ENGIE seeks further UAE expansion after $11.9bn investments in green projects

RIYADH: French utility company ENGIE is looking to further deepen its roots in the UAE market, with $11.9 billion already invested in different projects in the Gulf country, according to a senior official from the firm.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency, Frederic Claux, ENGIE’s managing director of thermal and supply for the Asia, Middle East and Africa region, said the company is seeking to expand its reach in the UAE by offering renewable energy solutions for water desalination, battery storage, and green hydrogen projects.

Claux further added that the company’s strategy specifically targets district cooling projects, photovoltaic energy, water desalination plants, and battery storage projects.

ENGIE is already involved in several projects in the UAE, including funding the development of Al Ajban Solar Photovoltaic plant, which will produce 1.5 gigawatts of power.

The firm will be responsible for the development and operation of the Mirfa 2 Reverse Osmosis Independent Water Project worth $800 million. It has a daily water production capacity of 20 million gallons.

While operations are planned to commence in 2026, the company plans to complete the project’s financial closure and start construction in the upcoming weeks.

ENGIE also owns a 40 percent stake in the National Central Cooling Co., known as Tabreed, noted Claux.

In the UAE, the French company currently operates six power and water plants.

The company’s total investments in this industry will amount to about $7 billion once the Mirfa 2 project has been added.