Saudi Arabia, Iraq to develop special economic zone, boost trade

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia and Iraq on Thursday signed a raft of agreements to boost economic cooperation and develop a special economic zone.
The deals were signed during the fifth session of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council in Jeddah.
The two sides agreed to identify economic opportunities to boost bilateral trade and investments in various sectors.
Following the session, Saudi Commerce Minister Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi said the meeting was an affirmation of the brotherly relations between the two countries and aimed to strengthen the strategic partnership.
Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Ali Tamim, who is also the planning minister, said Baghdad wants the joint council to succeed in its missions and achieve its goals.
The ministers praised the growth of trade between the two countries, which reached $1.5 billion in 2022.
Both officials agreed to enhance trade ties by effectively utilizing the newly opened Arar Port and expediting the opening of the Jumaimah border crossing.
A Saudi-Iraqi Economic Forum was also held on the sidelines of the coordination council meeting. The event was attended by more than 300 businessmen from the two countries.
The chairman of the Saudi-Iraqi Business Council, Mohammed Alkhorayef, said the Kingdom aims to raise exports to Iraq to $10 billion over the next five years.
Saudi Venture Capital invests $7.5m to back SMEs, startups
RIYADH: Entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia are set to benefit from an investment of $7.5 million by Saudi Venture Capital into a fund aimed at helping early and late-stage startups.
The fund is managed by Endeavor Catalyst, the investment arm of Endeavor Global. The investment is part of SVC’s drive to inject $1.6 billion into startups and small and medium enterprises.
SVC is a subsidiary of SME Bank, one of the development banks affiliated with the National Development Fund.
The subscription agreement was signed by SVC CEO Nabeel Koshak and Allen Taylor, managing partner at Endeavor Catalyst.
Abdulrahman Mansour, the acting CEO of the bank, also attended the ceremony.
Koshak said: “The investment in Endeavor Catalyst IV Fund is a result of the recent support from SME Bank to increase the investment capital of SVC, leading to a total investment capital of $1.6 billion. The investment is also part of SVC’s Investment in Funds Program.”
Commenting on the deal, Taylor said: “We are delighted to extend our collaboration with SVC, building upon the accomplishments achieved through Endeavor Catalyst III.”
Saudi low-cost airline flyadeal hikes daily flights between Riyadh and Dubai
RIYADH: In order to meet the growing travel demand between Riyadh and Dubai, flyadeal is going to increase daily flights to the emirate, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Kingdom’s low-cost airline has increased the total number of flights operating between King Khalid International Airport and Dubai International Airport to five flights daily, with an average weekly frequency of 33.
According to Con Korfiatis, CEO of flyadeal, the new flights between Riyadh and Dubai are part of the company’s strategy to broaden its network and strengthen its position in the UAE market.
This move boosts the Kingdom’s travel sector by connecting it to more international destinations worldwide and offering quality services to tourists and guests.
According to the SPA, flyadeal recently announced an increase in destinations to 36 domestic and international sectors by June.
In June last year, the airline expanded its scope of operations by connecting to Amman in Jordan, Tbilisi in Georgia, Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt and Khartoum.
There are 24 local and international routes in the low-cost airline network.
According to the CEO, the airline has a young fleet of 24 Airbus 320 aircraft with an average age of just 30 months.
He added that the airline had reached 15 million passengers in less than five years, which was quite an achievement in the domestic aviation space.
British business secretary 'excited' by progress of GCC-UK free trade deal talks
RIYADH: Recently appointed British Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch has highlighted the progress being made in Gulf Cooperation Council-UK free trade agreement negotiations.
The politician made her comments during a visit to Riyadh on Wednesday as part of a five-day tour of GCC member states.
She told Arab News: “We are very excited about the GCC-UK free trade agreement. We think that it could be really groundbreaking and set a precedent for what the GCC does with the rest of the world.”
On the progress of the talks, she said: “It is going well, and we are focused very much on the substance of the deal, and we will continue to move and progress that in order to have a conclusion which will be of mutual benefit to all of the parties.”
Badenoch’s trip also includes meetings in Qatar, and the UAE.
“We’re in the middle of the negotiations. And now that I have been appointed secretary of state for business and trade, I wanted to make sure that I had an all-encompassing visit,” she said.
Her visit was not just focused on trade but also “around business and helping to facilitate the conclusion of that FTA.”
She added: “With every free trade agreement, it’s about both sides looking for the opportunities which they can have in order to improve trade, improve business, and remove market access barriers.”
Badenoch highlighted the complexity of the negotiations and agreement process.
Badenoch began her tour in Qatar, where she met with ministers and attended the Qatar Economic Forum before arriving in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
During her visit to the Kingdom, she met with Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi.
“What is interesting about the GCC free trade agreement is that it’s with six countries, so it’s a lot more complex because what one country wants may be different from what another country wants.
“We have to find an accommodation. We have to find a compromise. And not everything is possible. So, the purpose of coming here is to get a better sense politically of what is achievable,” she said.
“I’ve had lots of very productive meetings with businesses and ministers here,” she added.
“It was a very, very wonderful meeting. He was so helpful. Very much a driver of a lot of the economic activity taking place in Saudi Arabia and it was a real privilege to have been hosted by him,” she said.
Badenoch also discussed Gulf trade with Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih and pointed out that matters were falling into place in terms of pace, timing, and knowing which issues were on and off the table.
“I’m really pleased with the progress that we’ve made. And it’s a tribute to the British negotiating team and also the GCC negotiating team and the chief negotiators in each of the countries,” she added.
She noted that for reasons of market sensitivity and confidentiality she could not reveal details of the negotiations.
Signing that letter with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is one of our top 10 markets in order to help deliver this agenda, is a big win for the UK.
Kemi Badenoch
British secretary of state for business and trade
During her Saudi visit, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Saudi Arabia and the UK on critical minerals to contribute to the clean energy transition.
Badenoch said: “Signing that letter with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is one of our top 10 markets in order to help deliver this agenda, is a big win for the UK.
“That’s going to be absolutely pivotal for a lot of the work that we’re doing in our transition to clean energy, to net zero. If you look at the supply chain, that’s changing in advanced manufacturing, and critical minerals, and strong supply chains are absolutely essential to deliver that.”
She added that the agreement was inked by Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef. “It was a very good meeting, very brisk. But also, it was just an example of how easy it is to do business in this country and just immediately understanding what the other side needed.”
On Wednesday, the UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia hosted a reception at his residence for Saudi businesses investing in the UK and British companies investing and working in the Kingdom.
“It’s just been an opportunity for me to hear first hand exactly what sort of projects people are working on and their experience of working in Saudi (Arabia). And they have all been great stories,” Badenoch said.
She pointed out the importance of introducing people and building relationships that could impact future collaboration and partnerships.
On Thursday, she was due to hold meetings in the UAE.
“Being here means that I can talk to the businesses who are working here. International businesses from all over the world, not just British ones. What is their experience?
“And where the UK, whether the government or on the business side, can help to facilitate or can collaborate with them with either the Saudi government or with businesses based in Saudi, just to deliver that same goal that both countries have, which is to drive economic growth,” Badenoch added.
Saudi Payments honored for best transaction experience in 2023
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s digital economy landscape has earned additional recognition as Saudi Payments, also known as Mada, received the Best Payment Experience of 2023 award at the Seamless Middle East, a commercial technology event held in Dubai.
Operating under the umbrella of the Saudi Central Bank, Mada was awarded for its public transport payments services in the Kingdom’s urban mobility space.
The system allows all Mada cardholders to pay for public transport using their cards, eliminating the need for cash collection and contributing to the Kingdom’s digital transformation goals.
Saudi banks usually issue Mada cards and link them to the cardholder’s bank account, allowing for real-time, secure and reliable transactions.
It is mainly used by customers locally, but these cards have recently been co-branded with Visa or Mastercard for international purchases.
The technical solution allows transactions via smartphones and plastic cards, accelerating the adoption of digital payments in the Kingdom.
Mada is one of the crucial pillars for digital payments in the Kingdom, offering solutions such as Saudi Arabian Riyal Interbank Express, bill payment platform SADAD and e-invoicing platform Esal.
It plays a crucial role in the Kingdom’s Financial Sector Development Program, which aims to achieve a share of 70 percent of non-cash transactions by 2025.
Saudi Arabia’s financial technology sector has been growing at an unprecedented speed as the Kingdom aspires to be a regional fintech hub.
The same award was given to Geidea, one of the largest fintech companies in the Kingdom, last year in recognition of its transformation efforts in the local market.
Saudi Arabia's PIF announces $3bn investment unit for Iraq
RIYADH: Aligning with its strategy to seek new investments in the Middle East and North Africa region, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has created a unit with a capital of $3 billion to invest in industries across Iraq.
According to Muteb Al-Shathri, acting CEO of the Saudi-Iraq Investment Co., the investment unit will be headquartered in the Kingdom and will look for funding opportunities in infrastructure, mining, agriculture, real estate development and financial services, among other areas.
The announcement was made on the sidelines of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council being held in Jeddah, and comes after the Kingdom’s Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said Saudi Arabia has allocated $1 billion for reconstruction projects in Iraq, while $500 million has been set aside to support trade between the two countries.
The new company is one of the six regional investment vehicles the Public Investment Fund said it would establish in Iraq, Jordan, Bahrain, Sudan, Oman and Egypt.
Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said on Thursday that Saudi Arabian Oil Co. will develop a gas field in his country that could produce more than 400 million cubic meters of gas per day, Reuters reported.
According to the report, Saudi Aramco will invest and develop the Akkas gas field in the western Iraqi Anbar province.
The PIF is currently driving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and is playing a crucial role in materializing the economic diversification targets of Saudi Arabia.
In January, data released by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute revealed that the PIF has maintained the sixth spot in the list of top sovereign wealth funds worldwide, with assets worth $607.42 billion.
Currently, the sovereign fund owns 71 companies in 10 different sectors, and until now, it has created more than 500,000 direct and indirect jobs.
In November 2022, PIF Gov. Yasir Al-Rumayyan said the fund is committed to creating 1.8 million jobs.
“It is not only the figures we are looking at, but the quality of these figures, the quality of these jobs,” said Al-Rumayyan.