Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival co-sponsors amfAR gala in Cannes

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival was one of the main sponsors at the star-studded amfAR gala, held during the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.
Guests included Riyadh-based Argentinian model Georgina Rodriguez, Eva Longoria, Fan Bingbing, Rebel Wilson, Elsa Hosk, Heidi Klum, Coco Rocha and Winne Harlow, who all posed up a storm in front of the Saudi Film Festival’s insignia on the red carpet.
“I’m very honored to be singing tonight for this cause and seeing amazing people on the carpet and … beautiful fashion all in the name of raising money for HIV, AIDS, research,” Lambert told AP before the gala.
The auction featured an array of artwork, diamond jewels, and experiences.
The centerpiece was an Aston Martin sports car, the first of its type in the world, which was auctioned off by Longoria for $1.6 million.
The engine cover has the signatures of F1 drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso and the car will be presented at a grand prix of the buyer’s choice.
Other top lots included a pair of white gold Chopard earrings set with diamonds and emeralds, sold for $295,000, and a Damien Hirst portrait of Leonardo DiCaprio that went for $1.29 million.
DiCaprio, an amfAR regular, slipped in undetected by cameras to enjoy the entertainment, but did not come to the stage to present the winning bidder with his prize.
AmfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $600 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide.
NEOM stages first international exhibition at the Venice Architectural Biennale
‘Gravity Urbanism – Principles for a New Livability,’ celebrates the design of The Line, NEOM’s linear city
Updated 26 May 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
VENICE: The futuristic avant-garde designs of The Line, Saudi Arabia’s trailblazing linear city, are on view for the first time outside of the Kingdom during the 18th edition of the Venice Architecture Biennale.
The Line is part of NEOM, a smart city being constructed in the Kingdom’s Tabuk region of the country — a city that, in many ways, fits perfectly with the theme of this year’s biennale, “The Laboratory of the Future,” and with its focus on architecture from historically under-represented parts of the world.
The designs are on show in the exhibition “Zero Gravity Urbanism: Principles for a New Livability,” which is being staged in a former church, the Abbazia di San Gregorio, one of Venice’s oldest buildings, and injects high-tech futurism into the Renaissance and Gothic architecture of its location. It also provides a glimpse of the riveting architecture of The Line, the world’s first linear city.
As soon as visitors step inside the building, they will come face to face with the exhibition’s focal point: a large-scale 9x13 meter relief plan of NEOM set in in the central courtyard, highlighting The Line’s futuristic design, its non-disruptive interaction with its natural environmentm and its passage through coastal, mountain and desert landscapes.
The exhibition uses high-tech maquettes, simulations and installations to explain Zero Gravity Urbanism, which the show’s organizers define as “a linear and three-dimensional concept that provides an innovative alternative to our current urban model.”
The design is intended to address key global challenges, not just in terms of climate change but also the growing demand for urban land, and rising social and economic inequalities. People from all classes, cultures and walks of life will reportedly be able to find a home in The Line, which also aims to provide a model for developing cities with a radical approach to conservation and standards of living.
The exhibition runs until Sept. 24. It brings together 20 of the world’s leading architects, designers and “future thinkers” and marks the launch of the Zero Gravity Urbanism concept. Sir Peter Cook, Massimiliano Fuksas, Jean Nouvel and Ben van Berkel were among the world-renowned architects who joined CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr and other representatives from NEOM leadership at the exhibition’s opening ceremony, attended by more than 100 other architects from around the world.
“Venice is the debut of Zero Gravity Urbanism to the world,” Tarek Qaddumi, executive director of urban planning at NEOM, told Arab News. “What better place to do it in than Venice? It also reflects the idea of the laboratory of the future. We are bringing forward an idea, rather than just the design. The design becomes the manifestation of that idea for a solution to the current challenges of the world.
“We can only imagine that the rest of the world has their own take on things, but we believe that Zero Gravity Urbanism offers solutions across sectors,” he added. “The exhibition represents an important first step onto the global stage for Zero Gravity Urbanism, as the world’s wider architecture community now has the opportunity to see the depth of thinking and work that has gone into this incredible project from so many prominent thinkers and architects.”
Ultimately, the exhibition is not just about the aesthetics and technological prowess of The Line’s cutting-edge architecture, but also presents a vision of solutions for pressing urban and global problems.
Antoni Vives, NEOM’s chief urban planning officer, said in a press release: “Brought to life in Venice through the design proposals and intellectual contribution of the world’s leading architects and urban thinkers, Zero Gravity Urbanism represents a proposal of how humanity can better respond to the urban challenges we face globally.”
Jordanian filmmaker Amjad Al-Rasheed discusses ‘Inshallah A Boy,’ his country’s first Cannes entry
‘I tried to capture real events that reflect our society,’ says Amjad Al-Rasheed
Updated 26 May 2023
Saeb Rawashdeh
AMMAN: At 38, Jordanian filmmaker Amjad Al-Rasheed has already made history. This month, his debut feature, “Inshallah A Boy,” became the first Jordanian film to screen at the Cannes Film Festival — the most prestigious event in world cinema.
As well as feeling “very proud and excited,” Al-Rasheed has also felt the stress of “a huge responsibility” to be representing his country and the wider Arab world at Cannes he told Arab News two days after the film’s screening at the French festival.
“Inshallah A Boy” — a co-production between Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar — might be Al-Rasheed’s first feature as director, but it’s been a long time in the making, going back to his childhood.
“When I was 12, I was watching a black-and-white movie (starring) Omar Sharif and Faten Hamama. My mother asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up. I told her I wanted to be a director. She was smiling — I didn’t understand what a director was, but I knew it was someone who was a storyteller,” he said. “I’ve wanted to tell stories since I was a kid.”
The story Al-Rasheed is telling in “Inshallah A Boy” (which he co-wrote with Rula Nasser and Delphine Agut and filmed using an all-Jordanian crew, apart from the Japanese director of photography) is a striking, though not particularly happy, one. At its heart is the recently widowed Nawal (Mouna Hawa), a nurse living in a low-income East Amman neighborhood whose husband Adnan died suddenly in his sleep. The only property that he leaves behind is a pickup, which Adnan’s brother Rifqi (Haitam Omari) insists on selling so that he can reclaim some of the money that Adnan owed him.
Over the course of the film, Rifqi becomes more and more impatient, even taking Nawal to court to resolve his financial claims. Feeling cornered, and with no real support from her own brother, Nawal stalls Rifqi by claiming to be pregnant. If she were to bear a son, then Rifqi would have no claim on Adnan’s estate, including the apartment in which Nawal lives with her daughter, Nora. She is assisted by Lauren (Yumna Marwan), the daughter of Nawal’s bossy Christian employer Souad (Salwa Nakkara). Lauren is constantly complaining about her unfaithful husband, and decides she wants to terminate her pregnancy. Nawal agrees to accompany Lauren to a clinic in East Amman where they will perform abortions, and in return receives documents from Lauren that state Nawal is pregnant — thus keeping Rifqi at bay for at least nine months.
Aside from dealing with thorny social issues such as abortion, the poverty gap between East Amman and affluent West Amman, inequality in inheritance rights, and the ‘expected’ behavior of single women, the film also tackles dysfunctional family dynamics: Nawal discovers that Adnan had resigned from his job without telling her four months before his death, after a fight with his employer. She also begins to suspect that Adnan was unfaithful to her, possibly with a Muslim woman working at his former office — a woman who shows obvious discomfort when Nawal goes in to talk to Adnan’s ex-boss.
“She is fighting for her dignity, for what she owns, and for her rights,” Al-Rasheed said of Nawal. He stressed that he wanted the film to be an “authentic and accurate” portrayal of certain aspects of Jordanian society, but that it is not a commentary on all of that society.
“I’m not generalizing, I’m talking about this specific incident,” he said. “Throughout my research, I tried to capture some real dialogue and real events that happened to people and that reflect a lot about our society. It’s definitely a male-dominated society.
“I didn’t want to say that only Muslim women or Christian women are suffering, but all women. Many times I heard that women are the ‘weakest link’ in our society,” he continued. “If half of our society is crippled because of oppression and inequality, then how can this society develop?”
Despite its socially sensitive topics, Al-Rasheed is hopeful that the film will be shown in movie theaters in his homeland and on local television. That, after all, is one of the places where the topics he raises in the film most need to be discussed.
“We need to understand each other in order to evolve as a society,” he said. “I don’t believe that cinema — or art in general — has a responsibility to change the world around us, so I’m not trying to change anything with my movie. I’m trying to open conversations.”
New Apple TV+ comedy drama owes a lot to its charismatic lead, Patricia Arquette
Updated 26 May 2023
Matt Ross
LONDON: Watching Apple’s new comedy detective show “High Desert” is an exhausting experience. Not in a bad way, but simply because this chaotic maelstrom of a series doesn’t let up for even a second. Even outlining the show’s premise is energy-sapping.
At the heart of the story is Peggy (Patricia Arquette), a drug-dealer-turned-frontier-reenactor who, faced with her imminent eviction from the family home she shared with her late mother, must come up with some cash, quick. She chases down a debt owed to one of her friends by a private investigator before realizing that she fancies a turn at his line of work, and browbeats her way into his (mostly unpaid) employ. Before long, she’s targeted a local spiritual guru with a missing wife, links to the mafia, and a compound of (she thinks) stolen artwork, as the solution to all her problems. Phew.
On paper, it’s a mess. But “High Desert” mostly works, thanks in great part to Arquette’s chaotic, staggeringly charismatic amateur sleuth. Whether she’s bullying PI Bruce Harvey (Brad Garrett) into taking her on, sidling up to Guru Bob (Rupert Friend) to sneak around his house, or attempting to extricate herself from her (briefly) imprisoned ex-husband Denny (an entertaining Matt Dillon), Peggy is a chain-smoking, quick-talking force of nature with so many schemes on the go that it’s a wonder she can see straight.
At times, “High Desert” threatens to outmaneuver itself, with so many narrative balls in the air at any given moment. Three episodes in, and it’s just about being held together by the sheer force of Arquette’s screen presence, and some brilliantly unlikeable performances from the supporting ensemble cast. Friend, in particular, is a joy, particularly given how underused he seemed in the recent “Obi-Wan Kenobi” show. Can “High Desert” maintain this sense of absolute chaos for the remainder of its eight-episode run? If Peggy (and Arquette) remains at the heart of it, it just might.
VENICE: The theme of this year’s Venice Architecture Biennale is “Laboratory of the Future.” The United Arab Emirates’ response is “Aridly Abundant,” a pavilion filled with a series of separated stone walls made of colored, cut rocks.
Curated by Faysal Tabbarah, the pavilion challenges preconceptions around the arid desert land common in the Arabian Peninsula. “Aridly Abundant” investigates what possibilities arise when you stop seeing these dry, hot landscapes as places lacking potential and resources and instead view them as places of abundance.
“Our aim is to change perspectives of arid landscapes as devoid of value and reimagine them as an abundant source of knowledge and resources, by investigating an alternative and contemporary building system rooted in the UAE’s cultural and material environment,” Tabbarah said in a statement.
“Our research integrates land-based practices with contemporary technology such as 3D scanning and 3D printing to present the potential of stone construction as an adaptable and sustainable form of architecture for countries affected by climate change to explore and adapt to their own environments,” he added.
Tabbarah, an associate professor of architecture at the American University of Sharjah, worked on the project with his curatorial research team of AUS alumni. The curator’s team also includes three interns from National Pavilion UAE’s Venice Internship Program.
“Innovative building techniques suggest that there have been historical land-based practices in arid landscapes that we can still uncover,” Tabbarah told Arab News. “The exhibition looks at what materials arid landscapes give us that we can build with.”
As Tabbarah underlines, given the threat of climate change there are likely to be more arid landscapes in the world in the future. “How can we prepare for this new condition?” he asks. In response, the National Pavilion UAE looks to address misconceptions that arid landscapes are spaces of scarcity and instead strives to highlight them as places with thriving ecosystems.
Historically, the Arabian desert has supported life in water-scarce environments, and Tabbarah and his team looked at how such landscapes can be adapted and learned from in the face of our planet’s greatest challenge.
“We used materials that we found in the Al-Hajar Mountain range that are completely unprocessed historical materials,” Tabbarah explained.
The stones in the exhibition reflect the multitude of ways that buildings were historically assembled in Al-Hajar, including blurring, tethering and dry stacking to build spaces.
The UAE Pavilion also commissioned Emirati artist and photographer Reem Falaknaz to document the environment of Al-Hajar. She traveled through the mountains for research and has produced photographs and audio-visual material, as well as a large-scale drawing, based on her experience. The drawing highlights the relationship between the stone assemblies in the exhibition space with her visual vignettes.
To demonstrate that the tactics found in the UAE can used in other contexts, the assembly methods have been applied to discarded stone fragments from quarries located in the Veneto region.
This is the mission, like that of the Venice Architecture Biennale, of the UAE Pavilion: to connect local cultures and environments with those of the wider world through architecture.
As His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Qassimi, the UAE’s Minister of Culture and Youth said at the pavilion’s opening: “The National Pavilion reflects the creative scene in our country and demonstrates how art from the UAE is being noticed and appreciated by artists and culture-bearers from around the world, acting as a bridge from the UAE to other cultures worldwide.”
Acclaimed Tunisian film now being shown at Saudi cinemas
‘Gadeha: A Second Life’, which recently won three awards at the Greece International Film Festival, explores various themes, including friendship, family and loss, and hardships endured by working class people trying to achieve manageable lives
Updated 26 May 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: “Gadeha: A Second Life,” an acclaimed Tunisian feature film directed by Anis Lassoued, first released in 2021, is now being shown at cinemas in Saudi Arabia.
The film recently received, among several others worldwide, three awards at the Greece International Film Festival — Best Director for a feature film, Best Child Actor for the role of Gadeha, played by Yassine Tormsi, and Best Supporting Child Actor for the role of Oussama, played by Ahmed Zakaria Chiboub.
The story begins when the titular character Gadeha, a 12-year-old boy, is injured in a car accident. After waking up in hospital, he realizes that his life has changed drastically. This is due to a benevolent couple who offered to pay his hospital fees and uplift his destitute family by providing a home and better work and educational opportunities.
However, soon the mystery of Gadeha’s new life begins to unravel, while he also develops a strong friendship with Oussama, the wealthy couple’s son.
The film takes one on an emotional journey as the boy discovers how his life has been altered at the hands of adults.
The story explores various themes, including friendship, family and loss, delving into the hardships endured by working class people trying to achieve manageable lives. The viewer bears witness to a boy’s developing character as he initially resists, and eventually accepts, the challenges in life that are beyond his control.
Visually, the film is picturesque, offering captivating scenes of Tunisian beaches and the country’s natural beauty.
Heartbreaking and poignant, “Gadeha: A Second Life” enthralls with its striking beauty and leaves one contemplating its profound message and meaning.
Lassoued is a Tunisian filmmaker, producer and director who has been involved in numerous Tunisian and international projects since 2004. He is widely recognized for his work on notable projects including “Saba Flouss” (2006), “Bent Walad” (2010) and “Majnoun Al-Bahr” (2018). In 2013, he founded, with other filmmakers, a production company named Lumieres Films.