompanied by a mahram. Those who had no such companion could only travel in large groups of other women. 

Following the new rule, India has tweaked its Hajj policy and over 4,300 pilgrims in the Ladies Without Mahram category will, according to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, mark the country’s “largest-ever contingent of women proceeding on Hajj alone without a male (family) member.” 

Last year, the figure was 2,000. With over 200 million Indians professing Islam, Hindu-majority India has the world’s largest Muslim-minority population. Under the 2023 Hajj quota, 175,000 of them are traveling to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage, which is one of the five pillars of Islam. 

Special flights for pilgrims started earlier this week. 

Munawari Begum, the vice president of the Haj Committee of India, just returned from the Kingdom after making all the necessary arrangements for female pilgrims. 

“Hajj this year is special,” she told Arab News. “We have made special arrangements for the stay of women in Saudi Arabia…Their attendants will also be women.”  

Many Muslim women have welcomed changes in India’s Hajj policy since its announcement in February. Kausar Jahan, chairwoman of the Delhi Haj Committee, told Arab News it was an “attempt to empower women.”  

She said: “It is inducing not only economic independence of women but also self-reliance. 

“There were many women who earlier wanted to go for Hajj alone, but the rule was strict, and they could not go. Now, women have their own independence.” 

