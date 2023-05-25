You are here

ENGIE seeks further UAE expansion after $11.9bn investments in green projects

ENGIE is already involved in several projects in the UAE, including funding the development of Al Ajban Solar Photovoltaic plant (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: French utility company ENGIE is looking to further deepen its roots in the UAE market, with $11.9 billion already invested in different projects in the Gulf country, according to a senior official from the firm.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency, Frederic Claux, ENGIE’s managing director of thermal and supply for the Asia, Middle East and Africa region, said the company is seeking to expand its reach in the UAE by offering renewable energy solutions for water desalination, battery storage, and green hydrogen projects.

Claux further added that the company’s strategy specifically targets district cooling projects, photovoltaic energy, water desalination plants, and battery storage projects. 

ENGIE is already involved in several projects in the UAE, including funding the development of Al Ajban Solar Photovoltaic plant, which will produce 1.5 gigawatts of power.

The firm will be responsible for the development and operation of the Mirfa 2 Reverse Osmosis Independent Water Project worth $800 million. It has a daily water production capacity of 20 million gallons. 

While operations are planned to commence in 2026, the company plans to complete the project’s financial closure and start construction in the upcoming weeks. 

ENGIE also owns a 40 percent stake in the National Central Cooling Co., known as Tabreed, noted Claux. 

In the UAE, the French company currently operates six power and water plants. 

The company’s total investments in this industry will amount to about $7 billion once the Mirfa 2 project has been added.

Topics: Engie

Entrepreneurs bag over $186m through stc’s InspireU accelerator program

Entrepreneurs bag over $186m through stc’s InspireU accelerator program
Updated 10 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Entrepreneurs bag over $186m through stc’s InspireU accelerator program

Entrepreneurs bag over $186m through stc’s InspireU accelerator program
Updated 10 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: As part of stc Group’s commitment to enabling innovation and advancing the Kingdom’s digital economy, entrepreneurs have obtained over SR700 million ($186.6 million) in investments via its InspireU accelerator.

During the graduation of InspireU’s ninth batch, the group announced the accelerator’s expansion with a new program to support emerging technologies, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

At the ceremony, stc Group Chief Investment Officer Moataz Al-Anqari commended the accelerator’s role in enhancing entrepreneurship in the Kingdom, citing it as a crucial part of the company’s strategy. 

“Since the program’s inception, the InspireU accelerator has supported over 90 digital projects in various domains, with investments and financial transactions hitting a market value of SR12 billion ($3.1 billion). Moreover, over 40 million users have benefited from InspireU’s projects,” Al-Anqari noted. 

He further stated that the new program to be launched under InspireU aims to empower businesses further by augmenting their revenue and market competitiveness. 

Mohammed Al-Faisal, chairman of stc Group, Group CEO Olayan Al-Wetaid and Haytham Al-Ohali, vice minister of communications and information technology, attended the ceremony. 

“InspireU projects have generated more than 600,000 job opportunities, underscoring stc’s commitment to fostering the digital economy, creating jobs and supporting local content by transforming entrepreneurial ideas into successful projects,” Al-Anqari added. 

The company’s efforts in supporting the digital economy go beyond accelerator programs, as the group announced on Wednesday the construction of a new set of data cables. 

Through its subsidiary center3, stc Group signed a supplier’s contract to construct two subsea and terrestrial data cables with Alcatel Submarine Networks that is set to connect the Kingdom with Europe under the East to Med Corridor project. 

The EMC is a new submarine and terrestrial cable data transmission system connecting Europe with Asia via Greece and Saudi Arabia. 

This project will enable the Kingdom, Greece and Cyprus to capitalize on their geographic position to establish a digital connectivity infrastructure. 

The project would transform the Kingdom into a digital hub linking Asia, Europe and Africa upon completion. 

The finalization of EMC Global, the EMC’s second phase connecting Saudi Arabia with Asia, will be announced soon, according to a press release. 

Topics: STC group InspireU digital economy

US lawmakers urge PayPal to end ‘discriminatory’ ban on Palestinians in Occupied Territories

US lawmakers urge PayPal to end ‘discriminatory’ ban on Palestinians in Occupied Territories
Updated 41 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

US lawmakers urge PayPal to end ‘discriminatory’ ban on Palestinians in Occupied Territories

US lawmakers urge PayPal to end ‘discriminatory’ ban on Palestinians in Occupied Territories
  • 11 members of Congress write to CEO ahead of shareholder meeting over company’s double standards
  • Israeli settlers permitted to use PayPal services in affected areas
Updated 41 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Eleven members of the US Congress have written to PayPal telling the digital payment platform to end its ban on Palestinians using its services in the Occupied Territories. 

PayPal, the letter said, is denying “equal access to the digital economy” by doing so, while placing no restrictions on its use by Israeli settlers.

The letter, addressed to CEO Dan Schulman ahead PayPal’s annual shareholder meeting on May 24, said: “We have significant concerns that, because PayPal does provide services to Israeli citizens in illegal settlements across the West Bank, but does not provide services to Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza, PayPal’s current operating status may be infringing upon the rights of Palestinians.

“As one of the world’s most recognized payment platforms, PayPal has a responsibility to ensure its services and operations are provided in a non-discriminatory manner.”

The letter is signed by Mark Pocan, Earl Blumenauer, Betty McCollum, Rashida Tlaib and Greg Casar, among others.

PayPal has previously said its ban is due to the Occupied Territories being a “high risk” environment.

But as well as extending services to Israeli settlers in the Occupied Territories, PayPal currently operates in war zones including Somalia and Yemen. 

Harrington Investments, an investment firm that previously pushed divestment from apartheid South Africa, proposed a motion at the meeting for PayPal to “establish a policy that ensures that people in conflict zones, such as in Palestine, do not suffer discriminatory exclusion from the company’s financial services,” or “provide an evaluation of the economic impact the policy of exclusion has on the affected populations as well as the company’s finances, operations and reputation.”

Sam Bahour, a Palestinian-American businessman, told shareholders that his companies cannot use PayPal despite having worked with the US and UK governments, as well as across Europe.

“Palestine has a thriving banking sector and all Palestinian banks have corresponding US banks that make money transfers daily. The US Treasury Department is also active in Palestine and has praised the level of Palestinian banking compliance,” a transcript of his planned remarks seen by The Guardian said.

PayPal partnered with the pro-Israel Anti-Defamation League in 2021 to investigate “hate group funding.”

The ADL has been criticized by human rights groups for conflating support for Palestinian human rights with antisemitism.

Topics: Palestinians Israeli settlers paypal Dan Schulman

Oil Updates — crude slips as Russia downplays additional OPEC+ output cuts

Oil Updates — crude slips as Russia downplays additional OPEC+ output cuts
Updated 46 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Oil Updates — crude slips as Russia downplays additional OPEC+ output cuts

Oil Updates — crude slips as Russia downplays additional OPEC+ output cuts
Updated 46 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Thursday after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak played down the prospect of further production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, at its meeting next week.

Brent crude futures were down $1.07, or 1.37 percent, to $77.29 a barrel at 1:30 p.m., while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.14, or 0.7 percent, to $73.20.

On Thursday, Novak said he expected no new steps from the OPEC+ oil producers at its meeting in Vienna on June 4, Russian media reported.

Novak also said that high US interest rates and a slower-than-expected Chinese economic recovery kept oil prices from rising further.

Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers announced cuts of more than 1 million barrels per day in April after crude prices in March fell toward $70 a barrel, the lowest in 15 months.

Novak said he expected Brent LCOc1 price to be above $80 a barrel by the end of the year, the state-owned news agency RIA reported. He said current prices between $75 and $76 reflected the market’s assessment of the global macroeconomic situation.

Kashagan oilfield output falls 

Oil output at Kazakhstan’s giant Kashagan oilfield fell this month after its operator shut two offshore injection wells on May 20 following the detection of sour gas during routine sampling, the company said on Thursday.

The North Caspian Operating Co. closed the wells to conduct an integrity test and further the survey program.

“Oil production (was) reduced during this testing period,” NCOC told Reuters.

Kashagan typically produces about 300,000 bpd.

Kazakhstan’s total daily oil and gas condensate output between May 21 and 24 averaged 240,525 tons per day, down from 252,133 tons per day between May 15 and 20, the country’s Oil and Gas Information and Analysis Service said.

NCOC is a consortium that includes Shell, Eni, TotalEnergies and Exxon Mobil Corp. as well as companies from Kazakhstan, China and Japan.

Norway oil companies raise investment forecast

Norwegian oil and gas companies have increased their investment forecasts for 2023, partly due to cost inflation, data from the country’s national statistics office showed on Thursday.

The country’s biggest business sector now expects to invest 197.8 billion Norwegian krones in 2023, up from a forecast of 187.8 billion Norwegian krones made in February, said the agency.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: crude oil Brent crude US West Texas Intermediate OPEC+

Riyadh municipality launches 40 investment initiatives

Riyadh municipality launches 40 investment initiatives
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

Riyadh municipality launches 40 investment initiatives

Riyadh municipality launches 40 investment initiatives
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi capital is set to witness a flurry of investments in the second quarter of 2023 as Riyadh municipality has launched more than 40 initiatives for investors, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The municipality is offering new investment opportunities in different sectors such as industries and sports.

Its secretariat stated the opportunities are aimed at attracting investors, companies, entrepreneurs, and owners of innovative projects.

These initiatives are part of the municipality’s efforts to encourage the private sector to contribute to the city’s development and improve the quality of services provided to the citizens, it added.

These opportunities will enable the private sector to participate in the economic development of Riyadh, by improving urban living and contributing to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Three of these investment opportunities cover Mahdia, Al-Munsiyah, and Al-Rabie districts.

Additionally, there are three additional opportunities in the residential and commercial sectors. The projects, which have durations of 15 to 25 years, cover Riyadh’s Cordoba, Casablanca, and Deira neighborhoods.

In April 2023, Remat Al-Riyadh Development Co., the development arm of the municipality, announced the launch of investment opportunities in outdoor advertising in the city.

These opportunities include new advertising formats such as ads on building fronts, white lands, and public taxis and buses.

The development company, which was launched last year, aims to enhance the municipality’s operational tasks in the region, allowing the private sector to undertake and develop initiatives.

Topics: Riyadh Riyadh municipality

Nearly 200 firms submit expressions of interest for new health projects in Saudi Arabia

Nearly 200 firms submit expressions of interest for new health projects in Saudi Arabia
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

Nearly 200 firms submit expressions of interest for new health projects in Saudi Arabia

Nearly 200 firms submit expressions of interest for new health projects in Saudi Arabia
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A new wave of health projects in Saudi Arabia is on track after 200 local and international firms raced to submit their expressions of interest.

The developments include medical rehabilitation, long-stay and home-care projects in Riyadh and the Eastern Province, which were announced by the Ministry of Health in cooperation with the National Center for Privatization in March.

The three projects received a combined 424 expressions of interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The first included the establishment of 200 long-stay hospital beds and nursing care centers with 100 beds.

As many as 139 firms from 16 countries submitted expressions of interest for handling the project, including companies from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, the US, Canada and the UK.

Firms from Portugal, Italy and Turkey also sent in applications, as did companies from India, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand and Australia.

The second project involves 150 medical rehabilitation hospital beds and 120,000 treatment sessions for outpatients.

A total of 131 companies from 17 countries expressed a desire to obtain this project.

The firms awarded the first two projects will be responsible for their design, development, financing, maintenance and operation.

The third project revolves around home healthcare and received applications from 154 companies across 14 countries. 

The firm awarded this project will be held accountable for providing medical services to an estimated 5,000 active patients.

The projects align with the partnership model between the public and private sectors to improve and further elevate the quality of service provided to beneficiaries.

The large turnout of local and international investment for these projects affirms the Kingdom’s attractive environment.

It also cements the role played by the NCP in supporting partnerships between the public and private sectors to create fitting opportunities for local and global investment.

Topics: Ministry of health National Center for Privatization

