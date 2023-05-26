You are here

45,000 people benefited from Happiness Creators Initiative programs: Turki Al-Asheikh
The Saudi General Entertainment Authority has celebrated the first batch of graduates from its intensive scholarship initiative, the Entertainment Fellowship Program. (Supplied)
  GEA Chairman speaks at graduation ceremony for Entertainment Fellowship Program
  The ceremony also included the screening of a video telling the story of the program so far
RIYADH: The Saudi General Entertainment Authority has celebrated the first batch of graduates from its intensive scholarship initiative, the Entertainment Fellowship Program, part of the GEA’s Happiness Creators Initiative, itself part of the Quality-of-Life Program.
There were 56 male and female graduates from three tracks combining theoretical education and direct practical applications in collaboration with international and local leaders in the entertainment industry.
Turki Al-Asheikh, the GEA chairman, recorded a welcome address during which he announced that 45,000 people had so far benefitted from the Happiness Creators Initiative through its Scholarship Program, Entertainment Leaders Program, Creative Journey Around the Kingdom Program, and Entertainment Fellowship Program, in addition to diploma programs in the entertainment sector.
“I am pleased that the Happiness Creators Initiative, launched with great support from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is a significant contributor to an important goal, which is to increase the number of Saudis working in the promising entertainment sector in our beloved country,” said the GEA chief.
He emphasized that the number of beneficiaries indicates the significant interest in the entertainment industry from both the private and public sectors, as well as from Saudi youth.
The ceremony also included the screening of a video telling the story of the program so far, in addition to the full details of the scholarship recipients’ achievements, culminating in receiving their certificates from the program, which was run in partnership with the University of Central Florida in the US and the UK-based Event Academy.
The program’s external scholarship element qualifies trainees in three tracks: Entertainment destinations — managing and operating entertainment sites; entertainment events, which deals with organizing festivals, concerts, and theatrical performances; and electronic entertainment, which focuses on events related to gaming.
The graduates will now be able to apply their new skills to help meet several of the Kingdom’s goals for its entertainment industry.
 

Cultural Skills Competition to honor top Saudi students

Cultural Skills Competition to honor top Saudi students
  The national competition was launched in a partnership between the two ministries
  An exhibition will also be held during the ceremony for students to display their work in the competition
MAKKAH: The Cultural Skills Competition for school students will be held on May 28 under the auspices of Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan and Education Minister Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan.
The national competition was launched in a partnership between the two ministries.
The Ministry of Education said that the competition — which includes male and female students from primary grades four, five and six, as well as students from the intermediary and secondary stages— is the first of its kind in the Kingdom.
In the event’s closing ceremony, victorious students in the six categories of the competition — literature, film, theater, music, visual arts and heritage — will be honored.
An exhibition will also be held during the ceremony for students to display their work in the competition.
The competition’s six cultural courses aim to encourage creativity and enterprise among Saudi school students, as well as foster their involvement in the Kingdom’s growing arts and culture sphere.
Talented male and female students in culture and art will receive support through the competition, which also aims to preserve and raise awareness of Saudi cultural heritage, encouraging students to take up and practice a range of traditions.
“Cultural competitions held among students are of great importance in promoting their learning and personal development. They also provide them with an opportunity to acquire knowledge and develop their skills in a variety of cultural and academic fields,” said Talent Supervisor Fahd Al-Yousifi.
“These competitions aim to enhance students’ knowledge and understanding of various subjects, including history, geography, science and arts. An important outcome students can benefit from in these competitions is learning to develop their skills.
“Cultural competitions work on encouraging students to develop their skills, including critical thinking, effective communication, teamwork and problem-solving skills, which can help them improve their academic performance and prepare them for having the requirements of their future job,” he added.
“These competitions also promote amusement and entertainment, as they provide students with an opportunity to entertain themselves and enjoy participating in different areas of culture, as they are an enjoyable way to learn and have fun,” said Al-Yousifi.
The Cultural Skills Competition will also teach students the values of tolerance and respect toward different cultures and religions, he added.
Student competitions can motivate students to achieve academic and personal excellence, as well as build fruitful relationships with teachers and colleagues, Al-Yousifi said.

Saudi customs seize multimillion dollar Captagon haul stashed inside heavy machinery

Saudi customs seize multimillion dollar Captagon haul stashed inside heavy machinery
The Saudi government urged anyone with information on suspected smuggling operations to report them to authorities. (ZATCA)
  The pills were found hidden in cavities of the machines during a security check
  The drugs had a street value of approximately between $4.6 million and $11.5 million
DUBAI: Saudi authorities sized 460,000 Captagon pills at the Duba port found in a consignment that arrived in the Kingdom.

The consignment was earlier declared as containing machines, and the pills were found hidden in the cavities of the machines during a security check, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority said in a statement on Friday.

The drugs haul had an estimated street value of between $4.6 million and $11.5 million, according to research published in the International Addiction Review Journal, based on assumptions that users pay in the range of $10-$25 a pill.

 

 

Amphetamines are largely used by young men and teenaged boys across the Middle East, and the money raised through the sale of all narcotics are usually ploughed back into the drug trade while some find their way into organized crime and terrorism.

The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected]

Tips received by the authority related to smuggling crimes and breaches of common customs law are treated with strict confidentiality. Financial rewards are offered for valid tips.

 

Saudi Arabia 'committed to opening embassy in Colombia' Kingdom's foreign affairs minister tells counterpart

Saudi Arabia 'committed to opening embassy in Colombia' Kingdom's foreign affairs minister tells counterpart
BOGOTA: Saudi Arabia is committed to opening an embassy in Colombia, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs told his South American counterpart at a recent meeting.  

Adel Al-Jubeir met with Colombia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Alvaro Leyva Duran during his ongoing visit to the country.

“We received the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Adel Al Jubeir,” Leyva said in a tweet, adding: “At the meeting, Minister Adel highlighted the commitment to open an Embassy in Colombia soon.”

 

 

The two ministers discussed Riyadh-Bogotá relations and ways to enhance them in all fields and exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Apart from his Cabinet position, Al-Jubeir is also the Kingdom’s envoy for climate affairs.

Relations between the two countries have been strengthening over recent years, including the establishment of diplomatic relations as announced through the UN on Sept. 8, 2011.

The two countries also already have open trade links worth millions in both directions.

Joint KSrelief, Jordanian charity group project targets Syrian refugees with special needs

Joint KSrelief, Jordanian charity group project targets Syrian refugees with special needs
  The project benefits people with special needs who suffer from the inability to move and lead their lives normally
IRBID, Jordan: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has handed over a third batch of housing allowances to 111 Syrian refugee families in Irbid, Jordan.

Ksrelief’s aid package comes as part of a housing support project for Syrian families conducted in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization.

Beneficiary families were selected in coordination with the local organization in Irbid.

The three-year project was launched to provide housing for Syrian refugee families in Jordan whose breadwinner or a family member is immobile and unable to lead a normal life, limiting their ability to provide an income or daily essentials for their family.

This comes within the framework of aid projects from Saudi Arabia, through its humanitarian arm KSrelief, to improve the living conditions of Syrian refugees in various regions.

 

 

OIC urges cooperation to alleviate poverty

OIC urges cooperation to alleviate poverty
JEDDAH: The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha has called on member states to work more closely and exchange experiences to help accelerate efforts to alleviate poverty, especially in the least developed countries.

The request came during a meeting of the OIC’s Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation in Ankara, which was held on May 23-24.

Taha urged member states to actively participate in October’s OIC Ministerial Conference on Food Security and Agricultural Development, in Doha.

The conference aims to speed up the recovery process in the agricultural and food security sectors following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recent meeting focused on several issues, including the implementation status of several COMCEC projects in trade, investment, agriculture, tourism, financial development, and poverty alleviation.

The meeting also approved the draft agenda for the 39th session of the COMCEC General Assembly in Istanbul, from Dec. 2-5.

The COMCEC follow-up committee meets annually to review the implementation status of the resolutions of the ministerial sessions on economic and trade development, and to prepare the necessary working documents for the forthcoming COMCEC ministerial sessions.

