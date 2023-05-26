You are here

Saudi customs seize multimillion dollar Captagon haul stashed inside heavy machinery

The Saudi government urged anyone with information on suspected smuggling operations to report them to authorities. (ZATCA)
  • The pills were found hidden in cavities of the machines during a security check
  • The drugs had a street value of approximately between $4.6 million and $11.5 million
DUBAI: Saudi authorities sized 460,000 Captagon pills at the Duba port found in a consignment that arrived in the Kingdom.

The consignment was earlier declared as containing machines, and the pills were found hidden in the cavities of the machines during a security check, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority said in a statement on Friday.

The drugs haul had an estimated street value of between $4.6 million and $11.5 million, according to research published in the International Addiction Review Journal, based on assumptions that users pay in the range of $10-$25 a pill.

 

 

Amphetamines are largely used by young men and teenaged boys across the Middle East, and the money raised through the sale of all narcotics are usually ploughed back into the drug trade while some find their way into organized crime and terrorism.

The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected].

Tips received by the authority related to smuggling crimes and breaches of common customs law are treated with strict confidentiality. Financial rewards are offered for valid tips.

 

The Kingdom vs Captagon
Inside Saudi Arabia's war against the drug destroying lives across the Arab world

Topics: Captagon Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia ‘committed to opening embassy in Colombia’ Kingdom’s foreign affairs minister tells counterpart

Saudi Arabia ‘committed to opening embassy in Colombia’ Kingdom’s foreign affairs minister tells counterpart

BOGOTA: Saudi Arabia is committed to opening an embassy in Colombia, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs told his South American counterpart at a recent meeting.  

Adel Al-Jubeir met with Colombia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Alvaro Leyva Duran during his ongoing visit to the country.

“We received the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Adel Al Jubeir,” Leyva said in a tweet, adding: “At the meeting, Minister Adel highlighted the commitment to open an Embassy in Colombia soon.”

 

 

The two ministers discussed Riyadh-Bogotá relations and ways to enhance them in all fields and exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Apart from his Cabinet position, Al-Jubeir is also the Kingdom’s envoy for climate affairs.

Relations between the two countries have been strengthening over recent years, including the establishment of diplomatic relations as announced through the UN on Sept. 8, 2011.

The two countries also already have open trade links worth millions in both directions.

Topics: Saudi-Colombia ties Adel Al-Jubeir

Joint KSrelief, Jordanian charity group project targets Syrian refugees with special needs

Joint KSrelief, Jordanian charity group project targets Syrian refugees with special needs
Updated 26 May 2023
SPA

Joint KSrelief, Jordanian charity group project targets Syrian refugees with special needs

Joint KSrelief, Jordanian charity group project targets Syrian refugees with special needs
  • The project benefits people with special needs who suffer from the inability to move and lead their lives normally
Updated 26 May 2023
SPA

IRBID, Jordan: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has handed over a third batch of housing allowances to 111 Syrian refugee families in Irbid, Jordan.

Ksrelief’s aid package comes as part of a housing support project for Syrian families conducted in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization.

Beneficiary families were selected in coordination with the local organization in Irbid.

The three-year project was launched to provide housing for Syrian refugee families in Jordan whose breadwinner or a family member is immobile and unable to lead a normal life, limiting their ability to provide an income or daily essentials for their family.

This comes within the framework of aid projects from Saudi Arabia, through its humanitarian arm KSrelief, to improve the living conditions of Syrian refugees in various regions.

 

 

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Syrian refugees Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization

OIC urges cooperation to alleviate poverty

OIC urges cooperation to alleviate poverty
Updated 26 May 2023
SPA

OIC urges cooperation to alleviate poverty

OIC urges cooperation to alleviate poverty
Updated 26 May 2023
SPA

JEDDAH: The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha has called on member states to work more closely and exchange experiences to help accelerate efforts to alleviate poverty, especially in the least developed countries.

The request came during a meeting of the OIC’s Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation in Ankara, which was held on May 23-24.

Taha urged member states to actively participate in October’s OIC Ministerial Conference on Food Security and Agricultural Development, in Doha.

The conference aims to speed up the recovery process in the agricultural and food security sectors following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recent meeting focused on several issues, including the implementation status of several COMCEC projects in trade, investment, agriculture, tourism, financial development, and poverty alleviation.

The meeting also approved the draft agenda for the 39th session of the COMCEC General Assembly in Istanbul, from Dec. 2-5.

The COMCEC follow-up committee meets annually to review the implementation status of the resolutions of the ministerial sessions on economic and trade development, and to prepare the necessary working documents for the forthcoming COMCEC ministerial sessions.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha

Energy, climate key areas for Saudi-German collaboration, says envoy

Energy, climate key areas for Saudi-German collaboration, says envoy
Updated 26 May 2023
Lama Alhamawi

Energy, climate key areas for Saudi-German collaboration, says envoy

Energy, climate key areas for Saudi-German collaboration, says envoy
Updated 26 May 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Hydrogen, energy and climate are key areas for cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Germany, Dieter Lamle, the German ambassador to the Kingdom, said.

In an interview with Arab News at the German Embassy in Riyadh on Wednesday, Lamle said the two countries were natural partners, and added: “Both sides know that we need each other. You (Saudi Arabia) have sun, you have oil, and you have wind. So, you have things that we are interested in, and we have technology and know-how. And this is a very good partnership.”

The ambassador expressed Germany’s interest in the success of Vision 2030.

“I think the biggest issue between Germany and Saudi Arabia at the moment is hydrogen, renewable energies,” Lamle said.

He said Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Saudi energy minister, recently visited Germany and had good discussions with political leaders, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and German companies.

More than 100 companies wanted to see the Saudi minister to discuss business between Saudi Arabia and Germany.

Scholz, in a visit to Saudi Arabia last September, told Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that Germany is ready to provide technology and know-how to the Kingdom.

The crown prince “was very happy to hear that we are willing to support Saudi Arabia in the development toward 2030,” the German envoy said.

During the interview, Lamle also highlighted the talks held between Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Jeddah on May 15.

“Well, of course, we talked about bilateral issues. We agreed on a structured dialog that is going to take place in the future on a very high level in foreign policy, security policy, climate and environment,” he said.

“These are the four pillars that we are going to put more emphasis on. And then, of course, we have our Joint Business Commission that must be a little bit revitalized; these are the next steps that we are going to have to take.”

Lamle said that the May 15 visit marked the third meeting between the foreign ministers.

He praised the “chemistry” of the visit and said that the atmosphere was very good.

Dieter recalled that on the day of the meeting the German aircraft heading to Jeddah was running late.

“Our plane was late and you can imagine how the MOFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) Protocol was working at that time with the preparations for the Arab League,” he said.

He praised the response of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“They squeezed in the German visit in a very good way and then the plane came two hours late,” he said.

“What was the reaction to MOFA protocol? Saying ‘Don’t worry, just call us when you land. We are waiting for you.’

“This is the way to work,” he said.

“The chemistry of the visit. ‘Call us when you are ready, whenever you come.’”

Lamle said that the two foreign ministers discussed regional issues of common interest, including the Kingdom’s diplomatic efforts in Yemen, and developments between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

He said that Baerbock also expressed her country’s appreciation for Saudi evacuations of German nationals from Sudan, noting the high efficiency of the Saudi authorities and the success of the operations.

Topics: German Ambassador Dieter Lamle German Embassy clean energy Hydrogen Saudi Vision 2030

PIF establishes Badael Company in bid to reduce smoking prevalence in Saudi Arabia

PIF establishes Badael Company in bid to reduce smoking prevalence in Saudi Arabia
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

PIF establishes Badael Company in bid to reduce smoking prevalence in Saudi Arabia

PIF establishes Badael Company in bid to reduce smoking prevalence in Saudi Arabia
  • Initiative has been launched in run-up to WHO World No Tobacco Day on May 31
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced on Thursday the establishment of the Badael Company which aims to reduce the prevalence of smoking prevalence and promote a healthier lifestyle in the Kingdom.

The initiative has been launched in the run-up to the World Health Organization (WHO) World No Tobacco Day on May 31.

A statement released by PIF said the initiative is line with Saudi Arabia’s focus on improving the quality of life for its citizens as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

“The Company’s products are expected to help nearly one million people switch from smoking by 2032, representing approximately 25% of all smokers in Saudi Arabia,” the statement said.

“This has the potential to deliver direct annual savings of more than SAR6 billion ($1.6 billion) on healthcare expenditure by 2032, Badael will also aim to deliver on PIF’s localization mandate by supporting domestic manufacturing, sourcing raw materials, knowledge transfer and development of intellectual property (IP),” it added.

PIF said the firm intends to release its tobacco-free nicotine delivery products across Saudi Arabia by the end of 2023, with the aim of expanding its reach to regional and international markets in the longer term.

The company’s products will be manufactured in Saudi Arabia, ensuring the highest level of product quality and safety through best-in-class practices, it added.

“Badael aims to provide new economic opportunities and create jobs, working in partnership with the local private sector and world-class global partners,” the statement read.

“Badael’s vision is to curb smoking and deliver on PIF’s strategy to improve the quality of life for all, and is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to diversify the economy, localize manufacturing and drive economic transformation as well as job creation.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia smoking

