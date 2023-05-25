3 possible mass graves identified in former Palestinian village

You are here

Historians have long believed that Tantura, near Haifa, was the site of an atrocity amid stories from survivors that up to 200 men may have been executed. (FILE/AFP)
  Tantura, destroyed by Israeli forces in 1948, thought to be site of notorious massacre
  New UK study featuring 3D mapping, eyewitness accounts could help locate up to 200 bodies
LONDON: Three potential sites for the location of mass graves have been identified in a Palestinian village destroyed by Israeli forces in 1948.

Historians have long believed that Tantura, near Haifa, was the site of an atrocity amid stories from survivors that up to 200 men may have been executed in the village after surrendering to Israeli soldiers belonging to the Alexandroni Brigade.

The site of two of the mass graves are thought to be beneath a beachfront car park. The village was once home to around 1,500 Palestinians but is now the Dor Beach resort. In 1948 the area would have been open, possibly as part of an orchard.

An investigation by Forensic Architecture — a research organization based at Goldsmiths, University of London — has identified the locations, creating a 3D map of the area using geographic data and photographs recorded and compiled by the British Mandate authorities in Palestine, as well as eyewitness testimonies, to assess changes in the landscape where bodies may have been buried or exhumed.

The third location, thought to have also been the site of mass executions, reportedly had human remains recovered from it several years later.

The Forensic Architecture report, commissioned by Palestinian human rights group Adalah, has been used as evidence to petition Israeli authorities on behalf of families of the victims to demarcate the identified sites.

“It is hard to argue that there are no mass graves in Tantura. The families’ rights to visit these sites and the right to dignified burial have obviously been violated under both Israeli and international law,” Suhad Bishara, Adalah’s legal director, told The Guardian

“What we hope with the filing is that it’s not a matter for the Israeli courts to decide ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on, but just how to facilitate access.”

Adnan Haj Yahya, whose family owned the land where the third site has been identified, was 17 years old when Israeli forces took Tantura.

He told investigators that he and a friend were forced to dig the grave by the Israelis, and bury dozens of bodies.

“I will never forget that day, it’s still very clear to me. I lost my belief in God that day,” he told The Guardian. “The world should know what happened to us in Tantura.”

As many as 750,000 Palestinians were forced from their homes in 1948 by Israel, in an event known as the Nakba, or catastrophe in Arabic. At least 500 Palestinian towns and villages were destroyed.

Saif Al-Noaimi, CEO of Ethara. (Ethara)
  Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix organizers ADMM, Flash Entertainment have merged to form company
  Entertainment, events organization also has offices in Dubai, Riyadh
Saif Al-Noaimi is always on the move, as befits someone who oversees the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“I check everything out, over the weekend, and before the weekend,” the chief executive officer of the newly formed events company Ethara, told Arab News.

“It’s part of our quality assurance and control to make sure that all of our products meet our standards and our expectations.”

The F1 season-closing race may be six months away, but already demand for tickets is hot, and, at an event held at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Al-Noaimi has announced several new venues and the identity of three of the post-race performers.

He said: “The demand is unprecedented. We went on sale in February, and within weeks, we were pretty much sold out of the majority of our products.

“And we worked really hard over the last few months to make sure that we don’t disappoint people that are late to buy and have missed out on that, on what was on sale back in February.”

Ethara is the result of a merger between Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, and Flash Entertainment. In the past, both firms have been involved in putting on some of the UAE’s biggest sporting and entertainment events.

Al-Noaimi pointed out that “integration” was the name of the game.

“Ethara means excitement, and that’s what we’re all about, we’re about delivering events and managing venues, and making moments that matter. That’s our focus.

“So Ethara brings in 300 event and venue specialists under one structure and one umbrella and creates a capability that’s unrivalled in the region.

“If you look at the portfolio of what the team in Ethara has delivered over the 15 years in both ADMM and Flash Entertainment, we’ve delivered over 700 major events. We’ve had over 16 million attendees to these events over the last 15 years.

“And these are large global events, the likes of the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, FIFA Club World Cup, Asian Football Championship, UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, NBA games in Abu Dhabi, and among those, other national celebrations and festivals.

“So, the capability that this team has, the experience, the expertise doesn’t exist (anywhere else), and creating this company Ethara brings all of that capability in-house, creates experiences, creates the ability to deliver to our guests and to our clients unrivalled experiences,” he added.

In terms of facilities, Ethara will oversee events taking place at what Al-Noaimi described as “four iconic venues.”

He said: “Yas Marina Circuit being the iconic Formula One venue, Etihad Arena, the largest indoor multipurpose arena. Etihad Park, the largest outdoor dedicated venue for concerts, and Yas Conference Center, a multifunction venue.

“So, bringing all these capabilities under one organization gives us an amazing ability and we’re really excited to see what comes out of this.”

Ethara will also continue to expand operations beyond the UAE capital, and already has established offices in Dubai and Riyadh.

“Both are very interesting markets for us. Obviously, Dubai is right next door to us. And the kingdom is a growing market for events. What’s happened there in the last few years is unbelievable and very exciting. We want to be part of that growth in that journey,” Al-Noaimi added.

One of the biggest draws to Abu Dhabi in recent years has been UFC, and the world’s biggest mixed martial arts organization will be back in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 21. UFC 294 at Yas Island will part of a long-term deal launched in 2019 between the UAE capital and the organizers.

Al-Noaimi said it was a partnership that would continue to grow.

“I think Abu Dhabi, and Yas Island specifically, has demonstrated its commitment to UFC and throughout the last three years delivered on the capability, starting with FI during the coronavirus pandemic.

“As you know, one of the first and biggest events to take place was UFC Fight Island on Yas Island. There’s a fantastic partnership that exists and we’re looking to continue and grow that,” he added.

The first ever NBA Abu Dhabi Games, which took place last year between Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks at Etihad Arena, will also return in October, this time between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

But it is the announcement of the post-race music concerts that has got fans excited for the 2023 edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Alongside US singer Ava Max and Dutch DJ Tiesto on Thursday, Nov. 23, the post-race Sunday headlining act at Etihad Park is set to be American rock band the Foo Fighters, who had been due to play Abu Dhabi in 2001 but had to pull out at a late stage.

Now they are coming back to the city and Al-Noaimi said it had not been a difficult decision for all concerned.

“They wanted to come back. They wanted to deliver the promise to their fans, because a lot of people were very excited in 2021. And yet because of unforeseen circumstances they were unable to make it to the Grand Prix. We’re really excited to have them back,” he added.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix remains the jewel in Ethara’s crown, and the viewer experience is set to be enhanced again this year.

Al-Noaimi said: “We worked really hard to create new and unique experiences, completely different perspectives of the race, areas that we’ve never done.”

For example, new areas would be created at turn two offering “fantastic new views and great new experiences.”

The additions will allow racegoers to watch the action from new locations, including a VIP perspective at Turn 2 and Deck at Two, featuring global culinary brands, Hakkasan, Nobu, and Milos.

“And at hillside terrace, we have The Main, another unique restaurant. So, these are experiences you can only get at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.”

Also on sale are tickets to the new West Straight Grandstand, which will allow fans to follow the action at the end of the longest straight at Yas Marina Circuit between turns six and seven.

On the expected attendance, Al-Noaimi said: “It’s going to be a record number. Last year was a record number for us. So, this year, we’re doing everything we did last year, plus the additions.

“I’d say we’re growing by about 5,000 more daily attendees than we had last year.”

  The last time a British royal visited Iraq was in 2006 when the late Prince Philip visited a base for British troops
BAGHDAD: The Duchess of Edinburgh traveled to Iraq this week, meeting politicians and feminist activists in a rare visit by a British royal to the war-scarred country, Iraq’s presidency said.
The last time a British royal visited Iraq was in 2006 when the late Prince Philip visited a base for British troops deployed to Iraq as part of the US-led invasion three years earlier.
The Duchess Sophie spent two days in Baghdad where she met President Abdul Latif Rashid and his wife Shanaz Ibrahim Ahmed, the Iraqi presidency said in a statement.
During the unannounced visit by the wife of King Charles’ youngest brother Edward, she met with Iraqi women in different posts and visited centers that took care of women and children health. Duchess Sophie’s secret trip, due to security reason, ended on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Edinburgh visits a family planning center.


The Iraqi presidency said the Duchess delivered a written message from King Charles III — who had himself visited Iraq in 2004.
She also met Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani.

 


The duchess delivered a speech at the annual conference of funded Women’s Voices First – for change makers and women’s rights organizations in Iraq. During the dinner she met representatives of women’s rights groups in the country as well as women officers from Iraqi armed forces to hear about the work being done to integrate women, peace and security into the Iraqi military and share the UK experience in that field.

 

The Duchess of Edinburgh meets with women officials of the Iraqi armed forces. (Twitter: @mbrysonr)

 

The Duchess also met with businesswomen and discussed with them the challenges that they faced and how they overcame them.

Iraq remains traumatized from the years of war, occupation and bloody sectarian turmoil that followed the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

  Iran has one of the biggest missile programs in the Middle East
  Missile was called Kheibar, a reference to a Jewish castle overrun by Muslim warriors in the early days of Islam
DUBAI: Iran successfully tested a 2,000km-range ballistic missile on Thursday, Iranian state media said, two days after the chief of Israel’s armed forces raised the prospect of “action” against Tehran over its nuclear program.
Iran, which has one of the biggest missile programs in the Middle East, says its weapons are capable of reaching Israel and US bases in the region.
Despite opposition from the United States and European countries, Tehran has said it would further develop its “defensive” missile program.
“Our message to Iran’s enemies is that we will defend the country and its achievements. Our message to our friends is that we want to help regional stability,” said Iranian defense minister Mohammadreza Ashtiani.
State TV broadcast what it said was footage of an upgraded version of Iran’s Khoramshahr 4 ballistic missile with a range of 2,000km that can carry a 1,500kg warhead.
State News agency IRNA said the missile was called Kheibar, a reference to a Jewish castle overrun by Muslim warriors in the early days of Islam.
Israel, which the Islamic Republic does not recognize, sees Iran as an existential threat. Iran says its ballistic missiles are an important deterrent and retaliatory force against the United States, Israel and other potential regional adversaries.
On Tuesday, the top Israeli general raised the prospect of “action” against Iran as efforts by six world powers to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal have stalled since last September amid growing Western fears about Tehran’s accelerating nuclear advances.
The nuclear agreement, which Washington ditched in 2018, imposed restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities that extended the time Tehran would need to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb, if it chose to. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

  Millions across the ravaged Antakya region defy expectation and vote for the man who has ruled Turkiye for two decades
  The Turkish leader is now the strong favorite, capping a remarkable turnaround
ANTAKYA, Turkiye: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stares down from a campaign poster at the earthquake ruins of Antakya, inspiring confidence in Ahmet Gulyildizoglu ahead of Sunday’s election runoff.
Millions across the ravaged region defied expectation and voted for the man who has ruled Turkiye for two decades and fell just short of securing another five-year term on May 14.
Erdogan’s secular rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, “does not fill you with hope,” Gulyildizoglu said in front of a debris-strewn expanse once occupied by his six-floor apartment building.
“On the other hand, you have an alliance that keeps their promises,” the pensioner added, referring to Erdogan’s Islamic-rooted party and its far-right allies.
Erdogan’s ability to maintain support across Turkiye’s southeastern disaster zone contributed to Kilicdaroglu’s disappointing showing in the first round, which he ended trailing by nearly five points.
The Turkish leader is now the strong favorite, capping a remarkable turnaround.
Seething anger at the government’s stuttering response to the February disaster, in which more than 50,000 died, put Erdogan in the unfamiliar position of issuing public apologies.
But Berk Esen, an associate professor at Istanbul’s Sabanci University, called Erdogan’s election rebound “not very surprising.”
Esen argued that the region is filled with pious voters who trusted Erdogan’s explanation that the massive toll resulted from an unavoidable act of nature — not state negligence over lax building standards.
In addition, “the opposition did not campaign heavily in the area and could not offer an alternative, credible message,” Esen said.
Instead of giving up, Kilicdaroglu is radically changing course.
Ditching his embracing vows to heal Turkiye’s social divisions, Kilicdaroglu has struck a stridently nationalist tone, pledging to expel millions of Syrians and other migrants.
The message resonates in Syria-border cities such as Antakya, a mountain-rimmed cradle of civilizations once known as Antioch.
Kilicdaroglu has plastered Antakya with posters declaring: “The Syrians will go.”
“We will not turn Turkiye into a depot for migrants,” the 74-year-old said on a visit to Antakya on Tuesday.
The tough talk pleased Mehmet Aynaci, 20, who blames Syrians for local housing problems.
“Before the earthquake, if you looked for a flat, there were a lot of Syrians,” Aynaci said.
“Of course they must go,” added Atilla Celtik, who like Aynaci is one of the few who has not left the almost completely deserted city.
“They will be asking for our land in the future,” he said. “We are worried.”
The historically liberal lean of Antakya’s Hatay province gave Kilicdaroglu a slight edge here over Erdogan in the first round.
It was one of just three of the 11 quake-hit provinces to vote against the incumbent.
Kilicdaroglu’s future success will depend in part on how many people who left the disaster zone are willing to make a second trip back for the runoff.
Nearly 1.7 million of the displaced failed to change their registration address by an April 2 deadline, meaning they must come back to vote.
Sema Sicek, whose anger at Erdogan is just as strong as the days when thousands slowly died under the debris while the government unwound its response, thinks they simply must.
“Walk if you have to but don’t give up on your land,” the 65-year-old said, accusing Erdogan of “burying us alive.”
Some of that fury has spilled over onto social media, where survivors were targeted for backing Erdogan.
The Turkish leader mentions these messages often on the campaign trail, trying to blame them on Kilicdaroglu.
Gulyildizoglu’s daughter Hatice said the attacks stung.
“This really offended us,” she said. “Our grief is immense. You have to live it to understand.”
Erdogan has won votes with pledges to build victims new homes by early next year — “maybe a little later” for those in Antakya.
Kilicdaroglu is trying to do the same, telling Tuesday’s rally that “nobody should ever doubt” his ability to rebuild the region.
But Hakan Tiryaki, the provincial head of Kilicdaroglu’s leftist party, is sensitive to complaints that the opposition did not make its voice heard enough before the first round.
Campaigning any harder might have given the impression that the opposition was trying to profit from people’s grief, Tiryaki said.
It might also have failed to change the mind of voters such as Omer Edip Aslantas, 51, who remembers chatting with other leftists about developing Turkiye in the 1970s.
“The Turkish left is no longer the same,” he said in Kirikhan, a northern Hatay district that backed Erdogan.
“They have become anti-Turk, anti-Muslim.”

  Lebanese authorities briefly detained the prominent Egyptian blogger
  The reason for his arrest was not immediately clear
BEIRUT: Lebanese authorities Wednesday briefly detained a prominent Egyptian blogger and human rights activist, his lawyer and sister said, but the reason for his arrest was not immediately clear.
The first word about the arrest of Abdul-Rahman Tarek, also known by his nickname Moka, came from his sister, Sara Tarek. She posted on her Facebook page that her brother was detained by plainclothes policemen Wednesday afternoon from his apartment. She called for his release saying he had spent seven years in jail in Egypt until his release last year.
Tarek was taken to police intelligence headquarters in Beirut where he spent about five hours and was later released, his lawyer, Farouk Moghrabi. The reason behind the arrest was not immediately clear, Moghrabi said.
Sara Tarek later wrote that her brother was released, and he is at home.
Security officials did not immediately confirm Tarek’s arrest and later release.
Mary Lawlor, the UN’s independent expert on human rights defenders, tweeted: “I hear extremely disturbing news" that an Egyptian human rights defender in exile in Lebanon was arrested today "with no warrant.” She tagged Lebanon’s foreign ministry in her tweet.
A group of Lebanese activists had planned to hold a protest outside police headquarters to demand Tarek’s release, but it was called off after he was set free.

