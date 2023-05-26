OIC urges cooperation to alleviate poverty

Energy, climate key areas for Saudi-German collaboration, says envoy

RIYADH: Hydrogen, energy and climate are key areas for cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Germany, Dieter Lamle, the German ambassador to the Kingdom, said.

In an interview with Arab News at the German Embassy in Riyadh on Wednesday, Lamle agreed the two countries were natural partners, and added: “Both sides know that we need each other. You (Saudi Arabia) have sun, you have oil, and you have wind. So, you have things that we are interested in, and we have technology and know-how. And this is a very good partnership.”

The ambassador expressed Germany’s interest in the success of Vision 2030.

“I think the biggest issue between Germany and Saudi Arabia at the moment is hydrogen, renewable energies,” Lamle said.

He said that Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Saudi energy minister, recently visited Germany and had good discussions with political leaders, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and German companies.

More than 100 companies wanted to see the Saudi minister to discuss business between Saudi Arabia and Germany.

Scholz, in a visit to Saudi Arabia last September, told Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that Germany is ready to provide technology and know-how to the Kingdom.

The crown prince “was very happy to hear that we are willing to support Saudi Arabia in the development toward 2030,” the German envoy said.

During the interview, Lamle also highlighted the talks held between Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Jeddah on May 15.

“Well, of course, we talked about bilateral issues. We agreed on a structured dialog that is going to take place in the future on a very high level in foreign policy, security policy, climate and environment,” he said.

“These are the four pillars that we are going to put more emphasis on. And then, of course, we have our Joint Business Commission that must be a little bit revitalized; these are the next steps that we are going to have to take.”

Lamle said that the May 15 visit marked the third meeting between the foreign ministers.

He praised the “chemistry” of the visit and said that the atmosphere was very good.

Dieter recalled that on the day of the meeting the German aircraft heading to Jeddah was running late.

“Our plane was late and you can imagine how the MOFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) Protocol was working at that time with the preparations for the Arab League,” he said.

He praised the response of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“They squeezed in the German visit in a very good way and then the plane came two hours late,” he said.

“What was the reaction to MOFA protocol? Saying ‘Don’t worry, just call us when you land. We are waiting for you.’

“This is the way to work,” he said.

“The chemistry of the visit. ‘Call us when you are ready, whenever you come.’”

Lamle said that the two foreign ministers discussed regional issues of common interest, including the Kingdom’s diplomatic efforts in Yemen, and developments between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

He said that Baerbock also expressed her country’s appreciation for Saudi evacuations of German nationals from Sudan, noting the high efficiency of the Saudi authorities and the success of the operations.