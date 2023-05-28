Saudi deputy foreign minister receives newly appointed US ambassador

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji received the newly appointed US Ambassador to the Kingdom Michael Ratney on Sunday.

The two reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them.

As part of the meeting, they also discussed regional and international developments of common concern and the deputy foreign minister welcomed the ambassador, wishing him success in his new duties.

Under regional cooperation, the two countries released joint statements through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday calling on the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces to continue discussions to reach an agreement on extending the ceasefire that is set to expire at 9:45 p.m. Khartoum time on May 29.

The two countries became facilitators of a call to cease fire on May 6 and welcomed the start of pre-negotiation talks in Jeddah at the time.

In the first week of May Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Saud Al-Sati, received the newly appointed US ambassador to review bilateral relations, and regional and international developments.

On April 27 US ambassador officially presented his credentials to Saudi Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs Abdulmajeed Al-Smari.

Ratney was nominated by US President Joe Biden, and the US Senate confirmed him as the ambassador to the Kingdom in a voice vote on March 14.

At the time of his nomination in March, Ratney said he was committed to a “strong and sustainable US-Saudi partnership that advances US interests and reflects US values.”

Before taking on his position as ambassador, Ratney served as acting deputy director at the US Department of State’s Foreign Service Institute.

Previously, he served as the charge d’affaires at the US Embassy in Jerusalem and the State Department’s acting deputy assistant secretary for the Levant and Israel and Palestinian Affairs. He was also the US special envoy for Syria.

Earlier in his career, Ratney served as the US consul general in Jerusalem and the deputy assistant secretary for international media at the State Department’s Bureau of Public Affairs.

Previous US ambassador to Saudi Arabia John P. Abizaid was nominated by former President Donald Trump in November 2018 and took on the position in April 2019.

Abizaid completed his mission in 2021, and Deputy Chief of Mission and Charge d’Affaires Martina Strong served until the end of her mission in April 2023.