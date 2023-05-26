45,000 people benefited from Happiness Creators Initiative programs: Turki Al-Asheikh

RIYADH: The Saudi General Entertainment Authority has celebrated the first batch of graduates from its intensive scholarship initiative, the Entertainment Fellowship Program, part of the GEA’s Happiness Creators Initiative, itself part of the Quality-of-Life Program.
There were 56 male and female graduates from three tracks combining theoretical education and direct practical applications in collaboration with international and local leaders in the entertainment industry.
Turki Al-Asheikh, the GEA chairman, recorded a welcome address during which he announced that 45,000 people had so far benefitted from the Happiness Creators Initiative through its Scholarship Program, Entertainment Leaders Program, Creative Journey Around the Kingdom Program, and Entertainment Fellowship Program, in addition to diploma programs in the entertainment sector.
“I am pleased that the Happiness Creators Initiative, launched with great support from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is a significant contributor to an important goal, which is to increase the number of Saudis working in the promising entertainment sector in our beloved country,” said the GEA chief.
He emphasized that the number of beneficiaries indicates the significant interest in the entertainment industry from both the private and public sectors, as well as from Saudi youth.
The ceremony also included the screening of a video telling the story of the program so far, in addition to the full details of the scholarship recipients’ achievements, culminating in receiving their certificates from the program, which was run in partnership with the University of Central Florida in the US and the UK-based Event Academy.
The program’s external scholarship element qualifies trainees in three tracks: Entertainment destinations — managing and operating entertainment sites; entertainment events, which deals with organizing festivals, concerts, and theatrical performances; and electronic entertainment, which focuses on events related to gaming.
The graduates will now be able to apply their new skills to help meet several of the Kingdom’s goals for its entertainment industry.
45,000 people benefited from Happiness Creators Initiative programs: Turki Al-Asheikh
45,000 people benefited from Happiness Creators Initiative programs: Turki Al-Asheikh
GEA Chairman speaks at graduation ceremony for Entertainment Fellowship Program
The ceremony also included the screening of a video telling the story of the program so far
