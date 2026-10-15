PARIS: At least 19 people were injured on Thursday evening after a freight train and a coach collided near the Channel Tunnel in northern France, the local prefect’s office said.

None of the ⁠injuries were life-threatening, ⁠the prefecture said in a statement, adding that ambulances, a helicopter and police were at the ⁠scene.

BREAKING: Nearly 20 people were injured in a collision between a bus and a train near the entrance to the Channel Tunnel in Pas-de-Calais, France. https://t.co/gG3iC2imci — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 15, 2026

The incident took place in Coquelles, near the entrance of the freight tunnel linking France to Britain.

Authorities did not immediately provided more details regarding how the accident happened, the identities of ⁠the victims ⁠or the nature of their injuries, other than saying that the coach driver was among those hurt.