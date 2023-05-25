You are here

Armenia, Azerbaijan optimistic ahead of Moscow talks

Armenia, Azerbaijan optimistic ahead of Moscow talks
The leaders of arch foes Armenia and Azerbaijan said ahead of talks in Moscow on Thursday, that they were advancing towards normalising ties, following mutual recognition of territorial integrity. (AFP/File)
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

Armenia, Azerbaijan optimistic ahead of Moscow talks

Armenia, Azerbaijan optimistic ahead of Moscow talks
  • Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke ahead of a face-to-face meeting later Thursday
  • Baku and Yerevan have been locked in a decades-long conflict for control of Azerbaijan's predominantly Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: The leaders of arch foes Armenia and Azerbaijan said ahead of talks in Moscow on Thursday, that they were advancing toward normalizing ties, following mutual recognition of territorial integrity.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke ahead of a face-to-face meeting later Thursday and subsequent talks to be hosted by Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Baku and Yerevan have been locked in a decades-long conflict for control of Azerbaijan’s predominantly Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
“There is a possibility of coming to a peace agreement, considering that Armenia has formally recognized Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan,” Aliyev told the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union.
“Azerbaijan has no territorial claims to Armenia,” he added.
Pashinyan said the two countries were “making good progress in normalizing relationships, based on mutual recognition of territorial integrity.”
He said Yerevan was ready “to unblock all the transport links in the region that pass through Armenian territory.”
The Caucasus neighbors have been seeking to negotiate a peace agreement with the help of the European Union and United States.
On May 14, they agreed — at a meeting hosted in Brussels by the European Council President Charles Michel — on mutual recognition of territorial integrity.
The West’s diplomatic engagement in the Caucasus has irked traditional regional power broker Russia.
Armenia and Azerbaijan fought two wars — in 2020 and in the 1990s — for control of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Six weeks of hostilities in autumn 2020 ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire that saw Armenia cede swathes of territory it had controlled for decades.
Armenia, which has relied on Russia for military and economic support since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, has accused Moscow of failing to fulfil its peacekeeping role in Karabakh.
With Russia bogged down in Ukraine and unwilling to strain ties with Azerbaijan’s key ally Turkiye, the United States and European Union have sought to repair ties between the Caucasus rivals.

Topics: Azerbaijan Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh Moscow

Updated 12 sec ago

Police say car collides with gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister lives

Police say car collides with gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister lives
Updated 12 sec ago
LONDON: Police say a car has collided with the gates of Downing Street in central London, where the British prime minister’s home and offices are located.
The Metropolitan Police force says there are no reports of injuries. Police said a man was arrested Thursday at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.
Video footage posted on social media showed a white car with its trunk open up against the tall metal gates.
It was not immediately clear whether the crash was deliberate.

UK’s illegal Albanian migrants reportedly paying £3,000 to fake guarantors

UK’s illegal Albanian migrants reportedly paying £3,000 to fake guarantors
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

UK’s illegal Albanian migrants reportedly paying £3,000 to fake guarantors

UK’s illegal Albanian migrants reportedly paying £3,000 to fake guarantors
  • Guarantors on TikTok offering to remove electronic tags designed to prevent migrants from fleeing
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Albanians entering the UK illegally on small boats are offering to pay up to £3,000 to fake guarantors to avoid being held at detention centers, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.

Guarantors were promoting on social media that they could provide the migrants with a UK address to get bail and escape detention.

On TikTok, guarantors were also offering to remove the Albanians’ electronic tags designed to prevent them from fleeing once released into the community, the Telegraph said.

The scam comes as the British Home Office tries to expedite the deportation of hundreds of Albanians who crossed the Channel last year. Albanians made up around one-third of the 47,755 people that arrived in the UK on small boats in 2022.

An Albanian interpreter in London who works freelance for immigration solicitors, said many migrants were trying to get out of detention centers.

“They have got relatives who do not fulfil the criteria to become a guarantor, so the solution has been found inside the Albanian community,” the interpreter told the Telegraph.

“For a payment of up to £3,000, people who have a house are becoming guarantors. Every day, I see people who have no ties at all with the persons who have become guarantors. This is becoming a growing business.

“Courts are not asking at all what sort of relationship the person applying for bail (has) with the guarantor,” they added.

The National Crime Agency was also investigating whether lawyers were assisting people-smuggling groups in abusing modern slavery laws in order to seek asylum for individuals entering the UK. It estimated that “tens” of solicitors could be involved, the Telegraph reported.

Rob Richardson, head of the NCA’s modern slavery and human trafficking unit, said it appeared to be prevalent among Albanian organized crime gangs, where migrants were already being trained on how to make claims to avoid deportation.

“We’ve seen some examples where individuals have got scripts. They’ve been told exactly what to tell policemen to get picked up. And we have concerns about how that works,” he told The Guardian.
 

Topics: United Kingdom Albania

Updated 25 May 2023
AP

Key suspect in EU corruption case can remove electronic bracelet

Key suspect in EU corruption case can remove electronic bracelet
  • Former parliament vice president Eva Kaili was under electronic surveillance and house arrest since her release from jail last month
  • The office said in a statement that the probe “no longer requires her detention”
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

BRUSSELS: The key suspect at the heart of the corruption scandal that rocked the European Union’s assembly last year no longer has to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet, the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office said Thursday.
Former parliament vice president Eva Kaili was under electronic surveillance and house arrest since her release from jail last month while the investigation into the money-for-political favors case continued. The office said in a statement that the probe “no longer requires her detention.”
“This release is subject to the usual conditions in such cases,” the statement read. Asked about the new conditions imposed on Kaili and whether she could travel abroad, a spokesperson at the prosecutor’s office said he could not elaborate.
The Greek lawmaker was removed as vice president after she was taken into custody late last year on charges of corruption, money laundering and membership in a criminal organization. She denies wrongdoing, her lawyers said.
Belgian prosecutors suspect that Kaili was among several people who were allegedly paid by Qatar and Morocco to influence decision-making at the assembly. Both countries deny the allegations.
The scandal came to public attention on Dec. 9 after police launched more than 20 raids, mostly in Belgium but also in Italy. Hundreds of thousands of euros were found at a home and in a suitcase at a hotel in Brussels.

Topics: European Union European Parliament Eva Kaili corruption

UK’s Sunak vows to cut immigration as figures hit new high

UK’s Sunak vows to cut immigration as figures hit new high
Updated 25 May 2023
AFP

UK’s Sunak vows to cut immigration as figures hit new high

UK’s Sunak vows to cut immigration as figures hit new high
  • Responding to the figures, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described legal immigration levels as "too high"
  • Immigration has long been a key political issue in the UK and was one of the main battlegrounds of the Brexit referendum in 2016
Updated 25 May 2023
AFP

LONDON: Net migration in the UK hit a record 606,000 in 2022, official figures showed on Thursday, heaping pressure on the government, which has pledged to cut dependency on foreign labor.
Responding to the figures, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described legal immigration levels as “too high.”
“It’s as simple as that and I want to bring them down,” he told ITV in an interview.
Measures announced earlier this week to tighten the number of international students allowed to bring their families with them would have a significant impact, he added.
Immigration has long been a key political issue in the UK and was one of the main battlegrounds of the Brexit referendum in 2016, which saw the country leave the European Union.
In 2021, net migration — the difference between the number of people leaving the UK and those arriving — was 488,000.
Jay Lindop, director of the center for international migration at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said world events such as the end of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine played a part in the increase.
China’s squeeze on civil rights in Hong Kong, which led to the UK relaxing entry rules for holders of British overseas passports, also had an impact.
“A series of unprecedented world events throughout 2022 and the lifting of restrictions following the coronavirus pandemic led to record levels of international immigration to the UK,” said Lindop.
Brexit brought an end to the policy of free movement of people from EU member states, which many businesses have since blamed for a shortage of workers.
Among those hardest hit have been agriculture, and the health and social care sector, prompting the government to relax immigration rules to try to plug the gap.
The main opposition Labour party’s home affairs spokeswoman, Yvette Cooper, called the latest figures “extraordinary” and said it showed the government had “no plan and no grip” on the issue.
“Ministers have completely failed to tackle skills shortages or help people back into work after Covid,” she added.
Sunak is under pressure from within his own Conservative ranks to restrict immigration, with right-wingers arguing that the current numbers are unsustainable.
Adding to his woes is a growing backlog in the Home Office’s processing of asylum claims, particularly of migrants crossing the Channel from northern Europe in small boats.
Attempts to send failed asylum seekers to Rwanda, prompted by an unprecedented 45,000 arrivals last year, have been stuck in the courts.
So far, no one who has had their asylum application turned down has been sent to the central African nation as part of a deal between London and Kigali.
Separate figures also released on Thursday showed that the number of outstanding asylum claims at the end of March 2023 stood at just over 172,000 — up 57 percent from some 109,000 the previous year.
Of the 172,000 waiting for an initial decision, nearly 129,000 were waiting for more than six months — a 76 percent increase the same period to March 2022.
Sunak said he believed the measures his government was taking to lower legal migration would “bring the numbers down over time.”
But he said he believed it was the issue of failed asylum-seekers that was of greatest concern to UK voters. A general election is expected next year.
Measures such as tightening the rules on overseas students went “alongside our other plan... to stop the boats because that’s really important,” he added.
Sunak argued that housing asylum-seekers in hotels while their applications are processed was costing large sums of taxpayers’ money and diverted resources from others.
“How can it be fair for someone to come here illegally when there are people who are waiting their turn and doing it properly?” he said.
“There are lots of vulnerable people in the world that we want to welcome here and look after. We can’t do that while the system is full of people who jumped the queue.”
But critics said the backlog was an issue of the government’s own making, while its policy of restricting legal migration through safe routes would only exacerbate the “small boats” problem.
“Leaving people in limbo like this, unable to work, separated from family and uncertain about their future, is costly to people’s physical and mental health and the taxpayer,” said Christina Marriott, from the British Red Cross.
“Processing claims more quickly would help people settle into communities, start work and get on with their lives.”

Topics: UK British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Rohingya mothers fear hunger as UN further reduces food rations

Rohingya mothers fear hunger as UN further reduces food rations
Updated 25 May 2023

Rohingya mothers fear hunger as UN further reduces food rations

Rohingya mothers fear hunger as UN further reduces food rations
  • WFP to cut food aid for 1 million Rohingya in Bangladesh to $8 per month
  • Value of food assistance reduced more than 33 percent since March
Updated 25 May 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Rohingya refugee mothers living in Bangladeshi camps are fearing hunger and health complications for their already malnourished children as the World Food Programme will further decrease their rations next month — after already cutting them earlier this year.

The WFP announced earlier this week that a lack of funding will force it to cut food aid for around 1 million Rohingya starting June 1.

This will be the second time in three months that the UN agency slashes food aid for the refugees sheltering in Bangladesh. With the new cuts in place, the value of food assistance will be reduced from $12 to $8, or more than 33 percent since March.

Many Rohingya families, especially those where mothers are the sole breadwinners, are entirely dependent on aid. Kowsar Begum, 40, who lost her husband several years ago, has already been struggling since the first reductions.

“It has become very tough to feed the children three proper meals in a day. I am worried about how I will manage the food for my children with the new cuts from next week,” the mother of six told Arab News over the phone from Cox’s Bazar, which has been home to most of the Rohingya who escaped deadly violence and persecution in neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017.

“All of my children are suffering from malnutrition. They look very skinny,” Begum said. “As a mother, it’s unbearable for me to look at their faces.”

Malnutrition is already a problem in the cramped camps, where international aid for the Rohingya has been decreasing since 2020.

The rations currently provided to the Rohingya are already insufficient and further reductions would pose grave health problems for the refugee population. Already before the first cuts, UN special rapporteurs warned that the Rohingya refugee population in Bangladesh was food insecure, with more than a third of children stunted and underweight.

Dr. Abu Toha, health coordinator at the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission in Cox’s Bazar told Arab News that with the further cuts, malnutrition among the Rohingya will soar.

“It will trigger an increase in malnutrition-related diseases. Eventually, the immunity of these people will also be reduced,” he said.

“We have been doing some programs targeting malnourished children, which offered extra nutritional support…If the funds are cut, this sort of program will definitely be hampered in the coming days.”

Bangladesh is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and the Rohingya it is hosting cannot be legally employed to earn their livelihood.

Supporting the refugees already costs Bangladesh an estimated $1.2 billion a year — a sum the developing country is also struggling to afford.

“We are economically not that solvent to feed more than a million…We have limitations,” Toha said. “If the Western world would curtail some of their military expenses, we could feed thousands of refugees here properly.”

The current monthly WFP food aid is already insufficient for refugees to survive even half a month.

“The aid I receive from WFP is sufficient to run the food expenses for 10 days out of the month,” said Shekutara Begum, a 30-year-old homemaker who has been the sole breadwinner for her family of five since her husband fell sick.

“The cut in the food budget was a double blow to me. On one hand, I have to manage food for the family. On the other, I need to manage funds for my husband’s medication…My children cannot expect a good meal even once a month.”

Begum feared that constant and worsening deprivation will affect the young generation of Rohingya growing up in Cox’s Bazar, increasing child labor and their future involvement in criminal activity.

Her concerns were shared by prominent Bangladeshi rights activist Mohammed Nur Khan.

“Children are suffering on a big scale,” he said, adding that their psychological development would also be impacted by the small food budget.

“I appeal to the international community to play a more active role so that these Rohingya may be provided with food support like before. Otherwise, these populations will not be able to lead a life with even minimum rights.”

Topics: Bangladesh UN Rohingya

