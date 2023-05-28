You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi deputy foreign minister receives newly appointed US ambassador

Saudi deputy foreign minister receives newly appointed US ambassador

Saudi Deputy FM Waleed Al-Khuraiji received the newly appointed US Ambassador to the Kingdom Michael Ratney on Sunday. (SPA)
Saudi Deputy FM Waleed Al-Khuraiji received the newly appointed US Ambassador to the Kingdom Michael Ratney on Sunday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jtrch

Updated 15 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi deputy foreign minister receives newly appointed US ambassador

Saudi Deputy FM Waleed Al-Khuraiji received the newly appointed US Ambassador to the Kingdom Michael Ratney on Sunday. (SPA)
  • As part of the meeting, they discussed developments of common concern and the deputy foreign minister welcomed the ambassador
Updated 15 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji received the newly appointed US Ambassador to the Kingdom Michael Ratney on Sunday.

The two reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them.

As part of the meeting, they also discussed regional and international developments of common concern and the deputy foreign minister welcomed the ambassador, wishing him success in his new duties.

Under regional cooperation, the two countries released joint statements through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday calling on the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces to continue discussions to reach an agreement on extending the ceasefire that is set to expire at 9:45 p.m. Khartoum time on May 29.

The two countries became facilitators of a call to cease fire on May 6 and welcomed the start of pre-negotiation talks in Jeddah at the time.

In the first week of May Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Saud Al-Sati, received the newly appointed US ambassador to review bilateral relations, and regional and international developments.

On April 27 US ambassador officially presented his credentials to Saudi Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs Abdulmajeed Al-Smari.

Ratney was nominated by US President Joe Biden, and the US Senate confirmed him as the ambassador to the Kingdom in a voice vote on March 14.

At the time of his nomination in March, Ratney said he was committed to a “strong and sustainable US-Saudi partnership that advances US interests and reflects US values.”

Before taking on his position as ambassador, Ratney served as acting deputy director at the US Department of State’s Foreign Service Institute.

Previously, he served as the charge d’affaires at the US Embassy in Jerusalem and the State Department’s acting deputy assistant secretary for the Levant and Israel and Palestinian Affairs. He was also the US special envoy for Syria.

Earlier in his career, Ratney served as the US consul general in Jerusalem and the deputy assistant secretary for international media at the State Department’s Bureau of Public Affairs.

Previous US ambassador to Saudi Arabia John P. Abizaid was nominated by former President Donald Trump in November 2018 and took on the position in April 2019.

Abizaid completed his mission in 2021, and Deputy Chief of Mission and Charge d’Affaires Martina Strong served until the end of her mission in April 2023.

Topics: Saudi Arabia US

Related

Smoke billows behind buildings in southern Khartoum, on May 27, 2023, amid= fighting between the forces of two rival generals.
Saudi Arabia
Violations by Sudanese parties greatly impeding delivery of aid: Saudi-US statement
Saudi Arabia, France discuss economic cooperation in private sector 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, France discuss economic cooperation in private sector 

Saudi-led project clears milestone 400,000 landmines in Yemen

Saudi-led project clears milestone 400,000 landmines in Yemen
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-led project clears milestone 400,000 landmines in Yemen

Saudi-led project clears milestone 400,000 landmines in Yemen
  • Overseen by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the Masam initiative continues to remove deadly devices
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi-led humanitarian project in Yemen has seen a milestone 400,000 landmines and unexploded ordnance cleared in more than five years.

Overseen by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the Masam initiative continues to remove deadly devices laid in the war-torn country by the Iran-backed Houthis.

Operations have been taking place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, and Saada.

The scheme also involves the training of local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. In addition, it offers support to Yemenis injured by the devices.

In June 2022, the project’s contract was extended for another year at a cost of $33.29 million.

Masam project managing director, Ousama Al-Gosaibi, said: “It is a very honorable and promising figure and an unprecedented result that we are proud of as a humanitarian project, not only on the Yemeni level, but also on the global one, especially if we take into consideration the conditions of demining and the unfamiliar nature of mines that Yemen is going through.

“It has contributed to restoring life to normal in several Yemeni regions, where people can today enjoy a safe life away from the threats of mines. It has also saved the lives of many innocent people.

“Masam is a project of life, a project of struggle, aiming at laying the foundations of a safe life from mines in Yemen. Such a project harnesses its field, technical, and media energies for this noble goal, and will spare no effort for that at all.

“The figure 400,000 is the title of our success, and it is an incentive for us to move forward in our greatest achievements, our ultimate goal, and our pursued promise; a Yemen without mines,” he added.

Al-Gosaibi pointed out that under the project more than 46 million square meters of land in Yemen had been cleared of ammunition, mines, and explosive devices.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Masam Project

Related

Masam project clears 896 Houthi mines in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Masam project clears 896 Houthi mines in Yemen
Masam campaign raises awareness on land mines in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Masam campaign raises awareness on land mines in Yemen

Makkah municipality recruits 22,000 people for Hajj

Iranian pilgrims arrive at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah. (SPA)
Iranian pilgrims arrive at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah. (SPA)
Updated 24 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Makkah municipality recruits 22,000 people for Hajj

Iranian pilgrims arrive at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah. (SPA)
  • King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah received the first group of Hajj pilgrims from Nigeria on Saturday
Updated 24 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Makkah municipality has completed preparations for Hajj, including recruiting 22,000 workers to boost pilgrim services.

Spokesperson Osama Zaituni said that the municipality has mobilized all its human and mechanical capacities, supported by assistance teams including public security and scouts, temporary health monitors, as well as a large fleet of equipment and machinery, to provide the highest levels of municipal services to pilgrims.

Zaituni added that the municipality has prepared its 13 sub-municipalities and three subsidiary municipalities, as well as 28 centers in Makkah, geographically distributed to cover the entire area of the holy sites, and provided them with all the machinery and manpower needed, in addition to recruiting 22,000 people to cover all fields.

Meanwhile, the General Directorate of Passports at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Saturday received the first group of Hajj pilgrims from Nigeria.

Another flight carrying Hajj pilgrims from Iran landed at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.

The directorate has expressed its readiness to effectively manageprocedures for pilgrims during Hajj at airports, land borders and seaports.

It has also reiterated its commitment to utilizing all available resources to facilitate the entry process for pilgrims, including the implementation of cutting-edge devices at ports to streamline operations.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Makkah

Related

The exercise aims to develop the skills of specialists and enable them to carry out their duties in order to improve services.
Saudi Arabia
Hajj cybersecurity exercise held in Jeddah 
Pakistani pilgrims in Madinah have expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the government. (SPA)
World
Pakistani pilgrims laud Hajj arrangements

Violations by Sudanese parties greatly impeding delivery of aid: Saudi-US statement

Smoke billows behind buildings in southern Khartoum, on May 27, 2023, amid= fighting between the forces of two rival generals.
Smoke billows behind buildings in southern Khartoum, on May 27, 2023, amid= fighting between the forces of two rival generals.
Updated 28 May 2023
Arab News

Violations by Sudanese parties greatly impeding delivery of aid: Saudi-US statement

Smoke billows behind buildings in southern Khartoum, on May 27, 2023, amid= fighting between the forces of two rival generals.
  • Both sides said they are committed to facilitating humanitarian assistance but have committed prohibited acts that impeded those efforts: Statement
Updated 28 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Violations by warring parties during the short-term cease-fire in Sudan have significantly impeded the delivery of humanitarian aid and the restoration of basic services, a Saudi-US statement said on Sunday.

The statement said that despite both sides saying they are committed to facilitating humanitarian assistance and the restoration of essential services for the sake of the Sudanese people, they have committed prohibited acts that impeded those efforts.

“In violation of the prohibition against aerial attacks and the use of military aircraft or drones, the Sudanese Armed Forces has flown military aircraft daily during the cease-fire,” the statement said.

This includes a confirmed airstrike on May 27 in Khartoum that reportedly killed two people and a separate airstrike on the same day that damaged Sudan’s currency printing press.

The statement added that the Rapid Support Forces continues to infiltrate civilian areas, occupying homes, private businesses, and public buildings.

“There have been confirmed instances of looting of residences and businesses by the RSF in those areas,” it said. 

Both the army and the RSF undertook attacks and moved troops, weapons, and other resources despite the cease-fire. 

The army conducted multiple attacks in the Saq Al-Umla area and the RSF moved significant forces to the Al-Halfaya Bridge, in proximity to the Wadi Seidna Air Base, the statement said.

Specific instances of violations are listed below:

On May 26, humanitarian actors seeking access to hospitals and other infrastructure observed snipers in RSF-controlled territory.

On May 24, members of the army commandeered medical supplies from two separate facilities to which those goods had just been delivered.

On May 25, fuel funds and two vehicles in a humanitarian convoy were stolen.

“Maintenance personnel have been unable to access essential infrastructure facilities to conduct repairs due to the presence of armed actors at those facilities and heavy fighting in proximity to them. Both parties are posturing for further escalation,” the statement said.

The Kingdom and the US, as facilitators, said the cessation of airstrikes carried out by the army, the withdrawal of RSF forces from urban areas, and ending attacks against humanitarian actors would facilitate improved delivery of assistance that the Sudanese people badly need.

“We have urged both parties to agree to an extension of the current cease-fire, however imperfectly observed, to provide more time for humanitarian actors to undertake that vital work,” both countries said.

The cease-fire is due to expire on Monday as weeks of fighting reached a stalemate in the capital and elsewhere in the African country on Sunday.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Saudi Arabia US Sudanese Armed Forces Rapid Support Forces

Related

The ninth Saudi plane carrying aid for the Sudanese people arrives at Port Sudan International Airport on Sunday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Ninth Saudi aid plane arrives in Sudan
Saudi Arabia, US urge Sudan’s warring parties to discuss truce extension
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, US urge Sudan’s warring parties to discuss truce extension

Saudi Arabia, Malaysia sign deal for mutual recognition of halal certification

Saudi Arabia, Malaysia sign deal for mutual recognition of halal certification
Updated 28 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Malaysia sign deal for mutual recognition of halal certification

Saudi Arabia, Malaysia sign deal for mutual recognition of halal certification
  • Agreement aims to standardize halal standards due to variances in specifications, with over 400 certificates worldwide
Updated 28 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia, also known as JAKIM, signed a memorandum of cooperation for mutual recognition of the halal certification of locally manufactured products.

The agreement was signed by SFDA CEO Dr. Hisham bin Saad Al-Jadhey and Jakim Director General Dr. Hakima Yusuf.

It also includes areas of cooperation on conformity assessment procedures, standard specifications, regulations for issuing halal certificates, and knowledge exchange in training, research and laboratory analysis of halal products.

Al-Jadhey said the agreement aims to standardize halal standards due to variances in specifications, with over 400 certificates worldwide.

He emphasized the importance of establishing a regulatory framework to improve the dependability of halal products for Muslims worldwide.

He said the Saudi Halal Center has been working for several years to establish a framework for a uniform international halal certification system, citing the signing of a memorandum of cooperation in this regard between the Kingdom and Morocco in October last year.
 

Topics: Saudi-Malaysia halal products

Related

Economic zone agency promotes halal industry in Philippines
World
Economic zone agency promotes halal industry in Philippines
Saudi Aramco-backed ‘halal’ investment platform opens branch in London
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco-backed ‘halal’ investment platform opens branch in London

Hajj cybersecurity exercise held in Jeddah 

The exercise aims to develop the skills of specialists and enable them to carry out their duties in order to improve services.
The exercise aims to develop the skills of specialists and enable them to carry out their duties in order to improve services.
Updated 28 May 2023
Arab News

Hajj cybersecurity exercise held in Jeddah 

The exercise aims to develop the skills of specialists and enable them to carry out their duties in order to improve services.
  • The exercise includes conducting cyberattack simulations and applying the emergency incident response mechanism
Updated 28 May 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority on Sunday launched an exercise for Hajj in Jeddah which involves more than 350 cybersecurity officials.

The two-day exercise aims to develop the skills of specialists and enable them to carry out their duties in order to improve services for Hajj pilgrims.

The exercise includes conducting cyberattack simulations, applying the emergency incident response mechanism, starting from readiness, detection, and analysis, then containment, recovery, and post-accident procedures, in addition to sharing information and learned lessons.

It will also include a set of technical and administrative activities aimed at finding innovative solutions to online challenges and threats.

Meanwhile, CEO of the Company of Mutawifs for Pilgrims from African Non-Arab Countries Bader Bafakeeh inaugurated the first stage of a smart camp project for African non-Arab pilgrims in Arafat and Mina.

Several contracts and strategic partnerships were signed with a number of specialized companies and institutions. The project encourages the use of technology to solve crowd management challenges through smart monitoring systems that provide real-time indicators, which supports decision-making and facilitates smoother rituals for Hajj pilgrims.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Jeddah Cybersecurity

Related

Indonesian Makkah Route pilgrims arrive in Madinah for Hajj
Saudi Arabia
Indonesian Makkah Route pilgrims arrive in Madinah for Hajj
Saudi officials review Hajj crowd-management plans
Saudi Arabia
Saudi officials review Hajj crowd-management plans

Latest updates

Saudi deputy foreign minister receives newly appointed US ambassador
Saudi Deputy FM Waleed Al-Khuraiji received the newly appointed US Ambassador to the Kingdom Michael Ratney on Sunday. (SPA)
Saudi-led project clears milestone 400,000 landmines in Yemen
Saudi-led project clears milestone 400,000 landmines in Yemen
Makkah municipality recruits 22,000 people for Hajj
Iranian pilgrims arrive at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah. (SPA)
Qatar’s trade balance surplus hits $6bn in April
Qatar’s trade balance surplus hits $6bn in April
Nuno banishes memories of recent disappointments as he leads Al-Ittihad to Roshn Saudi League glory
Al-Ittihad players and coach Nuno Santo celebrate the club's first league title in 14 years. (Twitter/@ittihad_en)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.